Review Series 10.1172/JCI93563

Resolution of organ fibrosis

Joon-Il Jun and Lester F. Lau

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lester F. Lau, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, 900 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60607, USA.

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lester F. Lau, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, 900 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60607, USA.

First published January 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 1 (January 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(1):97–107. doi:10.1172/JCI93563.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published January 2, 2018

Fibrosis is the excessive accumulation of extracellular matrix that often occurs as a wound healing response to repeated or chronic tissue injury, and may lead to the disruption of organ architecture and loss of function. Although fibrosis was previously thought to be irreversible, recent evidence indicates that certain circumstances permit the resolution of fibrosis when the underlying causes of injury are eradicated. The mechanism of fibrosis resolution encompasses degradation of the fibrotic extracellular matrix as well as elimination of fibrogenic myofibroblasts through their adaptation of various cell fates, including apoptosis, senescence, dedifferentiation, and reprogramming. In this Review, we discuss the present knowledge and gaps in our understanding of how matrix degradation is regulated and how myofibroblast cell fates can be manipulated, areas that may identify potential therapeutic approaches for fibrosis.

