Astrocyte-derived lipoxins A4 and B4 promote neuroprotection from acute and chronic injury

Transplanted RAs exhibit neuroprotective activity that is compromised by stress. We have previously extensively characterized astrocytes cultured from the adult retina and optic nerve (ON) head (27–29). These cells display typical astrocyte morphology and markers, and respond robustly to stress (27) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI77398DS1). We studied the effects of RAs on inner retinal neurons by transplanting them into recipient C57BL/6 eyes. After 16 days, transplants remained viable and showed minimal inflammatory infiltrates, cell death, or endogenous glial activation (Supplemental Figure 2). Transplant eyes were challenged after 16 days with injection of kainic acid (KA). Similar excitotoxic models of inner retinal metabolic injury have been previously demonstrated to be dependent on glial function (12, 14, 30). Remarkably, we found that RA transplants strongly protected neurons in the ganglion cell layer (GCL) (Figure 1, A–C). In complementary studies, TUNEL staining found a marked reduction of GCL apoptosis in transplanted eyes compared with PBS controls (Figure 1, D–F). As further controls, RAs were first exposed to oxidative stress with the redox agent paraquat (PQ) (Figure 1G) (27) or heat-killed to control for generalized inflammatory effects (Figure 1H). Neither treatment rescued GCL neurons, nor did injection of immortalized astrocytic A7 cells or 661W neuronal cells (Figure 1, I and J). Complementary results were likewise obtained through TUNEL staining (Figure 1, K–N). Following quantification, RA-transplant eyes showed a significant (P < 0.01) 3-fold rescue of GCL neurons compared with PBS control, while the additional controls offered reduced or no protection (Figure 1, O and P). These experiments indicate that RAs actively provide neuroprotective support.

Figure 1 Transplanted RAs protect inner retinal neurons in vivo. (A–C) Transplantation of RAs increased survival of GCL and INL neurons following KA-induced injury, compared with PBS-injected controls (Islet1: red, arrows). INL, inner nuclear layer; ONL, outer nuclear layer. (D–F) Adjacent sections were TUNEL stained (green, arrows), and show a complementary pattern, with reduced apoptosis GCL and INL in eyes with transplanted RAs. (G–H) Rescue of Islet1-positive neurons was reduced or absent when RAs were prestressed by treatment with 300 μM PQ (RA+PQ) or heat killed (RA+HK). (I and J) Transplants of A7 or 661W cells were also not protective. (K–N) Corresponding TUNEL staining showed higher GCL or INL apoptosis in the controls compared with RA transplants. (O) Quantification of Islet1 results for each group, showing significant protection of GCL neurons by RAs that is absent in each of the controls (n = 10). (P) Quantification of TUNEL results for each group, showing a significant reduction of apoptosis by RAs that is lower or absent in the controls (n = 10). Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005 compared with PBS. Bars represent SEM. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA with TUKEY post-hoc test.

RA neuroprotection is mediated through small secreted factors enriched in LXA 4 and LXB 4 . The protective activity produced by transplanted RAs could be driven by endogenous detoxifying mechanisms or secreted signals. To distinguish these possibilities, we collected ACM and tested whether it was sufficient to provide protection. Either ACM or cell-free control media incubated under identical conditions was injected intravitreally into C57BL/6 mice 24 hours prior to KA challenge. RGC survival was specifically assessed by probing for the marker RBPMS, along with complementary TUNEL staining and quantification. Significant rescue of RGCs was observed in eyes injected with ACM compared with control media (P < 0.05) (Figure 2, A and B), while TUNEL staining showed that ACM injection strongly reduced GCL death (P < 0.01) (Figure 2, C and D). To facilitate further study, we established an in vitro assay in which ACM was applied to the neuronal cell line HT22. Consistent with the in vivo results, ACM treatment produced significant HT22 cell protection from glutamate challenge (P < 0.01) (Figure 2E). These data established a platform for future studies of the ACM activity. Surprisingly, in preliminary fractionation experiments, we discovered that a substantial portion of protective activity was contained in filtrate smaller than 3 kDa, ruling out most common neurotrophic factors (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Astrocyte neuroprotection is mediated by a small secreted activity that is enriched in lipoxins. ACM or cell-free control media was injected intravitreally 1 day prior to KA challenge. (A) ACM treatment reduced KA-induced RGC loss compared with cell-free control media (RBPMS: green, arrows). (B) Quantification of RBPMS results showing significant RGC survival with ACM injection (n = 5). (C) Complimentary results showing ACM-mediated reduction in TUNEL-labeled cells (green, arrows) compared with control media. (D) Quantification of TUNEL results showing significant decrease in GCL apoptosis from ACM media (n = 5). (E) ACM protection was reproduced in vitro with HT22 neuronal cells challenged with 5 mM glutamate (n = 3). (F) Substantial protective activity in ACM is contained in a 3-kDa filtrate (n = 3). (G) High concentrations of LXA 4 and LXB 4 were detected in ACM compared with control media by LC-MS/MS (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. Bars represent SEM. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA with TUKEY post-hoc test.

In order to identify small molecules in the ACM that might account for the protective activity, we performed metabolomic screening, including an assessment of SPMs, using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Lipid mediators were quantified to generate a lipidomic profile of SPMs, including eicosanoids and PUFAs. Pathway markers for DHA-derived resolvins and protectins were detected (DHA, 17-HDHA), but not their direct formation. In contrast, lipidomic analyses revealed significant enrichment of the lipoxins LXA 4 and LXB 4 in ACM compared with control media (Figure 2G). DHA is highly enriched in the retina, but can be regulated by diet. Hence, we cannot exclude the possibility that the absence of resolvins and protectins in ACM reflects dietary DHA intake.

LXA 4 and LXB 4 biosynthesis and signaling are regulated in the inner retina. To corroborate the presence of lipoxin signaling in the mouse retina, we used quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qPCR) to assess expression of Alox5 and Alox15 as well as the LXA 4 receptor Fpr2 (mouse orthologs of 5-LOX, 15-LOX-1, and FPR2, respectively). All 3 transcripts were detected, and expression of Alox5 and Fpr2, but not Alox15, was significantly reduced following retinal insult (P < 0.005) (Figure 3A). Due to their short half-life and rapid metabolic inactivation, endogenous lipoxins can be challenging to detect in small tissue samples. However, by pooling 10 retinas, we were able to quantify aggregate LXA 4 and LXB 4 concentrations in control eyes and at 6 hours following injury. In retina samples, baseline LXA 4 levels were low and did not change following insult. However, levels of LXB 4 were reduced by nearly 50% (Figure 3B). In addition to total retina concentrations, we also assessed lipoxin levels in pooled ONs, which are enriched in astrocytes. In these samples, LXA 4 levels were dramatically reduced by 6 hours after injury, with a small reduction of LXB 4 (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Lipoxins are regulated in the inner retina in response to acute injury. (A) qPCR of mouse retinal cDNAs shows significantly reduced expression of Alox5 and Fpr2, but not Alox15, 2 hours after KA insult compared with PBS controls (n = 3). (B) LXB 4 concentrations in total mouse retina are reduced at 6 hours following injury, while LXA 4 concentrations are reduced in the ON compared with PBS-injected controls (n = 10 retinas/aggregate group). (C) Confocal microscopy shows 5-LOX immunostaining in primary RAs. (D) Confocal imaging of 5-LOX immunostaining (green) shows accumulation in the GCL and NFL, with partial colocalization (yellow, arrows) in astrocytes (GFAP: red). (E) Signal for 5-LOX in the inner retina is reduced at 3 and 6 hours after injury (arrows). (F) FPR2 immunostaining (green) is prominent in cultured primary RGCs stained with β3-tubulin (red). (G) ALX/FPR2 immunostaining (green) is specific to the GCL and colocalizes (yellow, arrows) with RGCs (Brn3a: red). Scale bars: 20 μm (C and F); 10 μm (D and G). ***P < 0.005. Bars represent SEM. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA with TUKEY post-hoc test.

As 5-LOX is the rate-limiting enzyme for LXA 4 and LXB 4 formation, we confirmed its presence in cultured RAs (Figure 3C). Localized 5-LOX immunoreactivity was also present in the inner retina in astrocytes and RGCs (Figure 3D). Consistent with our qPCR results, retinal insult reduced the 5-LOX signal by 3 and 6 hours (Figure 3E). In comparison, immunostaining demonstrated ALX/FPR2 protein in RGCs in vitro and in vivo (Figure 3, F and G). These data suggest that the lipoxin circuit, comprising biosynthetic enzymes and the LXA 4 receptor, is present in the inner retina and that its functional activity is compromised in response to injury.

LXA 4 and LXB 4 promote RGC survival following acute insult. We next asked whether treatment with LXA 4 or LXB 4 is sufficient to promote RGC protection in vivo. To test this point, 10 μM LXA 4 or LXB 4 was injected intravitreally 1 hour prior to retinal insult. Both LXA 4 and LXB 4 treatments significantly (P < 0.01) increased RGC survival, by 57% (±3.8) and 99% (±4.7), respectively, compared with vehicle (Figure 4, A and B). Unexpectedly, LXB 4 was more effective than LXA 4 . As an alternative approach, we blocked lipoxin biosynthesis by administering a selective 5-LOX inhibitor, zileuton. Intravitreal zileuton alone had no effect on RGC numbers (Supplemental Figure 3), but significantly exacerbated RGC loss in response to injury, by 60% (±1.2) (Figure 4, C and D). We also administered a selective ALX/FPR2 inhibitor, WRW4, which also had no effect on RGC survival alone (Supplemental Figure 3), but increased RGC loss by 67% (±1.8) (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these data provide evidence that lipoxins are protective to RGCs in vivo and that their endogenous biosynthesis and signaling are necessary for acute retinal injury responses.

Figure 4 LXA 4 and LXB 4 promote RGC survival following acute injury. (A) Intravitreal injection of 10 μM LXA 4 or LXB 4 prior to KA-induced insult resulted in increased RGC survival compared with control (PBS) (RBPMS: green, arrows). (B) Corresponding quantification shows significant increases in RGC survival with LXA 4 or LXB 4 treatment compared with vehicle control. Values are presented as fold change from noninjured controls (n = 8). (C and D) In contrast, intravitreal treatment with 10 μM of the 5-LOX inhibitor zileuton significantly compromised RGC survival following acute stress compared with vehicle (n = 5). (E and F) Similarly, 15 μM of the ALX/FPR2 inhibitor WRW4 significantly reduced RGC survival following acute stress compared with vehicle (n = 5). Scale bar: 50 μm. *P < 0.05. Bars represent SEM. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA with TUKEY post-hoc test.

LXA 4 and LXB 4 provide direct neuroprotection. To determine whether the protective activity we observed was direct, we treated neuronal cells with LXA 4 or LXB 4 in our established in vitro assay. Increasing concentrations of LXA 4 or LXB 4 produced increased viability of glutamate-challenged HT22 cells (Figure 5A). Consistent with our in vivo results, LXB 4 appeared more potent than LXA 4 , with significant activity at 50 nM versus 500 nM, respectively (Figure 5A). A subsequent dose-response curve generated an EC 50 for LXB 4 of 39.2 nM and for LXA 4 of 631.0 nM, indicating a 16-fold increase in potency, though with similar efficacy (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, neither the lipoxin precursor 15-HETE nor the structurally related trihydroxy SPM RvD2 had any protective activity up to 1 μM (Figure 5B). There is no established receptor for LXB 4 . However, LXA 4 and RvD2 signal via the ALX/FPR2 and GPR18 receptors (31), respectively. Therefore, we assessed whether ALX/FPR2 or GPR18 antagonists could block LXB 4 -mediated protection. Increasing concentrations of WRW4 (ALX/FPR2 antagonist; IC 50 = 0.23 μM) or O-1918 (GPR18 antagonist; IC 50 = 5.3 μM) did not block LXB 4 -protective activity (Figure 5C). To further clarify the LXB 4 effect on cell viability, we also assessed mitochondrial membrane potential. LXB 4 treatment had no effect on membrane potential alone, but strongly protected against glutamate-induced activity compared with vehicle (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 5). These data suggest that LXB 4 neuroprotection is mediated through a distinct signaling mechanism influencing mitochondrial activity independently of LXA 4 or RvD2.

Figure 5 LXA 4 and LXB 4 have direct neuroprotective activities. (A) Treatment of HT22 neuronal cells with LXA 4 or LXB 4 significantly protected them from metabolic insult in a dose-dependent manner up to 500 nM (n = 3). (B) No protective activity was observed by treatment with up to 1 μM of the related molecules 15-HETE or RvD2 (n = 3). (C) LXB 4 protective activity at 500 nM was not blocked by treatment with increasing μM concentrations of WRW4 or the GPR18 antagonist O-1918 (n = 3). (D) MitoTracker red signal indicates protection from increased membrane potential with LXB 4 treatment (n = 3) (E) Primary RGCs labeled with β3-tubulin extend an extensive network of neurites that disintegrate dramatically after 24 hours of 30 μM PQ. Intact neurites are significantly maintained by 1 μM LXB 4 , but not LXA 4 or RvD2. (F) RGC survival following oxidative stress demonstrates significant rescue with treatment by LXA 4 or LXB 4 (n = 3). (G) RGC neurite degeneration following PQ challenge was significantly rescued by LXB 4 , but not LXA 4 or RvD2 (n = 3). (H) Primary cortical neurons demonstrate a similar protective effect for LXB 4 (n = 5). Scale bar: 20 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Bars represent SEM. Statistical analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA with TUKEY post-hoc test.

To confirm this activity in primary neurons, we tested the ability of LXA 4 or LXB 4 to protect RGCs. RGCs were isolated by immunopanning and challenged by PQ-induced oxidative stress. Cell and neurite survival were then quantified in a series of β3-tubulin–stained images for each group. Under normal culture conditions, the RGCs extended an extensive network of neurites (Figure 5E). However, after 24 hours of PQ exposure, both neurite and cell numbers were reduced (Figure 5, E–G). Treatment with 1 μM of either LXA 4 or LXB 4 significantly rescued RGC numbers (Figure 5F). However, only LXB 4 significantly reduced neurite degeneration (Figure 5G). In comparison, RvD2 had no protective activity in either parameter (Figure 5, E–G). Similar protective LXB 4 activity was observed for primary cortical neurons (Figure 5H) or when RGCs were challenged with serum deprivation (SD) (Supplemental Figure 6). Therefore, LXB 4 demonstrates broad and distinct neuroprotective activity that is independent of established LXA 4 signaling.

Therapeutic LXB 4 treatment rescues RGC function and survival in a chronic glaucoma model. To assess whether lipoxin neuroprotective actions extend to chronic neurodegenerative injury, we investigated a rat circumlimbal suture model of glaucoma. In this assay, sustained intraocular pressure (IOP) elevation can be consistently maintained over 15 weeks (32, 33), resulting in compromised RGC function, reduced retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness, and RGC death (32). As RGC functional deficits are reversible for up to 8 weeks (33), we chose this time point to initiate therapeutic treatment of LXB 4 or vehicle (Figure 6A). Electroretinogram (ERG) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) were measured monthly to assess retinal structure and function. We focused on LXB 4 for this challenging study due to its consistently higher potency than LXA 4 in our acute assays.

Figure 6 Therapeutic LXB 4 protects RGC function and survival following glaucomatous injury. (A) Experimental schematic showing ERG and OCT readings every 4 weeks following suture-induced IOP elevation. LXB 4 administration started at week 8, and retinal flatmounting and RGC counting were performed at week 15. q.a.d., every other day. (B) Average waveforms with an intensity of –4.60 log cd.s.m–2 for RGC (pSTR) responses at week 15 for LXB 4 and vehicle groups and (C) relative change in RGC function across 15 weeks. Starting at week 12, there was significant and increasing rescue of RGC response in LXB 4 -treated eyes compared with vehicle (n = 8 per group). (D) RNFL thickness was monitored by OCT across 15 weeks, comparing sutured to control eyes in LXB 4 - and vehicle-treated groups. (E) RNFL loss is significantly reduced in the LXB 4 group compared with vehicle at week 15 (n = 8). (F) Representative retinal flatmounts stained for BRN3a after 15 weeks of elevated IOP compared with contralateral control eyes from LXB 4 - or vehicle-treated animals. Original magnification: ×20. (G) Quantification of RGC density shows significant rescue of RGC loss by LXB 4 treatment in central and peripheral retinas compared with vehicle (n = 8). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. Bars represent SEM. Shaded area indicates the treatment period (A, C, and E). Statistical values were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-hoc test (C–E) and by t test (G).