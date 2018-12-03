Rho-kinase/AMPK axis regulates hepatic lipogenesis during overnutrition

Expression and activity of hepatic ROCK isoforms abnormally increase in mice with obesity and in humans with fatty liver. Abnormalities in ROCK expression or activity are associated with numerous metabolic-related disorders, including obesity (20). We first tested the possibility that increased activation of ROCK isoforms is involved in insulin resistance and fatty liver diseases. Hepatic ROCK1 protein levels were elevated 1.5-fold in mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD) compared with lean, insulin-sensitive control mice (Figure 1A). The catalytic activity of hepatic ROCK1 was greatly increased, 107% in HFD-fed mice, 77% in ob/ob mice, and 68% in db/db mice, compared with controls (Figure 1, B–D). Consistently, hepatic ROCK1 protein levels also increased 2.2-fold in humans with fatty liver disease compared with healthy controls (Figure 1E). Importantly, hepatic ROCK1 expression strongly correlated with risk factors clustering with fatty liver diseases or liver damage (Figure 1F). BMI, serum triglyceride, alanine transaminase, aspartate transaminase, and gamma-glutamyltransferase (GGP) levels and hepatic lipid accumulation were significantly higher in patients with fatty liver disease compared with healthy individuals (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI63562DS1; and Figure 1G). Together, these data suggest that upregulation of hepatic ROCK1 might contribute to the progression of obesity-associated NAFLD.

Figure 1 ROCK1 expression and activation increase in the liver of animal models with obesity and in humans with fatty liver disease. (A) Hepatic ROCK1 expression in mice fed a normal chow diet or an HFD at 18 weeks of age (n = 5 per group). (B–D) Hepatic ROCK1 activity in HFD-fed mice (18 weeks of age, n = 5 per group) (B), ob/ob mice (10 weeks of age, n = 5 per group) (C), and db/db mice (10 weeks of age, n = 5 per group) (D). Mice were fed either a normal chow diet or an HFD for 12 weeks from 6 weeks of age. Liver lysates (30 μg) were separated by SDS-PAGE. ROCK1 was visualized by immunoblotting and quantitated by densitometry. ROCK1 activity in liver lysates (300 μg) was measured by immune complex assay. (E) Hepatic ROCK1 expression in humans with or without fatty liver disease (n = 9−10 per group). (F) Relationship between hepatic ROCK1 levels and BMI, serum triglyceride, alanine transaminase (ALT), and aspartate transaminase (AST) levels in humans with or without fatty liver disease. Relationships were statistically analyzed by Pearson correlation coefficient. (G) Oil Red O–stained liver sections in humans with or without fatty liver disease. Scale bars: 100 μm. Values are means ± SEM. **P < 0.01 vs. chow, lean, or control (non–fatty liver human) by unpaired Student’s t test.

Hepatic ROCK1 deficiency ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic disorders in mice with diet-induced obesity. We investigated the physiological function of hepatic ROCK1 by studying liver-specific ROCK1-deficient mice (L-ROCK1–/–). We confirmed that ROCK1 was selectively deleted in the liver with no increase in ROCK2 expression (Supplemental Figure 1A). Hepatic ROCK1 activity was decreased by approximately 80% in L-ROCK1–/– mice compared with control mice, whereas hepatic ROCK2 activity was normal (Supplemental Figure 1B). Under a normal chow diet, hepatic ROCK1 deletion had no effects on body weight, fat mass, daily food intake, and cholesterol, but improved glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 1, C–K). Gene expression of mitochondrial DNA–encoded OXPHOS complex subunits was not different between control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet (Supplemental Figure 1L). Interestingly, however, deficiency of hepatic ROCK1 prevented HFD-induced obesity because of a marked decrease in fat mass (Figure 2, A–C). While there was no difference in food intake between the 2 groups (Figure 2D), L-ROCK–/– mice consuming an HFD had higher energy expenditure (indicated by VO 2 consumption) than control mice (Figure 2E). Notably, there was no statistical difference in energy expenditure between the 2 groups, after adjustment for body weight (P = 0.2526 by an ANCOVA analysis), indicating that difference in VO 2 consumption could be due to differences in body weight. There was a marked increase in locomotor activity when hepatic ROCK1 was absent (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Hepatic ROCK1 deficiency protects from diet-induced obesity and insulin resistance and increases energy expenditure. Body weight (n = 14−16 per group) (A), body mass measured by an MRI (14 weeks of age, n = 6−10 per group) (B), fat mass (26 weeks of age, n = 4−6 per group) (C), daily food intake (n = 7 per group) (D), O 2 consumption (n = 5−6 per group) (E), locomotor activity (n = 5−6 per group) (F), thermogenic gene expression in brown adipose tissue (BAT) and epididymal white adipose tissue (WAT) (n = 6−12 per group) (G), blood glucose during insulin tolerance test (ITT) (H) and glucose tolerance test (GTT) (I), serum insulin (J), random blood glucose (K), and serum leptin levels (L) were measured in ROCK1loxP/loxP (control) and albumin-Cre;ROCK1loxP/loxP (L-ROCK1–/–) mice fed an HFD (n = 6−10 per group for H–L). Mice were fed an HFD from 6 weeks of age. Epi, epididymal fat; Peri, perirenal fat; Mes, mesenteric fat; AAC, area above the curve; AUC, area under the curve. O 2 consumption and locomotor activity were assessed by CLAMS at 18 weeks of age. Thermogenic gene expression was measured from overnight-fasted mice at 22 weeks of age. ITT and GTT were performed at 16−17 weeks of age. Serum parameters were measured from overnight-fasted mice at 18 weeks of age. Values are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. control, **P < 0.01 vs. control by unpaired Student’s t test.

We further explored the mechanism by which hepatic ROCK1 increases energy expenditure by determining thermogenic gene expression in brown adipose tissue (BAT) and white adipose tissue (WAT). Importantly, deletion of hepatic ROCK1 significantly increased mRNA levels of thermogenic genes in BAT, including Pgc1a, Ucp1, Cox7a1, Cox8b, and Elovl3 (Figure 2G, left panel). In WAT of L-ROCK1–/– mice, gene expression of Cox8b was greatly increased (Figure 2G, right panel). Moreover, in L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet, gene expression of Pgc1a increased in BAT compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 1M). These data demonstrate that increased energy expenditure caused by hepatic ROCK1 deficiency could be explained by upregulation of thermogenic gene expression, at least in part.

L-ROCK1–/– mice fed an HFD were insulin sensitive, evidenced by a significant decrease in blood glucose levels after insulin injection, whereas in control mice, glucose levels failed to decrease after insulin injection (Figure 2H). Glucose tolerance was enhanced in L-ROCK1–/– mice, as indicated by the decreased area under the glucose curve during the glucose tolerance test (Figure 2I). These effects were accompanied by lower insulin and glucose levels (Figure 2, J and K). Serum leptin levels decreased but serum lipid profiles, including triglyceride, cholesterol, and free fatty acids, were unchanged in L-ROCK1–/– mice (Figure 2L and Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Neither hepatic mitochondria number nor DNA content was altered in L-ROCK1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Together, these data demonstrate that genetic disruption of the ROCK1 gene in the liver prevents diet-induced obesity and normalizes insulin sensitivity in a setting of excessive dietary fatty acid intake. Thus, our studies suggest that hepatic ROCK1 promotes adiposity and insulin resistance during overnutrition.

Hepatic ROCK1 regulates de novo lipogenesis. Because obesity triggers hepatic steatosis (11, 12), we hypothesized that hepatic ROCK1 deficiency prevents the development of hepatic steatosis induced by high-fat feeding. Consistent with our hypothesis, we found that the liver weight and its triglyceride and cholesterol load decreased in L-ROCK1–/– mice compared with control mice (Figure 3, A–C). These data were further confirmed by histological analysis (Figure 3D), highlighting a novel role for ROCK1 in developing hepatic steatosis in the context of obesity.

Figure 3 Loss of ROCK1 decreases hepatic lipid accumulation by reducing de novo lipogenesis. (A–E) Liver weight (A), liver triglycerides (B), liver cholesterol (C), H&E-stained liver sections (D), and in vivo fractional rate of triglycerides and glycerol in the liver (E) were measured in ROCK1loxP/loxP (control) and albumin-Cre;ROCK1loxP/loxP (L-ROCK1–/–) mice fed an HFD (n = 5−10 per group). Mice were fed an HFD from 6 weeks of age. Liver weight, liver triglycerides, and liver cholesterol were measured at 26 weeks of age. In vivo fractional rate of triglycerides and glycerol was measured from body weight–matched mice at 12 weeks of age. Scale bars: 100 μm. FSR, fractional synthesis rate. (F) In vivo fractional rate of triglycerides and glycerol in the liver were measured in control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet at 10–11 weeks of age (n = 4−5 per group). (G) Liver triglyceride and cholesterol content was measured in control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet at 18 weeks of age (n = 8−12 per group). (H and I) Fatty acid uptake (H) and fatty acid oxidation (I) were measured in isolated primary hepatocytes of body weight–matched control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed an HFD at 12 weeks of age (n = 6 per group). (J) Serum triglyceride levels were measured after injection of poloxamer 407 solution in body weight–matched control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed an HFD at 12 weeks of age (n = 7 per group). (K) Gene expression of key molecules involved in lipogenesis, gluconeogenesis, glycolysis, fatty acid oxidation, and uptake in the liver was measured by quantitative PCR in control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed an HFD at 26 weeks of age (n = 5−8 per group). Values are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. control, **P < 0.01 vs. control by unpaired Student’s t test.

We next investigated cellular mechanisms for the effects of ROCK1 on hepatic lipid accumulation. The in vivo fractional rate of de novo lipogenesis — determined by 2H NMR analysis of positional 2H-enrichment — markedly diminished in the liver of L-ROCK1–/– mice fed an HFD compared with control mice, with normal glycerol formation (Figure 3E). In this experiment, body weight–matched animals (control, 32.8 ± 1.9 g, vs. L-ROCK1–/–, 32.2 ± 1.3 g, P = NS) were used to rule out the secondary effect of body weight on de novo lipogenesis. Moreover, we found that L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet had a reduced fractional rate of de novo lipogenesis and decreased hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol levels (Figure 3, F and G). However, loss of ROCK1 had no effect on fatty acid oxidation and fatty acid uptake in hepatocytes and triglyceride secretion (Figure 3, H–J), suggesting a specific role for hepatic ROCK1 in regulating de novo lipogenesis.

In parallel, gene expression of key molecules involved in lipogenesis, including Fas, Scd1, Srebp1c, and Elovl2, decreased in the liver of L-ROCK1–/– mice (Figure 3K). However, no change of gene expression involved in gluconeogenesis (Pepck and G6Pase), glycolysis (GK and L-PK), fatty acid oxidation (Cpt1 and Ppara), and uptake (CD36) was found (Figure 3K). Under a normal chow diet, L-ROCK1–/– mice displayed lower gene expression of hepatic lipogenic enzymes compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 1N). Furthermore, gene expression microarray analysis revealed that the differentially expressed genes in the liver between control and L-ROCK1–/– mice were mainly involved in metabolic processes, including lipid metabolic process (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Hepatic lipid biosynthetic process was significantly affected by the downregulated genes in L-ROCK1–/– mice, and a subset of those genes were known as targets of SREBP-1c (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E).

Collectively, our data clearly suggest that the major mechanism by which deletion of hepatic ROCK1 reduces hepatic steatosis could be through suppression of de novo lipogenesis, resulting from reduced gene expression of lipogenic enzymes. This effect appeared to be independent of body weight. Thus, we identified hepatic ROCK1 as an important regulator of lipid metabolism and further implicated that inhibition of hepatic ROCK1 could be a novel therapeutic target for the treatment of NAFLD.

Activation of hepatic ROCK1 promotes insulin resistance and fatty liver in mice with diet-induced obesity. We further tested the hypothesis that hyperactivity of hepatic ROCK1 is sufficient to cause insulin resistance, obesity, and hepatic steatosis in an overnutritional state. We studied mice expressing a constitutively active (CA) mutant of ROCK1 in the liver, in which ROCK1 activity was increased approximately 2-fold but ROCK2 activity was normal (Supplemental Figure 4A). Under a normal chow diet, hepatic ROCK1 activation had no effects on body weight, but increased blood glucose levels and gene expression of lipogenic enzymes such as Fas and Scd1 (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D) were noted. However, L-CA-ROCK1 mice displayed obesity, insulin resistance, and increased hepatic lipid content in response to an HFD (Figure 4, A–E). These effects were accompanied by rises in blood glucose levels, serum insulin, serum triglyceride, and cholesterol levels (Figure 4, F–I). Oxygen consumption and locomotor activity were unchanged between control and L-CA-ROCK1 mice (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Expression of thermogenic genes such as Ucp1 and Pgc1a was greatly reduced in BAT of L-CA-ROCK1 mice compared with control mice (Figure 4J). Gene expression of Pgc1a was also diminished in WAT of L-CA-ROCK1 mice. These data could partially explain the obesity phenotype of L-CA-ROCK1 mice. Moreover, activation of hepatic ROCK1 caused an increase in gene expression of key lipogenic enzymes but had no effect on gene expression involved in fatty acid oxidation and fatty acid uptake (Figure 4K).

Figure 4 Hepatic ROCK1 activation accelerates adiposity, insulin resistance, and hepatic lipid accumulation. Body weight (n = 11−12 per group) (A), blood glucose during ITT (14 weeks of age, n = 6−10 per group) (B), liver triglycerides (C), liver cholesterol (D), H&E-stained liver sections (n = 3 per group) (E), random blood glucose (16 weeks of age) (F), serum insulin (G), serum triglycerides (H), serum cholesterol (I), thermogenic gene expression in BAT and epididymal WAT (n = 5–7 per group) (J), and gene expression of key molecules involved in lipogenesis, gluconeogenesis, glycolysis, fatty acid oxidation, and uptake (n = 5–7 per group) (K) were measured in CA-ROCK1 (control) and albumin-Cre;CA-ROCK1 (L-CA-ROCK1) mice fed an HFD. Mice were fed an HFD from 6 weeks of age. Serum and hepatic parameters were measured from overnight-fasted mice at 18 weeks of age (n = 9−10 for group). Thermogenic gene expression was measured from overnight-fasted mice at 18 weeks of age. Scale bars: 100 μm. Values are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05 vs. control, **P < 0.01 vs. control by unpaired Student’s t test.

Together, these data suggest that activation of hepatic ROCK1 is sufficient to promote insulin resistance and hepatic steatosis in mice with diet-induced obesity. Thus, our studies, combined with the results of L-ROCK1–/– mice, clearly demonstrate that hepatic ROCK1 is critical in the regulation of glucose and lipid homeostasis in the context of obesity-linked metabolic disorders.

Liver-specific deletion of ROCK1 protects hepatic steatosis in ob/ob mice. Given that ROCK1 drives hepatic lipogenesis, we further tested whether inactivation of hepatic ROCK1 can protect the development of hepatic steatosis in ob/ob mice, characterized by obesity, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. Hepatic ROCK1 activity was significantly increased but hepatic ROCK2 activity was intact in ob/ob mice (Supplemental Figure 5). The high levels of blood glucose and serum insulin in ob/ob mice were markedly reduced by hepatic ROCK1 deficiency (Figure 5, A and B). When insulin sensitivity was expressed as the glucose × insulin product, ob/ob mice lacking hepatic ROCK1 displayed lower values than ob/ob mice, indicating that insulin sensitivity is improved in these mice (Figure 5C). The contents of hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol significantly decreased in ob/ob mice lacking hepatic ROCK1 compared with ob/ob mice. These data were further confirmed by H&E liver staining (Figure 5, D–F). Correspondingly, hepatic ROCK1 deletion specifically decreased gene expression of key molecules relating to lipogenesis but not gluconeogenesis, glycolysis, fatty acid oxidation, and uptake in the liver of ob/ob mice (Figure 5G). However, hepatic deficiency of ROCK1 in ob/ob mice had no effect on body weight, serum triglyceride, and cholesterol in comparison with ob/ob mice (Figure 5, H–J). Collectively, our current data suggest that hepatic inactivation of ROCK1 is required to protect from hepatic steatosis and insulin resistance, further highlighting the importance of ROCK1 action in hepatic function and metabolism.

Figure 5 Deleting hepatic ROCK1 inhibits development of hepatic steatosis in ob/ob mice. Blood glucose (n = 8−10 per group) (A), serum insulin (n = 6−11 per group) (B), glucose × insulin (n = 6−11 per group) (C), liver triglycerides (n = 6−13 per group) (D), liver cholesterol (n = 6−13 per group) (E), the image of H&E-stained liver sections (n = 3 per group) (F), gene expression of key molecules in lipogenesis, gluconeogenesis, glycolysis, fatty acid oxidation, and uptake (n = 5−10 per group) (G), body weight (H), serum triglyceride (I), and serum cholesterol (n = 9−13 per group) (J) in ROCK1loxP/loxP (control), liver-specific ROCK1-deficient (L-ROCK1–/–), ob/ob, and L-ROCK1–/–:ob/ob mice at 14 weeks of age. Blood glucose levels were measured from random-fed mice. Serum and hepatic parameters were measured from overnight-fasted mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Values are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. control, #P < 0.01 vs. ob/ob by ANOVA with Fisher’s PLSD (protected least significant difference).

Hepatic ROCK1 activation is required for endocannabinoid-dependent lipogenesis. The endocannabinoid system has been implicated in the pathogenesis of fatty liver diseases induced by obesity (22). Thus, we tested the possibility that ROCK1 is involved in the endocannabinoid/CB1–dependent stimulation of hepatic lipogenesis. Treatment with anandamide (AEA) or 2-arachidonylglycerol (2-AG) stimulated ROCK1 activity in the liver and HepG2 cells (Figure 6A), indicating that ROCK1 is a downstream component of cannabinoid signaling. Concurrently, 2-AG–induced hepatic AMPK activity was greatly suppressed in control mice but unaltered in L-ROCK1–/– mice (Figure 6B). In line with these observations, the experimental evidence that AMPK activity was increased by ROCK1 deficiency but decreased by ROCK1 activation further suggests a negative regulation of ROCK1 on AMPK (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Endocannabinoid-induced lipogenesis is mediated via a ROCK1→AMPK signaling axis. (A) Endocannabinoid-induced ROCK1 activity was measured in the liver of C57BL/6 mice at 10 weeks of age and in HepG2 cells (n = 5−6 per group). (B) 2-AG–stimulated hepatic AMPK activity was measured in overnight-fasted ROCK1loxP/loxP (control) and albumin-Cre;ROCK1loxP/loxP (L-ROCK1–/–) mice fed a normal chow diet at 10 weeks of age (n = 6−9 per group). (C) Hepatic AMPK activity was measured in overnight-fasted L-ROCK1–/– and L-CA-ROCK1 mice fed an HFD at 18 weeks of age. ROCK1 and AMPK activity were measured by immune complex assay (n = 5−11 per group). (D) 2-AG–stimulated lipogenic gene expression was measured in control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet at 10 weeks of age. Mice were injected i.p. with 2-AG and sacrificed 4 hours later (n = 4−6 per group). (E and F) 2-AG–induced lipogenic gene expression (E) and 2-AG–induced lipogenic rate (F) were measured in isolated primary hepatocytes from control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet at 8 weeks of age (n = 4−10 per group). Isolated primary hepatocytes were treated with 2-AG for 6 hours and harvested for mRNA extraction. Gene expression was measured by quantitative PCR. Values are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. vehicle, †P < 0.05, ‡P < 0.01 vs. control by ANOVA with Fisher’s PLSD.

Administration of 2-AG led to a significant increase in gene expression of lipogenic enzymes in control mice. However, these effects were impaired in L-ROCK1–/– mice (Figure 6D). Although gene expression of G6Pase and Ppara was increased by 2-AG in control mice, 2-AG treatment had no effects on hepatic gene expression of key enzymes relating to gluconeogenesis, glycolysis, fatty acid oxidation, and uptake in control versus L-ROCK1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). Similar results were observed in isolated primary hepatocytes from L-ROCK1–/– mice (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6B), supporting a direct effect of ROCK1 on the lipogenic response. Consistent with these results, the 2-AG–stimulated lipogenic rate was markedly inhibited in the absence of ROCK1 in hepatocytes (Figure 6F). These data clearly suggest that activation of hepatic ROCK1 is required for the control of cannabinoid-induced lipogenesis in which AMPK functions as a downstream mediator of ROCK1.

Metformin suppresses hepatic lipogenesis via inhibition of ROCK1. Metformin, an oral antidiabetic agent, has glucose-lowering and insulin-sensitizing effects by reducing hepatic glucose output (23). Metformin was also shown to suppress hepatic steatosis by inhibiting SREBP activation, which is directly phosphorylated by AMPK (24). As expected, metformin treatment ameliorated diet-induced obesity and insulin resistance and suppressed hepatic glucose output in mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Metformin also normalized HFD-induced hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia (Figure 7, A and B). HFD decreased hepatic AMPK activity, and this reduction was markedly rescued by metformin (Figure 7C). Interestingly, we found that metformin prevented the HFD-mediated induction of hepatic ROCK1 activity and of lipogenic gene expression to normal levels, and reduced HFD-induced lipid accumulation in the liver (Figure 7, D–G, and Supplemental Figure 7D). Gene expression of Cpt1 and Ppara was unaltered (Supplemental Figure 7E). Consistently, treatment of hepatocytes with metformin greatly decreased lipogenic rate, ROCK1 activity, and lipogenic gene expression but increased APMK activity (Figure 7, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 7F). In ROCK1-deficient hepatocytes, metformin’s ability to increase AMPK activity and to suppress lipogenic gene expression was blocked (Figure 7, K and L). Moreover, metformin had no effects on blood glucose level, AMPK activity, and lipogenic gene expression in L-CA-ROCK1 mice fed an HFD (Figure 7, M–O). Together, these data clearly demonstrate that ROCK1 mediates metabolic action of metformin, which triggers activation of AMPK and ultimately decreases lipid synthesis.

Figure 7 Metformin suppresses lipogenesis by inhibiting ROCK1. (A–G) Blood glucose (n = 7−8 per group) (A), serum insulin (n = 7−10 per group) (B), hepatic AMPK activity (n = 5−10 per group) (C), hepatic ROCK1 activity (n = 5−10 per group) (D), liver triglyceride (n = 4−9 per group) (E), liver cholesterol (n = 4−9 per group) (F), and lipogenic gene expression (n = 5−10 per group) (G) were measured in mice fed an HFD treated with metformin. HFD-fed mice (from 6 weeks of age) were treated with metformin for 12 weeks from 22 weeks of age. (H–J) Metformin-stimulated lipogenic rate (H), ROCK1 activity (I), and AMPK activity (J) were measured in isolated primary hepatocytes from C57BL/6 normal mice (n = 4−6 per group). (K and L) Metformin-stimulated AMPK activity (K) and lipogenic gene expression (L) were measured in isolated primary hepatocytes from control and L-ROCK1–/– mice fed a normal chow diet (n = 4−8 per group). (M–O) Blood glucose (M), hepatic AMPK activity (N), and lipogenic gene expression (O) were measured in L-CA-ROCK1 mice fed an HFD treated with metformin at 24 weeks of age (n = 6−13 per group). HFD-fed mice (from 6 weeks of age) were treated with metformin for 8 weeks from 16 weeks of age. Values are means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. vehicle, †P < 0.05, ‡P < 0.01 vs. control, §P < 0.05 vs. chow, #P < 0.05 vs. HFD by ANOVA with Fisher’s PLSD.

Hepatic AMPK functions as a downstream mediator of ROCK1 in lipogenesis. To further determine whether hepatic AMPK plays an important role for the regulation of lipogenesis resulting from genetic manipulation of ROCK1, we directly inhibited or promoted AMPK activity in isolated primary hepatocytes from L-ROCK1–/– or L-CA-ROCK1 mice fed a normal chow diet, respectively. Consistent with our data, ROCK1-deficient hepatocytes had lower basal lipogenic gene expressions compared with control hepatocytes (Figure 8A). As expected, treatment with the AMPK inhibitor compound C notably increased gene expression of key lipogenic enzymes, including Fas, Scd1, Acc, and Srebp1c, in control hepatocytes (Figure 8A). Similar but much lesser effects were found in ROCK1-deficient hepatocytes (Figure 8A). Conversely, in primary hepatocytes from control or L-CA-ROCK1 mice, reciprocal changes were seen, i.e., AICAR-stimulated lipogenic gene expressions were decreased (Figure 8B). Gene expression of Acc was increased in the basal state in hepatocytes from L-CA-ROCK1 mice compared with control hepatocytes (Figure 8B). Collectively, these results clearly suggest that hepatic AMPK is critical for ROCK1-mediated lipogenesis as a downstream regulator of ROCK1.