Markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity increase during the menopause transition

This study characterized the longitudinal trajectories of markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity (FABP2 and sCD14) from pre- to postmenopause. Before the MT (premenopause), FABP2 and sCD14 levels were stable. FABP2 and sCD14 levels began to rise 2.5 and 2 years before the FMP, respectively, marking the start of an MT-related increase in gut epithelial barrier compromise. FABP2 and sCD14 continued to rise at annual rates of 2.6% and 0.8%, respectively, with FABP2 peaking 6 years after FMP, and sCD14 reaching its high point 6 months later. Greater increase in FABP2 was associated with greater increase in sCD14. Following their periods of MT-related gain, FABP2 and sCD14 levels stabilized at their peak levels in postmenopause. Rates of FABP2 and sCD14 change were not associated with race and ethnicity, BMI, or age at FMP.

To our knowledge, the only currently published study to examine whether the MT is associated with compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity in generally healthy women was a pilot analysis of 65 SWAN participants in which we measured FABP2 and sCD14 once ~4 years before FMP and again ~4 years after FMP. During the intervening period, FABP2 and sCD14 rose by 22.8% and 8.9%, respectively (21). Although these results showed that markers of gut epithelial barrier compromise increase from before to after the FMP, they could not disentangle whether the rise is driven by ovarian versus chronological aging. The current analysis substantiates that this increase in markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity is indeed associated with the MT. By referencing FABP2 and sCD14 against the number of years pre- or post-FMP, we uncovered an ~9-year interval of FABP2 and sCD14 gain that began abruptly ~2.5 years before the FMP and decelerated ~6.5 years after it. This pattern of change characterizes menopause-related outcomes such as bone mineral density, bone turnover markers, and body composition, although the precise timing of onset and offset of the MT-related acceleration varies by outcome (24–26).

Investigators can assess gut permeability using different approaches, but not all are practical in epidemiological studies (19). For instance, histologic and electron microscopic evaluations of biopsy samples directly assess gut epithelial cellular integrity and mucosal tight junctions (19, 27, 28), while enteral administration of nondigestible carbohydrates offers a functional assessment of gut permeability (19, 29, 30). In examinations of large community-based cohorts, these methodologies are not feasible: in such instances, circulating markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity, characterized by gut barrier dysfunction and translocation of gut microbial products, can be assayed from blood samples (17–19, 31–33). We selected FABP2 as an indicator of gut barrier dysfunction because (a) it is produced by enterocytes and released into the bloodstream when the gut mucosa is damaged (17, 34); (b) its levels correlate with gut permeability, assessed by urinary excretion of orally ingested lactulose or rhamnose (35, 36); and (c) greater FABP2 levels correlate with greater levels of LPS (37). We utilized sCD14 as a marker of gut microbial product translocation because it is produced primarily by monocytes and macrophages in the presence of LPS (a cell wall component of Gram-negative bacteria, the majority of which resides in the gut) (18–20).

Most human studies using FABP2 and sCD14 as markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity focused on individuals with pathologic conditions known to be associated with greater gut permeability (e.g., HIV, celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease) (22, 38–52). As expected, FABP2 and sCD14 levels in such populations were qualitatively greater than those in our sample of generally healthy women. For instance, among individuals with HIV, median reported FABP2 and sCD14 levels ranged from 1,010 to 1,594 pg/mL and 1,529 to 2,121 ng/mL, respectively (22, 48). In contrast, median FABP2 and sCD14 levels in the current sample of SWAN participants were 1,007 pg/mL and 753 ng/mL, respectively. Our finding that the MT is associated with significant increases in FABP2 and sCD14 also indicates that these markers are sensitive enough to detect physiologic, and not just pathologic, diminutions of gut barrier integrity. Before these assays can be considered for clinical use, however, their reliability should be assessed using statistical measures such as the intraclass correlation coefficient. We could not compute the FABP2 and sCD14 intraclass correlation coefficients because we did not have enough participants with multiple biomarker assessments during time intervals when FABP2 and sCD14 levels were stable (either before FMP –2.5 years or after FMP +6.5 years).

Zonulin (a regulator of gut epithelial tight junctions) and lipopolysaccharide binding protein (LBP) are alternative indicators of gut barrier dysfunction and gut microbial product translocation, respectively (21, 53–57). We did not include zonulin in this study for 2 reasons. First, the magnitude of the correlation between zonulin levels and functional assessments of gut permeability (correlation coefficient < 0.2) (53, 54) is less than that for FABP2 (correlation coefficient 0.4 to 0.5) (35, 36, 53, 54). Second, some investigators have questioned whether the commercially available zonulin assay actually measures the stated analyte (58). We did not quantify LBP for this analysis because both sCD14 and LBP are produced in response to LPS (albeit via different mechanisms), and sCD14 levels were more strongly associated with estradiol levels during the MT in our pilot study (21).

The clinical implication of our results is that an MT-related acceleration in gut epithelial barrier dysfunction and subsequent immune activation likely occurs in women and that this could be a target for interventions to prevent its sequelae and associated medical conditions. Moreover, because rates of FABP2 and sCD14 change did not differ by race and ethnicity, an MT-associated loss of gut barrier integrity could be a therapeutic target in all women. Using bone as an example, preclinical studies have shown that some probiotic strains (7, 59, 60) or mixtures (7, 61–63) that upregulate intestinal junction protein expression reduce gut leak (7, 61, 63), prevent inflammation (7, 59–63), and mitigate or completely block menopause-related bone loss (7, 59, 60, 62, 63). Future research will examine whether changes in FABP2 and sCD14 are associated with changes in outcomes linked to menopause and inflammation (e.g., bone mineral density, bone turnover, insulin resistance) (6). If compromised gut barrier integrity proves to be a pathway of unfavorable health outcomes, clinical trials could test whether it is possible to prevent an MT-related loss of gut barrier integrity in humans.

Strengths of this study include repeated assessments of markers of compromised gut epithelial barrier integrity from pre- to postmenopause and a longitudinal FMP-based modeling strategy, which allowed us to discern the timing and magnitude of MT-related increases in FABP2 and sCD14.

The principal weakness of this analysis is that we did not directly assess gut permeability using histologic or functional approaches, as these methodologies were impractical for our cohort study. Rather, we selected circulating markers that indirectly reflect 2 physiologic characteristics of gut epithelial barrier compromise: gut epithelial damage (FABP2) and the subsequent translocation of Gram-negative bacterial antigens (sCD14). Our results support that these markers are sufficiently sensitive and precise to detect longitudinal alterations in gut barrier integrity in generally healthy women. A limitation of using sCD14 is that it is not specific for gut microbial translocation because it is produced by immune cells in response to LPS produced by any Gram-negative bacteria (18, 19, 48). Nonetheless, gains in sCD14 during the MT plausibly reflect a rise in gut microbial product translocation because the gut microbiota is the principal reservoir of Gram-negative microbes (20). Directly quantifying LPS levels was not feasible because our previously collected repository samples were subject to ubiquitous bacterial contamination, as not all collection and processing occurred in completely bacteria-free conditions (even commercially available, “sterile” collection tubes can be contaminated) (64). A final limitation is that SWAN did not collect data on use of probiotics or presence of all comorbidities that could impact gut epithelial barrier integrity. This limitation does not alter our conclusions, however, because (a) MT stage is not associated with the occurrence of conditions that commonly disrupt gut mucosal function (e.g., inflammatory bowel disease) (65); and (b) not being able to adjust for these conditions in analyses would have obscured the relationship of reproductive age with change in gut barrier integrity and reduced our ability to discern an association of time from FMP with FABP2 or sCD14.

In summary, to our knowledge, this is the first longitudinal human study to demonstrate an MT-related rise in markers of gut epithelial dysfunction and gut microbial antigen translocation in generally health women. Future research will interrogate the clinical significance of this increase in indicators of gut epithelial barrier compromise by testing whether changes in FABP2 and sCD14 are associated with changes in markers of immune activation and outcomes affected by menopause and inflammation.