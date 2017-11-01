Clinically resolved psoriatic lesions contain psoriasis-specific IL-17–producing αβ T cell clones

Oligoclonal populations of T cells are present in clinically resolved psoriatic skin lesions. We carried out HTS analyses of the CDR3 region of the TCRα, -β, -δ, and -γ genes in patients with psoriasis and in healthy controls. In psoriatic patients, the same skin lesion was biopsied before and after complete clinical resolution of skin inflammation with etanercept therapy or ultraviolet B (UVB) therapy (Figure 1A), and in some patients, nonlesional skin before therapy was also sampled. HTS is a powerful technique that measures the total number of T cells and the diversity of T cells and identifies the sequences of the TCR CDR3 regions — the antigen recognition domains — for all T cells in a sample. Not surprisingly, the total number of T cells per unit skin was greater in active psoriatic lesions than in nonlesional skin or healthy controls (Figure 1B). However, T cell density in clinically resolved psoriatic lesions was also significantly greater than in nonlesional skin and healthy controls and was not significantly different from that in active lesions before therapy. The T cell diversity in a sample can be characterized by describing the number of unique T cell clones that are present, as measured by the unique CDR3 sequences identified by HTS. T cell populations in active psoriatic skin lesions were very diverse, as previous studies have shown (6). After clinical resolution of skin inflammation with etanercept, only 6.7% of these T cell clones remained in skin (Figure 1C), demonstrating that over 93% of the T cell clones present in active psoriatic skin lesions disappear from the skin when the tide of inflammation recedes. We observed that oligoclonal T cell populations were present at increased frequencies in resolved psoriatic lesions (Figure 1, D–J). Unlike in mycosis fungoides, a lymphoproliferative disorder of clonal malignant T cells (Figure 1K), the skin of resolved psoriatic lesions had multiple expanded T cell clones. When the absolute numbers of these expanded T cell clones were calculated using HTS, it was clear that these oligoclonal populations were expanded in both frequency and absolute number when compared with those in the skin of healthy controls (Figure 1L).

Figure 1 Oligoclonal populations of T cells are present in clinically resolved psoriatic skin lesions. (A) Experimental design: single psoriatic lesions were biopsied before and after clearance on etanercept (anti-TNF) or UVB therapy, and T cells were evaluated using HTS of the TCR. (B) The total T cells per unit skin (100 ng of skin DNA) are shown for active psoriatic lesions (active, n = 15), clinically resolved lesions following etanercept therapy (resolved, n = 15), nonlesional skin (n = 10) (samples compared by Wilcoxon matched-paired signed rank test), and the skin of healthy individuals (healthy control, n = 6) (samples compared by Mann-Whitney U tests). (C) The number of unique T cell clones, as measured by the total number of unique CDR3 sequences, are shown for 14 patients before (active lesion) and after (resolved lesion) clinical resolution of psoriasis on etanercept therapy (Wilcoxon matched-paired signed rank test). The total numbers of unique T cell clones decreased by a mean of 93.3% following clinical clearance. (D–K) The skin T cell repertoires of a healthy control (D), an active psoriatic lesion (E), resolved psoriatic lesions after clearance on etanercept (F–H) or UVB therapy (I and J), and the clonal T cell lymphoproliferative disease mycosis fungoides (K) are shown. Oligoclonal populations of T cells were evident in resolved psoriatic lesions. Pt, patient. (L) The absolute number of individual T cell clones per unit skin (100 ng total skin DNA) of the top 20 clones are shown for 3 healthy controls and resolved psoriatic lesions from 14 etanercept-treated patients.

Expanded T cell clones in clinically resolved and active psoriatic lesions produce IL-17A. Neutralization of IL-17A induces complete disease remission in a subset of patients, demonstrating that IL-17 is an important cytokine in psoriasis; IL-22 is also known to contribute to pathology (1). To identify the cytokines produced by residual T cells in clinically resolved psoriatic lesions, we isolated T cells from clinically resolved psoriasis and analyzed their cytokine production by flow cytometry (Figure 2A). We observed expanded populations of T cells producing IL-17A and IL-22. To confirm that IL-17A was produced by the T cell clones identified by our sequencing studies, we immunostained expanded T cell clones to determine whether they produced IL-17A. To do this, we identified the Vβ subunit utilized by top oligoclones and stained resolved psoriatic lesions using antibodies against these TCR Vβ subunits (Figure 2, B–E). These studies are challenging because only 65%–75% of TCR Vβ subunits are recognizable by commercially available antibodies by flow cytometry and, in our hands, only 4 TCR Vβ antibodies functioned in immunostaining of frozen sections (Vβ2, -5.1, -8, -9; clones included in Methods) and none successfully stained T cells in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples. We were fortunate that 3 of our patients had expanded oligoclonal T cell populations using the VB03 and VB05 genes that correspond to the use of the TCR Vβ9 and Vβ5.1 protein subunits by T cells, respectively (using the distinct protein/antibody Vβ nomenclature). We immunostained clinically resolved psoriatic lesions from these patients and found that these expanded Vβ5.1 and Vβ9 T cell populations were producing IL-17A, even in the absence of clinically appreciable psoriatic inflammation (Figure 2, B–E). A mean 78% of Vβ+ T cells produced IL-17A (SEM 4.7, n = 3 donors), and these Vβ+ T cells contributed a mean of 60% of the total IL-17A produced (SEM 4.8, n = 3 donors; Figure 2, C and D). Prior studies have shown that residual T cell populations in clinically resolved psoriatic lesions expressed mRNA for IL-17A (4); our studies demonstrate that IL-17A protein is also actively expressed by residual T cell clones in quiescent psoriatic lesions. We next immunostained active psoriatic lesions from the same patients to estimate what proportion of the IL-17A produced in active lesions may be contributed by these oligoclonal T cell populations. In patient 15, over 90% of the Vβ9-expressing T cell populations produced IL-17A, and approximately 40% of the total T cell–derived IL-17A was contributed by Vβ9-expressing T cells (Figure 3, A and B). However, it should be noted that Vβ9 immunostaining would be expected to identify both the expanded oligoclones in resolved lesions and any T cell clones recruited into the skin that also use the TCR Vβ9 subunit. In the clinically resolved psoriatic lesion from patient 15, a single T cell clone made up 57% of the total TCR Vβ9–expressing T cell population (Figure 3C), whereas in the active lesion from the same patient, 10 T cell clones expressed TCR Vβ9 and the top single T cell clone made up only 21% of the total TCR Vβ9 population. Thus, although we can be confident that almost all TCR Vβ9–expressing T cells, including the oligoclonal populations in resolved lesions, express IL-17A in active lesions, our calculations of how much IL-17A in active lesions is contributed by the residual Vβ9 oligoclones are only estimates.

Figure 2 Residual T cell populations and expanded T cell clones in clinically resolved psoriatic lesions produce key pathogenic cytokines in psoriasis. (A) IL-17A and IL-22 are produced by residual T cell populations in clinically resolved psoriatic lesions. T cells were isolated from biopsies of clinically resolved psoriasis after UVB phototherapy, and their cytokine production was studied by intracellular cytokine staining and flow cytometry. The mean results of healthy skin (n = 4) and resolved psoriasis lesions (n = 3) are shown. (B–E) Expanded T cell clones identified by HTS produce IL-17A in healed lesions. HTS was used to identify the TCR Vβ subunit used by T cell clones expanded in resolved lesions. Three patients in the cohort had oligoclones in resolved lesions that used the VB03 or VB05 genes that correspond to the use of the TCR Vβ9 and Vβ5.1 protein subunits by T cells, respectively. Costaining for (B) Vβ5.1-expressing and (E) Vβ9-expressing T cells and IL-17A in these patients is shown. Individual values and the mean from 3 patients of the (C) percentage of Vβ+ T cells producing IL-17A and (D) the proportion of total IL-17A produced by Vβ+ T cells are shown.

Figure 3 T cell oligoclones identified in resolved lesions also produce IL-17A in active lesions from the same patient. Studies of the active psoriatic lesion from patient 15 are shown. This patient had expanded VB03 gene/Vβ9 protein–expressing T cells in resolved lesions. (A) Costaining for Vβ9-expressing T cells and IL-17A are shown. (B) Over 90% of Vβ9 T cells produced IL-17A in active lesions, and Vβ9-expressing T cells contributed approximately 40% of the T cell–derived IL-17A in the active lesion. (C) However, this population of Vβ9 T cells contained 5 T cell clones in the resolved lesion (one of which made up 57% of the total Vβ9 population), but the active lesion from the same patient had 10 distinct Vβ9 T cell clones contributing to this population. Total Vβ9 T cell–derived IL-17A therefore contains contributions from Vβ9 T cell clones recruited into skin in the active lesion and is not an exact measurement of the contribution of putative pathogenic V9 T cell clones to total IL-17A production. Results from patient 15 are shown; comparable results were obtained in 2 additional patients.

Putative pathogenic T cell clones are most frequent in resolved lesions, but can also be found in nonlesional skin. Elegant studies using transplantation of nonlesional skin from psoriasis patients to immunodeficient mice demonstrated that T cells capable of generating a full-blown active psoriatic lesion were present in the nonlesional skin of patients with psoriasis, but were not present in healthy controls (5). Our HTS studies of nonlesional skin demonstrated that oligoclonal populations of expanded T cells were also present in the nonlesional skin from patients with psoriasis, although at a lower level than in clinically resolved lesions (Figure 4A). However, this does not prove that the same T cell clones were expanded in both healed and nonlesional samples. To investigate this question, we first developed a working definition of putative pathogenic T cell clones, defining them as clones that were most frequent in resolved lesions and were also present in lesional skin. Clone-tracking analyses demonstrated that many of these putative pathogenic T cell clones were also present in nonlesional skin from the same patients (Figure 4, B and C). Putative pathogenic T cell clones were more frequent in resolved psoriatic lesions than in active lesions, where they may have been diluted out by other T cells recruited into the skin by the inflammatory process. Likewise, putative pathogenic T cell clones were more frequent and numerous in resolved lesions than in nonlesional skin, perhaps because these T cell clones had not been driven to locally expand and were sharing space with diverse healthy skin–resident and recirculating T cells. When individual T cell clones were tracked across active lesions, resolved lesions, and nonlesional skin of the same patients, T cell clones shared among all these tissues were among the most frequent in both active and resolved psoriatic lesions, lending indirect support to the concept that they may participate in the pathogenic process (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Putative pathogenic T cell clones are also present in lower numbers in the nonlesional skin from psoriasis patients. (A) Expanded oligoclonal populations of T cells are present in nonlesional skin. The total T cells per unit skin (100 ng of skin DNA) of the top 20 most frequent T cell clones are shown for nonlesional skin from 7 psoriatic patients (nonlesional psoriasis [NL], far right). Three skin samples from healthy individuals (healthy controls [HC]) and 4 clinically resolved psoriatic lesions (resolved psoriasis, healed lesion [HL]) are included for comparison. (B) Putative pathogenic T cells are detected in the nonlesional skin of patients with psoriasis. Putative pathogenic clones were defined as the most frequent T cell clones in resolved lesions that were also present in active lesions. Clone-tracking analyses were used to measure the frequency of the top 5 most frequent of these T cell clones in active lesions (Lesion), resolved lesions (Resolved), and nonlesional skin from the same patient (Non-les). The frequency of these T cell clones was highest in resolved lesions, followed by active lesions, and was lowest in the nonlesional skin. Data from 5 patients are shown; 5 additional patients showed a similar pattern. (C) In addition to being more frequent, putative pathogenic clones were present in highest absolute numbers in resolved lesions. The absolute number of T cells per 100 ng of total DNA is shown for the most frequent putative pathogenic T cell clone in 7 patients. (D) Overlap analyses demonstrate that shared T cell clones among lesional, resolved, and nonlesional skin (red circles) are among the most frequent T cell clones in both active and resolved psoriatic lesions. Two representative analyses out of a total of 7 are shown.

Putative pathogenic T cell clones utilize a skewed TCR Vβ repertoire and have unique psoriasis-specific TCR sequences. Utilizing our definition of putative pathogenic T cell clones as those sequences highest in resolved lesions that were also shared in active lesions, we measured the TCR Vβ gene usage of our putative pathogenic T cell clones and compared them with 6,918 TCR Vβ sequences obtained from sequencing the skin of 6 healthy donors (Figure 5A). Putative pathogenic clones had significantly increased usage of TCR Vβ2, Vβ6, and Vβ13. These results are in agreement with 2 prior studies demonstrating preferential use of Vβ13 by T cells in psoriatic lesions and by a melanocyte antigen–specific autoreactive T cell clone from a patient with psoriasis (7, 8).

Figure 5 Putative pathogenic T cell clones utilized a skewed TCR Vβ repertoire and had unique TCRs not shared with healthy controls. (A) The TCR Vβ gene usage of putative pathogenic T cell clones from 14 psoriasis patients was compared with that in a pool of 6,918 T cell CDR3 sequences from the skin of 6 healthy controls. Use of TCR Vβ2, V6, and Vβ13 was significantly more frequent among putative pathogenic T cell clones (χ2 test). (B–D) T cells from different psoriatic patients had identical TCRβ CDR3 amino acid sequences that were not observed in healthy controls. (B) In 8 psoriasis patients, T cells with identical CDR3 nucleotide sequences giving rise to identical amino acid sequences were found in 2 different patients; these sequences were not observed in healthy controls. The sequences of all shared receptors are also shown in Table 1. (C) In 11 cases, different CDR3 nucleotide sequences in 2 different patients converged to produce the same amino acid sequence; these sequences were not observed in healthy controls. (D) Within individual psoriasis patients, multiple distinct nucleotide sequences were found in 7 patients who produced the same amino acid sequence; these sequences were also not observed in healthy controls.

If the residual T cell clones that we have identified are truly involved in the pathologic process of psoriasis, we would expect to observe in patients TCRs from psoriasis that are not present in healthy controls or in patients with other inflammatory skin diseases. We compared the CDR3 antigen receptor sequences of 162 putative pathogenic T cell clones (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93396DS1) from psoriatic skin and compared them with sequences isolated from the skin of healthy controls (6,918 sequences), 11 patients with biopsy-proven eczematous dermatitis (398,927 sequences), 11 patients with allergic contact dermatitis (96,783 sequences), and 7 patients with pityriasis lichenoides (365,100 sequences). None of the 162 putative pathogenic T cell clones were present in these patients, providing strong evidence that these sequences are psoriasis specific.

We also observed some similarities and overlap of putative pathogenic clones between psoriasis patients. In 8 psoriasis patients, 2 different donors had T cells with identical CDR3 nucleotide sequences that gave rise to identical amino acid sequences (Figure 5B and Table 1). In 11 additional pairs of psoriasis donors, there were T cells with distinct nucleotide sequences that produced identical CDR3 amino acid sequences in both donors (Figure 5C and Table 1). Finally, in 7 psoriatic donors, there were multiple distinct T cell clones within the psoriatic lesions of a particular individual that gave rise to the same amino acid sequence (Figure 5D). None of these sequences were present in our samples of healthy skin, eczematous dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, or pityriasis lichenoides.

Table 1 Shared CDR3 amino acid sequences in patients with psoriasis

αβ T cells predominate in psoriatic and healthy human skin. γδ T cells have been found in low (<5%) but detectable frequencies in human psoriatic skin lesions and are the main source of IL-17 in the mouse model of imiquimod-induced psoriasiform dermatitis (9, 10). To evaluate the relative importance of αβ T cells versus γδ T cells in psoriatic and healthy skin, we sequenced the TCRα/δ loci using HTS. The vast majority of T cells in both psoriatic and healthy human skin were αβ T cells (Figure 6, A–C, and Table 2). δ T cells made up only 1% of the T cells in active psoriatic lesions and less than 1% in resolved psoriatic lesions. In healthy human skin, γδ T cells made up less than 2% of the total T cell population. Of the 70 most frequent putative pathogenic T cell clones identified in 14 psoriatic patients, 100% were confirmed α T cells by HTS. These results suggest that human psoriatic inflammation is a process driven by αβ T cells.

Figure 6 αβ T cells predominate in psoriatic and healthy human skin, and putative pathogenic clones in psoriasis were αβ T cells that utilized a skewed Vα repertoire and contained common TCRα CDR3 sequences not observed in healthy controls. (A–C) Sequencing of the TCRα/δ locus revealed that αβ T cells predominate in psoriatic lesions and healthy human skin and putative pathogenic T cells were universally α T cells. The percentages of αβ versus γδ T cells in (A) active psoriatic lesions (n = 10), (B) resolved psoriatic lesions (n = 10), and skin from healthy controls (n = 3), and among (C) putative pathogenic T cell clones in psoriasis are shown. Results are also summarized in Table 2. (D) Putative pathogenic T cell clones preferentially utilized Vα20, Vα30, and Vα41, as compared with 16,517 TCRα sequences from the skin of 6 healthy controls (χ2 test). (E and F) T cells with highly similar TCR Vα CDR3 sequences (1 or 2 nucleotides different, 4 pairs of patients) or clearly distinct Vα CDR3 sequences (1 patient pair) giving rise to identical CDR3 amino acid sequences were found in common between patients with psoriasis. These shared CDR3 amino acid sequences were not observed in healthy controls. Shared receptors are listed in Table 1.

Table 2 αβ versus γδ T cells in psoriasis (active lesions and resolved) and healthy skin

Putative pathogenic T cell clones utilize a skewed TCR Vα repertoire and have unique TCR sequences not shared with healthy controls. We next utilized TCRα/δ HTS to examine the frequencies of Vα gene usage in putative pathogenic T cell clones versus T cells from the skin of healthy controls. Putative pathogenic T cell clones were again defined as the most frequent T cell clones in resolved skin lesions that were also present in lesional skin. TCR Vα 20, 30, and 41 genes were preferentially utilized by putative pathogenic T cells (Figure 6D). There were also 4 TCRα CDR3 sequences that were unique to psoriasis and shared between donors (Figure 6, E and F, and Table 1). For one of these common TCRα sequences, the same amino acid sequence was produced by a convergence of 2 clearly distinct nucleotide sequences. For the remaining 3 common TCRα sequences, the nucleotide sequences differed by only 1 or 2 bases. In this situation, it is difficult to tell whether the nucleotide sequences are truly distinct or whether these differences represent sequencing errors.