Enterobacteria secrete an inhibitor of Pseudomonas virulence during clinical bacteriuria

Metabolomic profiling identifies multiple Yersinia HPI–associated metabolites. To identify secreted metabolites associated with the Yersinia HPI, we used liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) to compare culture supernatants from UTI89, a Ybt-producing model UPEC strain (28), and its isogenic mutant UTI89ΔybtS that cannot perform the first committed step of Ybt biosynthesis, salicylate synthesis (12, 23). As a control, the biosynthetic block in UTI89ΔybtS was experimentally overcome by chemical complementation with salicylate-supplemented medium. The metabolomic profiles from Ybt producers (WT and UTI89ΔybtS plus salicylate) and the Ybt nonproducer (UTI89ΔybtS) were compared using supervised principal component analysis–discriminant analysis (PCA-DA) (Figure 1A). Uniform separation of these 2 groups along the y axis of the PCA-DA plot confirmed that extracellular metabolites can differentiate Ybt-producing from nonproducing strains (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Metabolomic analysis reveals escherichelin as an additional product of Ybt-producing E. coli. (A) Two-group PCA-DA of LC-MS data demonstrate consistent variance in the secreted metabolomes of the Ybt producers, WT UTI89 and UTI89ΔybtS chemically complemented with salicylic acid (SA), and the nonproducer UTI89ΔybtS. Each point indicates the average of 3 technical replicates. Five biological replicates were analyzed from each experimental group. (B) The PCA-DA loadings plot, where each point is a molecular feature identified in the LC-MS analysis, reveals a molecular feature with m/z 307 (escherichelin) that best distinguishes Ybt producers from nonproducers. (C) LC-MS/MS chromatograms of escherichelin (left) and apo-Ybt (right) from culture supernatants of Enterobacteriaceae isolates grown in iron-restricted medium. All of the strains that produced Ybt also produced escherichelin.

To identify the specific extracellular metabolites that distinguish Ybt producers from nonproducers, we performed a loadings plot analysis (Figure 1B). In this plot, features with the highest D1 loading scores are most strongly associated with Ybt producers and are, therefore, candidates for follow-up analysis. Ybt in the metal-free form (apo) and bound to Al(III) were among the molecular features with the highest loading scores, as expected (Table 1) (29). We also observed dihydroaeruginoic acid (Dha), a known metabolite of pyochelin-producing strains of P. aeruginosa (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI92464DS1) (30, 31). Dha is the free form of an early phosphopanthetheine-bound intermediate in both the pyochelin and Ybt biosynthetic pathways (20, 32). Unexpectedly, the molecular feature with the highest loading score was an ion with m/z 307, which is lower than apo-Ybt (m/z 482) (Figure 1B and Table 1). Like Ybt, the molecular feature at m/z 307, herein called escherichelin, was present in the WT and salicylate-complemented UTI89ΔybtS supernatants but entirely absent in ΔybtS supernatants. These results are consistent with the production of a previously unappreciated secreted metabolite by E. coli with an intact Yersinia HPI.

Table 1 Molecular features with the highest loading scores are candidate small molecules associated with Ybt biosynthesis

Clinical Enterobacteriaceae isolates coproduce escherichelin and Ybt. To determine whether escherichelin production is specific to UTI89 or is present in other bacteria encoding the Yersinia HPI, we measured its production in a series of clinical urinary isolates and model strains of the Enterobacteriaceae family (Figure 1C). The UPEC model strains UTI89 and NU14 produced both Ybt and escherichelin, whereas CFT073, a widely used UPEC model strain with known mutations in the Yersinia HPI, and the K12 strain MG1655 produced neither (33). Klebsiella pneumoniae and Citrobacter diversus isolates that produced Ybt also produced escherichelin (Figure 1C). These observations suggest that escherichelin production is pervasive among clinically significant Ybt-producing Enterobacteriaceae family members.

Escherichelin production is associated with early Ybt biosynthetic enzymes. The Yersinia HPI and other siderophore systems are regulated by Fur, an iron-responsive transcription factor, such that Ybt biosynthesis is downregulated in iron-rich conditions. To determine whether escherichelin is similarly regulated, we measured its secretion in a high-iron medium (complete M63 supplemented with 16.2 mg/l ferric chloride) (34). The high-iron medium abolished escherichelin production, suggesting that it is regulated by iron in a manner similar to that of Ybt (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Escherichelin production is iron repressible and dependent on early Ybt biosynthetic enzymes. Escherichelin levels in culture supernatants were quantified by LC-MS/MS relative to a 13C-IS. (A) UTI89 grown in complete M63 medium with or without 16.2 mg/l FeCl 3 (34). Data represent the mean of 3 replicates, with SD plotted. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired t test. (B) Schematic of the Ybt biosynthetic pathway. Black zig-zag line designates a phosphopantetheine group covalently attached to the biosynthetic enzyme. Green designates chemical moieties built by early biosynthetic enzymes (YbtS, YbtE, and HMWP2), and blue designates chemical moieties built by late biosynthetic enzymes (HMWP1 and YbtU). (C) Isogenic mutants of UTI89 in select genes of the Yersinia HPI grown in iron-restricted medium. Data represent the mean of 8 replicates, with SD plotted.

To better understand the relationship between escherichelin secretion and Ybt biosynthetic genes (Figure 2B), we screened a panel of Yersinia HPI gene deletion mutants for altered escherichelin production (Figure 2C). Mutants lacking the biosynthetic genes ybtS, ybtE, irp1, or ybtU do not produce Ybt (Supplemental Figure 2) (23, 35–38). A mutant lacking the Yersinia HPI transcriptional regulator ybtA also produces no Ybt (38, 39). Deletion of ybtT, a putative editing enzyme, exhibits an intermediate phenotype with reduced Ybt levels (Supplemental Figure 2) (37, 38, 40). These isogenic mutants are not attenuated for growth in iron-restricted medium (38). Among Ybt-null strains, extracellular escherichelin was undetectable in the culture supernatants of UTI89ΔybtS, ΔybtE, and ΔybtA (the 2 early biosynthetic genes and transcriptional regulator, respectively). In contrast, escherichelin was detectable in supernatants from UTI89Δirp1 and ΔybtU, the late Ybt biosynthetic pathway deletion mutants (Figure 2C). Intracellular escherichelin levels followed a trend nearly identical to that of the extracellular levels between strains (Supplemental Figure 3). Overall, these patterns favor biosynthesis, rather than cellular export, as the major determinant of escherichelin secretion.

The requirement of early Ybt biosynthetic genes for escherichelin production is consistent with it being a Yersinia HPI product. The observation that late biosynthetic mutants (UTI89Δirp1 and ΔybtU) produce escherichelin, but not Ybt, further suggests that escherichelin is a de novo metabolite and not a Ybt breakdown product. The diminished, but not absent, escherichelin levels in late biosynthesis mutants (UTI89Δirp1 and ΔybtU, Figure 2C) mirror the diminished irp2 expression observed with analogous Y. pestis mutants (36, 37). Although the precise reason for this altered gene expression in the mutants remains unclear, it has been proposed that feedback regulation from a late biosynthetic gene product is reduced, leading to the downregulation. The feedback regulation is believed to be mediated by YbtA, a member of the AraC transcription factor family whose members typically respond to allosteric activation by metabolites.

Escherichelin is HPTT-COOH. Multiple structural analyses were used to determine the chemical structure of escherichelin. These analyses were guided in part by previous in vitro investigations of Ybt biosynthesis that noted a product with a positive-ion m/z of 307 that was identified as 2-(2-hydroxyphenyl)-4,5-dihydro-[2,4]bisthiazolyl-4-carboxylic acid (abbreviated as HPTT-COOH from hydroxylphenyl-thiazolyl-thiazolinyl-carboxylic acid) (24, 41–44). HPTT-COOH is a truncated version of Ybt that arises when a biosynthetic intermediate (Figure 2B, top structure) derived from salicylate and 2 cysteines is released from the first NRPS protein, HMWP2 (irp2), and spontaneously oxidized. High-resolution MS of escherichelin yielded an exact mass of 307.0216 for the [M+H]+ ion, supporting an empiric formula of C 13 H 10 N 2 O 3 S 2 (calculated mass: 307.0206 for C 13 H 11 N 2 O 3 S 2 +). To determine whether escherichelin is synthesized from salicylate, we chemically complemented UTI89ΔybtS with 13C 6 -salicylate and analyzed the supernatant by LC-MS. Upon 13C 6 -salicylate complementation, escherichelin at m/z 307 disappeared, and a new molecular feature at m/z 313 appeared at the same retention time, consistent with incorporation of the six 13C atoms (Figure 3, A and B). The empiric formula and heavy isotope labeling are consistent with a biosynthetic product derived from salicylate and 2 cysteines.

Figure 3 Identification of escherichelin as HPTT-COOH, a metallophore inhibitor of Pseudomonas iron uptake. (A) Multiple chemical characterizations identify escherichelin as HPTT-COOH, a compound shown to inhibit pyochelin-mediated iron uptake in Pseudomonas. The positions of 13C salicylate incorporation are indicated in green, while MS/MS neutral losses are indicated as dashed lines. (B) Mass spectra at the retention time for escherichelin from WT UTI89, UTI89ΔybtS, and 13C 6 -SA–supplemented UTI89ΔybtS culture supernatants revealed that 6 carbons in escherichelin are derived from salicylate. (C) MS/MS product ion spectrum of escherichelin. The 46-Da neutral loss indicates the presence of a carboxylic acid group, and the 87- and 104-Da losses correspond to fragmentation within the thiazoline ring. (D) UV-visible absorption spectra of purified escherichelin incubated with equimolar FeCl 3 or CuSO 4 . (E and F) DFT simulations of escherichelin bound to Fe(III) in a 1:1 (E) and 2:1 (F) complex. The simulations predict stable Fe(III)-escherichelin complexes with hexacoordinate octahedral geometry. (G) UTI89 growth curve in the presence or absence of a ferric ion chelator (0.5 mM EDDHA) and/or ferric ion supplementation (1 μM FeCl 3 ). Growth was monitored by OD at 600 nm (OD 600 ). Data represent the mean of 3, with SD plotted. (H) PW5011 (pvdA-E02::ISlacZ/hah), a P. aeruginosa strain MPAO1 transposon mutant (55, 56) expressing pyochelin as its sole siderophore, was grown in succinate medium for 20 hours in the presence of increasing escherichelin concentrations relative to vehicle control. Bacterial growth was quantified by enumerating CFU/ml and is expressed as a percentage of the vehicle control. Data represent the mean of 3, with the SEM plotted. *P < 0.01 and **P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

Information about the connectivity of escherichelin’s atoms was obtained using tandem MS (MS/MS) and 1H-NMR. MS/MS of the escherichelin [M+H]+ ion yielded unique fragments arising from neutral losses of 46, 78, and 104 Da (Figure 3C). The 46-Da neutral loss is consistent with an equivalent loss of HCOOH (formic acid or sequential loss of H 2 O and CO) and supports the presence of a carboxylic acid. The atypical neutral losses of 78 and 104 Da are consistent with equivalent cleavages through the thiazoline ring to lose neutral fragments containing the carboxylic acid and either nitrogen [M-78]+ or sulfur [M-104]+ (Figure 3A). To further investigate the structure, we performed one-dimensional 1H and two-dimensional 1H correlation spectroscopy (COSY) NMR experiments. The chemical shifts and assignments were as follows: 1H NMR (500 MHz, CDCl 3 , δ), 8.15 (s, 1H,-CH=); 6.97, 7.1, 7.4, and 7.63 (s, 1H, aromatic), 5.05 (m, ~1H, CH-COOH), and 3.2 (dd, 2H, -CH2). The 5.05 multiplet was partially obscured by a solvent impurity, preventing an accurate signal assignment. The chemical shifts at 6.97, 7.1, 7.4, and 7.63 ppm that each integrate to 1 proton and correspond to aromatic protons further support the presence of a salicylate-derived aromatic ring. A singlet at 8.15 ppm is consistent with the vinylic proton of the thiazole, and coupled resonances at 3.2 and 5.05 ppm are consistent with the presence of the methylene protons and the C-H proton of the thiazoline ring, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4). Together, the molecular formula from high-resolution MS, the MS/MS fingerprint, and the 1H-NMR chemical shifts support HPTT-COOH as the escherichelin structure. Escherichelin corresponds to an oxidized form of a Ybt biosynthetic intermediate and is structurally similar to the P. aeruginosa siderophore pyochelin. Escherichelin and pyochelin differ in the oxidation state of their first heterocyclic ring, and pyochelin is also further modified by the reduction of the second thiazoline to a thiazole and by N-methylation (45).

Escherichelin binds Fe(III). Given that escherichelin is produced by a siderophore biosynthetic pathway, regulated by Fur, and retains some of the functional groups required for metal binding by Ybt and pyochelin, we assessed the ability of purified escherichelin to form an Fe(III) complex in aqueous solution with UV-visible spectroscopy. As reported in previous studies, Fe(III) addition caused notable shifts in the UV-visible absorption spectra of Ybt and pyochelin, consistent with the formation of Fe(III) complexes (19, 46, 47). The escherichelin UV-visible absorption spectrum was similarly shifted following exposure to equimolar Fe(III) (Figure 3D). Cu(II) addition caused a qualitatively distinct shift from Fe(III) (Figure 3D). These results demonstrate that escherichelin, like Ybt and pyochelin, is a bacterial metallophore that forms Fe(III) and Cu(II) complexes.

To determine whether escherichelin binds metal ions in a manner similar to Ybt and pyochelin, we conducted quantum-based calculations using density functional theory (DFT). These calculations predict stable 1:1 and 1:2 complexes of Fe(III)-escherichelin in a hexacoordinate octahedral geometry (Figure 3, E and F). In the 1:1 complex, Fe(III) is bound by the salicylate oxygen, the 2 heterocyclic nitrogens, and the carboxylic acid group in the equatorial positions and by 2 water molecules in the axial positions. In the 1:2 complex, the carboxylic acids of the 2 escherichelin molecules and water do not participate as ligands. Instead, the nitrogen atoms and phenolic oxygen atoms of 2 the escherichelins occupy all of the liganding positions. Pyochelin binds Fe(III) in similar 1:1 and 1:2 complexes with the same ligands (48, 49). As with Ybt, escherichelin is also predicted to form a stable Cu(II) complex (Supplemental Figure 5). Overall, the calculated metal ion coordination in the Fe(III)- and Cu(II)-escherichelin complexes is similar to that observed for metal-Ybt complexes and Fe(III)-Pch (15, 19, 48, 50). These results support the idea that escherichelin is an Fe(III)-binding molecule.

Escherichelin does not support iron-dependent E. coli growth. To determine whether escherichelin, like Ybt, can promote iron-dependent growth in E. coli possessing Yersinia HPI-encoded transport genes, we measured UTI89 growth in a previously described siderophore-dependent growth assay (Figure 3G) (16, 19). Addition of the iron chelator EDDHA to the test medium causes substantial growth restriction. As previously observed, addition of Ybt that has been preincubated with equimolar Fe(III) restores growth to a density comparable to that of the unchelated medium. In contrast, addition of escherichelin that has been preincubated with equimolar Fe(III) resulted in no significant growth enhancement (Figure 3G). Although both escherichelin and Ybt bind Fe(III), these results show a nonequivalent ability to support iron-limited growth. This discrepancy may arise from differences in Fe(III) affinity or from differential recognition of the complexes by bacterial transport proteins.

P. aeruginosa growth inhibition by escherichelin. The deficient siderophoric activity of escherichelin raises the possibility that this molecule performs an alternative function. In prior work by Mislin et al., escherichelin (previously designated HPTT-COOH) was synthesized as a pyochelin analog (51) and found to act as a competitive inhibitor of pyochelin-mediated iron import through the TonB-dependent outer membrane transporter FptA in P. aeruginosa (25, 51, 52). Escherichelin did not mediate iron uptake and inhibited Fe(III)-pyochelin transport through FptA with a K i of 27 nM. In silico docking simulations could rationalize these results through occupancy of the Fe(III)-pyochelin binding site of FptA by a 1:2 Fe(III)-escherichelin complex [Fe(III):escherichelin] (25, 48). Given that escherichelin can bind Fe(III) in solution but does not possess canonical siderophoric activity, we hypothesized that it may be produced by UPEC to inhibit pyochelin uptake by competing P. aeruginosa strains in the urinary tract.

To determine whether escherichelin can inhibit ferric pyochelin uptake, we examined the effect of escherichelin on growth of the P. aeruginosa strain PAO1. Although pyochelin enhances P. aeruginosa growth during infections (53, 54), it is functionally redundant with pyoverdin, a second siderophore, during in vitro growth in standard culture media. Escherichelin addition to a defined, iron-restricted minimal medium caused a dose-dependent reduction in growth of a pyoverdin-deficient P. aeruginosa mutant strain, PW5011 (Figure 3H) (55–57). These results are consistent with the escherichelin-mediated inhibition of iron uptake in P. aeruginosa noted by Mislin et al. (25).

P. aeruginosa minimizes escherichelin production. Production of a P. aeruginosa iron uptake inhibitor from the enzyme-bound precursor hydroxyphenyl-thiazolinyl-thiazolinyl-S-ppant (Figure 2B, top structure) presents a potential paradox, because this enzyme-bound species is also a biosynthetic intermediate of pyochelin (20). Escherichelin release from this intermediate in P. aeruginosa would be expected to autoantagonize pyochelin-mediated iron uptake. To determine whether P. aeruginosa minimizes escherichelin release relative to E. coli, we compared escherichelin production between UTI89 and PAO1 in low-iron medium. Despite comparable growth of both strains and substantial pyochelin production by PAO1, extracellular and intracellular levels of escherichelin were markedly lower in PAO1 than in UTI89 (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). This may reflect selective pressure on the P. aeruginosa pyochelin biosynthetic pathway to avoid inhibiting pyochelin-mediated iron uptake, as well as an opposing selective pressure on E. coli to suppress competing Pseudomonas strains in polymicrobial settings.

Figure 4 Escherichelin release is suppressed in P. aeruginosa relative to E. coli. LC-MS/MS chromatograms of extracellular metabolites released from Ybt and pyochelin biosynthetic enzymes in the E. coli strain UTI89 (left) and the P. aeruginosa strain PA01 (right) cultured in iron-deficient media are displayed in the center. Chromatograms are identically scaled, except for P. aeruginosa pyochelin, which is at ×0.1 magnification. The accompanying illustrations depict the sequential release of Dha, escherichelin, pyochelin, and apo-Ybt from multidomain NRPS/PKS enzymes associated with early (green rectangles) and late (blue rectangles) biosynthesis of Ybt (left) and pyochelin (right). Thick black arrows designate the biosynthetic steps at which metabolite intermediates transfer from early to late proteins.

Escherichelin is produced during human E. coli cystitis. Enterobacterial bacteriuria may be a frequent occurrence in the human urinary tract and is frequently accompanied by other flora (58–60). When native enterobacteria in the microbiome are suppressed or eliminated by antibiotic treatment, P. aeruginosa UTIs become more frequent (6). Therefore, we hypothesize that escherichelin release during enterobacterial bacteriuria prevents P. aeruginosa UTI. To determine whether Enterobacteriaceae produce escherichelin in the human urinary tract, we used LC-MS/MS to detect escherichelin in urine from 18 patients with uncomplicated cystitis caused by Ybt-producing E. coli. Escherichelin was detectable in 8 of the 18 samples (Figure 5A and Table 2). In four escherichelin-positive specimens, Ybt was undetectable. As expected, escherichelin was undetectable in patients with cystitis caused by Gram-positive species (Staphylococcus saprophyticus or Enterococcus sp.) or Ybt-null E. coli. These results demonstrate that E. coli can produce escherichelin in the human bladder.

Figure 5 Escherichelin is produced during clinical E. coli UTI and experimental human colonization with the asymptomatic bacteriuria strain E. coli HU2117. (A) Representative LC-MS/MS chromatogram for escherichelin in urine from a patient with an uncomplicated UTI caused by a Ybt-producing UPEC strain (results from 18 urine samples are shown in Table 1). Escherichelin coeluted with the 13C-IS (green). Escherichelin was undetectable in urine from a patient with a UTI caused by a Ybt-nonproducing UPEC strain. (B and C) LC-MS/MS chromatograms for escherichelin in urine from subjects who were successfully (B) or unsuccessfully (C) colonized with E. coli HU2117. The days after insertion of the HU2117-coated study catheter are indicated on the left. Where microbiological culture data were available, the results are listed to the right of the chromatograms. The colonized subject (B, subject 9) was colonized with HU2117 for 57 days and then developed a febrile UTI caused by another strain of E. coli on day 76, after colonization had ended. On day 7, P. aeruginosa was also present in this subject’s urine. Escherichelin was detectable throughout the colonization period and during the symptomatic E. coli UTI. The noncolonized subject (C) did not show a presence of HU2117 after day 0, when the study catheter was inserted, and escherichelin was not detected in the longitudinal samples. P. vulgaris, Proteus vulgaris; A. faecalis, Alcaligenes faecalis; O. anthropi, Ochrobactrum anthropi; B. bronchiseptica, Bordetella bronchiseptica; S. epidermis, Staphylococcus epidermidis.

Table 2 Escherichelin and Ybt prevalence in urine samples from patients with uncomplicated UTI

Escherichelin is produced during experimental bladder colonization with an E. coli 83972 strain. The concept that one bacterial strain or species can prevent infection by another — termed bacterial interference — has been of longstanding interest in infectious diseases (61–63). In this context, an avirulent strain or species that outcompetes more pathogenic strains may be useful as a probiotic to prevent infections. E. coli 83972, which asymptomatically colonized a young Swedish girl for over 2 years (64), has been used in multiple UTI prevention studies (26, 27, 63, 65–70). Among these studies are anecdotal reports of protection against symptomatic P. aeruginosa UTIs, including 1 patient with asymptomatic cocolonization of 83972 and P. aeruginosa that progressed to UTI following loss of 83972 (26, 66). E. coli 83972 possesses the Yersinia HPI (71, 72) and was observed to produce escherichelin in iron-restricted medium (data not shown).

To determine whether 83972 secretes escherichelin in the human urinary tract, we analyzed urine specimens following experimental colonization of catheter-dependent patients with an 83972-derived E. coli strain lacking the virulence-associated papG adhesin (E. coli HU2117) (27). Bladder colonization was established by inserting urinary catheters that had been precoated with E. coli HU2117. Longitudinal urine specimens were available from 1 subject (104 days for subject 9) who became colonized with HU2117 and another subject who was unsuccessfully colonized (51 days for subject 10). Both subjects showed evidence of polymicrobial urinary tract colonization during the collection periods. In subject 9, escherichelin was detected throughout the 57 days of documented HU2117 colonization, reaching a maximum on day 7 after catheterization (Figure 5B). P. aeruginosa was detected by culture in the urine on day 7 but was unassociated with symptoms and became undetectable in subsequent specimens (27). On day 76, HU2117 colonization had ended, and the subject developed a febrile UTI caused by another E. coli strain, which was accompanied by detectable escherichelin. Subject 10 was not colonized with HU2117 or any other E. coli strains after day 0, and escherichelin was undetectable in all specimens (Figure 5C). These results are consistent with escherichelin production by HU2117 in conditions in which P. aeruginosa is encountered, which may contribute to the ability of this strain to suppress symptomatic P. aeruginosa UTI.