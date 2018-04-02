Aortic carboxypeptidase–like protein, a WNT ligand, exacerbates nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

ACLP is expressed specifically in HSCs, and its expression is enhanced as NAFLD progresses. We found that hepatic ACLP expression significantly increased as NAFLD progressed (Figure 1A). Immunofluorescence double-staining of human liver samples for ACLP and the HSC markers (glial fibrillary acidic protein [GFAP] and desmin) revealed that ACLP is expressed specifically in HSCs (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92863DS1). In addition, ACLP expression in the HSCs increased significantly as NAFLD progressed (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 In the liver, ACLP is specifically expressed by HSCs, and its expression increases in both humans and mice as NAFLD progresses. (A) (Left panels) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of ACLP (red) and GFAP (green) in human liver tissue samples from controls (n = 14), NAFL patients (n = 16), and NASH patients (n = 44). Costained sites are shown in yellow. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. (Right panels) Quantification of ACLP/GFAP double-positive cells, ACLP staining, and mRNA expression. **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05 vs. control (normal) liver samples. (B–D) Eight-week-old male Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO mice were fed an HFC diet for 4 weeks (n = 6/group) or 24 weeks (n = 9/group), or fed a control diet (CE-2) for 24 weeks (n = 6/group). (B) (Left panel) Hepatic Aclp mRNA expression levels. (Middle panel) Western blot for and quantification of hepatic ACLP expression in Aclpfl/fl mice. **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl mice fed the control diet. (Right panel) Western blot for hepatic ACLP expression in Aclpfl/fl mice and AclpHSC-KO mice. (C) Representative images of immunofluorescence double-staining of ACLP (red) and GFAP (green), with costained sites shown in yellow. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 4. (D) (Left panel) Western blot for and quantification of ACLP expression in HSCs in Aclpfl/fl mice. **P < 0.01 vs. HSCs in Aclpfl/fl mice fed the control diet. (Right panel) Western blot for ACLP expression in HSCs in Aclpfl/fl mice and AclpHSC-KO mice. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are shown as SEM.

As these results indicated that ACLP might be involved in the pathology of NAFLD progression, we analyzed the pathological mechanism of NAFLD in detail in mutant mice. First, we generated ACLP-floxed (Aclpfl/fl) mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Next, we generated CRE Tg mice in which CRE expression was driven by the GFAP promoter (Gfap-CreTg mice). Finally, Gfap-CreTg mice were bred with Aclpfl/fl mice to generate HSC-specific ACLP-KO (AclpHSC-KO) mice (Supplemental Figure 3). CRE expression was specifically observed in the livers of AclpHSC-KO mice, and this localization was consistent with the expression of GFAP (Supplemental Figure 3). Immunofluorescence double-staining of mouse liver samples for ACLP and GFAP or desmin revealed that ACLP is expressed specifically in HSCs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). ACLP expression in the liver disappeared in the AclpHSC-KO mice (Figure 1, B and C), as did ACLP expression in HSCs (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figures 3–5). Mice fed a high fat/high cholesterol (HFC) diet for 24 weeks develop NASH through NAFL (15). When Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO mice were fed an HFC diet for 24 weeks, hepatic ACLP expression increased over time in Aclpfl/fl, but not AclpHSC-KO, mice (Figure 1B). Immunofluorescence double-staining of ACLP and GFAP or desmin also showed that, in the livers of Aclpfl/fl mice, ACLP was specifically expressed in HSCs and its expression increased as NAFLD progressed; however, AclpHSC-KO mice showed no ACLP expression (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). In Aclpfl/fl mice, ACLP expression in HSCs increased as NAFLD progressed, whereas in AclpHSC-KO mice, HSCs were ACLP deficient (Figure 1D). We confirmed that ACLP was not expressed in other liver cells, such as hepatocytes, Kupffer cells, bile duct cells, and ductular-appearing cells (Supplemental Figures 6–8).

HSC-specific ACLP deficiency suppresses progression of liver fibrosis in NASH. Both Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO mice on an HFC diet developed NAFL at 4 weeks, which progressed to NASH at 24 weeks (Figure 2A). Examination of the NASH pathology revealed that, compared with Aclpfl/fl mice, AclpHSC-KO mice had significantly suppressed liver fibrosis suppression (Figure 2A). Moreover, AclpHSC-KO mice demonstrated significantly lower expression of the fibrosis markers collagen 1α1 and 1α2 in NASH livers than Aclpfl/fl mice (Figure 2B). Similarly, expression of the HSC activation marker αSMA was significantly suppressed in AclpHSC-KO as compared with Aclpfl/fl mice (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 HSC-specific ACLP deficiency inhibits progression of liver fibrosis in murine NASH. (A–C) Eight-week-old male Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO mice were fed an HFC diet for 4 weeks (n = 6/group) or 24 weeks (n = 9/group) or a control diet for 24 weeks (n = 6/group). (A) (Upper panels) Representative H&E-stained, MT-stained, and αSMA-immunostained liver samples. Scale bars: 100 μm (H&E-stained and MT-stained sections); 50 μm (αSMA-immunostained sections). (Lower panels) Quantification of MT staining and αSMA immunostaining. (B) Hepatic expression of Col1a1, Col1a2, Acta2, and Tgfb mRNA. (C) Serum ALT activities and hepatic TG levels. **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl mice fed a control diet for 24 weeks. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are shown as SEM.

The murine model of NASH had significantly elevated serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), cholesterol, and triglyceride (TG) compared with a control group fed a normal diet; however, no significant differences were observed between AclpHSC-KO and Aclpfl/fl mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 9). Similarly, the NASH model demonstrated significantly higher TG accumulation in the liver, fasting blood glucose, and insulin levels than the control, while AclpHSC-KO and Aclpfl/fl mice did not differ from each other in these aspects (Figure 2, A and C, and Supplemental Figure 9). To assess insulin sensitivity and resistance, we conducted glucose tolerance tests (GTTs), insulin tolerance tests (ITTs), and pyruvate tolerance tests (PTTs). While significant differences were observed between the normal diet control and NASH groups in all tests, no significant differences were observed between AclpHSC-KO and Aclpfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 9).

Immunohistochemical staining for F4/80, a Kupffer cell/macrophage marker, was used to assess macrophage infiltration into the liver. NASH mice demonstrated significantly higher macrophage infiltration than the controls; however, no significant difference was observed between AclpHSC-KO and Aclpfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 10). Hepatic mRNA expression of Adgre1, Tnf, and Cd68 was significantly higher in NASH than in control mice, while no significant differences were found between AclpHSC-KO and Aclpfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 10). Together, the results demonstrate that ACLP, which is expressed specifically in HSCs, and more intensely so as NAFLD progresses, is involved in the progression of liver fibrosis in NASH via HSC activation.

ACLP promotes liver fibrosis in NASH by activating the canonical WNT pathway in HSCs. HSC activation has recently been reported to correlate with canonical WNT pathway activation (12, 16). Therefore, we examined mRNA expression of Axin2, Myc, and Ccnd1, which are downstream targets of this pathway, in HSCs from NASH model mice. In NASH, all tested molecules showed markedly higher expression in HSCs of Aclpfl/fl mice than in those of control mice, while their expression did not change in HSCs of AclpHSC-KO mice (Figure 3A). Western blotting as well as immunofluorescence double-staining of GFAP and β-catenin demonstrated a significant increase in β-catenin accumulation, specifically, in HSCs of Aclpfl/fl mice with NASH, but not in those of AclpHSC-KO mice (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11). Aclpfl/fl mice with NASH showed significantly more ACLP/β-catenin double-positive cells than the control group, and β-catenin was upregulated specifically in ACLP-positive cells in NASH (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 3 ACLP expression in HSCs plays a major role in canonical WNT pathway activation in HSCs and in the resulting progression of liver fibrosis in human and murine NASH. (A–C) Eight-week-old male Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO mice were fed a control diet (n = 6/group) or an HFC diet (n = 9/group) for 24 weeks. (A) (Left panel) Western blot for β-catenin accumulation in HSCs in Aclpfl/fl mice and AclpHSC-KO mice. (Right panel) Quantification of Axin2, Myc, and Ccnd1 mRNA in HSCs in Aclpfl/fl mice and AclpHSC-KO mice. **P < 0.01 compared with HSCs in Aclpfl/fl mice fed a control diet. (B) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of β-catenin (red) and GFAP (green) in murine liver sections. Costained sites are shown in yellow. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). β-Catenin/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 11. (C) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of β-catenin (red) and ACLP (green) in murine liver sections. Costained sites are shown in yellow. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). β-Catenin/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 11. (D) Tissue samples from human control livers (n = 14) and NASH livers (n = 44) were used. (Left panel) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of β-catenin (red) and GFAP (green). (Right panel) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of β-catenin (red) and ACLP (green). Costained sites are shown in yellow, and nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). β-Catenin/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 13. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are shown as SEM.

Dickkopf protein 1 (DKK-1) is a negative regulator of canonical WNT signaling (17, 18). Therefore, we bred AclpHSC-KO mice with collagen 1α1 promoter-DKK-1 Tg (Dkk-1Tg) mice (19) to prepare double-mutant AclpHSC-KODkk-1Tg mice. Aclpfl/fl, AclpHSC-KO, Aclpfl/flDkk-1Tg, and AclpHSC-KODkk-1Tg mice were fed an HFC diet for 24 weeks to induce NASH. Aclpfl/flDkk-1Tg mice showed a significant decline in both NASH liver fibrosis and HSC activation in comparison with Aclpfl/fl mice, with levels similar to those in AclpHSC-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 12). No significant differences were observed in NASH fibrosis progression and HSC activation between Aclpfl/flDkk-1Tg and AclpHSC-KODkk-1Tg mice (Supplemental Figure 12). No differences were observed in the degree of liver steatosis or serum ALT among any of the NASH model groups (Supplemental Figure 12). Aclpfl/fl NASH model–derived HSCs demonstrated significantly (**P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl mice fed a control diet for 24 weeks in Supplemental Figure 12) higher mRNA expression of Axin2, Myc, and Ccnd1 than HSCs from the normal-diet control group. However, in Dkk-1Tg–derived as well as AclpHSC-KO–derived HSCs, the expression of these WNT targets did not increase in NASH, and no significant differences were observed between Aclpfl/flDkk-1Tg– and AclpHSC-KODkk-1Tg–derived HSCs (Supplemental Figure 12). Similarly, whereas the NASH model of Aclpfl/fl mice demonstrated increased accumulation of β-catenin in HSCs, no such increase was observed in AclpHSC-KO or Dkk-1Tg mice with NASH (Supplemental Figure 12).

Immunofluorescence double-staining of β-catenin and GFAP in human NASH liver specimens revealed increased β-catenin accumulation in the liver and, more specifically, in the HSCs (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 13). Immunofluorescence double-staining of ACLP and β-catenin in these specimens demonstrated a significant increase in ACLP/β-catenin double-positive cells as compared with normal livers, and β-catenin was upregulated specifically in ACLP-positive cells in NASH (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 13). As for the mRNA expression levels of Wnt1, Wnt3a, Wnt5a, and Wnt10b, which are reported to be correlated with the canonical WNT pathway in liver pathology (12, 16, 20, 21), murine NAFLD livers and HSCs as well as human NAFLD liver samples demonstrated no changes when compared with their respective controls (Supplemental Figure 14). The above results indicated that in the progression of NASH, HSC-derived ACLP acts on HSCs themselves, thereby activating the HSCs and advancing liver fibrosis. Moreover, the canonical WNT pathway was indicated as being involved in NASH liver fibrosis progression downstream of ACLP signaling.

ACLP enhances canonical WNT signaling in HSCs and promotes HSC activation in an FZD8/LRP6-dependent manner. Next, we analyzed the involvement of ACLP in canonical WNT pathway activation in HSCs in more detail. In canonical WNT pathway activation, WNT binds to FZD family receptors and their coreceptors, LRP5 and LRP6, resulting in intracellular signal transmission (9). Therefore, we first examined the expression of FZD family receptors in murine HSCs. Murine HSCs primarily expressed FZD8, while expression of FZD1, FZD3, and FZD6 was low. Expression of FZD2, FZD4, FZD5, FZD7, FZD9, and FZD10 could not be detected (Supplemental Figures 15 and 16). Additionally, although the cells clearly expressed LRP6, LRP5 expression was hardly detectable (Supplemental Figure 15). Similarly, human HSCs expressed FZD8 and LRP6, while expression of FZD1, FZD3, FZD6, and LRP5 was very low and FZD2, FZD4, FZD5, FZD7, FZD9, and FZD10 expression could not be detected (Supplemental Figures 15 and 16).

We transfected a mouse ACLP overexpression vector into HEK293 cells and purified recombinant ACLP (rACLP) from the supernatant. rACLP purity was confirmed in nanoscale liquid chromatography/tandem mass spectometry (nano-LC-MS/MS) analyses (see Methods). Its band size indicated that rACLP was glycosylated, similar to native ACLP (13), which was confirmed by a deglycosylation-induced band shift (Supplemental Figure 17). To examine the direct effect of ACLP on HSCs, we administered rACLP to AclpHSC-KO–derived HSCs. Consequently, phosphorylation of LRP6 and accumulation of β-catenin were enhanced in these cells (Figure 4A). In addition, administration of rACLP significantly increased the mRNA levels of Axin2, Myc, and Ccnd1 as well as Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 (Figure 4A). Administration of ACLP siRNA inhibited LRP6 phosphorylation and reduced β-catenin accumulation in HSCs derived from Aclpfl/fl mice as compared with administration of control siRNA (Figure 4B). In addition, ACLP siRNA administration significantly reduced Axin2, Myc, and Ccnd1 as well as Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA levels (Figure 4B). To determine whether the effects of ACLP on HSCs depend on FZD8/LRP6, we added rACLP following administration of FZD8 siRNA, FZD1 siRNA, FZD3 siRNA, FZD6 siRNA, LRP6 siRNA, or control siRNA to ACLP-deficient HSCs. The rACLP-induced enhancement of LRP6 phosphorylation, β-catenin accumulation, and Axin2, Myc, Ccnd1 Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA expression was offset by preadministration of FZD8 siRNA and LRP6 siRNA, but not FZD1, FZD3, or FZD6 siRNA (Figure 4C). These results demonstrated that ACLP enhances canonical WNT signaling in HSCs and promotes HSC activation in an FZD8/LRP6-dependent manner.

Figure 4 ACLP activates the canonical WNT pathway in HSCs in an FZD8/LRP6-dependent manner, thus promoting HSC activation. (A) (Left panel) Western blot for p-LRP6, LRP6, and β-catenin and (right panels) quantification of Axin2, Myc, Ccnd1, Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA in AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with rACLP (100 ng/ml) or PBS for 12 hours (n = 5/group). **P < 0.01 vs. AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with PBS. (B) (Left panel) Western blot for and quantification of p-LRP6, LRP6, and β-catenin, and (right panels) quantification of Axin2, Myc, Ccnd1 Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA in Aclpfl/fl HSCs treated with ACLP or control siRNA for 72 hours (n = 5/group). **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl HSCs treated with control siRNA. (C) (Left panel) Western blot of p-LRP6, LRP6, and β-catenin, and (right panel) quantification of Axin2, Myc, Ccnd1 Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA in AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with rACLP (100 ng/ml) for 12 hours in the presence of LRP6 siRNA, FZD1 siRNA, FZD3 siRNA, FZD6 siRNA, FZD8 siRNA, or control siRNA (n = 5/group). **P < 0.01 vs. AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with PBS in the presence of control siRNA. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C), unpaired Student’s t tests (A and B, right panels), and Mann-Whitney U test (B, left panel). Data are shown as SEM.

ACLP is a ligand of the FZD8 and LRP6 receptors. Because our results indicated that ACLP might act as a ligand in activating the canonical WNT pathway, we conducted a TOPflash/FOPflash assay in HEK293 cells. First, we prepared expression vectors harboring all possible combinations of FZD8 and LRP6, which were transfected into HEK293 cells. Then, we introduced the ACLP expression vector, a WNT3A expression vector, or a control vector, followed by TOPflash/FOPflash assay. When FZD8 or LRP6 was overexpressed solely, TOPflash reporter activity was very low, even when ACLP was subsequently expressed (Figure 5A). In contrast, when both FZD8 and LRP6 were expressed, subsequent expression of ACLP resulted in high reporter activity (Figure 5A). Western blotting revealed that ACLP expression markedly induced β-catenin accumulation only when both FZD8 and LRP6 were expressed in advance, which was consistent with the TOPflash/FOPflash assay results (Figure 5A). Consistently, ACLP expression significantly induced Axin2 mRNA expression only under simultaneous expression of FZD8 and LRP6 (Figure 5A). Expression of WNT3A, used as a positive-control WNT-activating ligand, generated results identical to those observed for ACLP Tg expression (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 ACLP activates canonical WNT/β-catenin signaling through FZD8 and LRP6. (A) Combinations of TOPflash and FOPflash luciferase reporter vectors, ACLP, WNT3A, LRP6, and FZD8 expression vectors, and control vector were transfected into HEK293 cells followed by culture for 36 hours (n = 5/group). (Left panel) Quantification of intracellular luciferase expression. (Middle panel) Western blot for β-catenin. (Right panel) Quantification of AXIN2 mRNA. (B) In addition to LRP6 and FZD8 expression vectors, TOPflash or FOPflash luciferase reporter vector was transfected into HEK293 cells. Following 24-hour culture, rACLP was administered at the indicated concentrations together with DKK-1 (20 ng/ml), FZD8CRD (20 μg/ml), and anti-ACLP antibody (10 μg/ml) (n = 5/group). After 12 hours of culturing, the cells were analyzed. (Left panel) Quantification of intracellular expression of luciferase. (Middle panel) Western blot for β-catenin. (Right panel) Quantification of AXIN2 mRNA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. control group (no rACLP). P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are shown as SEM.

In HEK293 cells overexpressing both FZD8 and LRP6, we used the TOPflash/FOPflash assay upon addition of rACLP. The TOPflash reporter activity increased in a rACLP concentration–dependent manner, which was offset by the addition of DKK-1, the soluble WNT inhibitor FZD8CRD, or anti-ACLP antibody (Figure 5B). Similarly, intracellular β-catenin accumulation and Axin2 mRNA expression increased markedly in a rACLP concentration–dependent manner, which was abrogated upon addition of DKK-1, FZD8CRD, or anti-ACLP antibody (Figure 5B).

To examine the form of binding of ACLP to FZD8 and LRP6, we investigated whether ACLP binds to extracellular domains of FZD8 and LRP6. Expression vectors encoding human IgG fused to the extracellular domain of human LRP6 (LRP6N-IgG), human IgG fused to the cysteine-rich domain (CRD) of mouse FZD8 (FZD8CRD-IgG), and DDK-tagged mouse ACLP (ACLP-DDK) were cotransfected into HEK293 cells. Following immunoprecipitation of cell lysates, Western blotting revealed the existence of LRP6N-IgG/ACLP-DDK and FZD8CRD-IgG/ACLP-DDK immune complexes (Figure 6A). Next, to confirm binding in cell-free conditions, we expressed the mouse LRP6N-IgG and FZD8CRD-IgG constructs in HEK293 cells to prepare purified proteins (22). Mixtures of LRP6N-IgG and FZD8CRD-IgG with ACLP-DDK were analyzed by immunoprecipitation and Western blotting, which revealed the existence of LRP6N-IgG/ACLP-DDK and FZD8CRD-IgG/ACLP-DDK immune complexes (Figure 6B). Likewise, we prepared mouse FZD8CRD-His protein, which was mixed with LRP6N-IgG, ACLP-DDK, or both LRP6N-IgG and ACLP-DDK. Immunoprecipitation and Western blotting identified an immune complex of LRP6N-IgG, ACLP-DDK, and FZD8CRD-His (Figure 6C). Binding of LRP6N-IgG and FZD8CRD-His was not observed, demonstrating that these 2 proteins form a ternary complex through ACLP (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 ACLP is a ligand that binds specifically to FZD8 and LRP6 receptors to form a ternary complex. (A) Combinations of ACLP-DDK and either human IgG, FZD8CRD-IgG, or LRP6N-IgG expression vectors (all 200 ng/well) were transfected into HEK293 cells followed by culture for 72 hours. Cell lysates were used for immunoprecipitation. TCL, total cell lysates. (B) Combinations of rACLP-DDK and either FZD8CRD-IgG, LRP6N-IgG, or IgG were mixed to be used for immunoprecipitation. (C) Combinations of rACLP-DDK, FZD8CRD-His, LRP6N-IgG, and IgG were mixed to be used for immunoprecipitation. (D) Binding curve and Scatchard plot of binding between murine ACLP and murine FZD8/Fc (upper left panel and upper right panel, respectively); and binding curve and Scatchard plot of binding between murine WNT3A and murine FZD8/Fc (lower left panel and lower right panel, respectively). The experiments were repeated 3 times.

Finally, to demonstrate that ACLP is a ligand of FZD8, we carried out a binding assay (23). The binding curve of ACLP and FZD8 was a concentration-dependent specific binding saturation curve (Figure 6D). Scatchard plot analysis demonstrated that ACLP binds to FZD8 with a high affinity equal to that of WNT3A (Kd ACLP : 3.51 nM, Kd WNT3A : 1.53 nM; Figure 6D). Together, these results demonstrated that ACLP is a ligand unrelated to WNT proteins that binds specifically to FZD8 and LRP6, forming a ternary complex that activates WNT signaling.

ACLP activates HSCs via reduced PPARγ signaling. Because ACLP/canonical WNT pathway activation triggered HSC activation, we examined this pathological mechanism further. It has been recently reported that activation of canonical WNT signaling represses PPARγ activity in HSCs, thereby promoting their activation (12, 16). Therefore, we examined PPARγ activity upon the addition of rACLP to HSCs. rACLP administration to ACLP-deficient HSCs increased nuclear β-catenin accumulation and reduced the nuclear PPARγ protein level (Figure 7A). When DKK-1 was administered concurrently, nuclear β-catenin accumulation did not increase, and the nuclear PPARγ protein level increased to that of the rACLP nonadministration group (Figure 7A). Next, we transfected an expression vector encoding PPARγ promoter–luciferase into ACLP-deficient HSCs and examined changes in PPARγ promoter activity resulting from rACLP addition. The addition of rACLP significantly reduced the PPARγ promoter activity and mRNA levels; however, concurrent administration of DKK-1, FZD8CRD, or anti-ACLP antibody recovered both the PPARγ promoter activity and mRNA expression to the control level (Figure 7B). mRNA expression of Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 was significantly increased by the addition of rACLP, while concurrent administration of DKK-1, FZD8CRD, or anti-ACLP antibody reversed it to the control level (Figure 7C). Administration of PPARγ siRNA to ACLP-deficient HSCs resulted in HSC activation and significantly increased expression of Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA. Moreover, in this condition, the addition of ACLP did not yield any changes in the mRNA levels of these molecules (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Activation of the canonical WNT pathway by ACLP activates HSCs through suppression of PPARγ signaling. (A) Western blot of nuclear β-catenin and PPARγ in Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with rACLP (100 ng/ml) or PBS for 10 hours in the presence or absence of DKK-1 (20 ng/ml). Lamin A/C was used as a loading control for nuclear protein. The experiments were repeated 3 times. (B) (Left panel) PPARγ promoter activity and (right panel) quantification of Pparg1 mRNA expression in AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with rACLP (100 ng/ml) (n = 7/group) or PBS (n = 5/group) for 12 hours in the presence or absence of DKK-1 (20 ng/ml), FZD8CRD (20 μg/ml), and anti-ACLP antibody (10 μg /ml). (C) Quantification of Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA in AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with rACLP (100 ng/ml) (n = 7/group) or PBS (n = 5/group) for 10 hours in the presence or absence of DKK-1 (20 ng/ml), FZD8CRD (20 μg /ml), and anti-ACLP antibody (10 μg /ml). **P < 0.01 vs. AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with PBS. (D) Quantification of Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA in AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with rACLP (100 ng/ml) (n = 7/group) or PBS (n = 5/group) for 12 hours in the presence of PPARγ siRNA or control siRNA. **P < 0.01 vs. AclpHSC-KO HSCs treated with PBS in the presence of control siRNA. (E) (Left panel) PPARγ promoter activity and (right panel) quantification of Pparg1 mRNA expression in Aclpfl/fl HSCs treated with ACLP siRNA (n = 7/group) or control siRNA (n = 5/group). (F) Quantification of Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA in Aclpfl/fl HSCs treated with ACLP siRNA (n = 7/group) or control siRNA (n = 5/group) in the presence of PPARγ siRNA or control siRNA. **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl HSCs treated with control siRNA. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B–D, and F) and unpaired Student’s t tests (E). Data are shown as SEM.

Next, we transfected a PPARγ promoter–luciferase vector into Aclpfl/fl HSCs to examine changes in PPARγ promoter activity induced by the addition of ACLP siRNA. While the administration of ACLP siRNA inhibited endogenous ACLP production, it significantly enhanced PPARγ promoter activity and the Pparg1 mRNA level (Figure 7E). ACLP silencing inhibited HSC activation and significantly reduced mRNA expression of Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 (Figure 7F). Administration of PPARγ siRNA to Aclpfl/fl HSCs activated the HSCs and significantly increased Col1a1, Col1α2, and Acta2 mRNA, while the addition of ACLP siRNA to these cells had no effect (Figure 7F). These results demonstrated that ACLP activates the canonical WNT pathway in HSCs, thus reducing PPARγ signaling by reducing PPARγ promoter activity, consequently activating HSCs.

In NAFLD, obesity-related factors in serum enhance ACLP expression in HSCs through the activation of STAT3 signaling. As hepatic expression of ACLP increased with NAFLD progression in both humans and mice, we examined the mechanism of ACLP expression. In the murine model of NAFLD, we found that an HFC diet increased serum free fatty acid (FFA), leptin, and IL-6 levels over time, while AclpHSC-KO and Aclpfl/fl mice did not differ from each other in these aspects (Figure 8A). Administration of intralipid, leptin, or IL-6 to WT mice significantly increased the hepatic Aclp mRNA levels, specifically in HSCs (Figures 8B and Supplemental Figure 18). Palmitate, leptin, and IL-6, which are known to activate intracellular STAT3 signaling (24–26), increased ACLP expression additively and enhanced the phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) level in primary cultured murine HSCs (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 19). Concurrent administration of STAT3 inhibitor reduced Aclp mRNA to the level observed in the control group (Supplemental Figure 19). In vivo administration of intralipid, leptin, or IL-6 to WT mice also resulted in significantly elevated p-STAT3 levels in HSCs (Supplemental Figure 18). Immunofluorescence double-staining for ACLP and p-STAT3 revealed that the number of ACLP/p-STAT3 double-positive cells increased significantly with the administration of intralipid, leptin, or IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 18).

Figure 8 Obesity-related factors in serum enhance ACLP production in HSCs via activation of STAT3 signaling in murine NAFLD. (A, D–F) Eight-week-old male Aclpfl/fl and AclpHSC-KO mice were fed an HFC diet for 4 weeks (n = 5/group) or 24 weeks (n = 7/group) to prepare a murine model of NAFLD or were fed a control diet for 24 weeks (n = 6/group). (A) Serum levels of FFA, leptin, and IL-6. **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl mice fed a control diet. (B) Quantification of hepatic Aclp mRNA in 8-week-old WT mice 4 hours after treatment with intralipid (n = 7/group), leptin (n = 7/group), IL-6 (n = 7/group), or PBS (n = 5/group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. control mice treated with PBS. (C) Quantification of Aclp mRNA in primary cultured murine HSCs treated with various combinations of palmitate (200 μM), leptin (100 ng/ml), and IL-6 (100 ng/ml) for 6 hours (n = 5–7/group). **P < 0.01 vs. control HSCs treated with PBS. (D–F) Liver sections from control and NAFLD model Aclpfl/fl mice were used. (D) (Upper panel) Representative images of immunofluorescence double-staining for p-STAT3 (red) and GFAP (green). Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 20. (Lower panel) Quantification of pSTAT3/GFAP double-positive cells. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). p-STAT3/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl mice fed a control diet. (E) (Upper panel) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of p-STAT3 (red) and ACLP (green). Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 21. (Lower panel) Quantification of pSTAT3/ACLP double-positive cells. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). p-STAT3/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. **P < 0.01 vs. Aclpfl/fl mice fed a control diet. (F) Correlation between p-STAT3/GFAP double-positive and ACLP-positive cells. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A, C, D, and E), unpaired Student’s t tests (B), and Pearson’s correlation analysis (F). Data are shown as SEM.

Furthermore, p-STAT3 increased in HSCs of the murine NAFLD model over time (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 20), and the number of ACLP/p-STAT3 double-positive cells increased significantly as NAFLD progressed (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 21). Plotting of the numbers of p-STAT3/GFAP double-positive and ACLP-positive cells in a set area of NAFLD liver revealed a significant correlation between the numbers of these 2 cell types (Figure 8F).

Next, we conducted a similar examination of human NAFLD liver specimens. NAFLD patients demonstrated elevated serum concentrations of FFA, leptin, and IL-6 as NAFLD progressed (Figure 9A). When palmitate, leptin, or IL-6 was added to primary cultured HSCs isolated from normal human livers, as in mice, p-STAT3 increased significantly (Supplemental Figure 22). While ACLP mRNA expression in the HSCs increased significantly following the addition of palmitate, leptin, or IL-6, upon concurrent administration of STAT3 inhibitor, ACLP mRNA remained at the level of the control (Supplemental Figure 22). Consistently, p-STAT3 levels in HSCs in NAFLD liver sections and the number of ACLP/p-STAT3 double-positive cells significantly increased as NAFLD progressed (Figure 9, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 23). Furthermore, we found a significant correlation between the numbers of p-STAT3/GFAP double-positive cells and ACLP-positive cells (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 Obesity-related factors in serum enhance ACLP production in HSCs via activation of STAT3 signaling in the livers of NAFLD patients. (A) Serum levels of FFA, leptin, and IL-6 in healthy control subjects (n = 20), NAFL patients (n = 16), and NASH patients (n = 44). (B–D) Liver sections from controls (n = 14), NAFL patients (n = 16), and NASH patients (n = 44) were used. (B) (Upper panel) Representative images of immunofluorescence double-staining of p-STAT3 (red) and GFAP (green). Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 23. (Lower panel) Quantification of pSTAT3/GFAP double-positive cells. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). p-STAT3/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. **P < 0.01 vs. control subjects. (C) (Upper panel) Representative immunofluorescence double-staining images of p-STAT3 (red) and ACLP (green). Scale bars: 100 μm. Single-channel images are shown in Supplemental Figure 23. (Lower panel) Quantification of pSTAT3/ACLP double-positive cells. The nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). p-STAT3/nucleus costained sites are shown in purple. **P < 0.01 vs. control liver samples. (D) Correlation between p-STAT3/GFAP double-positive and ACLP-positive cells. P values obtained via 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (A–C) and Pearson’s correlation analysis (D). Data are shown as SEM.

Based on these findings, we propose the following mechanism for pathogenesis of NAFLD: serum concentrations of obesity-related factors, such as FFA, leptin, and IL-6 are elevated, and these obesity-related factors act on HSCs and activate STAT3 signaling, thereby increasing ACLP expression. We also found that ACLP preceded the upregulation of fibrogenic genes during HSC activation in NAFLD (Figure 1, Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 24).