Review 10.1172/JCI94003

A review of current theories and treatments for phantom limb pain

Kassondra L. Collins,1 Hannah G. Russell,2 Patrick J. Schumacher,2 Katherine E. Robinson-Freeman,2 Ellen C. O’Conor,2 Kyla D. Gibney,2 Olivia Yambem,2 Robert W. Dykes,3 Robert S. Waters,1 and Jack W. Tsao2,4,5

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Collins, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Russell, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Schumacher, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Robinson-Freeman, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by O’Conor, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Gibney, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Yambem, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Dykes, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Waters, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology and

2Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

3School of Physical and Occupational Therapy, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4Department of Neurology, Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

5Children’s Foundation Research Institute, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jack W. Tsao, Department of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, 855 Monroe Avenue, Suite 415, Memphis, Tennessee 38163, USA. Phone: 901.448.7674; Email: jtsao@uthsc.edu.

Find articles by Tsao, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published June 1, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 6 (June 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2168–2176. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94003.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2018

Following amputation, most amputees still report feeling the missing limb and often describe these feelings as excruciatingly painful. Phantom limb sensations (PLS) are useful while controlling a prosthesis; however, phantom limb pain (PLP) is a debilitating condition that drastically hinders quality of life. Although such experiences have been reported since the early 16th century, the etiology remains unknown. Debate continues regarding the roles of the central and peripheral nervous systems. Currently, the most posited mechanistic theories rely on neuronal network reorganization; however, greater consideration should be given to the role of the dorsal root ganglion within the peripheral nervous system. This Review provides an overview of the proposed mechanistic theories as well as an overview of various treatments for PLP.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2169 Page 2168 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement