Corrigendum to Markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity increase during the menopause transition

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213400

The study demonstrates that gut epithelilal damage and activation of the immune system increase rapidly during the menopause transition.

BACKGROUND In female murine models, one source of inflammation is a menopause-related increase in gut permeability. We examined whether the menopause transition (MT) in women is associated with an increase in markers of gut epithelial dysfunction and gut microbial product translocation, signals of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity.METHODS In 964 women, we measured markers of gut epithelial dysfunction (fatty acid binding protein 2, FABP2) and gut microbial antigen translocation (soluble CD14, sCD14) using sera collected before, during, and after the MT. Multivariable mixed effects regressions fit piecewise linear models to repeated FABP2 or sCD14 measures relative to time from final menstrual period (FMP). Covariates were age at FMP, race and ethnicity, and BMI.RESULTS FABP2 and sCD14 did not change significantly until 2.5 years pre-FMP. At that point, FABP2 began rising; sCD14 began increasing 6 months later. FABP2 and sCD14 peaked 6 and 6.5 years after FMP, respectively; subsequent levels remained stable. During the ~9-year interval of MT-related gain in gut barrier compromise markers, annual FABP2 and sCD14 increases were 2.6% (95% CI: 1.7% to 3.4%) and 0.8% (95% CI: 0.6% to 1.1%), respectively, among White women with sample-average BMI and age at FMP. FABP2 and sCD14 change rates did not differ significantly by race and ethnicity, BMI, or age at FMP.CONCLUSION The MT is associated with a rise in markers of compromised gut barrier integrity, suggesting that this pathway of inflammation, previously described in animal models, occurs in humans.FUNDING NIH U01NR004061, U01AG012505, U01AG012535, U01AG012531, U01AG012539, U01AG012546, U01AG012553, U01AG012554, U01AG012495, U19AG063720, 5R01AR081794, R01AR075729.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(17):e205059. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI205059.

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(21):e213400. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213400.

The results section has been updated to correct the upper limit of the confidence interval for the annual reported increase for FABP2. The correct text appears below.

During its period of MT-related increase (FMP –2.5 to FMP +6 years), FABP2 rose by 2.6% per year (95% CI 1.7 to 3.4%; P < 0.0001).

The HTML and PDF versions of the text have been updated online.

The authors regret the error.