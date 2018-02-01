PBX transcription factors drive pulmonary vascular adaptation to birth

PBX1 is expressed throughout the embryonic lung mesenchyme. To address whether PBX1 plays a direct role in the lung, we investigated its expression in this tissue. At E12.5, PBX1 is expressed throughout the developing lung mesenchyme (Figure 1A) (27). This broad pattern is maintained during embryonic development and into postnatal stages (Figure 1B). PBX1 is expressed by several cell types within the lung mesenchyme, including endothelial cells, vascular smooth muscle (VSM) cells, alveolar myofibroblasts, and lipofibroblasts, as indicated by costaining with cell-specific markers (Figure 1, C–F). Both the level and pattern of PBX1 expression are maintained in the late embryonic and early postnatal lung. PBX1 is not expressed in epithelial type 1 or type 2 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93395DS1).

Figure 1 PBX1 is expressed in the lung mesenchyme. (A and B) PBX1 was broadly expressed throughout the lung mesenchyme at E12.5 through early postnatal stages. (C–F) PBX1 was expressed in multiple cell types in the lung mesenchyme including vWF-stained vascular endothelium, SM22-stained VSM, PDGFRα-GFP–stained alveolar myofibroblasts, and ADRP-stained lipofibroblasts. (G and H) Tbx4-Cre had broad activity in the lung mesenchyme when crossed with a green fluorescent reporter and overlapped with PBX1 expression in SM22-stained alveolar myofibroblasts (indicated by asterisks) and VSM (indicated by arrows). (I) Using Tbx4Cre to delete Pbx1 resulted in widespread loss of PBX1 in the mutant mouse as compared with the control lung mesenchyme in B. Within the mutant, there was a more complete loss of PBX1 in the alveolar mesenchyme (AM) than in the peribronchial mesenchyme adjacent to central airways (Ai) and vessels (Ve). (J–L) Pbx1/2-CKO mice lacked PBX1 expression in SM22-stained VSM and PDGFRα-GFP–labeled alveolar myofibroblasts but retained PBX1 expression in vWF-stained endothelium. Scale bars: 100 μm.

Lung mesenchymal deletion of Pbx1/2 results in postnatal lethality, lung simplification, and cardiac hypertrophy. To determine whether Pbx genes play a cell-autonomous role in the lung, we applied a tissue-specific deletion approach, using a Tbx4Cre allele that has broad lung mesenchymal activity but no activity in the diaphragm (28). We found that Tbx4Cre induced widespread recombination in the lung mesenchyme by E12.5 (Figure 1G). This overlapped with the pattern of PBX1 expression in multiple cell types including VSM cells and alveolar myofibroblasts (Figure 1H, and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Notably, Tbx4Cre was not active within the vascular endothelial cells where PBX1 was also expressed (Supplemental Figure 1F).

As it has been reported that the PBX2 expression pattern is similar to that of PBX1 in a number of tissues including the lung mesenchyme (29), we inactivated Pbx2 in addition to Pbx1, generating Tbx4Cre Pbx1fl/fl Pbx2–/– mutant mice (hereafter referred to as Pbx1/2-CKO mice; CKO, conditional knockout) (Supplemental Figure 1G). Pbx1/2-CKO mice showed more complete deletion of PBX1 expression in the alveolar mesenchyme than in the peribronchial region (Figure 1I). As predicted from Cre activity, the mutant lungs retained PBX1 expression in vWF-expressing vascular endothelium but not in SM22-expressing VSM cells or alveolar myofibroblasts (Figure 1, J–L). Mice with homozygous inactivation of the Pbx1 conditional allele and heterozygously null for Pbx2 (Tbx4Cre Pbx1fl/fl Pbx2+/–) were viable and appeared grossly normal (data not shown). Likewise, mice with heterozygous inactivation of the Pbx1 conditional allele and homozygously null for Pbx2 (Tbx4Cre Pbx1fl/+ Pbx2–/–) were grossly normal and used as controls.

As Tbx4Cre is not active in the diaphragm (28), the diaphragm of Pbx1/2-CKO mice developed normally (Supplemental Figure 1H), unlike the diaphragmatic defects observed in Pbx1 global mutants (26). A previous study showed that conditional inactivation of Pbx1 in the lung, heart, brain and other tissues using Islet1Cre led to lethality at birth with failed lung inflation, which was attributed to decreased surfactant expression (30). In contrast, Pbx1/2-CKO mice survived birth at the expected Mendelian ratio (Supplemental Figure 2A) and had no change in alveolar surfactant C (SPC) expression (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). At P0, the lungs and hearts of Pbx1/2-CKO mice resembled those of their littermate controls (Figure 2, A–C). Despite their normal appearance at birth, Pbx1/2-CKO mice failed to thrive, had tachypnea, were underweight, and started to die during the second week of life, with only rare survivors beyond 3 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Histological sections of Pbx1/2-CKO lungs showed alveolar simplification that was first evident at P3, as quantified by mean linear intercept (MLI) analysis (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). While grossly normal at P3 (Figure 2F), the hearts of Pbx1/2-CKO mice became progressively enlarged, with profound hypertrophy evident in surviving mice at P28 (Figure 2I). The majority of Pbx1/2-CKO mice died between 2 and 3 weeks of age, with lung simplification, cardiac hypertrophy, and right atrial enlargement (Figure 2, G–I).

Figure 2 Pbx1/2-CKO mice exhibit abnormal postnatal lung development, progressive cardiac hypertrophy, and PH. (A–C) At birth, Pbx1/2-CKO mice had normal-appearing lungs and hearts relative to those of controls. (D–F) At P3, Pbx1/2-CKO mice had evidence of lung simplification compared with controls but continued to have normal-appearing heart morphology. (G–I) At P28, in the few surviving Pbx1/2-CKO mice, there was severe alveolar simplification and cardiac hypertrophy relative to controls. No consistent hemorrhaging of the heart was observed. (J) Echocardiographic measurements of the RV wall thickness (RVWT) and LV wall thickness (LVWT) revealed that RV hypertrophy was present in Pbx1/2-CKO mice relative to control mice at P10 (*P = 0.03), while the left ventricle had normal thickness (P = 0.48). (K) The PAAT/PAET ratio was used as an estimate for the pulmonary artery pressure and RV function. (L) The PAAT/PAET ratio was similar in Pbx1/2-CKO mice and controls at P3 (P = 0.45) but significantly different at P7 (**P = 0.004), P10, (***P = 0.008), and P14 (#P = 0.001). For all statistical analyses, 4 samples were included from each group. Comparisons were made using a Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Pbx1/2-CKO mutants exhibit defective alveologenesis. To determine the cause of the lung simplification in Pbx1/2-CKO mice, we looked for evidence of changes in cell proliferation or cell death at P3, when simplification is first evident. Using 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) to mark proliferating cells and cleaved caspase-3 to mark cells undergoing apoptosis, we found no change in the rate of cell proliferation or cell death (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). Previous data from us and others showed that proper organization of the extracellular matrix, especially the Elastin matrix, is essential for normal alveolar septal formation (31–33). To determine whether loss of PBX1/2 is associated with defective extracellular matrix organization, we assayed for Elastin patterning using immunofluorescence staining of vibratome sections of the alveolar regions, confocal imaging, and 3D reconstruction. At the height of septum formation at P7, instead of a well-defined network of Elastin fibers as observed in the controls, the Elastin network in the Pbx1/2-CKO lungs was diffuse and disorganized (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). To determine the cause of this Elastin disorganization, we performed a gene expression array experiment and found that loss of PBX1/2 transcriptional regulation resulted in an increased expression of genes that promote formation, processing, and organization of the extracellular matrix, while the expression of genes required for cell-matrix interactions was decreased (Supplemental Figure 3I). These data suggest that PBX functions in alveologenesis through the transcriptional regulation of key genes that control the balance of Elastin matrix production, processing, and organization.

Pbx1/2-CKO mice exhibit PH. To determine the progression of cardiac hypertrophy in Pbx1/2-CKO mice, we used transthoracic echocardiography to analyze Pbx1/2-CKO and control mice. Measurements were made longitudinally at P3, P7, P10, and P14. To investigate the pattern of cardiac hypertrophy, we assayed for right ventricular (RV) and left ventricular (LV) wall thickness normalized to body weight. We found that the right ventricle of Pbx1/2-CKO mice was hypertrophied by P10 compared with that observed in control mice, while the left ventricle was similar in thickness at that stage (Figure 2J).

To determine the pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR), we attempted direct measurement of the RV pressure at early postnatal stages before death in Pbx1/2-CKO mice. While we were able to obtain consistent measurements in the control mice, the Pbx1/2-CKO mice were too fragile and died during this procedure. Thus, we used transthoracic echocardiography to estimate the PVR. We calculated the ratio of the pulmonary artery acceleration time (PAAT) to the pulmonary artery ejection time (PAET) that is commonly used as a proxy for pulmonary artery pressure and RV function (Figure 2K) (34, 35). Using this approach, we found that control mice had a clear increase in the PAAT/PAET ratio between P3 and P7 and a more gradual increase between P7 and P14, indicating the expected reduction in pulmonary artery pressure after birth (Figure 2L). In contrast, Pbx1/2-CKO mice had a gradual decline in the PAAT/PAET ratio after P3, suggesting that the pulmonary artery pressure did not decrease normally and that the right heart function may worsen with age (Figure 2L). The combination of findings including the decreased PAAT/PAET ratio and RV hypertrophy (Figure 2, J and I) is consistent with the presence of PH in the Pbx1/2-CKO mice. As PH is a major cause of lethality in patients with CDH, the Pbx-mutant mouse represents the first CDH model to our knowledge to mimic this key aspect of the disease, independent of the diaphragmatic defect.

Pbx1/2-CKO mutants develop PH as a result of failed pulmonary VSM relaxation after birth. To determine the mechanism underlying the severe PH observed in Pbx1/2-CKO mutants, we investigated possible causes including decreased lung vessel number and size, VSM hypertrophy, and ectopic placement of VSM on distal pulmonary arterioles (36–38). At P7, when PH was detected by the PAAT/PAET ratio, we detected no statistically significant reduction in the number of vessels outlined by vWF staining (Figure 3, A–C). Similarly, we observed no difference in the pattern of vascular smooth muscle actin (SMA) staining (Figure 3, D and E) and no quantitative difference in the width of the VSM layer (Figure 3F), suggesting an absence of ectopic or increased VSM.

Figure 3 PH in Pbx1/2-CKO mice is associated with failed VSM relaxation after birth. (A–C) At P7, when hypertension was apparent, vWF staining of proximal vascular endothelial cells showed no significant difference in vessel numbers (P = 0.19). (D–F) At P7, SMA staining revealed no change in pattern and no smooth muscle hypertrophy (P = 0.44). (G–I) At P3, 3D reconstruction and quantification of PECAM-positive alveolar capillaries showed reduced PECAM density and volume (*P = 0.02). (J–L) At P14, H&E staining showed alveolar simplification in Pbx1/2-CKO and Pbx-iCKO mice relative to controls. Tbx4Cre Pbx+/fl Pbx2–/– and Tbx4-rtTA Tet-O-Cre Pbx1+/fl Pbx2–/– mice were normal in terms of morphology, physiology, and capillary quantification and were used as a combined control. (P) MLI analysis revealed significant alveolar simplification in Pbx1/2-CKO (**P < 0.0001) and Pbx-iCKO mice (***P = 0.0002) relative to controls (n = 3 in each group). Pbx1/2-CKO and Pbx-iCKO mice had similar alveolar simplification (P = 0.26). (M–O and Q) ICAM2 staining shows reduced capillary endothelial density in Pbx1/2-CKO and Pbx-iCKO mice (#P = 0.0007) relative to controls (n = 3 in each group). Capillary density was similar in Pbx1/2-CKO and Pbx-iCKO mice (P > 0.99). (R) The PAAT/PAET ratio was reduced in Pbx1/2-CKO mice (†P = 0.007) but not in Pbx-iCKO mice (P = 0.82) compared with controls. (S) Illustration showing that VSM cells elongate after birth. (T) To estimate the average VSM cell size, the vessel perimeter was divided by the number of SM22-stained VSM cell nuclei. Asterisks indicate nuclei of SM22-positive cells. (U) Pbx1/2-CKO VSM cells were similar in size to control VSM cells prior to birth (E18, P = 0.92) but did not increase in size after birth compared with controls (P3, §P = 0.02; P7, ‡P = 0.04). For all statistical analyses, except MLI and ICAM2 staining density, 4 samples were included from each group. Comparisons between 2 groups were made using a Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA for comparisons among 3 groups. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 200 μm. Original magnification, ×40 (D and E, insets).

The alveolar simplification evident by P3 (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2D) was accompanied by decreased capillary density (Figure 3, G and H) and loss of capillary volume (Figure 3I). To determine whether this decrease in capillary volume is sufficient to cause PH, we used doxycycline to induce Tbx4-rtTA TetO-Cre–mediated deletion of Pbx1/2 at E17 (referred to hereafter as Pbx-iCKO mice), which resulted in loss of PBX1 expression in the distal mesenchyme but not in the proximal VSM (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F) (39). As was observed in Pbx1/2-CKO mice, the Pbx-iCKO mutants had lung simplification and decreased capillary density relative to controls (Figure 3, J–Q). Interestingly, in contrast to the Pbx1/2-CKO mice, which rarely survived beyond weaning, the Pbx-iCKO mice were healthy at weaning and survived normally into adulthood, with no apparent increase in mortality (Supplemental Figure 4G). Using transthoracic echocardiography, we found that, despite alveolar simplification and decreased capillary density, Pbx-iCKO mice, unlike Pbx1/2-CKO mice, showed no evidence of PH, suggesting that decreased capillary density was not sufficient to cause PH in the Pbx mutants (Figure 3R).

Prior to birth, normal pulmonary VSM cells are contracted to limit blood flow through the lungs. After birth, VSM cells relax and elongate to allow for increased pulmonary blood flow (Figure 3S). Patients with CDH often have constricted pulmonary vessels that do not relax normally after birth (8–11, 40). We hypothesized that in the Pbx-mutant model of CDH, deletion of Pbx1/2 might impair the normal VSM relaxation process. To test this, we measured the circumference of lung vessels and divided this by the number of SM22-stained VSM cells surrounding each vessel to generate the average size of individual smooth muscle cells (Figure 3T). We found that prior to birth, the Pbx1/2-CKO mice had VSM cells that were similar in size compared with those of their littermate controls (Figure 3U). After birth, in control mice, we found that the VSM cells elongated from E18 to P3 and further elongated out to P7. In contrast, the VSM cells of Pbx1/2-CKO mice remained contracted, with no significant change in cell size from E18 to P3 or P7, and were statistically different when compared with controls at P3 and P7 (Figure 3U). These results indicate that in Pbx1/2-CKO mutants, VSM cells do not relax after birth, resulting in persistent constriction of the pulmonary vessels.

Mesenchymal deletion of Pbx1/2 alters the expression of multiple genes involved in vascular contraction. To determine the molecular basis for the impact of loss of Pbx, we performed unbiased transcriptome analysis of whole lungs from Pbx1/2-CKO and littermate control mice at E14, P0, and P3 and found that, among the differentially expressed transcripts, there was a significant enrichment of genes that regulate VSM contraction (Figure 4A and Supplemental Tables 1–3). Focusing on this class of genes, quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis at P3, prior to overt PH, showed that several genes that promote VSM contraction (endothelin-1 [Edn1], angiotensinogen [Agt], and smooth muscle myosin [Myh11]) were upregulated, whereas genes that promote VSM relaxation (natriuretic peptide C [Nppc] and adenylate cyclase 8 [Adcy8]) were downregulated in mutants (Figure 4B). Interestingly, both Edn1 and Agt contain conserved PBX consensus–binding elements within the transcriptional regulatory regions of these genes (data not shown). No gene in the NO pathway was significantly altered (data not shown). These findings suggest that PBX plays a critical role in regulating the precise balance of factors that control vasoconstriction and vasodilation during the perinatal and early neonatal periods.

Figure 4 Pbx1/2 deletion affects multiple genes that control VSM contraction and relaxation. (A) Microarray gene expression analysis indicated that multiple genes that regulate VSM contraction and relaxation are upregulated (magenta) or downregulated (green) due to loss of PBX1/2 (modified from the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG] pathway map04270; http://www.genome.jp/dbget-bin/www_bget?pathway+hsa04270). (B) qRT-PCR of VSM contraction genes indicated increased expression of genes that promote contraction: Agt (***P = 0.0006), Edn1 (**P = 0.0005), Myh11 (*P = 0.0008), and decreased expression of genes that promote relaxation: Nppc (†P = 0.007) and Adcy8 (§P = 0.002). For all statistical analyses, 4 samples were included from each group. Comparisons were made using a Student’s t test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Pulmonary VSM contraction and PH in Pbx1/2-CKO mice are attenuated by downstream Rho-kinase inhibition. Infants with CDH and PH do not respond consistently to treatment with pulmonary vasodilating medications (8–11, 40). Identifying the basis of this variation has been a major challenge in CDH treatment. We sought to determine whether treatment with pharmacological agents that target the misregulated genes in Pbx1/2-CKO mice could rescue their lethal PH. To reverse the upstream increase in Edn1 and Agt expression, we treated Pbx1/2-CKO and control mice from P0 to P7 with an endothelin receptor A antagonist (BQ-123) or an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (captopril) and measured the PAAT/PAET ratio at P7 (Supplemental Figure 5A). We found that neither treatment was effective in normalizing the PAAT/PAET ratio of Pbx1/2-CKO mice compared with controls (Figure 5A). Because BQ-123 has a short half-life, we also investigated changes in PVR after acute treatment of Pbx1/2-CKO mice and littermate controls. We used transthoracic echocardiography to measure the PAAT/PAET ratio in P7 Pbx1/2-CKO and control mice. These mice were then treated with BQ-123, and the PAAT/PAET ratio measurement was repeated 2 hours after treatment (Supplemental Figure 5B). Using this approach, we found that, although BQ-123 induced an increase in the PAAT/PAET ratio in control mice, we did not observe a statistically significant increase in Pbx1/2-CKO mice (Figure 5B). These data suggest that blocking signals that promote vasoconstriction at the level of cell-surface receptors is not sufficient to reverse PH in Pbx1/2-CKO mice, possibly because of PBX regulation of other factors that act epistatically to these signals.

Figure 5 Abnormal VSM contraction in Pbx1/2-CKO mice is reversed by treatment with a Rho-kinase inhibitor. (A) Treatment of P0 to P7 mice with captopril or the endothelin receptor-A antagonist BQ-123 did not reduce the PVR of Pbx1/2-CKO mice compared with controls (untreated, *P = 0.004; captopril-treated, **P = 0.003; BQ-123–treated, ***P = 0.0004). (B) Acute treatment with BQ-123 at P7 increased the PAAT/PAET ratio in control (†P = 0.03) but not Pbx1/2-CKO (P = 0.80) mice. (C–E) Phosphorylated MLC-S20 staining was increased in VSM cells from Pbx1/2-CKO mice (§P = 0.013). (F–H) Lung perfusion with the Rho-kinase inhibitor Y-27632 decreased MLC-S20 staining compared with PBS in Pbx1/2-CKO mice (‡P = 0.03). (I) Y-27632 perfusion at P3 increased VSM cell size in Pbx1/2-CKO (#P = 0.001) but not control (P = 0.14) mice. VSM cell size was similar following Y-27632 perfusion in control and Pbx1/2-CKO lungs (P = 0.97). VSM cell size was similar between Y-27632–treated Pbx1/2-CKO and PBS-treated control (P = 0.07) mice. (J) PVR computed from the histological small artery size revealed increased resistance in Pbx1/2-CKO mice relative to controls (††P = 0.008). Perfusion with Y-27632 significantly decreased the PVR in Pbx1/2-CKO lungs (†††P = 0.02) but not in control lungs (P = 0.36). The PVR of Y-27632–treated Pbx1/2-CKO mice was similar to that of untreated controls (P = 0.96). (K) Measurement at P14 showed increased RVSP following central venous injection of PBS (‡‡P = 0.0006) and decreased RVSP following injection into lungs of Y-27632 compared with the RVSP before treatment (§§P = 0.008) and after treatment with PBS (##P < 0.0001). (L) Acute treatment with Y-27632 increased the PAAT/PAET ratio in Pbx1/2-CKO mice (§§§P = 0.04) but not in controls (P = 0.08) and restored the PAAT/PAET ratio in Pbx1/2-CKO mice to that of the untreated controls (P = 0.22). For all statistical analyses, 4 samples were included from each group. Statistical analysis was performed using a Student’s t test for comparisons between 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method for comparisons among 3 groups, or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s method for comparisons between 2 groups under 2 or more conditions. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Because several downstream factors that act within the VSM cells to promote constriction are altered, we hypothesized that a common downstream effect could be an imbalance of myosin light chain kinase (MLCK) and myosin light chain phosphatase (MLCP), causing increased phosphorylation of myosin light chain (MLC) and subsequent increased VSM contraction. Using phosphorylated smooth muscle MLC (Ser20) (MLC-S20) as an indicator, we found that Pbx1/2-CKO mice had increased MLC-S20 staining in VSM compared with that in controls, supporting this hypothesis (Figure 5, C–E).

We then tested whether an agent that acts directly on the balance of MLCK/MLCP activity, such as the Rho-kinase inhibitor Y-27632, might be effective at inducing VSM relaxation and reducing PH in Pbx1/2-CKO mice. Lung vascular perfusion with Y-27632 resulted in decreased MLC-S20 staining of VSM in Pbx1/2-CKO mice at P3 compared with that observed in Pbx1/2-CKO mice perfused with PBS (Figure 5, F–H). In addition, perfusion with Y-27632 resulted in increased VSM cell size in Pbx1/2-CKO mice compared with VSM cell size in lungs perfused with PBS (Figure 5I). These data indicate that treatment with Y-27632 promotes VSM relaxation in Pbx1/2-CKO mice.

To estimate the effect of Y-27632–induced smooth muscle relaxation on relative PVR following treatment with Y-27632, we used a mathematical model to compute changes in resistance to blood flow through the lung based on the measured small artery size. The results showed that prior to treatment, Pbx1/2-CKO mice had increased PVR relative to controls (Figure 5J). Following lung perfusion with Y-27632, the model predicted a decrease in PVR in Pbx1/2-CKO mice but not in control mice (Figure 5J). Furthermore, treatment of Pbx1/2-CKO mice with Y-27632 was estimated to reduce the PVR to that observed in PBS-treated control mice (Figure 5J).

To determine whether the prediction based on artery size reflects PVR in vivo, we measured the RV peak systolic pressure (RVSP) in control mice before and after treatment with Y-27632 (Figure 5K). Treatment with Y-27632 decreased the RVSP relative to baseline, however the effect was transient, lasting only 3 to 5 minutes (Figure 5K). To determine whether the Y-27632–induced increase in small artery size, the decrease in the predicted PVR, and the decrease in the RVSP translate to decreased PH in Pbx1/2-CKO mice in vivo, we measured the PAAT/PAET ratio of P7 Pbx1/2-CKO and control mice before and 2 hours after Y-27632 treatment (Supplemental Figure 5B). Treatment with Y-27632 led to an increase in the PAAT/PAET ratio in Pbx1/2-CKO mice but not in controls (Figure 5L). Furthermore, the PAAT/PAET ratio in the treated Pbx1/2-CKO mice was similar to that in the untreated control mice. These data suggest, as predicted by both the change in VSM cell size and PVR modeling, that treatment with the Rho-kinase inhibitor was effective at normalizing the PVR in Pbx1/2-CKO mice to that of controls (Figure 5L). We note that prolonged treatment with i.p. injection of Y-27632 led to lethality in both control and mutant mice, possibly because of the pleiotropic effects of Rho-kinase inhibition, including that of systemic hypotension (41, 42). This suggests that targeted delivery and timed release of the agent to lung VSMs will be required to successfully prevent lethal PH in this genetic model.