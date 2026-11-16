Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is one of the most prevalent and rapidly growing chronic metabolic disorders worldwide, affecting approximately one in nine adults aged 20–79 in 2024 (1, 2). This complex disease emerges from interactions between insulin resistance, progressive β cell dysfunction, altered nutrient handling, and chronic inflammation across multiple tissues. The clinical success of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists and dual- or triple-action agonists targeting the GLP-1R/gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor/glucagon receptor illustrates the therapeutic power of accurately targeting GPCRs in metabolic disease, especially in T2D.

Pancreatic islet macrophages have attracted increasing attention as immunometabolic regulators of β cell adaptation and failure. In obesity, these macrophages can adopt inflammatory states and release proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, leading tο pancreatic β cell dysfunction and apoptosis (3, 4). Moreover, resident intra-islet macrophages can engulf insulin secretory granules from β cells through direct cell–cell interactions, but they can also compensate for this effect on β cell output by promoting β cell proliferation through platelet-derived growth factor receptor signaling (5). Many GPCRs in macrophages have also been found to mediate important communication between islet macrophages and β cells in response to metabolic stress due to obesity (Figure 1). Activation of free fatty acid receptor 4 (also known as GPR120) by fatty acids leads to IL-6 secretion and promotes insulin secretion from β cells, an effect that is impaired in obesity-associated diabetes (6). Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 5 (GPR92) similarly promotes antiinflammatory responses to improve β cell insulin secretion (7). Conversely, GPR132 shows an increased expression level in islet macrophages under high-fat diet (HFD) conditions and promotes macrophage reprogramming that impairs glucose sensing and insulin secretion. Both functions of GPR132 could be restored by a selective antagonist (8). Together, these findings position islet macrophage GPCR signaling as a potentially druggable interface between metabolic stress and β cell function.