Thioesterase-mediated control of cellular calcium homeostasis enables hepatic ER stress

Critical contributions of Them2 and PC-TP to ER stress in liver. Because Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice are each protected against high-fat diet–induced insulin resistance, which can be a manifestation of chronic ER stress (21), we investigated the respective contributions of Them2 and PC-TP to ER stress in response to high-fat feeding (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI93123DS1). The absence of Them2 or PC-TP expression was associated with reduced hepatic expression of activated (i.e., phosphorylated) PKR-like ER kinase (p-PERK), glucose-regulated protein 78 (Grp78), and CCAAT/enhancer-binding protein homologous protein (CHOP) and a trend toward decreased expression of phosphorylated inositol-requiring enzyme 1α (p-IRE1α). Cleaved activating transcription factor 6 (ATF6) levels were also decreased in livers of Pctp–/– but not Them2–/– mice.

Figure 1 Them2 and PC-TP regulate ER stress in mice. (A) The livers of Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice are protected against ER stress due to high-fat feeding. Liver homogenates from high-fat-fed Them2+/+ (n = 8), Them2–/– (n = 9), Pctp+/+ (n = 5), and Pctp–/– (n = 5) mice were subjected to immunoblot analyses, and bands were quantified by densitometry and normalized to β-actin. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with Them2–/– or Pctp+/+, ‡P = 0.057 compared with Pctp+/+. (B and C) Them2 and PC-TP modulate the resolution of hepatic ER stress following refeeding. Liver homogenates (n = 3 per genotype) were subjected to immunoblot analyses, and bands were quantified by densitometry. (D) The influence of refeeding on the interactions between PC-TP and Them2 was determined by coimmunoprecipitation in the liver lysates that were harvested from Pctp+/+ (n = 3) mice, and bands were quantified by densitometry. (E–N) Them2 or PC-TP expression enables tunicamycin-induced liver injury. Eight-week-old chow-fed mice were injected i.p. with tunicamycin (0.25 mg/kg body weight) or vehicle (DMSO, 0.25% v/v) for 2 consecutive days. (E and F) Body weights (n = 3 per genotype) following tunicamycin injections (arrows). (G) Livers were harvested and imaged 6 hours following food restriction. Liver sections were subjected to hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining. Microscope images (×60) are representatives of n = 3. (H–M) Livers were analyzed for the concentrations of triglycerides (TG) (H and K), NEFA (I and L), and total cholesterol (J and M). (N) ER stress markers were detected in the liver lysates by immunoblot analyses. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with WT. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test.

ER stress is also induced when chow-fed mice are re-fed after a prolonged fast. Unlike in livers of high-fat-fed mice, ER stress induced by so-called fasting-refeeding is self-limited, resolves upon restoration of nutrient balance, and does not impair long-term glucose homeostasis (22). Although the time course of PERK activation and resolution was independent of Them2 expression (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1D), the magnitude of PERK activation was reduced in livers of Them2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1E). In addition to reducing p-PERK, the absence of PC-TP expression led to its more rapid return to baseline (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1F). In livers of WT mice, p-IRE1α levels were elevated throughout the 5-hour refeeding period (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and F). Although p-IRE1α levels were more elevated in Them2–/– livers at 3 hours (Supplemental Figure 1E), they returned to baseline by 5 hours (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1D). Similarly, in Pctp–/– livers, p-IRE1α was elevated early within 1 hour of refeeding and returned to baseline by 3 hours (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1F). Livers of Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice exhibited robust ATF6 cleavage within 1 hour of refeeding, whereas weaker ATF6 activation in livers of WT mice subsided within 3 hours (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and F). Grp78 expression also exhibited time-dependent elevations in livers of WT mice, which did not resolve in 5 hours (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and F). Whereas hepatic Grp78 expression remained unchanged in Them2–/– mice (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1D), initial increases in Pctp–/– mice (within 1–3 hours) were resolved within 5 hours (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1F). Because Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice both exhibited similarly rapid resolution of hepatic ER stress, we next tested whether refeeding might influence the interaction between Them2 and PC-TP. Indeed, more Them2 protein was coimmunoprecipitated with PC-TP within 1–3 hours of refeeding (Figure 1D). Them2–PC-TP interactions returned their fasting levels within 5 hours (Figure 1D).

To ensure that reductions in hepatic ER stress in Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice were not simply attributable to improved glucose homeostasis (15, 17, 18), ER stress was also induced chemically by i.p. administration of tunicamycin, which inhibits protein glycosylation and promotes protein misfolding (21). Treatment of mice with tunicamycin led to body weight losses of 8.1% and 7% in Them2+/+ and Pctp+/+ mice, respectively (Figure 1, E and F). By contrast, Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice sustained body weight losses of only 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively (Figure 1, E and F). Tunicamycin treatment tended to reduce glucose tolerance in WT but not in Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Insulin sensitivity also tended to decrease following tunicamycin injections in WT and Pctp–/– mice but not in Them2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). The failure to reach statistical significance may have been due, at least in part, to substantial variations in body weight loss following tunicamycin treatment.

Whereas livers of Them2+/+ and Pctp+/+ mice appeared grossly pale, livers from tunicamycin-treated Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice were indistinguishable from vehicle-treated WT controls (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 3). Histologically, large lipid droplets were evident in livers of WT, but not Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice (Figure 1G). Tunicamycin treatment increased hepatic triglyceride concentrations, tended to increase NEFA concentrations, and increased cholesterol concentrations in the livers of Them2+/+, but not Them2–/– mice (Figure 1, H–J). Tunicamycin induced similar changes in the livers of Pctp+/+ mice, but in the absence of PC-TP expression, we observed only slight increases in these lipid concentrations (Figure 1, K–M). Although NEFA concentrations tended to be higher in the livers of vehicle-treated Pctp–/– mice, tunicamycin treatment did not increase concentrations relative to vehicle treatment (Figure 1L). In keeping with the likelihood that lipid accumulation in WT mice was a consequence of ER stress, we observed increased levels of p-PERK, p-IRE1α, CHOP, cleaved ATF6, and Grp78 in the livers of tunicamycin-treated WT mice (Figure 1N). By contrast, the levels of these ER stress markers in the livers of tunicamycin-treated Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice remained indistinguishable from those of vehicle-treated mice (Figure 1N).

To validate the importance of Them2–PC-TP interactions in regulating the ER stress response, we treated mice with the PC-TP inhibitor compound A1 (16, 17, 19, 23). In Them2+/+ mice, inhibition of PC-TP by compound A1 before tunicamycin administration led to increased PERK activity and reduced activities of IRE1α and eIF2α relative to vehicle-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 4). Moreover, compound A1 treatment was associated with a 62% reduction in CHOP expression. The dependence of these effects on Them2 expression was evidenced by the absence of changes in the hepatic activities of PERK, IRE1α, eIF2α, and CHOP in compound A1–treated Them2–/– mice following tunicamycin administration (Supplemental Figure 4). When taken together, these observations in mouse models support a role for a Them2/PC-TP complex in the induction as well as the resolution of ER stress.

Cell-autonomous activities of Them2 and PC-TP in promoting ER stress. In keeping with observations in vivo, tunicamycin-mediated induction of p-PERK, p-IRE1α, CHOP, and ATF6 cleavage in Them2–/– and Pctp–/– hepatocytes was markedly reduced in comparison with WT hepatocytes (Figure 2, A and B). Under conditions of overnutrition, SFAs play key roles in promoting ER stress, and their effects can be tested directly using primary hepatocytes cultures. Them2–/– but not Them2+/+ hepatocytes were protected against palmitic acid–induced increases in p-PERK, p-eIF2α, CHOP, and cleaved ATF6 expression (Figure 2C). In keeping with our findings from compound A1 treatment in mice, the absence of PC-TP similarly activated PERK and suppressed palmitic acid–mediated induction of p-IRE1α, p-eIF2α, and CHOP in primary hepatocytes (Figure 2D). Cotreatment of hepatocytes with oleic acid blocked the induction of ER stress by palmitic acid, irrespective of genotype (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mouse primary hepatocytes are protected against induction of ER stress by tunicamycin and palmitic acid. (A and B) ER stress was induced in mouse primary hepatocytes that were harvested from Them2+/+ and Them2–/– mice (A) and Pctp+/+ and Pctp–/– mice (B) by treatment of cells with tunicamycin (1 μg/ml) for 5 hours. (C and D) ER stress was induced in mouse primary hepatocytes harvested from Them2+/+ and Them2–/– mice (C) and Pctp+/+ and Pctp–/– mice (D) by treatment of cells with palmitic acid (0.5 mM) or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) for 6 hours. Rescue of SFA-induced ER stress was performed by treatment of cells with the monounsaturated NEFA oleic acid (0.5 mM) in the presence of palmitic acid (0.5 mM) or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) for 6 hours. Hepatocytes were serum-starved overnight before treatments. Immunoblots are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To exclude the possibility that primary hepatocytes may have adapted to the chronic absence of Them2 and PC-TP, we used siRNA to silence the expression of these proteins in Hepa1-6 mouse hepatoma cells. Knockdown of Them2 expression attenuated all tunicamycin-induced ER stress, but the PC-TP siRNA treatment only reduced p-PERK and cleaved ATF6 abundance following tunicamycin treatment (Supplemental Figure 5A). Knockdown of Them2 expression suppressed the mRNA transcription of CHOP, whereas PC-TP knockdown reduced both Grp78 and CHOP mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Similar protection against ER stress following knockdown of Them2 in human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293E cells was not reversed by the overexpression of either Acot7 or Acot12 (Supplemental Figure 6), which exhibit different subcellular localization and substrate specificity than Them2 (24).

Them2 and PC-TP induce ER stress by promoting release of luminal calcium. Reduced ER calcium concentrations are an important trigger of the ER stress response (25). Treatment of hepatocytes with the sarcoplasmic reticulum ATPase 2b (Serca2b) inhibitor thapsigargin increased Them2 protein expression (Figure 3A) along with p-IRE1α, CHOP, and cleaved ATF6 in WT but not in Them2–/– and Pctp–/– hepatocytes (Figure 3A). Whereas the absence of PC-TP expression also prevented PERK activation, the absence of Them2 expression reduced this only slightly (Figure 3A). Together these findings suggest that Them2 and PC-TP might promote ER stress by increasing luminal calcium losses. To explore this possibility, we measured the loss of ER calcium into the cytosol using the calcium reporter Fluo4-AM. Because of the high background fluorescence of primary hepatocytes, we used HEK 293E cells: Knockdown of either Them2 or PC-TP expression led to a 31% reduction in the efflux of ER calcium following thapsigargin treatment (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Them2 and PC-TP promote efflux of ER calcium into the cytosol. (A) ER stress induced by 0.5 μM thapsigargin (Tg) in mouse primary hepatocytes. Immunoblots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) ER calcium release into cytosol induced by 2 μM Tg in HEK 293E cells following knockdown of Them2, PC-TP, or scrambled control. Calcium release into cytosol was measured by Fluo4-AM relative fluorescence units (RFU). Inset barplot displays the AUC. *P < 0.025 compared with scrambled. (C) HEK 293E cells were preincubated with the translocon inhibitor anisomycin (200 μM) or vehicle (0.1% v/v DMSO) for 1 hour prior to Tg-induced ER calcium release into the cytosol following knockdown of Them2, PC-TP, or scrambled control. (D) ER calcium release into cytosol induced by 5 μM ionomycin (IO) in HEK 293E cells following knockdown of Them2, PC-TP, or scrambled control. *P < 0.025 compared with scrambled. (E and F) Immunoblot analyses of IP 3 R and Serca2b following knockdown of Them2 (E), PC-TP (F), or scrambled control in HEK 293E cells. (G and H) mRNA abundance of Ip 3 r1, Ip 3 r2, Ip 3 r3, Serca2a, and Serca2b was determined by qPCR analysis following knockdown of Them2 (G), PC-TP (H), or scrambled control in HEK 293E cells. GAPDH mRNA served as reference. Error bars represent SEM for n = 3. *P < 0.05 compared with scrambled. (I and J) IP 3 R3 expression was knocked down along with Them2 (I), PC-TP (J), or scrambled control. (K) Tg-induced ER calcium release into cytosol following co-knockdown of IP 3 R3 in HEK 293E cells. AUC was normalized to scrambled control from B. *P < 0.025 compared with scrambled + IP 3 R3 siRNA. (L) IP 3 -mediated ER calcium release into cytosol was induced in HEK 293E cells by 40 μM thrombin. Calcium release curves represent 6–9 independent experiments. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test adjusted by Bonferroni correction.

A significant proportion of ER calcium loss into the cytosol following thapsigargin treatment or lipotoxicity occurs as passive diffusion through translocons (26–28). Treatment of cells with anisomycin, a pharmacological inhibitor of translocons (27), reduced the calcium leak from the ER into the cytosol in the scrambled siRNA–treated cells to the same level as in Them2 and PC-TP siRNA–treated cells (Figure 3C). Presumably because calcium leak via translocons was already reduced, anisomycin treatment did not alter the ER calcium release in Them2 and PC-TP siRNA–treated cells (Figure 3C). These results suggest that Them2 and PC-TP promote ER calcium efflux at least in part through the activity of translocons.

To determine whether Them2 and PC-TP also affected resting total ER calcium stores, we treated cells with ionomycin, which permeabilizes the ER membrane (29). Whereas knockdown of Them2 had little effect, knockdown of PC-TP reduced ionomycin-induced calcium release (Figure 3D). Whereas the role of membrane fluidity in ionomycin efficacy is not known, the absence of Them2 expression, which increased membrane fluidity, did not appear to reduce ionomycin-mediated calcium release. Potentially explaining these differences in calcium release following ionomycin treatment, Serca2b protein abundance was increased in cells treated with Them2 siRNA (Figure 3E) but reduced in cells treated with PC-TP siRNA (Figure 3F).

We next eliminated the potential contributions of inositol 1,4,5-triphosphate receptors (IP 3 Rs), which, when activated, mediate the efflux of ER calcium, leading to ER stress (30). Unexpectedly, knockdown of Them2 or PC-TP markedly increased IP 3 R expression (Figure 3, E and F). The induction of IP 3 R protein was associated with 1.4- and 3.7-fold increases in the mRNA abundance of Ip 3 r subtype 3 (Ip 3 r3) following the knockdown of Them2 and PC-TP expression, respectively (Figure 3, G and H). We used a siRNA targeting IP 3 R3 to neutralize the effects of Them2 and PC-TP knockdown on IP 3 R-mediated calcium release (Figure 3, I and J). Indeed, knockdown of IP 3 R3 reduced ER calcium release (Figure 3K); however, calcium release was further reduced by 21% and 35% in response to concomitant knockdown of Them2 and PC-TP, respectively (Figure 3K). This additional decrement in calcium efflux might have resulted from reduced IP 3 -mediated activation of IP 3 Rs in the absence of Them2 and PC-TP. To test this, we treated cells with the protease-activated receptor (PAR) agonist thrombin, which triggers rapid intracellular accumulation of IP 3 in response to activation of phospholipase C (31). However, knockdown of Them2 or PC-TP expression did not impair IP 3 -mediated ER calcium release (Figure 3L).

We previously demonstrated that knockdown of Them2 or PC-TP expression in HEK 293E cells activates Akt and the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) (16). We found that the regulation of calcium fluxes by Them2 and PC-TP occurs independently of Akt and mTOR activity, since inhibiting Akt or mTOR activity with GDC-0941 or rapamycin, respectively, did not abolish the effects of Them2 and PC-TP on ER calcium fluxes (Supplemental Figure 7).

Disruption of calcium homeostasis by palmitic acid requires the expression of Them2 and PC-TP. Because the incorporation of palmitic acid into the ER membrane induces ER stress in cultured cells by altering ER membrane phospholipid composition and depleting ER calcium (4, 5, 32), we next tested whether Them2 and PC-TP might facilitate the depletion of ER calcium in response to SFAs. HEK 293E cells were treated with palmitic acid or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) for 6 hours prior to the measurement of ER calcium efflux. Indicative of ER calcium depletion, palmitic acid reduced the magnitude (E max ) of calcium release in cells treated with scrambled but not Them2 or PC-TP siRNA following either thapsigargin- or ionomycin-mediated induction of calcium release (Figure 4, A–C). Knockdown of Them2 expression completely prevented disruption of calcium homeostasis by palmitic acid (Figure 4B). By contrast, palmitic acid treatment increased the duration of calcium release in scrambled and PC-TP siRNA–treated cells (Figure 4, A and C). In scrambled siRNA–treated cells and to a lesser extent in PC-TP siRNA–treated cells, this was associated with a failure to fully restore cytosolic calcium to baseline (Figure 4, A and C). Steady-state cytosolic calcium concentrations were lower by 17% and 37% following knockdown of Them2 and PC-TP expression, respectively (Figure 4D). As anticipated from impaired restoration of baseline cytosolic calcium levels, palmitic acid induced a 1.9-fold increase in cytosolic calcium in scrambled siRNA–treated cells but not in Them2 siRNA–treated cells (Figure 4D). Knockdown of PC-TP expression also diminished the cytosolic calcium accumulation by 30% (Figure 4D). These results indicate that a Them2/PC-TP complex is integral to palmitic acid cytotoxicity.

Figure 4 Them2 and PC-TP enable palmitic acid–induced calcium efflux from the ER. (A–C) Serum-starved HEK 293E cells were treated with palmitic acid (0.5 mM) or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) for 6 hours following knockdown of scrambled control (black/gray) (A), Them2 (red/pink) (B), or PC-TP (blue/aqua) (C). Calcium release into the cytosol was measured as a function of the fluorescence intensity of the cytosolic calcium indicator Fluo4-AM following the induction of ER calcium release by thapsigargin (top panels; Tg, 2 μM) or ionomycin (bottom panels; IO, 5 μM). (D) Steady-state cytosolic calcium levels in HEK 293E cells following treatment with palmitic acid (0.5 mM) or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) for 6 hours. Cells were treated with Them2, PC-TP, or scrambled control siRNA for 48 hours and serum-starved overnight before palmitic acid treatment. *P < 0.025 vs. scrambled. Time-dependent calcium release curves and cytosolic calcium measurements represent 6–9 independent experiments. Error bars represent SEM. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test adjusted by Bonferroni correction.

Them2 and PC-TP reduce ER membrane fluidity. Because ER membrane fluidity regulates the activity of ER calcium channels (33–35), we next assessed whether Them2 and PC-TP may alter ER membrane fluidity, thereby providing a mechanism for the control of calcium homeostasis and ER stress. Loss of Them2 expression was associated with a 30% increase in hepatic ER membrane fluidity in comparison with WT littermates as determined by increased pyrenedecanoic acid (PDA) excimer-to-monomer ratios (Figure 5A). Despite a trend toward increased fluidity in the ER membranes isolated from livers of high-fat diet–fed Them2–/– mice, the differences did not achieve statistical significance, potentially because of the high saturated fatty acid content of the high-fat diet and the biological variability in response to the diet, as well as the presence of additional cell types within the liver. For these reasons, we further tested the role of Them2 and PC-TP in membrane fluidity using cell culture systems in which the experimental conditions could be more tightly controlled.

Figure 5 Them2 and PC-TP decrease ER membrane fluidity. (A) ER membrane fluidity as measured by the excimer-to-monomer ratio of pyrenedecanoic acid (PDA). ER microsomes were purified from the livers of chow- or high-fat diet–fed Them2+/+ (n = 4) and Them2–/– (n = 4) mice following 6-hour food restriction. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. Them2+/+ mice. (B) ER membrane fluidity of HEK 293E cells as a function of excimer-to-monomer ratio of PDA. Cells were treated with siRNA against Them2, PC-TP, or scrambled control, serum-starved overnight, and incubated with palmitic acid (0.5 mM) or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) for 6 hours prior to purification of ER fractions. Error bars represent SEM for the triplicate. *P < 0.025 vs. vehicle. (C) ER membrane fluidity of mouse primary hepatocytes as determined by the inverse correlation of diphenylhexatriene (DPH) polarization anisotropy whereby decreased DPH polarization indicates increased membrane fluidity. Cells were serum-starved overnight and treated with palmitic acid (0.5 mM) (right) or vehicle (4.8 mM BSA) (left) for 6 hours. Error bars represent SEM for the triplicate. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test adjusted by Bonferroni correction.

Palmitic acid treatment of cultured cells increases the abundance of membrane phospholipids with saturated and monounsaturated fatty acyl chains while reducing the relative abundance of polyunsaturated fatty acyl chains with 4 or more double bonds (33). Indeed, we observed that palmitic acid treatment of HEK 293E cells reduced ER membrane fluidity 2.4-fold, but these changes were abrogated by knockdown of either Them2 or PC-TP (Figure 5B). These findings were validated using diphenylhexatriene (DPH) polarization anisotropy to measure membrane fluidity of the ER fractions purified from Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mouse primary hepatocytes (Figure 5C). Consistent with effects of Them2 and PC-TP on membrane fluidity, genotype-dependent differences in DPH polarization were eliminated by increasing temperatures (Figure 5C). These results demonstrate that Them2 and PC-TP regulate ER membrane fluidity, providing a mechanistic connection to ER calcium homeostasis (4).

Them2 and PC-TP regulate hepatic ER phospholipid composition. To delineate the mechanisms underlying the regulation of ER membrane fluidity by Them2 and PC-TP, we assessed the regulation of lipid channeling into ER by Them2 and PC-TP using radiolabeled palmitic acid and oleic acid tracers. Consistent with protection against palmitate-induced ER stress and ER calcium loss, trafficking of radiolabeled palmitic acid into the ER was reduced by 24% and 26% in Them2–/– and Pctp–/– hepatocytes, respectively (Figure 6, A and B). Suggestive of selective targeting of palmitic acid to the ER by Them2/PC-TP, the subcellular localization of radiolabeled oleic acid remained unchanged in the absence of Them2 and PC-TP (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 Them2 and PC-TP traffic saturated fatty acids into the ER and reduce fatty acyl chain unsaturation of ER membrane phospholipids in the setting of high-fat diet. (A and B) Influence of Them2 (A) and PC-TP (B) on the subcellular distribution of palmitic acid (PA) and oleic acid (OA). Mouse primary hepatocytes were treated with [9,10-3H]palmitic acid (500 μM, 10 μCi/mmol) or [9,10-3H]oleic acid (500 μM, 10 μCi/mmol) for 1 hour. Radioisotope distributions to mitochondria (Mito), ER, and cytosol (Cyto) were normalized for subcellular fraction protein amounts, as well as total cellular uptake. (C–H) Four-week-old mice were fed chow or high-fat diet for 8 weeks, and livers were harvested following 6 hours of food restriction. Lipids were extracted from purified ER microsomes and subjected to mass spectrometry analysis. (C and D) Hepatic ER membrane PC (C) and PE (D) fatty acyl chain composition for Them2+/+ (n = 4) and Them2–/– (n = 4) mice. (E) Phospholipid molecular species from C and D were divided into 2 groups by fatty acyl chain saturation: ≤3 double bonds (left) or ≥4 double bonds (right). (F and G) Hepatic ER membrane PC (F) and PE (G) fatty acyl chain composition for Pctp+/+ (n = 4) and Pctp–/– (n = 4) mice. (H) Phospholipid molecular species from F and G were divided into 2 groups as in C. Error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. WT mice. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test.

Membrane phospholipids with polyunsaturated fatty acyl chains with 4 or more double bonds have been associated with increased membrane fluidity (34–36). We investigated the influence of Them2 and PC-TP on the composition of the major ER membrane phospholipids, phosphatidylcholines (PCs) and phosphatidylethanolamines (PEs), by mass spectrometry analyses (Figure 6, C–H). We observed increased proportions of polyunsaturated PC molecular species (36:4, 38:6, and 40:6) in hepatic ER membrane fractions from high-fat-fed Them2–/– mice compared with livers of WT mice (Figure 6C). There was a parallel trend toward greater polyunsaturated PE molecular species (38:4 and 38:6) in Them2–/– mice (Figure 6D). Similarly in high-fat-fed Pctp–/– mice, we observed greater proportions of polyunsaturated PC (36:4, 38:5) (Figure 6F) and PE (38:4, 38:5, and 38:6) (Figure 6G) molecular species compared with those in WT littermates. Consistent with improved ER membrane fluidity in the setting of high-fat diet, the overall abundance of ER phospholipids that contained fatty acids with 4 or more double bonds was elevated by 17% and 47% in the livers of Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice, respectively, compared with WT littermates (Figure 6, E and H).

Elevated hepatic ER membrane PC/PE ratios due to increased expression of Pemt, which catalyzes the conversion of PE into PC, have been mechanistically linked to increased ER stress due to impaired Serca2b function (37). We therefore tested the influence of Them2 and PC-TP expression on the hepatic ER membrane PC/PE ratio in high-fat-fed mice. Compared with chow diet–fed littermates, ER membrane PC/PE ratios were increased in the livers of high-fat-fed Pctp+/+ but not of Pctp–/–, Them2+/+, or Them2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The mRNA abundance of Pemt was unchanged in response to high-fat feeding of Them2+/+ and Them2–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8C) and was equally increased in the livers of high-fat-fed Pctp+/+ and Pctp–/– mice. This suggests that different PC/PE ratios observed in ER membranes from livers of high-fat-fed Pctp+/+ and Pctp–/– were not attributable to changes in Pemt expression (Supplemental Figure 8D). Pcyt1a, encoding a phosphate cytidylyltransferase that regulates the synthesis of PCs from diacylglycerols and choline, was upregulated in both Pctp+/+ and Them2+/+ mice in response to high-fat feeding. Although the absence of Them2 or PC-TP expression blunted the induction of Pcyt1a, decreased PC/PE ratios were observed only in Pctp–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D).

Them2 and PC-TP do not promote the hepatic accumulation of lipotoxic molecules. We previously demonstrated that Them2–/– mice exhibit increased hepatic concentrations of fatty acyl-CoAs and reduced hepatic NEFAs (15). This suggests that reduced ER stress in these mice may have been the result of reduced accumulation of lipotoxic molecules. To explore this possibility, we measured other lipotoxic intermediates and found that the absence of Them2 or PC-TP did not reduce the abundance of free cholesterol (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B) or ceramides (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D) in livers of high-fat-fed mice. In the setting of tunicamycin-induced ER stress, there were only trends toward elevated hepatic NEFA concentrations in the livers of WT mice but not in Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice (Figure 1, I and L). We performed additional experiments in order to test whether Them2 and PC-TP promoted ER stress by increasing hepatic uptake of NEFAs. The absence of Them2 or PC-TP expression was not associated with significant changes in plasma NEFA concentrations in response to tunicamycin (Supplemental Figure 10A). Although tunicamycin administration tended to increase NEFA uptake rate in WT hepatocytes, the absence of Them2 or PC-TP expression did not reduce hepatic fatty acid uptake, irrespective of tunicamycin treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). Considering that the absence of Them2 expression does not affect rates of hepatic triglyceride secretion (15), these results argue against a role for hepatic accumulation of lipotoxic intermediates in the regulation of ER calcium homeostasis by Them2 and PC-TP.

Reduced fatty acid oxidation in the absence of Them2 or PC-TP expression could also have influenced ER stress by decreasing the production of mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (ROS) (19, 38). To explore this possibility, we measured hydrogen peroxide concentrations in the mouse livers (39). Although hydrogen peroxide accumulation was reduced by 27% in high-fat-fed Pctp–/– mice, the absence of Them2 expression had no effect, irrespective of diet (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Taken together, these findings argue against a mechanism whereby Them2 and PC-TP impair ER calcium balance by increasing ROS.

Them2 and PC-TP activate calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II. Cytosolic calcium-dependent activation of calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) regulates fasting-induced gluconeogenesis (40) and inhibits insulin signaling (41). Because both Them2–/– and Pctp–/– mice exhibit decreased hepatic glucose production and improved insulin sensitivity, we next investigated whether the regulation of cytosolic calcium homeostasis by Them2 and PC-TP may represent a mechanism in addition to ER stress for their regulation of gluconeogenesis and insulin signaling. Knockdown of Them2 or PC-TP expression inhibited the phosphorylation of CaMKII (Figure 7A). This occurred in a calcium-dependent manner because the incubation of cells with Bapta-AM, a calcium chelator, negated the effects of Them2 and PC-TP expression (Figure 7A). Treatment of cells with anisomycin, which blocks Them2- and PC-TP–mediated leakage of ER calcium into the cytosol (Figure 3C), also inhibited Them2- and PC-TP–mediated activation of CaMKII (Figure 7B). The absence of Them2 expression was also associated with 80% reduction in the activation of CaMKII in the livers of high-fat-fed mice (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 1A), suggesting that reduced cytosolic calcium abundance represents a mechanism for the decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis and improved insulin sensitivity observed in mice lacking Them2 expression (15).