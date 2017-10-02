ER phospholipid composition modulates lipogenesis during feeding and in obesity

LXRs promote SREBP-1c cleavage through LPCAT3 induction. The observation that LXR agonists appeared to have effects on the SREBP-1c pathway that were disproportionate to their effects on Srebf1c mRNA levels (16, 21) led us to explore whether additional mechanisms of regulation might be involved. We first established a cell system in which immature full-length, Hsv-tagged SREBP-1c was expressed from a viral promoter. This allowed us to uncouple effects of LXR on Srebf1c transcription from potential effects on posttranscriptional processes. Remarkably, treatment of Hsv-SREBP-1c–expressing primary mouse hepatocytes with the synthetic LXR agonist GW3965 for 24 hours led to increased abundance of tagged nuclear SREBP-1c (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 The Lxr/LPCAT3 pathway regulates SREBP-1c processing in hepatocytes. (A) Primary mouse hepatocytes from C57BL/6 mice were infected with adenovirus expressing HSV-tagged SREBP-1c for 36 hours and treated with GW3965 (GW, 1 μM) for the last 24 hours. SREBP-1c from membrane fraction (precleaved SREBP-1 [pSREBP-1]) and nuclear fraction (mature SREBP-1 [mSREBP-1]) were analyzed by immunoblotting with anti-HSV antibody. HMGB1 served as internal loading controls for nuclear fractions. (B) Primary mouse hepatocytes from Lpcat3fl/fl (F/F) and Lpcat3fl/fl albumin-Cre+ (L-Lpcat3–/–) mice were infected with adenovirus expressing HSV-tagged SREBP-1c for 36 hours and treated with GW3965 for the last 24 hours. SREBP-1c from membrane fraction (pSREBP-1) and nuclear fraction (mSREBP-1) was analyzed by immunoblotting with anti-HSV antibody. (C) Primary mouse hepatocytes from Lpcat3fl/fl (F/F) and Lpcat3fl/fl albumin-Cre+ (L-Lpcat3–/–) mice were treated with DMSO (veh) or GW3965 (1 μM) for 24 hours. Endogenous SREBP-1 from membrane and nuclear fractions was analyzed by immunoblotting (upper panel) and quantified by ImageJ. The ratio of mSREBP-1 to pSREBP-1 was shown (lower panel). HMGB1 served as an internal loading control for the nuclear fraction. (D) Gene expression in primary hepatocytes treated as in C was analyzed by real-time PCR. (E) Primary mouse hepatocytes from C57BL/6 mice were infected with adenoviral shRNA vectors targeting LPCAT3 (shLPCAT3) or control (shCtrl) for 36 hours and treated with GW3965 (1 M) for the last 24 hours. Gene expression was analyzed by real-time PCR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Values are shown as mean ± SD.

We hypothesized that the apparent ability of the LXR ligand to promote SREBP-1c processing was likely mediated by the induction of one or more LXR target genes. Lpcat3 was an attractive candidate mediator of this effect, since it is known to be involved in ER membrane lipid remodeling (19, 22). We therefore compared the ability of LXR agonist to promote the cleavage of exogenously expressed Hsv–SREBP-1c in primary hepatocytes isolated from floxed control mice with that in liver-specific LPCAT3-deficient (Lpcat3fl/fl albumin-Cre, hereafter referred to as L-Lpcat3–/–) mice (19). We found that loss of LPCAT3 expression completely blocked the ability of LXR agonist to increase tagged nuclear SREBP-1c protein levels (Figure 1B). Moreover, the ability of LXR agonist to increase the abundance of endogenous mature nuclear SREBP-1c was also markedly diminished in the absence of LPCAT3 (Figure 1C). Consistent with this finding, the effect of LXR agonist treatment on the expression of lipogenic genes, such as Fasn, Scd-1, and Acc-1, was also strongly reduced in LPCAT3-deficient primary hepatocytes (Figure 1D).

To exclude the possibility that the defect in lipogenic gene expression observed in LPCAT3-deficient hepatocytes was secondary to chronic metabolic changes in L-Lpcat3–/– mice, we conducted parallel experiments in WT primary hepatocytes transduced with control or LPCAT3-specific adenoviral shRNA vectors (22). These experiments showed that acute loss of LPCAT3 expression also compromised the lipogenic response to LXR agonist treatment (Figure 1E). Interestingly, the effects of LPCAT3 inhibition were selective for SREBP-1c target genes. There was no effect of loss of LPCAT3 on the expression of canonical SREBP-2 target genes, including Hmgcr, Hmgcs, and Sqs (Figure 1, D and E).

LPCAT3 expression is required for optimal lipogenesis in mouse liver. To explore the potential contribution of LXR-dependent LPCAT3 regulation to SREBP-1 processing and lipogenesis in vivo, we employed loss-of-function mouse models. We first assessed the effect of chronic loss of LPCAT3 expression in mouse liver. Floxed control or L-Lpcat3–/– mice were treated for 3 days with 40 mpk GW3965 and lipogenic gene expression was assessed. Interestingly, the lipogenic effect of LXR agonist was blunted in the absence of LPCAT3 expression (Figure 2A). Furthermore, this reduction in lipogenic gene expression was associated with reduced levels of nuclear SREBP-1c protein in L-Lpcat3–/– mice (Figure 2B). To exclude the possibility that the defects in lipogenic gene expression observed in LPCAT3-deficient mice were secondary to chronic metabolic changes, we also tested the consequences of acute suppression of hepatic Lpcat3 expression in vivo. C57BL/6 mice transduced with an LPCAT3-specific shRNA adenoviral vector showed reduced expression of a battery of lipogenic genes following LXR agonist treatment compared with mice transduced with shRNA adenoviral control (Figure 2C). Consistent with the results of our in vitro studies, there was no effect of loss of LPCAT3 on the expression of SREBP-2 target genes, including Hmgcr, Sqs, and Hmgcs. Thus, both acute and chronic LPCAT3 deficiency compromised the lipogenic response to LXR agonism, strongly suggesting that LPCAT3 activity is mechanistically linked to SREBP-1c pathway activation. Importantly, we observed no effect of LXR agonist on the stability of exogenously expressed mature nuclear SREBP-1c (Figure 2, D and E), implicating reduced production of the nuclear form rather than accelerated turnover as the basis for the LXR-LPCAT3 effects.

Figure 2 The LXR/LPCAT3 pathway regulates SREBP-1c processing in mouse liver. (A) Lpcat3fl/fl (F/F) and Lpcat3fl/fl albumin-Cre+ (L-Lpcat3–/–) mice were gavaged with GW3965 at 40 mg/kg body weight once per day for 3 days. Liver gene expression was analyzed by real-time PCR. n = 5 per group. (B) Lpcat3fl/fl (F/F) and Lpcat3fl/fl albumin-Cre+ (L-Lpcat3–/–) mice were gavaged with GW3965 at 40 mg/kg body weight once per day for 3 days. Liver protein was analyzed by immunoblotting. n = 3 per group. (C) C57BL/6 mice were transduced with adenoviral shLPCAT3 or shCtrl vectors for 8 days and gavaged with GW3965 at 40 mg/kg body weight once per day on days 6, 7, and 8. Liver gene expression was analyzed by real-time PCR. n = 5 per group. Statistical analysis was by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. The post hoc test results between shCtrl and shLPCAT3 in GW3965-treated groups are shown in the figure. (D) 293T cells were transfected with plasmids expressing GFP control or truncated nuclear form of SREBP-1c and treated with GW3965 at 1 μM as described in Methods. Total cell lysate was analyzed by immunoblotting with anti–SREBP-1 antibody. (E) Immunoblotting results of transfected truncated nuclear SREBP-1c from D were quantified from 4 independent experiments by ImageJ. Statistical analysis was by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

PC acyl chain composition regulates the processing of SREBP-1c. We hypothesized that the ability of LXR and LPCAT3 to increase the abundance of polyunsaturated PC species, particularly arachidonate and linoleate, in the ER might explain their effects on SREBP-1c processing. The impact of selectively altering membrane phospholipid acyl chain composition on SREBP processing in mammalian cells has not previously been addressed. We tested the ability of exogenous phospholipids to affect the processing of Hsv-tagged SREBP-1c in primary hepatocytes. In one set of experiments, we delivered phospholipids to cells using liposomes with a composition closely matching that of ER (23). Prior studies reported that this liposome vehicle (which contains a mixture of PC, PE, phosphatidylserine [PS], and phosphatidylinositol [PI]) delivers phospholipids to ER (23), and we confirmed its ability to deliver fluorescently labeled PC to intracellular membranes of primary hepatocytes by microscopy (Figure 3A). We observed delivery of saturated and polyunsaturated PC species to cells with this phospholipid (PL) vehicle (Figure 3B). We adjusted the composition of this vehicle such that the PC component was contributed by a single species and tested how increasing or decreasing acyl chain saturation influenced SREBP-1c processing. Treatment with liposomes containing PC with polyunsaturated chains (18:0/18:2 PC and 18:0/20:4 PC) led to increased nuclear SREBP-1 abundance compared with those containing unsaturated or monounsaturated chains (Figure 3, C and D). Lipidomics analysis of the liposome-treated cells confirmed that the intracellular PC species changed in response to the specific liposome treatment (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93616DS1). We note that all of the liposomes modestly increased nuclear SREBP-1c levels compared with treatment with saline vehicle alone. This baseline effect could also possibly be due to changes in ER saturation, since the bovine and porcine tissue–derived PE, PI, and PS components of the liposomes contained a mixture of both saturated and unsaturated chains. Nevertheless, manipulating the acyl chain saturation of the PC component in these liposomes clearly affected SREBP-1c maturation.

Figure 3 PC acyl chain composition regulates SREBP-1c processing. (A) Analysis of intracellular distribution fluorescently labeled PC following administration of ER-targeting liposomes. Fluorescently labeled ER-targeting liposomes enriched for different PC species were formulated as described in Methods. The PE, PS, and PI components were identical between liposomes, and the PC component was contributed by defined species as indicated. Liposomes were labeled with 1% bodipy-conjugated PC (green). DAPI (blue, left panels) and ER tracker (red, right panels) were used for costaining. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of ER-targeting liposome uptake. Cells were treated with fluorescently labeled carrier liposome enriched for either 18:0/18:0 PC or 18:0/20:4 PC for 1 hour. Cells were washed with PBS and lysed in RIPA buffer and fluorescence was measured with a plate reader. (C) Primary hepatocytes from C57BL/6 mice were infected with adenovirus expressing HSV–tagged SREBP-1c for 24 hours and treated with the indicated ER-targeting liposome (30 μM total phospholipid concentration) for the last 3.5 hours. Membrane and nuclear fractions were isolated and analyzed by immunoblotting. (D) Quantification of Western blot results from 3 independent experiments shown in part C. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (E) Primary hepatocytes from C57BL/6 mice were infected with adenovirus expressing HSV-tagged SREBP-1c for 24 hours and treated with liposomes composed of the indicated single PC species at 30 μM for the last 3.5 hours. Membrane and nuclear fractions were isolated and analyzed by immunoblotting. (F) Primary hepatocytes from Scapfl/fl mice were infected with adenoviral GFP or Cre recombinase and treated with GW3965 (1 μM) for 24 hours. Protein from total cell lysates was analyzed by immunoblotting.

As a complementary approach, and to eliminate the contribution of carrier liposomes to cellular phospholipids, we incubated primary hepatocytes with liposomes composed entirely of saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated PC. In agreement with our results with complex liposome vehicles, polyunsaturated arachidonoyl PC promoted processing (Figure 3E), whereas monounsaturated PC had no effect. Interestingly, saturated PC inhibited SREBP-1c processing compared with saline control in these experiments.

We hypothesized that decreasing ER membrane saturation was promoting the movement of the SREBP-1c/SCAP complex from the ER to the Golgi for processing. If this model is correct, then the effects of the LXR/LPCAT3 pathway on SREBP-1 processing should be dependent on SCAP expression. We isolated primary hepatocytes from floxed-SCAP mice and transduced them in vitro with adenoviral vectors expressing GFP control or Cre recombinase. We found that the effects of LXR activation on nuclear SREBP-1c accumulation were lost in primary hepatocytes lacking SCAP (Figure 3F). Previous studies have shown that brefeldin A causes the relocation of site-1 and site-2 proteases from Golgi to ER, resulting in SCAP-independent cleavage (24). We found that the inhibitory effect of LPCAT3 deficiency was lost in the setting of brefeldin A treatment (Supplemental Figure 2), consistent with the hypothesis that LPCAT3 may act by enhancing translocation of the SCAP/ SREBP complex from ER to Golgi. These observations indicate that the effects of LXR and LPCAT3 on SREBP-1c maturation require an intact SCAP pathway.

Dynamic regulation of ER PC composition during feeding. We next asked whether endogenous polyunsaturated PC levels were altered in physiologic settings where hepatic lipogenesis is active. Fasting and then refeeding mice is known to robustly activate the SREBP-1c pathway and to stimulate lipogenesis (21). We isolated ER membranes by density gradient centrifugation from livers of C57BL/6 mice that had been fasted for 12 hours and then refed with a carbohydrate-rich diet as described (21). The enrichment of ER membranes in these preparations was confirmed by immunoblotting with cellular compartment markers (Figure 4A). Global analysis of phospholipids by electrospray ionization–tandem mass spectrometry (ESI-MS/MS) revealed striking changes in a range of individual PC species in these experiments. The abundance of polyunsaturated PCs, including 18:0/18:2 PC, 18:1/18:2 PC, 18:0/20:4 PC, 18:1/20:4 PC, and 18:0/22:6 PC, was increased in refed compared with fasted mice (Figure 4B). Several monounsaturated PC species were also increased, particularly 16:0/18:1 PC. As expected, PE was far less abundant than PC in ER membranes and, with the exception of a decrease in 16:0/18:2 PE, only modest changes in acyl chain saturation were observed in response to feeding (Supplemental Figure 4A). Similar analyses conducted on mice refed with a high-fat diet (60% fat by calorie) revealed increased abundance of primarily 18:2- and 20:4-containing PC species (Figure 4C). In contrast with the high-carbohydrate diet, there was no increase in 16:0/18:1 PC on a high-fat diet, likely reflecting a difference in the proportion of PL acyl chains derived from de novo fatty acid synthesis in the 2 settings. Major choline glycerophospholipid molecular species identified in ER were subjected to further analyses to provide information for the regioisomers of acyl chains, as described in Methods. The sodiated adducts of major species were subjected to collisional-activated dissociation (CAD) analyses, which yields regioisomer information by determining the ratio of the fragment ions from the loss of trimethylamine and the fatty acid of the parent molecular ion. These analyses confirmed assignments of saturated fatty acyl chains to the sn-1 position and unsaturated fatty acyl chains to the sn-2 position. These analyses further revealed that regioisomers were largely unchanged between fasting and high-fat diet refeeding (Supplemental Figure 3). The relative abundance of regioisomers of 16:0/20:4 PC was slightly altered between the 2 conditions. Collectively, these results demonstrate that the ER phospholipid composition is substantially altered in the fed state, with the net change being a decrease in sn-2 PC acyl chain saturation.

Figure 4 Liver ER membrane composition is dynamically regulated during feeding. (A) Validation of ER fractionation of mouse liver extracts by immunoblot analysis of subcellular markers. (B) ESI-MS/MS analysis of PC species in the ER fraction from livers of C57BL/6 mice fasted 12 hours or fasted 12 hours and refed 12 hours with a high-carbohydrate diet (21). Indicated (sn-1/sn-2) molecular species were confirmed by product ion scanning for aliphatic composition. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was by Student’s t test with correction for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šidák method. *P < 0.05. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. (C) ESI-MS/MS analysis of PC species in the ER fraction from livers of C57BL/6 mice fasted 12 hours or fasted 12 hours and refed 12 hours with a high-fat diet (60% fat). Indicated (sn-1/sn-2) molecular species were confirmed by product ion scanning for aliphatic composition. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was by Student’s t test with correction for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šidák method. *P < 0.05. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

To determine the requirement of LPCAT3 enzyme activity in facilitating the change in ER PC composition during feeding, we repeated our ER isolation and PL analysis in livers of L L-Lpcat3–/– mice. As expected, loss of LPCAT3 did not alter the abundance of monounsaturated species during feeding, consistent with prior work showing that LPCAT3 is not required for incorporation of 18:1 into membranes (19). However, the change in abundance of the majority of polyunsaturated PC species, particularly the most abundant 18:2-containing PC species, was reduced in the absence of LPCAT3 (Supplemental Figure 4B). We speculate that the residual 20:4-containing PC species observed in L-Lpcat3–KO samples is likely to reflect the contribution of nonparenchymal cells (which do not express Cre and retain LPCAT3 expression) to total liver ER (19).

To test the hypothesis that LPCAT3-dependent incorporation of polyunsaturated PC into ER membranes is important for the lipogenic response to feeding, we performed fasting-refeeding studies on control and L-Lpcat3–/– mice. The induction of SREBP-1c target genes in response to feeding was blunted in mice deficient in hepatic LPCAT3 (Figure 5A). Furthermore, this defect correlated with reduced mature nuclear SREBP-1c protein in livers of L-Lpcat3–/– mice (Figure 5B). We also assessed the requirement for LPCAT3 expression for the lipogenic response to insulin. Consistent with the results of the fasting-refeeding studies, loss of hepatic LPCAT3 expression blunted the induction of Fasn in response to insulin bolus (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 LPCAT3 modulates the lipogenic response to feeding. (A) Lpcat3fl/fl (F/F) and Lpcat3fl/fl albumin-Cre+ (L-Lpcat3–/–) mice were fasted 12 hours or fasted 12 hours and refed 12 hours with a high-carbohydrate diet. Gene expression was analyzed by real-time PCR. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. (B) Membrane and nuclear fractions were prepared from fresh livers from mice treated as in A. Samples of 4 mice from each condition were pooled for measurement of endogenous SREBP-1 and SREBP-2 protein. (C) Lpcat3fl/fl mice were transduced with adenoviral vector control or adenoviral-Cre for 7 days and then administered vehicle or 0.75 unit/kg body weight insulin as indicated. Liver gene expression was analyzed by real-time PCR after 3 hours. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

Altered hepatic ER PC composition promotes lipogenesis in obesity. Enhanced hepatic lipogenesis and SREBP-1c pathway activity are hallmark features of obesity-linked insulin resistance. We therefore tested whether the composition of ER phospholipids was altered in ob/ob mice. ER was isolated from liver of WT or ob/ob mice and the enrichment of the resulting fractions was confirmed by Western blotting (Figure 6A). ER from ob/ob mice had elevated levels of a range of polyunsaturated PC species, particularly 18:0/18:2 PC, 18:1/18:2 PC, 18:0/20:4 PC, 18:1/20:4 PC, and 18:0/22:6 PC (Figure 6B). There was also a notable decrease in the abundance of saturated 16:0/18:0 PC. Interestingly, many of these same species were also altered in the fasting-refeeding studies described above. With the exception of decreased abundance of 16:0/18:2 PC, the overall trend of these changes was toward a decrease in PC acyl chain saturation in ob/ob mice. PE was far less abundant than PC in ER membranes, and with the exception of a decrease in 16:0/18:2 PE, only modest changes in acyl chain saturation were observed in ob/ob compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 6 LPCAT3 mediates changes in ER phospholipid composition in obesity. (A) Validation of ER fractionation of mouse liver extracts by immunoblot analysis of subcellular markers. (B) ESI-MS/MS analysis of PC species in the ER fraction from C57BL/6 and ob/ob mouse liver. Indicated (sn-1/sn-2) molecular species were confirmed by product ion scanning for aliphatic composition. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was by Student’s t test with correction for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šidák method. *P < 0.05. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. (C) Lpcat3 expression in livers of C57BL/6 and ob/ob mice at 4 weeks and 12 weeks of age analyzed by real-time PCR. n = 5 per group. Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. **P < 0.01. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. (D) ESI-MS/MS analysis of liver PC species from ob/ob mice transduced with adenoviral shCtrl or shLPCAT3 vectors for 7 days. Indicated (sn-1/sn-2) molecular species were confirmed by product ion scanning for aliphatic composition. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was by Student’s t test with correction for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šidák method. *P < 0.05. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

Since many of the species changed in our lipidomic analyses are known to be products of the LPCAT3 enzyme (25, 26), we proceeded to investigate the importance of LPCAT3 activity in determining the phospholipid profile of ob/ob ER. We found that expression of Lpcat3 mRNA was higher in ob/ob compared with WT liver, suggesting that elevated LPCAT3 activity could be driving polyunsaturated PC incorporation into membranes in ob/ob mice (Figure 6C). Consistent with this hypothesis, knocking down LPCAT3 expression in ob/ob mouse liver with an adenoviral shRNA vector normalized the levels of these polyunsaturated PC species (Figure 6D). Indeed, the effects of ob/ob genotype and LPCAT3 knockdown were almost exactly reciprocal.

Inhibition of LPCAT3 blunts lipogenesis in obese mice. To further assess the relevance of LPCAT3 activity for lipogenesis in the setting of obesity and insulin resistance, we asked whether loss of LPCAT3 expression would inhibit SREBP-1c target gene expression in obese mice. Knockdown of LPCAT3 expression in liver by means of an adenoviral shRNA vector reduced mature SREBP-1c protein (Figure 7A) and lowered hepatic triglyceride levels (Figure 7B). Accordingly, LPCAT3 knockdown also reduced the expression of a battery of SREBP-1c target genes (Figure 7C) and reduced hepatic steatosis as assessed by histology (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 LPCAT3 promotes SREBP-1c processing and hepatic lipogenesis in obesity. (A) Levels of precleaved SREBP-1 and mature SREBP-1 were analyzed in livers from ob/ob mice transduced with adenoviral shRNA targeting LPCAT3 (shLPCAT3) or control for 7 days. GAPDH was used as internal loading control. (B) Hepatic triglyceride levels of mice used for A. (C) Liver gene expression was determined by real-time PCR in mice used for A. n = 6 per group. Statistical analysis was by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc tests. (D) H&E staining of liver sections from ob/ob mice transduced with adenoviral vectors expressing shRNA targeting LPCAT3 (shLPCAT3) or control LPCAT for 7 days. Original magnification: ×100. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Values are shown as mean ± SEM.

We reasoned that if LPCAT3 were an important driver of lipogenesis in obese mice, then increasing LPCAT3 activity should further increase the expression of SREBP-1c target genes. In support of this hypothesis, expression of LPCAT3 in obese mouse liver with an adenoviral vector further stimulated lipogenic program (Figure 8A). Finally, we tested whether increasing LPCAT3 expression could promote the lipogenic gene program in high-fat diet–fed mice. C57BL/6 mice were fed a western diet for 12 weeks and then transduced for 7 days with GFP control or LPCAT3-expressing adenoviral vectors. Again, we observed elevated expression of SREBP-1c target genes in mice overexpressing LPCAT3 (Figure 8B). Collectively, these results demonstrate that LPCAT3 activity and ER phospholipid composition are important determinants of SREBP-1c activation and lipogenesis.