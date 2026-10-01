Expression of Concern for PIM3-mediated phosphorylation stabilizes myeloid leukemia factor 2 to promote metastasis in osteosarcoma

Expression of concern Open Access | 10.1172/JCI213311

Osteosarcoma is the most common primary malignant bone cancer, characterized by a high incidence of lung metastasis and a lack of therapeutic targets. Here, by combining an in vivo CRISPR activation screen with the interactome of STUB1, a tumor suppressor in osteosarcoma, we identified that myeloid leukemia factor 2 (MLF2) promotes osteosarcoma metastasis. Mechanistically, MLF2 disrupted the interaction between BiP and IRE1α, thereby activating the IRE1α/XBP1-S-MMP9 axis. The E3 ligase STUB1 ubiquitinated MLF2 at Lys119 and targeted it for proteasomal degradation, whereas PIM3-mediated phosphorylation of MLF2 at Ser65 enhanced its stabilizing interaction with USP21. Our findings demonstrate that the PIM3/MLF2 axis is a critical regulator of osteosarcoma lung metastasis. We propose PIM3 as a potential therapeutic target for patients with osteosarcoma lung metastasis.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(20):e191040. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191040

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(19):e213311. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI213311

The authors recently alerted the Editors to errors in the source data for Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 10K as well as errors in the statistical analysis of Figure 2, Q–T and Figure 5R that were identified in response to an institutional mandate for a post-publication audit of the data. Although the authors have indicated that the errors were due to inadvertent mistakes, the Editors are issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to the issues. We have requested institutional oversight into this matter and will alert readers to the outcome when the institutional evaluation is complete.