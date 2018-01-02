Review Series 10.1172/JCI93558

The perivascular origin of pathological fibroblasts

Selene E. Di Carlo and Lucie Peduto

Unité Stroma, Inflammation and Tissue Repair, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France, and INSERM U1224, Paris, France.

Address correspondence to: Lucie Peduto, Stroma, Inflammation & Tissue Repair Unit, Institut Pasteur, 25 rue du Docteur Roux, 75015 Paris, France. Phone: 0033.1.4438.9427; Email: lucie.peduto@pasteur.fr.

Find articles by Di Carlo, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Unité Stroma, Inflammation and Tissue Repair, Institut Pasteur, Paris, France, and INSERM U1224, Paris, France.

Address correspondence to: Lucie Peduto, Stroma, Inflammation & Tissue Repair Unit, Institut Pasteur, 25 rue du Docteur Roux, 75015 Paris, France. Phone: 0033.1.4438.9427; Email: lucie.peduto@pasteur.fr.

Find articles by Peduto, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 1 (January 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(1):54–63. doi:10.1172/JCI93558.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published January 2, 2018

The ability to repair tissues is essential for the survival of organisms. In chronic settings, the failure of the repair process to terminate results in overproduction of collagen, a pathology known as fibrosis, which compromises organ recovery and impairs function. The origin of the collagen-overproducing cell has been debated for years. Here we review recent insights gained from the use of lineage tracing approaches in several organs. The resulting evidence points toward specific subsets of tissue-resident mesenchymal cells, mainly localized in a perivascular position, as the major source for collagen-producing cells after injury. We discuss these findings in view of the functional heterogeneity of mesenchymal cells of the perivascular niche, which have essential vascular, immune, and regenerative functions that need to be preserved for efficient repair.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
55 Page 54 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement