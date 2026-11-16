Neutrophil-derived oxidative stress dominates the splenic niche in tumor-bearing mice. It is well recognized that ROS have a major role in tumor progression and hematopoietic reprogramming (24–26). In the BM, ROS calibrate HSPC quiescence, self-renewal, and lineage choice; however, the contribution of local ROS to tumor‑associated extramedullary hematopoiesis remains unclear. We therefore started by surveying ROS across tissues and tumor models in vivo. Chemiluminescence imaging with the ROS-sensitive probe L-012 revealed a markedly stronger ROS signal in the spleens of tumor-bearing mice compared with those of control mice, exceeding that of other presumably high-ROS sites such as tumors (Figure 1, A and B). Consistently, direct measurements of hydrogen peroxide in tissue lavage fluids showed a significant increase in the splenic microenvironment of tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1C). In contrast, the levels of ROS in BM, inguinal lymph node, kidney, and liver remained low (Figure 1, B and C). Ex vivo analysis of sorted splenic cell populations revealed that myeloid cells, in particular Ly6G+ neutrophils, generated the highest levels of ROS among splenic immune compartments (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI204067DS1) (27, 28). These pathologically activated neutrophils (29) were more capable of producing and secreting ROS compared with their BM counterparts (Figure 1, D and E). To determine their relative contribution to the splenic ROS pool at the tissue level, we depleted neutrophils in vivo using an anti-Ly6G antibody, which resulted in a profound and significant decrease in splenic H 2 O 2 levels (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1B). Thus, the spleens of tumor-bearing mice showed a distinctive oxidative stress profile among hematopoietic and immune organs, which was driven primarily by the tumor-associated neutrophil population.

Figure 1 Neutrophil-derived oxidative stress dominates the splenic niche in tumor-bearing mice. (A) Representative L-012 chemiluminescence images showing in vivo ROS levels in spleen (SP), BM, lymph node (LN), kidney (KI), liver (LI), and tumor tissues (TU) from control (Ctrl) and tumor-bearing mice (Hepa 1-6, B16-F10, LLC). (B) Quantification of L-012 luminescence intensity across tissues in control versus tumor-bearing mice (n = 5). (C) Hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) concentrations in cell-free BM and splenic lavage fluids from control and Hepa 1-6 tumor–bearing (Hepa) mice, measured by the Amplex Red assay (n = 3–4). (D) Extracellular ROS production by 1 × 106 sorted BM and splenic cells from control and Hepa mice after 4 hours of culturing, quantified by Amplex Red (n = 3–6). (E) Histogram and MFI quantification of intracellular ROS levels in neutrophils from Hepa mice, as measured by 2′,7′-dichlorodihydrofluorescein diacetate (DCFH-DA flow cytometry (n = 3). Neu, neutrophils; Mono, monocytes; T, T cells; B, B cells. (F) H 2 O 2 levels in BM and splenic lavage fluids from Hepa mice treated with vehicle (Veh) or anti-Ly6G depletion antibody, measured by Amplex Red assay (n = 3–4). (G) Multiplex IHC (mIHC) of spleen sections stained for HSPCs (c-Kit+), neutrophils (Ly6G+), and endothelial cells (CD31+). Scale bars: 100 μm. Enlarged images are magnified 3-fold relative to the original images. Data are representative of 4 donors. (H) Mean nearest-neighbor distance between neutrophils and HSPCs (control vs. Hepa) (n = 4). (I) Percentage of neutrophils within 20 μm of HSPCs (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistics: Student’s 2-tailed t test (E, H and I); 1-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s post hoc test (C and F); 2-way ANOVA corrected by Dunnett’s (B) or Tukey’s (D) post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. Avg., average.

Multiplex IHC of spleen sections revealed that tumor-bearing mice harbored increased numbers of both neutrophils and HSPCs in the spleen, with a significantly elevated number of Ly6G+ neutrophils located within a 50 μm radius of each c-Kit+ progenitor cell. Importantly, the average nucleus-to-nucleus distance between a neutrophil and the nearest HSPC decreased from approximately 35 μm in tumor-free controls to less than 20 μm in tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E), indicating increased spatial proximity in the tumor-associated splenic niche. To determine whether this close apposition was associated with local oxidative stress in neighboring HSPCs, we measured 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), a lipid peroxidation–derived adduct and marker of oxidative damage (30, 31), in spleen sections from control and tumor-bearing mice. Spatial quantification showed that the percentage of 4-HNE+ progenitor cells located within 20 μm of neutrophils significantly increased from 2% to 16% (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Consistently, sorted splenic lineage–Sca1+c-Kithi (LSK) cells from tumor-bearing mice exhibited elevated intracellular 4-HNE levels (Supplemental Figure 1H), and coculture of naive BM LSK cells with tumor-associated splenic neutrophils induced 4-HNE accumulation in HSPCs, which was abrogated by the ROS scavenger N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC) (Supplemental Figure 1I). Together, these data suggest that tumor-associated splenic neutrophils create a local oxidative microenvironment that increases oxidative stress in adjacent HSPCs.

Oxidative stress induces distinct myeloid differentiation programs in splenic early HSPCs. To probe the effect of splenic oxidative stress on early HSPCs, we analyzed single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data on BM and splenic LSK cells and assessed how organ-targeted delivery of NAC into the spleen would affect the transcriptional profiles (Supplemental Figure 2A). Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) and cell clustering identified 7 HSPC clusters (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Consistent with our prior observations (16), multipotent HSC clusters (“HSC” and “HSC cycling”) decreased from approximately 75% in the BM LSK cells to approximately 30% in the splenic LSK cell population, accompanied by an expansion of a distinct myeloid-biased early progenitor (annotated as “MyePro-2”) from approximately 1.6% to approximately 31%. NAC partially reversed this shift, restoring HSC clusters to approximately 51% and limiting MyePro-2 (Supplemental Figure 2D). Trajectory analysis resolved 3 distinct differentiation directions, toward myeloid, lymphoid, and erythroid lineages (Supplemental Figure 2E). As expected, splenic LSK cells exhibited profound enrichment of ROS response gene modules relative to BM LSK cells, which was attenuated by NAC (Supplemental Figure 2F). In parallel, splenic LSK cells showed increased levels of inflammatory programs (e.g., “inflammatory response,” “IL-6–JAK–STAT3 signaling”), along with evident mitochondrial stress signatures, including enhanced autophagy of mitochondria and reduced oxidative phosphorylation. These data suggest that ROS accumulation in the spleen may skew early HSPCs toward myeloid‑biased programs that coincide with impaired mitochondrial function.

Tumor-educated splenic HSPCs undergo DRP1-mediated mitochondrial fragmentation. Consistent with the scRNA-seq findings, transmission electron microscopy analysis revealed that splenic LSK cells from tumor-bearing mice exhibited striking mitochondrial fragmentation and shorter mitochondria compared with their BM counterparts and splenic LSK cells from healthy mice (Figure 2, A and B). In 3 different cancer models (orthotopic Hepa1-6 hepatoma, subcutaneous B16-F10 melanoma, and Lewis lung carcinoma), super-resolution confocal microscopy confirmed a marked shift from the elongated, interconnected mitochondrial network typical of control splenic LSK HSPCs to a punctate, highly fragmented pattern in tumor-associated scenarios (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3A). Quantitative morphometry corroborated significant reductions in total mitochondria length and average branch length in splenic HSPCs from tumor-bearing hosts (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3B). Notably, this mitochondrial alteration was primarily found in the tumor-associated splenic niche. LSK cells in the BM of the same tumor-bearing mice retained normal fused networks, akin to those of healthy controls. These data suggest that the tumor-associated splenic microenvironment drives profound mitochondrial fragmentation in HSPCs.

Figure 2 Neutrophil-derived ROS induce DRP1-mediated mitochondrial fragmentation in HSPCs. (A) Transmission electron micrographs of purified LSK cells from control and Hepa mice showing mitochondrial morphology (yellow arrows indicate mitochondria). Scale bars: 2.5 μm. (B) Mean length of mitochondria per cell in BM versus splenic LSK cells from control versus Hepa mice (n = 10). (C) Super-resolution confocal microscopy of LSK cells stained with MitoTracker Green (mitochondria, green) and Hoechst (nuclei, blue). Scale bars: 5 μm. (D) Quantification of total mitochondria (Mito) length and mean branch length, measured by super-resolution confocal microscopy (n = 5). (E) Flow cytometric assessment of mitochondrial mass (MitoTracker Green), membrane potential (tetramethylrhodamine methyl ester [TMRM]), and mitochondrial ROS (MitoSOX) in paired BM and splenic LSK cells from Hepa mice (n = 4). (F) Immunoblot of DRP1 expression in BM versus splenic LSK cells from Hepa mice. Values represent the expression fold change in spleens relative to BM (normalized to 1.0). Data are representative of 3 donors. (G) Fold changes of mitochondrial dynamics–related proteins in SP LSK cells relative to BM LSK cells from Hepa mice (n = 3). (H and I) WT BM LSK cells from tumor-free mice were cocultured with splenic neutrophils from Hepa WT or Cybb–/– mice for 16 hours, in the absence or presence of NAC (1 mM). (H) Confocal images of LSK cells after the coculture, showing mitochondria stained with MitoTracker Green and nuclei stained with Hoechst. Scale bars: 5 μm. (I) Quantification of TMRM and MitoSOX with flow cytometry (n = 3). (J and K) Confocal images (J) (scale bars: 5 μm) and quantification of TMRM and MitoSOX (K) (n = 3–4) with flow cytometry of LSK cells from control and Hepa Cybb–/– mice. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistics: Student’s 2-tailed t test (E); 1-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s (B, D, I, and K) or Dunnett’s (G) post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Relative to BM HSPCs, splenic HSPCs had decreased mitochondrial mass and membrane potential, along with increased levels of mitochondrial superoxide (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), consistent with dysfunctional mitochondria (32). Seahorse metabolic analysis further indicated reduced oxidative phosphorylation capacity in splenic HSPCs from tumor-bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 3E). At the molecular level, expression of the fission mediator DRP1 was markedly upregulated in splenic HSPCs compared with BM HSPCs from tumor-bearing mice (Figure 2F), whereas the levels of fusion-promoting mitofusins (MFN1, MFN2) and optic atrophy 1 (OPA1) showed no marked difference (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3F). These data indicate that tumor-associated splenic LSK cells underwent DRP1-associated mitochondrial fission, characterized by a fragmented morphology and reduced organelle function.

NOX2-dependent neutrophil ROS triggers mitochondrial fission in HSPCs. To establish causality between neutrophil-derived ROS and HSPC mitochondrial fragmentation, we developed an in vitro coculture model. When naive BM LSK cells were cocultured with splenic neutrophils from tumor-bearing mice at a 1:10 HSPC/neutrophil ratio, similar to the ratios observed in situ (Supplemental Figure 1D), the HSPCs recapitulated the mitochondrial changes observed in vivo, including loss of mitochondrial membrane potential, a surge in mitochondrial ROS, and an overtly fragmented mitochondrial network (Figure 2, H and I). In neutrophils, the phagocyte NADPH oxidase complex contains the catalytic subunit NOX2 (gp91phox), which is encoded by cytochrome b-245, beta polypeptide (Cybb). Splenic neutrophils isolated from gp91phox-deficient (Cybb–/–) tumor–bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 3G) failed to induce any of these changes in HSPCs. Moreover, the ROS scavenger NAC abrogated the mitochondrial depolarization and fragmentation phenotype (Figure 2, H and I). Concordant in vivo evidence came from genetic and pharmacologic ablation of ROS. In tumor-bearing Cybb–/– mice, splenic HSPCs maintained normal fused mitochondria with intact membrane potential and lower mitochondrial ROS despite the presence of tumor (Figure 2, J and K). Similarly, in WT tumor-bearing mice, targeted delivery of NAC or the reactive oxygen quencher hydralazine (HLZ) to the spleen prevented mitochondrial fragmentation in HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). Thus, neutrophil-derived oxidative stress in the splenic niche was the proximate driver of splenic HSPC mitochondrial fission in tumor-bearing hosts.

FOXO1 links neutrophil ROS to mitochondrial fission in splenic HSPCs. We next asked how the ROS signal is transduced within HSPCs to induce mitochondrial fission. Single-cell regulatory network inference and clustering (SCENIC) analysis identified 26 transcription factors (TFs) underlying the gene-regulatory network (GRN) that was upregulated in splenic LSK cells compared with their BM counterparts and downregulated by the spleen-targeted treatment with NAC (Figure 3A). Forkhead box O1 (FOXO1), a redox-sensitive TF (33–35), ranked top in the differential regulon activity analysis and was found to be active in over 80% of the splenic MyePro (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Neutrophil-derived ROS activate a JNK–FOXO1–mitochondrial fission program in splenic HSPCs. (A) Left, overlapped regulons that are upregulated in spleens (Veh) versus BM (Veh) LSK-MyePro cells and downregulated in splenic (NAC) versus splenic (Veh) LSK‑MyePro cells. Right, active fractions of overlapped regulons in LSK-MyePro subsets from vehicle-treated BM, vehicle-treated spleens, and NAC-treated spleens. Regulons are color-coded by pathway. OxS, oxidative stress; ISR, integrated stress response. (B) Immunofluorescence confocal images of BM and splenic LSK cells from WT Hepa mice, stained for FOXO1 and nuclei (DAPI). Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are representative of 8 donors. (C) Confocal images of FOXO1 localization in BM and splenic LSK cells from Cybb–/– Hepa mice. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are representative of 7 donors. (D) FOXO1 localization in BM LSK cells from healthy mice cocultured with splenic neutrophils from Hepa mice, in the absence or presence of the ROS scavenger NAC or the JNK inhibitor SP600125. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are representative of 5 donors. (E and F) BM LSK cells from healthy mice were cocultured with splenic neutrophils from Hepa mice, in the absence or presence of FOXO1 inhibitor AS1842856 (AS). (E) Confocal images show mitochondria (MitoTracker Green) and nuclei (Hoechst). Scale bars: 5 μm. (F) Quantification of mitochondrial membrane potential (TMRM) and mitochondrial ROS (MitoSOX) by flow cytometry (n = 4). (G and H) sg-Ctrl or sg-Foxo1 LSK cells cultured with or without neutrophils. (G) Confocal images show MitoTracker Green and Hoechst. Scale bars: 5 μm. (H) Quantification of TMRM and MitoSOX by flow cytometry (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistics: 1-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s post hoc test (F); 2-way ANOVA corrected by Šidák’s post hoc test (H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Consistent with this inference from the scRNA-seq data, immunofluorescence revealed that FOXO1 was predominantly cytosolic in BM LSK cells, but nuclear in splenic LSK cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Nuclear accumulation of FOXO1 was absent in Cybb–/– tumor–bearing mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4B), indicating that FOXO1 activation in splenic HSPCs required neutrophil-derived ROS. Consistent with these in vivo findings, LSK cells cocultured with splenic neutrophils from tumor-bearing mice exhibited nuclear accumulation of FOXO1 in HSPCs, which was blocked by NAC (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4C). This ROS-dependent FOXO1 activation was associated with increased JNK phosphorylation in splenic HSPCs and in neutrophil cocultures, whereas AKT and phosphorylated-AKT (p-AKT) at Ser473 were unchanged; accordingly, the JNK inhibitor SP600125 blocked ROS-induced FOXO1 nuclear accumulation (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

Pharmacologic inhibition of FOXO1 with AS1842856 or CRISPR/Cas9-mediated Foxo1 knockout in HSPCs prevented the neutrophil‑induced mitochondrial fission (Figure 3, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). FOXO1 inhibition also reduced the tumor-conditioned upregulation of Dnm1l mRNA (encoding DRP1), total DRP1 protein, and p-DRP1 (Ser616) abundance (Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). However, the p-DRP1 (Ser616)/total DRP1 ratio remained unchanged, suggesting that FOXO1 promoted DRP1-dependent fission primarily by increasing DRP1 expression. Together, these data identify FOXO1 as a redox-sensitive switch that links neutrophil-derived ROS, through JNK activation, to DRP1-driven mitochondrial fission in HSPCs.

Mitochondrial fragmentation reprograms the HSPC fate toward immunosuppressive myelopoiesis. We next examined whether the neutrophil-driven fission program feeds forward to amplify splenic myelopoiesis. Using MitoTracker staining to stratify HSPCs by mitochondrial content, we isolated splenic LSK cells with normal, fused networks (Mitohi, top 30% mitochondrial mass) or fragmented mitochondria (Mitolo, bottom 30%) from tumor-bearing mice (Figure 4A). Mitolo splenic LSK cells expressed substantially higher levels of GM-CSF compared with either Mitohi splenic HSPCs or normal BM HSPCs (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A), consistent with the cytokine’s role in myeloid-biased differentiation and tumor-induced emergency myelopoiesis (15). In this tumor-associated splenic HSPC system, endogenous GM-CSF was previously shown to be required for splenic LSK myeloid colony (CFU-GM) activity, proliferation, myeloid differentiation, and generation of suppressive myeloid progeny (15, 16). Consistently, Mitolo LSK cells generated more CFU-GM than did Mitohi cells (Figure 4C), and their myeloid progeny strongly inhibited CD8+ T cell proliferation, whereas progeny from Mitohi HSPCs or BM HSPCs under the same assay conditions had only a mild effect (Figure 4D). These observations indicate that mitochondrial fragmentation marks an HSPC state biased toward immunosuppressive myelopoiesis.

Figure 4 Mitochondrial fission licenses HSPCs for immunosuppressive myeloid output and establishes a splenic feedback loop. (A) Representative flow cytometry and gating of splenic LSK cells from Hepa mice stratified by mitochondrial content (MitoTracker Green intensity). Mitohi and Mitolo are defined as upper and lower 30% within the LSK cells. (B) GM-CSF+ frequency in indicated LSK cell subsets by flow cytometry (n = 3). (C) CFU-C of 500 sorted LSK cells (n = 3). (D) T cell suppression assay of myeloid (Ly6G+) progeny derived from cultured LSK cells, cocultured with anti-CD3/anti-CD28–stimulated, CFSE-labeled splenocytes at the indicated suppressor/responder ratios (n = 3). Division indexes of CD8+ T cells are shown. (E–G) BM LSK cells from healthy mice were cultured in vitro under conditions mimicking control or Hepa spleen–conditioned environments (see Methods for splenic stromal supernatant details) with vehicle or the DRP1 inhibitor Mdivi-1 (5 μM). The percentage of GM-CSF+ LSK cells (E), CFU-C output from 500 LSK cells (F), and ability of resulting myeloid descendants to suppress CD8+ T cell proliferation (G) were examined (n = 3). (H) Cartoon depicting single adoptive transfer assay. (I and J) Number (I) and suppressive ability on CD8+ T cell proliferation (J) of donor-derived CD45.1+Ly6G+ progeny cells (n = 3–7). (K) Number of recipient-derived CD45.2+Ly6G+ progeny cells (n = 6-7). (L) Cartoon depicting sequential adoptive transfer assay. (M) Number of secondarily transferred donor-derived CD45.1+Ly6G+ progeny cells (n = 8). (N) Suppression ability of CD8+ T cell proliferation of donor-derived CD45.1+Ly6G+ progeny cells following the primary and secondary transfers (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistics: Student’s 2-tailed t test (M); 1-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s (I) or Šidák’s (B, C, E, and K) post hoc test; 2-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s (D, F, and G), or Šidák’s (J and N) post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. CFU-GM, granulocyte-macrophage CFU; BFU-E, burst-forming unit, erythroid; CFU-GEMM, granulocyte-erythroid-macrophage-megakaryocyte CFU.

To test causality, we modeled the tumor-associated splenic milieu ex vivo by culturing naive LSK cells with splenic stromal supernatant from tumor-bearing mice. This reproduced GM-CSF upregulation, myeloid skewing, and generation of granulocyte differentiation antigen 1 (Gr-1+) myeloid progeny that suppressed T cell proliferation (Figure 4, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 5B). These Gr-1+ progeny contained both Ly6G+Ly6Clo neutrophil–like cells and Ly6G−Ly6Chi monocytic cells, with the Ly6G+Ly6Clo subset exhibiting stronger suppressive activity (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). Notably, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial fission with mitochondrial division inhibitor 1 (Mdivi-1) reduced GM-CSF+ HSPCs, normalized CFU output, and attenuated the T cell–suppressive function of the resulting myeloid progeny (Figure 4, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 5B). In parallel, CRISPR/Cas9-mediated perturbation of Dnm1l reduced DRP1 expression, restored the fused mitochondrial network, and attenuated endogenous GM-CSF induction under the same tumor-conditioned splenic milieu–mimicking conditions (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H), supporting the DRP1 dependence of the mitochondrial fission–to–GM-CSF program in HSPCs. Because mitochondrial stress can promote mtDNA release and activation of stimulator of interferon genes (STING)-mediated cytosolic innate immune signaling (36–39), we next examined this pathway in tumor-associated splenic HSPCs. Splenic HSPCs from tumor-bearing mice exhibited activation of the STING/TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) pathway and downstream NF-κB signaling (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). Together with the known role of NF-κB in promoting inducible Csf2 (GM-CSF) transcription (40), these findings suggest a potential STING/TBK1/NF-κB signaling bridge between mitochondrial fragmentation and GM-CSF induction. Thus, DRP1-dependent mitochondrial fragmentation serves as a key instructive signal that biases HSPCs toward an immunosuppressive fate.

Splenic neutrophils actively propagate myelopoiesis through a ROS-dependent positive feedback mechanism. To investigate whether tumor-associated splenic neutrophils can propagate myelopoiesis, we performed adoptive transfer assays (Figure 4, H and L). Naive CD45.1+ BM LSK cells cotransferred with splenic CD45.2+Ly6G+ neutrophils from tumor-bearing mice into the spleens of unconditioned healthy recipients generated increased donor-derived CD11b+Ly6G+ progeny with enhanced T cell–suppressive activity (Figure 4, I and J), compared with LSK cells cotransferred with neutrophils from healthy donors. This cotransfer also drove a substantial expansion of recipient-derived myeloid cells, indicating that the recipient spleen had acquired a state permissive for extramedullary myelopoiesis (Figure 4K). To determine whether the neutrophil-conditioned splenic environment remained instructive after the initial neutrophil-HSPC cotransfer, a second cohort of naive LSK cells was introduced into the spleens 6 days after the initial transfer without additional neutrophil transfer (Figure 4L). These newly transferred HSPCs still exhibited myeloid-biased output and produced suppressive myeloid progeny (Figure 4, M and N). Thus, the splenic state established by the initial neutrophil-HSPC interaction remained functionally instructive over the 6-day interval tested.

By contrast, when NADPH oxidase 2 (NOX2)-deficient splenic neutrophils from Cybb–/– tumor–bearing mice were cotransferred with HSPCs in the adoptive transfer assay, the increase in donor-derived myeloid output, the suppressive activity of the progeny, and the expansion of recipient-derived myeloid cells were all markedly attenuated (Figure 4, I–K). Together, these findings support a ROS-dependent feedback program in which tumor-associated splenic neutrophils skew HSPCs toward suppressive myelopoiesis and help establish a persistent, NOX2/ROS-dependent promyelopoietic state in the recipient spleen.

Local blockade of the neutrophil-HSPC loop dismantles splenic myelopoiesis and restores antitumor immunity. We reasoned that interrupting the pathogenic loop between neutrophils and HSPCs might restore antitumor immunity. Osmotic minipumps were used for spleen‑targeted delivery (Figure 5A). Spleen-focused treatments with NAC or HLZ significantly reduced the splenic HSPC pool (Lin–c-Kit+ Sac− myeloid progenitors and LSK cells), especially GM-CSF–expressing LSK cells, and lowered CFU-GM output (Figure 5, B–D). As a result, immunosuppressive neutrophils were reduced in both the spleens and tumors of the treated mice (Figure 5, E and F), whereas lymphocyte numbers were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). With myeloid immunosuppression alleviated, the fraction of IFN-γ+CD8+ T cells increased both in the spleen and tumors of mice receiving spleen‑targeted delivery of NAC or HLZ (Figure 5, G and H), and tumor growth was slower in these treated mice compared with mice receiving the vehicle control (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 5 Spleen-targeted blockade of ROS-mitochondrial fission circuitry reprograms myelopoiesis and restrains tumor growth. (A) Scheme of continuous delivery of vehicle, NAC, or HLZ to the spleen of Hepa mice via a micro-osmotic pump system. (B) Fold change in splenic HSPC numbers after NAC or HLZ treatment versus vehicle (n = 5–8). (C) Percentage of GM-CSF+ cells in splenic LSK cell population (n = 4–5). (D) CFU-C outputs from 2 × 106 splenic cells (n = 3). (E and F) Frequencies of neutrophils and monocytes in the spleen (E) (n = 5–7) and tumor (F) (n = 3–5). (G and H) Frequency of IFN-γ+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) in the spleen (G) (n = 5–6) and tumor (H) (n = 3–5). (I) Tumor burden in Hepa mice following pump-mediated delivery of vehicle, NAC, or HLZ into the spleen (n = 5). (J) Scheme illustrating untreated and continuous delivery of Mdivi-1 to the tumor or spleen of Hepa mice via a micro-osmotic pump system. (K) Fold change in splenic HSPC numbers in Mdivi-1–treated groups versus untreated (n = 4). (L) Percentage of GM-CSF+ cells in the splenic LSK cell population (n = 4). (M) CFU-C outputs from 2 × 106 splenic cells (n = 3–4). (N–O) Frequency of neutrophils and monocytes in the spleen (N) (n = 4) and tumor (O) (n = 4). (P–Q) Frequency of IFN-γ+ CTLs in the spleen (P) (n = 4) and tumor (Q) (n = 4). (R) Tumor burden in Hepa mice following untreated or pump-mediated delivery of Mdivi-1 to the tumor or spleen (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistics: 1-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s (L, O, P, and Q), Dunnett’s (C, F, G, and H) post hoc test; 2-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s (I, M, N, and R), Dunnett’s (B, D, and E), or Šidák’s (K) post hoc test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. LK, Lin–/loc-Kit+Sca1– cell.

Blocking mitochondrial fission in HSPCs with Mdivi-1 produced similar effects when delivered to the spleen, but not when delivered to the tumor (Figure 5J). Spleen-targeted Mdivi‑1 curtailed aberrant myelopoiesis, reduced neutrophils in the spleen and tumor while sparing lymphocytes, and restored cytotoxic T cell activity (Figure 5, K–Q, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Tumor progression was markedly inhibited in the spleen-treated group, whereas mice with the drug delivered to the tumor showed no such benefit (Figure 5R and Supplemental Figure 6F).

Thus, local ROS scavenging or pharmacologic blockade of mitochondrial fission in the spleen attenuated the neutrophil-HSPC circuit, reduced tumor-associated splenic myelopoiesis, and reinvigorated systemic antitumor immunity. Notably, these benefits were achieved by targeting the spleen rather than the tumor, underscoring the key role of splenic myelopoiesis in regulating tumor immunity.

Human HSPCs exhibit mitochondrial remodeling and ROS-responsive myeloid programming. Finally, we examined whether a similar neutrophil-HSPC–regulatory axis might operate in humans. Splenic HSPCs (CD133+ cells) were obtained from 2 patients with cancer (patients with solid tumors undergoing therapeutic splenectomy) and from 4 noncancer controls with heterogeneous splenic disorders including hypersplenism and splenomegaly (Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 1). CD133+ HSPCs isolated from the spleen samples of the 2 patients with cancer exhibited fragmented mitochondria (Figure 6, A and B), supporting the potential human relevance of mitochondrial remodeling in cancer-associated splenic HSPCs. In contrast, HSPCs from the clinically heterogeneous noncancer control spleens retained an interconnected, fused mitochondrial network.

Figure 6 Human HSPCs exhibit mitochondrial remodeling and ROS-responsive myeloid programming. (A) Confocal images of splenic CD133+ HSPCs from patients without cancer and from patients with cancer were stained with MitoTracker Green (mitochondria) and Hoechst (nuclei). Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Quantification of total mitochondrial length and mean branch length from A, computed on skeletonized images (ImageJ AnalyzeSkeleton). Each symbol denotes 1 patient (n = 2–4). (C) Scheme illustrating the method for inducing cord blood (CB)-derived CD15+ neutrophil–like cells. (D) Intracellular ROS levels in CB-derived CD15+ neutrophil–like cells generated from CD34+ HSPCs under medium alone (Med) or induced with GM-CSF plus G-CSF (GM + G), measured by DCFH-DA flow cytometry (n = 4). (E) Extracellular H 2 O 2 in supernatants from the cultures in C, measured by the Amplex Red assay (n = 3). (F) Scheme illustrating the coculturing of CD34+ human HSPCs with CD15+ CB–derived, neutrophil-like cells. (G) GMPs were generated from human CD34+ CB-HSPCs cocultured with CB-derived neutrophils (generated as described in C), in the absence or presence of NAC or HLZ (n = 4). (H) Scheme illustrating the detection of myeloid progeny cells generated from CD34+ human HSPCs after coculturing. (I) ARG1 expression assessed by flow cytometry (n = 3-4). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Statistics: Student’s 2-tailed t test (D and E); 1-way ANOVA corrected by Tukey’s post hoc test (G and I). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

To evaluate this response in a controlled human progenitor system, CD34+ HSPCs from healthy CB were induced with GM-CSF and G-CSF to generate ROS-producing CD15+ neutrophil–like descendant cells (16). The resultant CD15+ cells exhibited both higher intracellular ROS and more robust extracellular H 2 O 2 release compared with unstimulated controls (Figure 6, C–E). When naive CD34+ HSPCs from the same donor were cocultured with these high-ROS CD15+ descendants, FOXO1 showed increased nuclear translocation in the HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Additionally, we observed marked upregulation of DRP1 and its phosphorylation at Ser616 in these HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 7D).

Consistent with these mechanistic alterations, coculturing naive HSPCs with high-ROS CD15+ descendants doubled the generation of granulocyte-macrophage progenitors (GMPs) relative to HSPCs cultured alone. NAC or HLZ prevented this GMP expansion (Figure 6, F and G), indicating a dependency on ROS. Furthermore, the myeloid progeny of CD34+ cells cultured with CD15+ descendants showed increased expression of arginase 1 (ARG1), suggesting the acquisition of immunosuppressive traits (41), which was also reversed by ROS scavengers (Figure 6, H and I). Together, these observations reveal mitochondrial remodeling and ROS-responsive myeloid programming in human HSPCs, consistent with core features of the murine neutrophil-HSPC circuit.