Resolution of organ fibrosis

Review Series 10.1172/JCI93563

Address correspondence to: Lester F. Lau, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, 900 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60607, USA. Phone: 312.996.6978; E-mail: LFLau@uic.edu .

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lester F. Lau, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, 900 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60607, USA. Phone: 312.996.6978; E-mail: LFLau@uic.edu .

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Fibrosis is the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that often occurs as a wound healing response to repeated or chronic tissue injury, and may lead to the disruption of organ architecture and loss of function. Although fibrosis was previously thought to be irreversible, recent evidence indicates that certain circumstances permit the resolution of fibrosis when the underlying causes of injury are eradicated. The mechanism of fibrosis resolution encompasses degradation of the fibrotic extracellular matrix as well as elimination of fibrogenic myofibroblasts through their adaptation of various cell fates, including apoptosis, senescence, dedifferentiation, and reprogramming. In this Review, we discuss the present knowledge and gaps in our understanding of how matrix degradation is regulated and how myofibroblast cell fates can be manipulated, areas that may identify potential therapeutic approaches for fibrosis.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.