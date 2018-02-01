RAGE binds preamyloid IAPP intermediates and mediates pancreatic β cell proteotoxicity

RAGE is upregulated in h-IAPP–induced β cell and islet proteotoxicity. We have shown that toxic h-IAPP LP intermediates, but not nontoxic h-IAPP amyloid fibrils, induce the production of ROS in INS-1 β cells and that this event precedes the detection of metabolic dysfunction (19). If RAGE is a mediator of h-IAPP–induced β cell toxicity, then we would expect that toxic h-IAPP LP intermediates would likewise upregulate RAGE expression before detectable loss of β cell viability. This was indeed the case. We prepared solutions of h-IAPP LP intermediates, determined that they were prefibrillar by the amyloid-sensitive dye thioflavin-T and by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) (Figure 1, A and B), and incubated them with rat INS-1 β cells for a short period of time (1 hour), which does not provoke loss of cell viability (Supplemental Figure 3A) (19), as well as a longer incubation time (5 hour), which is required to detect metabolic dysfunction in cellular toxicity assays (Figure 1C). The results demonstrated that exogenous h-IAPP LP intermediates upregulated β cell RAGE protein expression within 1 hour of peptide incubation on cells, preceding the detection of β cell dysfunction (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). We observed similar results during high-glucose–induced β cell stress. INS-1 β cells incubated at a high glucose concentration (16.7 mM) showed an increase in RAGE protein levels compared with cells cultured at a standard glucose concentration (11.7 mM), which also preceded detectable glucotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These results are consistent with a role for RAGE in β cell stress.

Figure 1 Toxic, preamyloid h-IAPP intermediates upregulate RAGE expression in β cells. h-IAPP LP species, SP amyloid fibrils, and r-IAPP aggregates were characterized by (A) thioflavin-T binding, (B) TEM (scale bars: 100 nm), and (C) Alamar Blue metabolic assays. (D) WB studies measuring RAGE protein. In C and D, β cells were treated with peptide solutions for 5 hours. RAGE levels in D were normalized to GAPDH levels and presented as the fold-change relative to r-IAPP–treated β cells. The final peptide concentration in cellular assays was 14 μM. In D, data were taken from 2 distinct WBs in order to accommodate all of the conditions; in both cases, comparisons were made with h-IAPP (LP) species. Data represent the mean ± SD (thioflavin-T and metabolic assays) and the mean ± SEM (WBs) of 3 to 4 independent experiments (3–6 technical replicates per experiment). The graphs in A–C represent more than 20 experiments repeated at different times using multiple different preparations of primary peptide stock solutions. NSD, no statistical difference. *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

In contrast to the 1 hour incubation period, a longer 5 hour incubation resulted in significant cellular toxicity along with elevated RAGE protein levels (Figure 1, C and D). Treatment of β cells with either nontoxic rat IAPP (r-IAPP) or nontoxic h-IAPP amyloid fibrils did not increase RAGE expression (Figure 1, C and D). These findings were recapitulated in studies with isolated WT murine pancreatic islets, which showed significant upregulation of RAGE protein expression after treatment with toxic h-IAPP LP intermediates compared with nontoxic r-IAPP (Supplemental Figure 5). These results provide clear evidence that toxic h-IAPP LP intermediates, and not other forms of h-IAPP including amyloid fibrils, upregulate RAGE protein levels in β cells and primary islet cells and demonstrate that this initial event precedes β cell dysfunction.

RAGE binds specifically to the toxic form of h-IAPP, but not to its nontoxic forms. RAGE is ubiquitously expressed on the surface of cells at low levels in homeostasis, and circulating h-IAPP plays an adaptive role in metabolic regulation. Thus, we expected that RAGE would not bind to the nontoxic functional form of h-IAPP. If RAGE plays a role in islet amyloidosis toxicity, we would also expect that its soluble extracellular ligand–binding domains (sRAGE) would bind to toxic h-IAPP intermediates, but not to nontoxic amyloid fibrils. This is exactly what we observed. We tested the ability of different h-IAPP species that form during amyloid formation to bind sRAGE. In these experiments, h-IAPP amyloid formation was initiated (25°C) by dissolving lyophilized peptide with buffer (time zero, t 0 ). sRAGE was added at a 1:1 molar ratio to aliquots of the h-IAPP solution at different time points during amyloid formation (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2A), and binding studies were performed concurrently with cellular metabolic assays and TEM.

The hydrophobic patch of sRAGE contains 3 tryptophan (Trp, also known as W) residues, 2 of which, W61 and W72, are partially solvent exposed (Supplemental Figure 2). Ligand binding to this region changes the fluorescent quantum yield of these Trp residues. Neither h-IAPP nor r-IAPP contain any Trp residues. Thus, quenching of sRAGE Trp fluorescence in the presence of IAPP peptides affords an independent probe to monitor IAPP/sRAGE binding (Supplemental Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2). Simultaneous Trp fluorescence and thioflavin-T binding studies showed a time-dependent wave of sRAGE Trp fluorescence quenching, with time points of maximum fluorescence loss (denoted by § in Figure 2, B–D) occurring within the LP, indicating that prefibrillar h-IAPP intermediates bound RAGE (Figure 2, B and C). We observed no quenching at t 0 . sRAGE fluorescence quenching diminished during the GP and was not detectable in the SP. The time course for sRAGE Trp fluorescence quenching mirrored the time course for h-IAPP toxicity, confirming that the RAGE-binding h-IAPP intermediates were toxic to β cells (19) (Figure 2, B–D). sRAGE did not bind nontoxic r-IAPP at any time point in these studies (Figure 2B). Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) experiments, coupled with TEM studies, confirmed these results. SPR data showed that sRAGE bound to transient preamyloid LP species, but not to t 0 species or amyloid fibrils (Figure 2E). TEM experiments verified the absence of amyloid fibrils in samples that bound sRAGE (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). The results of these experiments demonstrate that toxic h-IAPP intermediates are ligands of RAGE.

Figure 2 RAGE binds only to the toxic, prefibrillar form of h-IAPP. (A) Schematic diagram showing the design of h-IAPP/sRAGE binding experiments. Blue arrows indicate the time points at which sRAGE was added to h-IAPP over the course of amyloid formation. (B) In the sRAGE Trp fluorescence assays, a 1:1 molar addition of sRAGE to h-IAPP (blue circles) led to a wave of fluorescence quenching that mirrored the wave of h-IAPP toxicity shown in D. No change in fluorescence was observed for sRAGE alone (black squares) or with a 1:1 molar addition of sRAGE to r-IAPP (white triangles). h-IAPP, in the absence of sRAGE (red circles), and r-IAPP, in the absence of sRAGE (green triangles), were used as nonfluorescent controls. (C) Thioflavin-T–binding assays, carried out concurrently with sRAGE Trp fluorescence assays and β cell metabolic assays, monitored the kinetics of amyloid formation (25°C) in the peptide solutions used in the experiments shown in B and D. h-IAPP (red circles) and r-IAPP (green triangles). (D) Time-resolved Alamar Blue metabolic assays in INS-1 β cells treated with h-IAPP (red circles) or r-IAPP (green triangles) demonstrated that LP intermediates were the most toxic form of h-IAPP. (E) SPR shows that sRAGE bound h-IAPP LP intermediates (blue line) but not t 0 species (black dashed line) or SP amyloid fibrils (red dashed line). In B–D, the symbol (§) indicates the time point at which the maximum sRAGE Trp fluorescence quenching was observed. The final peptide concentration after transferring peptide aliquots into β cell assays was 14 μM. Data are representative of 3 to 10 independent experiments. Data in C and D represent the mean ± SD of a minimum of 3 to 6 technical replicates per time point. Error bars for some data points are smaller than the size of the symbols.

sRAGE is an inhibitor of amyloid formation by h-IAPP. We hypothesized that sRAGE would inhibit h-IAPP amyloid formation, since it selectively binds toxic LP intermediates. We added sRAGE to h-IAPP at different time points over the course of aggregation (Figure 2A) and monitored the effect on the kinetics of amyloid formation using thioflavin-T binding assays, difference circular dichroism (CD), and TEM (Figure 3). Thioflavin-T assays indicate which h-IAPP species sRAGE targets; CD probes the development of secondary structure; and TEM confirms the presence or absence of amyloid. Specifically, we prepared 1 primary stock solution of sRAGE and 1 primary stock solution of h-IAPP, from which aliquots were removed and mixed at various time points during amyloid formation to produce 5 different samples of h-IAPP/sRAGE mixtures: (a) h-IAPP/sRAGE t 0 species; (b) h-IAPP/sRAGE early LP (ELP) species; (c) h-IAPP/sRAGE mid-LP (MLP) species; (d) h-IAPP/sRAGE GP species; and (e) h-IAPP/sRAGE amyloid fibrils in the SP. The kinetics of amyloid formation in each sample was then monitored by thioflavin-T binding, difference-CD, and TEM. Aliquots from the original h-IAPP and sRAGE stock solutions were measured at the same time points, serving as control solutions.

Figure 3 sRAGE targets prefibrillar h-IAPP LP intermediates and inhibits amyloid formation. (A) Thioflavin-T–monitored kinetics of h-IAPP amyloid formation after the addition of sRAGE at different time points (15°C). Arrows indicate the time points at which sRAGE was added to different kinetic species of h-IAPP: prefibrillar ELP species (orange), prefibrillar MLP species (green), fibrillar GP species (purple), and SP amyloid fibrils (blue). h-IAPP without sRAGE (red) was used as a positive control for amyloid formation. (B) Difference-CD studies showed the effect of sRAGE on h-IAPP secondary structure formation: t 0 species (black), ELP species (orange), MLP species (green), LLP species (purple), and SP amyloid fibrils (blue). CD spectra of samples were recorded after a 48-hour incubation. h-IAPP readily formed amyloid by itself in the absence of sRAGE (red), but sRAGE inhibited β-sheet formation when added to h-IAPP at time points before the formation of toxic LP intermediates or when they were present, demonstrating that inhibition by sRAGE was sustained and not transient. The inhibitory effects of sRAGE on h-IAPP β-sheet formation decreased as it was added to h-IAPP at later time points in the LP. (C–H) Representative TEM images show the morphology of protein species at time points assessed by difference-CD. (C) Amorphous sRAGE alone, (D) h-IAPP SP amyloid fibrils, and the effect of the addition of sRAGE on different h-IAPP kinetic species: (E) ELP species, (F) MLP species, (G) LLP species, and (H) SP amyloid fibrils. Scale bars: 200 nm. The final peptide concentration in biophysical experiments was 20 μM. Thioflavin-T, CD, and TEM data are representative of 3 to 5 independent experiments. Data in A represent the mean ± SD of 3 to 6 technical replicates per time point. Error bars for some data points are smaller than the size of the symbols. incub, incubation.

A decrease in temperature increases the length of the LP of amyloid formation, facilitating the identification of distinct events in the LP. Thus, we performed the sRAGE/h-IAPP binding experiments at lower temperatures (15°C) than those conducted in the absence of sRAGE depicted in Figure 2C (25°C) to better resolve the effect of adding sRAGE to different h-IAPP LP species. The data indicate that addition of sRAGE to ELP or MLP species prevented amyloid formation but that sRAGE had no effect when added during the GP or SP (Figure 3A). These data are supported by difference-CD and TEM studies (Figure 3, B–H). The data show that addition of sRAGE to h-IAPP at or before time points of toxic species formation prevented β-sheet formation, as detected by difference-CD (Figures 3B and Supplemental Figure 7, A–F), and amyloid formation, as detected by TEM (Figure 3, C–F). The data also show that sRAGE had less of an effect when it was added later in the LP (Figure 3, B and G). Thus, sRAGE specifically targets species that reside early in the LP and blocks amyloid formation by sequestering them and preventing their further assembly into fibrils.

RAGE significantly contributes to h-IAPP–mediated cellular proinflammatory gene expression and cytotoxicity. Our finding that toxic h-IAPP LP intermediates bound RAGE and upregulated β cell RAGE expression led us to predict that LP intermediates would modulate inflammatory gene expression and cytotoxicity in cultured β cells and muscle cells, as h-IAPP–induced islet cell and cardiomyocyte inflammation have been reported (40, 42, 44, 45, 51). We also expected that sRAGE would compete with cell-surface RAGE for h-IAPP binding, as it targets toxic LP intermediates and is a competitive inhibitor of ligand binding to cell membrane–bound RAGE. To test this, we used INS-1 β cells and primary murine aortic smooth muscle cells (SMCs) as model systems (50, 52). We prepared h-IAPP LP intermediates, a 1:1 molar mixture of h-IAPP/sRAGE, and multiple controls including sRAGE, r-IAPP, and buffer-only solutions. We then characterized each sample and added aliquots to cultured cells for concurrent real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) and Western blot (WB) studies.

We found that h-IAPP LP intermediates significantly upregulated mRNA transcripts of Ager (the gene encoding RAGE), Ccl2, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Il1b, Il18, and Tnfa, and that treatment of the β cells with sRAGE during h-IAPP challenge reduced proinflammatory gene expression. h-IAPP LP intermediates exerted no significant effect on the regulation of antiinflammatory Il10. sRAGE alone, like r-IAPP and buffer, had no independent effect on the regulation of any of the examined inflammatory mediators (Figure 4).

Figure 4 sRAGE inhibits h-IAPP–induced inflammatory gene expression in β cells. qPCR analysis of INS-1 β cells treated (5 hour) with h-IAPP LP intermediates, a 1:1 molar ratio of h-IAPP/sRAGE, sRAGE alone, r-IAPP, or buffer. The final peptide concentration after transferring aliquots into β cell assays was 14 μM. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 to 4 independent experiments (3–9 technical replicates per experiment) and are presented as the fold change relative to buffer-treated β cells. *P < 0.05 and **** P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

We conducted WB experiments using INS-1 β cells in parallel with qPCR, thioflavin-T, and cell viability studies and observed that the upregulation of β cell inflammatory markers and proteotoxicity by h-IAPP LP intermediates was RAGE dependent. WB data in Figure 5 show that preamyloid h-IAPP intermediates significantly increased RAGE protein expression and that blocking h-IAPP/sRAGE interactions using sRAGE prevented h-IAPP–induced RAGE upregulation. We obtained similar results using RAGE-expressing primary murine aortic SMCs (Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 5 sRAGE inhibits h-IAPP–induced upregulation of RAGE in β cells. Representative WB showing RAGE protein levels. WB studies were performed in parallel with the qPCR studies presented in Figure 4 and used identical conditions. RAGE levels were normalized to GAPDH levels. sRAGE-treated cells were washed 3 times with PBS to remove all residual sRAGE before harvesting. The final peptide concentration after transferring aliquots of peptide into β cell assays was 14 μM. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 to 4 independent experiments (n = 3–4 technical replicates per experiment) and are presented as the fold change relative to r-IAPP–treated cells. *P < 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA.

We next tested the effect of blocking cellular h-IAPP/sRAGEinteractions on h-IAPP–induced toxicity toward RAGE-expressing murine pancreatic islets, β cells, and SMCs using 3 independent strategies: treatment with sRAGE, treatment with RAGE-blocking antibodies (IgGs) that directly block cellular RAGE/ligand interactions, and genetic deletion of RAGE (Ager–/–). We found that the addition of sRAGE protected pancreatic islet cells, INS-1 β cells, and SMCs from h-IAPP–induced metabolic dysfunction (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8B). Pretreatment of INS-1 β cells with increasing concentrations of anti–RAGE IgG (blue bars, Figure 6C) inhibited metabolic dysfunction by h-IAPP LP intermediates in a dose-dependent manner, unlike what we observed with control IgG (red bars, Figure 6C). Primary pancreatic islets isolated from Ager–/– mice (blue bars, Figure 6, D and E) showed significant protection from h-IAPP toxicity compared with islets from age-matched RAGE-expressing (Ager+/+) WT mice (red bars, Figure 6, D and E). We obtained similar results when we added h-IAPP LP intermediates to cultured WT (red bars, Supplemental Figure 8C) versus Ager–/– (blue bars, Supplemental Figure 8C) murine aortic SMCs. Together, the results indicate that RAGE plays a key role in mediating h-IAPP toxicity to cells and pancreatic islets.

Figure 6 Blocking h-IAPP/RAGE interactions protects β cells and primary islets from h-IAPP toxicity. Alamar Blue metabolic assays measuring the viability of (A) rat INS-1 β cells and (B) primary WT murine islets after treatment with solutions of h-IAPP LP intermediates, a 1:1 molar mixture of h-IAPP/sRAGE, r-IAPP, sRAGE alone, or buffer. (C) β cells pretreated (2 h) with increasing concentrations of either anti–RAGE IgG (blue) or IgG control (red) before being challenged with toxic h-IAPP LP intermediates. (D) Pancreatic islets isolated from Ager+/+ WT (red bars) or Ager–/– (blue bars) mice treated with h-IAPP LP species or buffer. (E) Light microscopic images of isolated Ager+/+ WT or Ager–/– murine pancreatic islets after hand purification. Original magnifcation ×20. The final peptide concentration in viability assays was 14 μM. Data represent the mean ± SD of 3 to 7 independent experiments (3–6 technical replicates per experiment). *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way or 2-way ANOVA, as appropriate.

RAGE is upregulated in hemi_h-IAPP mice in concert with proinflammatory gene expression and β cell stress and apoptosis, and treatment with sRAGE ameliorates islet amyloidosis–induced pathology and metabolic dysfunction. To examine the role of RAGE in h-IAPP–induced β cell toxicity in vivo and assess the potential efficacy of sRAGE as a therapeutic agent for β cell and islet preservation in islet amyloidosis, we used hemizygous Tg mice that express RAGE, overexpress h-IAPP (hemi_h-IAPP mice), and develop β cell degeneration and islet amyloidosis pathology but not diabetes (26, 53). This prediabetic model decouples the role of RAGE in islet amyloidosis–induced β cell perturbation from the multiple other stress-provoking factors that exist in the complex setting of diabetes, including hyperglycemia-mediated formation of other RAGE ligands such as advanced glycation endproducts (AGEs) (49). The slow development of early-stage islet amyloidosis in this model facilitates the gradual accumulation of prefibrillar h-IAPP aggregates, allowing us to test the hypothesis that toxic h-IAPP intermediates cause RAGE-mediated β cell defects.

We treated hemi_h-IAPP and WT mice with sRAGE (100 μg/day) or PBS 6 days a week for 10 months to inhibit in vivo h-IAPP/RAGE interactions. Metabolic characterization confirmed defective β cell function in the hemi_h-IAPP mice at 12 months of age, but no diabetes, as previously reported (26, 53). The data show that PBS-treated hemi_h-IAPP mice (referred to hereafter as Tg/PBS mice) were mildly but significantly glucose intolerant compared with age-matched and weight-matched WT mice, but no hyperglycemia or significant differences in circulating insulin levels were observed (Figure 7, A–E). Quantitative histological analyses of pancreatic tissue revealed an increase in mean islet diameter in Tg/PBS mice compared with the WT groups (Figure 7F). Immunofluorescence studies of pancreas sections costained for S100B-insulin or AGEs-insulin confirmed the absence of these RAGE ligands in the β cells and islets of both treatment groups of Tg and WT mice, while positive control pancreas sections from diabetic high-fat diet–fed (HFD-fed) WT mice showed AGE and S100B immunoreactivity (Supplemental Figure 9 and Supplemental Figure 10). Treatment of hemi_h-IAPP mice with sRAGE (referred to hereafter as Tg/sRAGE mice) protected them from islet amyloidosis–induced prediabetic defects in β cell function associated with glucose intolerance (Figure 7, A–E), and morphological analyses showed a significantly lower mean islet diameter compared with that observed in islets from Tg/PBS mice (Figure 7F). Collectively, the results confirmed that hemi_h-IAPP mice develop β cell dysfunction and that sRAGE inhibits h-IAPP toxicity and islet pathology in vivo.

Figure 7 Physiological parameters of mice. The indicated mice were fed a normal chow diet. Treatment of mice with sRAGE (100 μg/ml, i.p.) or PBS was started at 8 weeks of age and continued for 10 months prior to sacrifice at 12 months of age. (A) Glucose intolerance in Tg/PBS mice (n = 10) compared with Tg/sRAGE (n = 10), WT/PBS (n = 9) and WT/sRAGE mice (n = 5). **P < 0.01, Tg/PBS versus WT/PBS; ##P < 0.01, Tg/PBS versus Tg/sRAGE. Evaluation of (B) the area under ip-GTT curves up to 180 minutes; (C) body weights (n = 13, WT/PBS; n = 8, WT/sRAGE; n = 15, Tg/PBS; n = 13, Tg/sRAGE); (D) fasting blood glucose levels (n = 13, WT/PBS; n = 8, WT/sRAGE; n = 15, Tg/PBS; n = 13, Tg/sRAGE); and (E) fasting plasma insulin levels (n = 10, WT/PBS; n = 8, WT/sRAGE; n = 12, Tg/PBS; n = 11, Tg/sRAGE) for sRAGE-treated (blue) and PBS-treated (red) groups. (F) Histological assessment of the mean islet diameter determined in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded murine pancreas specimens (n = 3 mice per group). Data represent the mean ± SEM (A–E) or the mean ± SD (F) of the indicated number of mice. *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, and ***P ≤ 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA.

qPCR studies in whole pancreas samples revealed a similar induction pattern of inflammatory mediators in Tg/PBS islets in vivo, as was observed in the h-IAPP–treated β cells in vitro (Figure 8). Tg/sRAGE mice were substantially protected from h-IAPP–induced upregulation of proinflammatory gene expression, as indicated by significantly lower Cxcl2 and Il1b mRNA transcript levels compared with Tg/PBS mice and a nonsignificant trend toward lower Ager, Cxcl1, and Il18 gene expression. Upregulation of other inflammatory processes was also observed in Tg/sRAGE mice, as indicated by a significant increase in Il10 and Tnfa mRNA transcript levels (Figure 8). We observed no change in Ccl2 levels in Tg/sRAGE mice compared with levels in Tg/PBS mice. These findings confirm in vivo relevance for sRAGE as an inhibitor of islet amyloidosis–induced modulation of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

Figure 8 Pancreata of hemi_h-IAPP mice show upregulation of inflammatory genes, which is ameliorated by sRAGE treatment. qPCR analysis of whole pancreas samples from mice in PBS-treated (red bar) and sRAGE-treated (blue bar) groups. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 to 4 mice per group (n = 3–9 technical replicates per mouse) and are presented as the fold change relative to WT/PBS mice. *P < 0.05 and **P ≤ 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. Data in the ll18 graph were not normally distributed and are thus reported as the mean ± SD and were statistically analyzed by nonparametric methods (see Methods).

Immunofluorescence studies confirm the upregulation of RAGE immunoreactivity in Tg/PBS islets compared with WT/PBS islets, as well as significant protection of Tg/sRAGE mice from islet amyloid deposition, β cell stress, and apoptosis. Pancreas sections costained for thioflavin-S and insulin indicated modest amyloid severity in Tg/PBS mice (Figures 9, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1), along with a significant decrease in the mean islet β cell area (from 72.4% ± 3.6% in WT/PBS mice to 59.3% ± 2.7% in Tg/PBS mice) (Figure 9C and Supplemental Table 1). In contrast, we found that amyloid deposition in Tg/sRAGE mice was markedly reduced and that the β cell area was preserved to a degree comparable to that observed in WT mice (Figures 9, A–C, Supplemental Figure 11A, and Supplemental Table 1). These findings are consistent with our in vitro data demonstrating inhibition of h-IAPP toxicity and amyloid formation by sRAGE.

Figure 9 Islet amyloid deposition, β cell stress, and apoptosis are suppressed by sRAGE treatment in hemi_h-IAPP mice. (A) Representative murine islets costained in pancreas for insulin (Ins, red) and thioflavin-S (Thio-S, green) show spatial overlap between insulin– (black) and thioflavin-S+ islet areas. Scale bars: 50 μm. Quantitative immunofluorescence image analysis of (B) islet amyloid severity and (C) islet β cell area. (D) Representative murine islets costained in pancreas show colocalization (yellow) of insulin (red) and CC3 (green) immunoreactive islet areas. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Quantitative immunofluorescence image analysis of CC3+ (stressed/preapoptotic) β cell area. (F) Representative murine islets costained in pancreas show colocalization (magenta) of TUNEL+ (red) and DAPI+ (blue) cell nuclei in insulin+ (green) β cells. Scale bars: 50 μm and 8 μm (enlarged insets of β cell regions in white boxed areas in A, D, and F). (G) Quantitative immunofluorescence image analysis of TUNEL+ (apoptotic) β cell area. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 mice per group. *P < 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, and ****P ≤ 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

Mild islet amyloid deposition in Tg/PBS mice was accompanied by a significant increase in islet β cell stress and apoptosis compared with WT/PBS mice, as assessed by costaining with cleaved caspase-3 (CC3) and insulin and triple staining with TUNEL, insulin, and DAPI, respectively (Figure 9, D–G, Supplemental Figure 11, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). These results are in line with previous studies showing increased β cell apoptosis in Tg mouse models overexpressing h-IAPP (26). Treatment of Tg mice with sRAGE led to a significant reduction in β cell stress and apoptosis compared with that seen in PBS-treated Tg mice (Figure 9, D–G and Supplemental Table 1). We observed no statistically significant differences between sRAGE-treated and PBS-treated WT mice, confirming that sRAGE does not have independent effects, delivers no harm, and offers no additional protection (Figures 9, E and G, Supplemental Figure 11, B and C, and Supplemental Table 1). Pancreas sections from the same mice, costained for RAGE and insulin, showed a significant increase of approximately 1.9-fold in β cell RAGE expression in Tg/PBS versus WT/PBS islets (Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 10 RAGE is upregulated in pancreatic islet amyloidosis. (A) Representative islets in pancreas costained for insulin (red) and RAGE (green) show a significant increase in punctate RAGE+ areas localized on the surface of β cells in Tg/PBS mice compared with WT/PBS mice. Scale bars: 50 μm and 8 μm (enlarged insets of β cell regions in white boxed areas). (B) Quantitative immunofluorescence image analysis of the percentage of RAGE+ islet area relative to the total insulin+ β cell area. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 3 mice per group. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA. (C) Linear regression analysis showing that the RAGE+ islet β cell area was associated with loss of β cell area in Tg/PBS mice with prediabetes and early-stage islet amyloidosis. P < 0.01; r2 = 0.215, by Wald test.

We observed a direct inverse relationship between islet β cell area and β cell stress/preapoptosis and apoptosis in Tg/PBS mice (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B, respectively), consistent with previous reports on islet amyloidosis (10). We found that loss of islet β cell area also directly correlated with β cell RAGE immunoreactivity in Tg/PBS mice (Figure 10C). These data link RAGE with islet amyloidosis–induced β cell toxicity and demonstrate that significant β cell apoptosis and a loss of β cell area do not require extensive islet amyloid deposition or diabetes, consistent with reports in other models (54). Together, the in vivo data support a role for h-IAPP-induced, RAGE-mediated β cell and islet defects in prediabetes and confirm that sRAGE is an effective pharmacological agent against islet amyloidosis–induced β cell stress and apoptosis.

h-IAPP upregulates β cell RAGE expression in human subjects with T2D and islet amyloidosis. We probed the relevance of our findings to human pancreas specimens bearing significant β cell stress using T2D and nondiabetic (ND) pancreas samples obtained from the Network for Pancreatic Organ Donors with Diabetes (nPOD). We observed thioflavin-S+ islet amyloid plaques in human T2D pancreas sections costained with insulin, as has been previously reported (10). No amyloid was detected in ND human islets. h-IAPP immunoreactivity in T2D islets colocalized with thioflavin-S+ and insulin– islet areas, as well as thioflavin-S– and insulin+ islet areas, suggesting that the antibody detects different forms of h-IAPP (Supplemental Figure 13). We found that islet amyloid deposition in human T2D was accompanied by a significant increase in islet β cell RAGE immunoreactivity compared with ND human islets (Figure 11 and Supplemental Table 2). Human T2D RAGE+ islet areas colocalized with insulin+ and h-IAPP+ islet areas.

Figure 11 RAGE immunoreactivity in human T2D islets colocalizes with insulin+ and h-IAPP+ β cells. (A) Representative images of pancreatic islets from T2D (nPOD ID 6124) and ND (nPOD ID 6011) human subjects. Islets were triple stained for insulin (red), h-IAPP (blue), and RAGE (green) and show colocalization (yellow and cyan) of RAGE+ islet areas with insulin+ and h-IAPP+ β cells. Scale bars: 50 μm and 8 μm (enlarged insets of β cell regions in white boxed areas). (B) Quantitative immunofluorescence image analysis shows a significant increase in the RAGE+ β cell area in T2D compared with ND islets. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 8 T2D subjects and 7 ND subjects. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

The RAGE staining pattern in human islets appeared different than that observed in murine islets. In both human and murine islets, we detected RAGE expression on the surface of cells. Close examination revealed that RAGE immunoreactivity in murine islets was more intense and punctate and located on insulin+, insulinlo, and insulin– islet areas, consistent with the ubiquitous expression of RAGE, and was increased on insulin+ cells in Tg/PBS mice (Figure 10A). RAGE immunoreactivity in human islets colocalized predominantly with insulin+ cells in both diabetic and ND islets (Figure 11A). The ring-like pattern suggests that RAGE expression in human islets is more uniform and covers a larger area of the β cell surface than is seen in murine islets. The greater RAGE/insulin overlap in human diabetic islets may reflect the fact that these human subjects had longstanding T2D, while the mice were not diabetic. Thus, the differences in staining patterns may well be due to the presence of other glycemia-induced RAGE ligands in diabetic human islets. We confirmed the absence of RAGE ligands (S100B and AGEs) in our murine Tg/PBS islets (Supplemental Figures 9 and 10) and their presence in diabetic human islets compared with ND islets (data not shown). Together, the human data support our in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo findings and indicate that pancreatic islet amyloidosis is associated with the upregulation of β cell RAGE expression in T2D.