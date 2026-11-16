Cancer is increasingly understood as a systemic disease that reshapes host immunity and hematopoiesis beyond the primary tumor. Tumor-derived inflammatory signals can mobilize hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from the bone marrow and redirect these cells to extramedullary sites, particularly the spleen. There, HSPCs undergo myeloid-biased differentiation and generate neutrophils, monocytes, and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) that suppress antitumor immunity and promote tumor progression in situ and in metastasis sites (1–4).

The spleen is therefore more than a reservoir of mature immune cells. In tumor-bearing hosts, it can become a specialized hematopoietic niche that actively produces immunosuppressive myeloid cells (1, 2, 5). Previous work showed that splenic HSPCs are functionally distinct from their bone marrow counterparts and are particularly committed to generating suppressive neutrophils and MDSCs (2, 6). Recruitment of HSPCs through the CCL2/CCR2 axis, followed by local education by the splenic stroma, promotes endogenous granulocyte-macrophage CSF (GM-CSF) production and myeloid differentiation (2). Inhibition of this process can improve the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade, emphasizing the importance of splenic hematopoiesis in therapeutic resistance (1, 5, 7).

However, an important question has remained unresolved: Once tumor-induced splenic myelopoiesis is established, how is it maintained? Tumor-derived cytokines and chemokines may initiate the process, but a continuously active tumor signal may not be required to sustain a remodeled hematopoietic niche. This possibility is supported by observations that tumor-educated splenic progenitors can retain myeloid-biased and immunosuppressive properties after transfer into tumor-free conditions (2, 6). It also raises the possibility that mature myeloid cells generated within the spleen may feed back on progenitors and perpetuate pathological hematopoiesis.

In this issue of the JCI, Zhu and colleagues identified a neutrophil-HSPC feedback circuit that explains such a mechanism (8). They show that tumor-associated splenic neutrophils generated NOX2-dependent ROS, which activated a Forkhead box O1/ dynamin-related protein 1 (FOXO1/DRP1) mitochondrial fission program in neighboring HSPCs. This mitochondrial remodeling promoted GM-CSF expression and myeloid-biased differentiation, thereby generating additional ROS-producing neutrophils. This work reframes tumor-associated splenic myelopoiesis as a self-propagating circuit rather than a linear response directed solely by tumor-derived or stromal signals.