Macrophage Gnaq expression is selectively upregulated during obesity in humans and mice. To assess metabolic regulation of Gαq signaling in tissue-resident macrophages, we integrated public pancreatic islet scRNA-seq datasets from regular chow (RC), HFD, and db/db mice comprising 196,808 cells (23–26). The integrated murine pancreatic atlas identified 8 distinct cell populations, including a macrophage population defined by canonical markers (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202344DS1). Consistent with previous observations (27), macrophages were the predominant immune cell in RC and HFD conditions, whereas db/db islets exhibited a distinct immune cell composition (Figure 1B). Our prior scRNA-seq study (16) demonstrated heterogeneity within the islet macrophage compartment, with a predominance of the proinflammatory (M1-like) phenotype. To determine whether Gq signaling is differentially regulated within this macrophage population under metabolic stress, we next examined Gnaq expression. Notably, Gnaq expression was increased in M1-like macrophages from HFD islets, suggesting diet-dependent regulation of Gq signaling (Figure 1C). Given the functional overlap between Gαq and Gα11 proteins, we next assessed Gna11 expression in M1-like macrophages; interestingly, Gna11 expression remained unchanged between RC and HFD conditions (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Acute myeloid Gq activation perturbs glucose homeostasis in lean and obese mice. (A) UMAP of murine pancreatic islet cell types from RC- and HFD-fed mice (8–24 weeks) and db/db mice (196,808 cells). (B) Distribution of islet immune cell types across conditions. (C) Gnaq and Gna11 expression in scRNA-seq of islet macrophages from RC- and HFD-fed mice. (D) Gnaq expression in BMDMs and its correlation with body weight in RC-fed (n = 5) and HFD-fed (8–16 weeks; n = 13) mice. (E) Correlation of human PBMC GNAQ expression with BMI (n = 20). (F) Schematic of the LysM-GqD model. (G) GqD expression in islets by probing HA tag by immunoblotting control and LysM-GqD islets (n = 2–3). (H) Blood glucose, plasma insulin, and NEFAs following DCZ administration (30 μg/kg, i.p.; n = 6–9). (I) Metabolic testing workflow. (J–L) GTT (2 g/kg, i.p.; n = 8–11) (J), ITT (0.75 IU/kg; n = 7–9) (K), and OGTT (2 g/kg, gavage; n = 6–9) (L) following DCZ treatment. Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

To experimentally validate these findings, we assessed Gnaq expression in BMDMs from RC and HFD mice. Consistent with the scRNA-seq findings, Gnaq expression was significantly upregulated under HFD conditions and positively correlated with body weight (Figure 1D). In contrast, Gna11 expression in BMDMs exhibited no significant difference or correlation with body weight across dietary conditions (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). However, in peritoneal cells, we found that both Gnaq and Gna11 were upregulated in HFD intervention (Supplemental Figure 1E). Body weight showed a positive, but nonsignificant, correlation, whereas blood glucose levels showed a significant positive correlation compared with the RC cohort (Supplemental Figure 1, F–I). To evaluate the translational relevance of these findings, we quantified GNAQ expression in human PBMC-derived macrophages and observed a positive correlation with BMI (Figure 1E). Additionally, a significant positive correlation was found between GNAQ mRNA levels and fasting glucose in human macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1J). However, GNA11 expression showed no significant correlation with BMI or fasting glucose in the human samples (Supplemental Figure 1, K and L). Together, these findings suggest that macrophage Gnaq/GNAQ expression increases with obesity and may contribute to metabolic dysfunction.

Acute activation of myeloid Gq signaling disrupts glucose homeostasis in lean and obese mice. To evaluate the functional impact of myeloid Gq signaling on systemic metabolism, we generated mice expressing a Gq-coupled DREADD receptor under the control of LysM-Cre (LysM-GqD), targeting the myeloid lineage. From here on, we refer to Cre+ Gq-DREADD mice as LysM-GqD and Cre– littermates carrying only the floxed allele as controls (Figure 1F). GqD expression in islets and BMDMs was confirmed by probing the HA tag using immunoblotting (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1M). GqD expression was confirmed by qPCR in BMDMs, peritoneal cells, and islets, and by immunofluorescence in islet macrophages, confirming coexpression of the HA tag and F4/80+ (Supplemental Figure 1, N and O). GqD expression was also detected in liver, inguinal white adipose tissue, epididymal white adipose tissue, brown adipose tissue, and skeletal muscle of LysM-GqD mice but not in controls, consistent with LysM-Cre–mediated expression in tissue-resident myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 1P). In the absence of deschloroclozapine (DCZ), body weight, glucose tolerance, and glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (GSIS) were comparable between genotypes, indicating no detectable constitutive DREADD activity (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C).

We first evaluated the systemic metabolic impact of acute myeloid Gq activation without assuming tissue specificity due to the widespread distribution of macrophages throughout metabolically active tissues. Following DCZ administration, LysM-GqD mice showed increased blood glucose and reduced plasma insulin at 30 min, with no change in plasma nonesterified free fatty acids (NEFAs) (Figure 1H). Based on these findings, subsequent metabolic assays were performed 45 min after DCZ administration (Figure 1I). Dose optimization identified 30 μg/kg DCZ as the most consistent dose (Supplemental Figure 2D), which was used thereafter. Under RC conditions, myeloid Gq activation impaired glucose and pyruvate tolerance but did not affect insulin tolerance, indicating impaired glucose clearance without altered insulin sensitivity (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 2E). The oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) was also unchanged, suggesting preserved intestinal glucose handling (Figure 1L). Next, to determine whether myeloid Gq activation exerts similar effects under diet-induced obesity, control and LysM-GqD mice were placed on HFD for 12 weeks prior to metabolic experiments. Despite no difference in body weight between groups (Supplemental Figure 2F), Gq activation under HFD conditions resulted in a metabolic profile comparable with that of lean mice, including higher blood glucose levels, decreased insulin secretion, and no difference in plasma NEFAs (Figure 2A). Furthermore, glucose tolerance was compromised in LysM-GqD mice (Figure 2B), but insulin tolerance was unaffected (Figure 2C). To exclude potential confounding effects of differences in body composition, we performed Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) body composition analyses and observed no significant differences in lean mass percentage or fat mass percentage between groups (Supplemental Figure 2G). We next performed glucose and insulin tolerance tests using dosing normalized to lean body mass. Consistent with our initial findings, lean mass–adjusted glucose tolerance testing confirmed significant impairments in glucose handling in LysM-GqD mice, whereas insulin sensitivity remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). These findings demonstrate that the observed defects in glucose homeostasis are independent of body composition. To further investigate the underlying metabolic alterations, we performed pyruvate tolerance tests, which revealed impaired pyruvate handling in LysM-GqD mice (Supplemental Figure 2J). In contrast, OGTT showed no significant differences between groups (Supplemental Figure 2K).

Figure 2 Myeloid GqD activation impairs insulin secretion in vivo and ex vivo. (A) Blood glucose, plasma insulin, and NEFAs in HFD-fed (8–12 weeks) LysM-GqD and control mice following DCZ treatment (30 μg/kg, i.p.; n = 6–10). (B) GTT (1 g/kg; n = 9) and (C) ITT (1 IU/kg; n = 9) with AUC analysis following DCZ treatment. (D) CL 316,243 hydrate–stimulated plasma NEFAs after DCZ treatment (n = 8). (E) Serum triglycerides, HDL, and LDL following DCZ treatment in HFD-fed mice at 8–10 weeks (n = 7). (F) Schematic of secretagogues used to assess β cell function. (G–J) Plasma insulin levels in RC-fed control and LysM-GqD mice following acute DCZ administration (30 μg/kg, i.p., 45 min) in response to glucose (2 g/kg, i.p.; n = 6–7) (G), glyburide (5 mg/kg, i.p.; n = 7–8) (H), l-arginine (1 g/kg, i.p.; n = 7–8) (I), or exendin-4 (12 nmol/kg, i.p.; n = 7–10) (J). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To determine whether acute myeloid Gq activation affects adipose lipolysis, we performed β3-adrenergic receptor–stimulated lipolysis assays using CL 316,243 hydrate. Lipolytic responses were comparable between control and LysM-GqD mice, indicating that acute Gq activation does not promote adipose lipolysis (Figure 2D). Serum biochemical profiling 45 min after DCZ administration showed no differences in triglycerides, HDL, LDL, or liver injury markers (alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, and alkaline phosphatase), indicating no overt hepatic metabolic or functional alterations (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2L). Furthermore, energy expenditure and respiratory exchange ratio were also unchanged under RC and HFD conditions, indicating that acute myeloid Gq activation selectively impairs glucose clearance without broadly affecting whole-body energy metabolism or substrate utilization (Supplemental Figure 3, A–X).

Acute activation of myeloid Gq signaling suppresses β cell insulin secretion in both lean and obese mice. To test whether the impaired glucose tolerance observed in myeloid Gq is due to changes in insulin secretion, we evaluated β cell response to different insulin secretagogues under RC and HFD conditions (Figure 2F). First, we administered glucose to the LysM-GqD and control groups maintained on the RC diet and measured plasma insulin levels at regular intervals. Interestingly, plasma insulin was significantly reduced in the LysM-GqD cohort, indicating a defect in GSIS (Figure 2G). Next, we tested glyburide and arginine to determine whether the suppression of insulin secretion is specific to glucose or to other insulinotropic stimuli. These secretagogues bypass glucose metabolism and stimulate insulin release through direct β cell depolarization. In response to glyburide, LysM-GqD mice showed a significant drop in insulin levels at 5 min after injection with an insignificant change in AUC (Figure 2H). Additionally, arginine causes reduced insulin secretion compared with the control group, indicating that activating Gq in myeloid cells hampers the β cell’s ability to secrete insulin (Figure 2I). Surprisingly, insulin secretion in response to exendin-4, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that enhances insulin secretion via cAMP-dependent pathways independently of glucose transport, was not altered between LysM-GqD and control group mice under RC conditions (Figure 2J).

In HFD-fed mice, activating myeloid Gq similarly reduced insulin secretion when responding to glucose, glyburide, and arginine, indicating a broad β cell secretory impairment (Figure 3, A–C). Remarkably, insulin secretion stimulated by exendin-4 was also decreased, suggesting that obesity increases a β cell’s sensitivity to myeloid Gq-related suppression, even with GLP-1 receptor activation (Figure 3D). Despite impaired exendin-4–stimulated insulin secretion, oral GSIS remained largely preserved in DCZ-treated GqD HFD-fed mice (Figure 3E). This is likely because oral glucose administration engages multiple compensatory mechanisms, including incretin hormone release like gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) neural inputs, and gastric emptying, that collectively preserve insulin secretion independent of myeloid Gq signaling (28). These findings demonstrate that acute activation of myeloid Gq signaling reduces β cell insulin secretion across various stimuli, and HFD exposure further exacerbates this dysfunction.

Figure 3 Myeloid Gq activation impairs insulin secretion through macrophage–β cell communication. (A–E) Plasma insulin levels in HFD-fed (14–16 weeks) control and LysM-GqD mice after acute DCZ stimulation in response to glucose (1 g/kg, i.p.; n = 8) (A), glyburide (10 mg/kg, i.p.; n = 8) (B), l-arginine (1 g/kg, i.p.; n = 5–6) (C), exendin-4 (4 nmol/kg, i.p.; n = 7) (D), or oral glucose (1 g/kg, n = 6) (E) with corresponding AUC analyses (right). (F) Schematic of the ex vivo islet insulin secretion assay. (G–J) Static insulin secretion from isolated islets treated with DCZ (30 nM) under low (2.8 mM) and high (16.8 mM) glucose conditions (n = 9) (G), glyburide (100 nM; n = 8) (H), l-arginine (30 mM; n = 8) (I), or exendin-4 (n = 6) (J), normalized to total islet DNA content. (K) Static GSIS in macrophage-depleted islets following clodronate liposome treatment in control and LysM-GqD mice (n = 6–7). (L) Schematic of indirect BMDM–INS-1 coculture. (M and N) Insulin secretion from INS-1 cells cocultured with control or LysM-GqD BMDM supernatants in response to DCZ treatment (30 nM) under low (2.8 mM) and high (16.8 mM) glucose (n = 9) (M), or under exendin-4 (12 nM; n = 6), glyburide (100 nM; n = 8), l-arginine (30 mM; n = 6), or FPL64176 (0.1 μM; n = 7) (N). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

As we observed impaired insulin secretion in vivo, to determine whether the myeloid cells in the islet’s microenvironment are sufficient to produce these effects, we isolated the islets from the LysM-GqD and control mice and treated them with various insulin secretagogues in the presence of DCZ (Figure 3F). In agreement with our hypothesis, DCZ-induced activation of Gq signaling in myeloid cells significantly decreased insulin secretion from isolated islets in response to high glucose, glyburide, arginine, and exendin-4 (Figure 3, G–J). These results establish that local macrophage-islet crosstalk is sufficient to impair β cell insulin secretion downstream of myeloid Gq activation.

To determine whether the impaired insulin secretion following myeloid Gq activation was dependent on intra-islet macrophages, we selectively depleted macrophages using clodronate liposomes. Clodronate- and PBS-loaded liposomes were prepared according to the protocol previously described (29) and administered intravenously to LysM-GqD and littermate control mice. Efficient macrophage depletion was confirmed by immunofluorescence and qPCR (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). GSIS was significantly impaired in LysM-GqD islets, whereas macrophage depletion completely rescued insulin secretory function (Figure 3K), establishing intra-islet macrophages as the principal mediators of the β cell dysfunction elicited by acute myeloid Gq activation.

Because pancreatic islets are composed of multiple cell types, to further dissect the direct macrophage–β cell crosstalk, we employed a coculture system using BMDMs and INS-1 β cells at a 1:5 ratio, reflecting the relative abundance of macrophages to β cells in islets from HFD-fed mice (Figure 3L) (6). Conditioned media from DCZ-stimulated LysM-GqD BMDMs robustly suppressed insulin secretion from INS-1 cells in response to high glucose, exendin-4, glyburide, and arginine, mirroring the in vivo and ex vivo findings (Figure 3, M and N). In contrast, stimulation with FPL64176, a voltage-gated calcium channel activator that directly bypasses upstream signaling to trigger insulin granule exocytosis, elicited comparable insulin secretion between groups (Figure 3N). These results suggest that β cell calcium-dependent secretory machinery remains intact and that Gq-induced macrophage signals act upstream of calcium entry.

To assess the relative abundance of myeloid subpopulations within the islet microenvironment, we analyzed our previously published scRNA-seq dataset from C57BL/6 mice under RC and HFD conditions (16). Consistent with prior reports (30), neutrophils, monocytes, and dendritic cells were present at low abundance within pancreatic islets, whereas macrophages constituted the predominant immune cell population under both dietary conditions (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E), suggesting that macrophages are the principal myeloid population regulating islet function and β cell responses. To further exclude the contribution of neutrophils, we assessed macrophage and neutrophil marker expression following clodronate liposome treatment. Clodronate selectively reduced macrophage markers (Cd68, F4/80) without significantly altering the neutrophil markers Ly6g and Retnlg (Supplemental Figure 4F), consistent with the established selectivity of clodronate for macrophage depletion (31, 32). The observed trend toward increased Ly6g+ cells likely reflects compensatory neutrophil mobilization from bone marrow following rapid macrophage loss (33).

Next, we asked whether neutrophil Gq signaling can contribute to β cell dysfunction; we isolated primary bone marrow–derived neutrophils, stimulated them with DCZ, and transferred conditioned media to INS-1 β cells. In contrast to BMDM conditioned media, neutrophil conditioned media failed to alter insulin secretion following DCZ stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4G), indicating that the observed β cell dysfunction is driven by macrophages rather than neutrophils.

Myeloid-specific deletion of Gαq leads to improved glucose clearance. To determine whether loss of myeloid Gq signaling enhances insulin secretion, we generated LysM-Cre–mediated Gnaq-knockout mice (LysM-Gq–KO; Figure 4A) and confirmed reduced Gnaq expression in BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 5A). Body weight, fasting, fed blood glucose, and plasma insulin were comparable between genotypes (Figure 4, B–D). LysM-Gq KO mice showed improved glucose clearance during glucose tolerance tests (GTTs), while insulin tolerance tests (ITTs), pyruvate tolerance tests, and OGTTs were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). GSIS was increased at 5 min after glucose stimulation, whereas responses to glyburide, arginine, and exendin-4 were comparable between groups (Figure 4, E–H). Circulating triglycerides, NEFAs, lean mass, fat mass, and body fat percentage were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). Moreover, lean mass–normalized GTT and ITT showed no differences between genotypes (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J), indicating that myeloid Gαq deletion primarily enhances glucose-stimulated β cell secretion without altering insulin sensitivity or body composition.

Figure 4 LysM-Gq deletion improves glucose tolerance and insulin secretion. (A) Schematic of the LysM-Gq KO model. (B–D) Body weight (B), fed/fasting blood glucose (C), and plasma insulin levels (D) in RC-fed control and LysM-Gq–KO littermates (n = 6–10). (E–H) Plasma insulin responses and corresponding AUCs following glucose (2 g/kg; n = 6–7) (E), glyburide (10 mg/kg; n = 6) (F), l-arginine (1 g/kg; n = 8) (G), or exendin-4 (12 nmol/kg; n = 5–7) (H) stimulation in RC-fed control and LysM-Gq–KO mice. Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05.

Myeloid Gq activation impairs β cell function via macrophage-derived paracrine lipid signals. To determine whether acute myeloid Gq activation induces systemic inflammatory responses, we performed multiplex cytokine profiling in blood plasma from HFD-fed control and LysM-GqD mice 45 min after DCZ administration. Circulating levels of proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-6) and antiinflammatory cytokines (IL-10 and IL-17A) did not differ significantly between groups (Figure 5A). Consistent with this, transcript levels of IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, IFN-γ, and IL-10 in BMDMs isolated from control and LysM-GqD mice following 45 min of DCZ stimulation were similarly unaltered (Figure 5B). These findings indicate that acute Gq-mediated β cell dysfunction occurs independently of detectable classical cytokine signaling.

Figure 5 Myeloid Gq activation alters macrophage lipid signaling. (A and B) Plasma cytokine levels (n = 8) (A) and BMDM expression (n = 4) (B) of pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines in control and LysM-GqD mice following 45 min DCZ treatment. (C) Workflow for untargeted BMDM lipidomics. (D–F) Differentially abundant and proportionally increased lipid species (D and E) and heatmap (F) in control and LysM-GqD BMDMs under unstimulated (left) and 1 hour DCZ-stimulated (right) conditions (n = 3). (G) Pathway enrichment analysis of control and LysM-GqD BMDMs under basal (top) and DCZ-stimulated (bottom) conditions. Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. Lipidomic data were analyzed using Student’s t test and fold-change analysis in MetaboAnalyst (3 biological × 2 technical replicates). SP, sphingolipids; FA, fatty acids; GP, glycerophospholipids; GL, glycerolipids.

Given the established role of Gq signaling in lipid homeostasis, we next investigated how lipid dysregulation in macrophages contributes to β cell dysfunction. We performed untargeted cell lysate lipidomic analysis to determine whether macrophage-derived lipid mediators contribute to β cell dysfunction, stimulating BMDMs from control and LysM-GqD mice with DCZ for 0, 60, or 120 min (Figure 5C). Principal component analysis revealed no distinct separation between unstimulated control and LysM-GqD BMDMs. However, following DCZ treatment, control and LysM-GqD BMDMs formed 2 distinct clusters (Supplemental Figure 6A).

We next analyzed differentially regulated lipids at 0, 60, and 120 min and found that multiple sphingolipid species were significantly increased upon DCZ-mediated Gq activation at 60 and 120 min compared with untreated cells (Supplemental Figure 6B). Differentially abundant lipid species were predominantly sphingolipids. Acute Gq activation with DCZ resulted in significant remodeling of the sphingolipid landscape, characterized by a broader repertoire of sphingolipid subclasses at both 60 and 120 min compared with the 0 min time point (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). The overall sphingolipid fraction increased by approximately 1.46-fold at 60 min relative to baseline (Figure 5E). In contrast, comparable increases in lipid species number or overall lipid class abundance were not observed in other major lipid classes, including fatty acids, glycerolipids, and glycerophospholipids (Figure 5, E and F). Furthermore, enrichment analysis identified highly enriched metabolic pathways related to sphingolipid metabolism within 60 and 120 min of activation (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6E). However, none of these pathways showed statistical significance.

We next asked whether these lipids were secreted and available to act as paracrine signaling molecules. To test this, we isolated lipids from the cell culture supernatants of DCZ-treated macrophages (Figure 6A). Partial least squares discriminant analysis (PLS-DA) revealed a clear separation between DCZ-treated control and LysM-GqD BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 6F). Several sphingolipid species, including different subtypes of ceramide (Cer) and sphingomyelin (SM) (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6G), were significantly enriched in extracellular media from the LysM-GqD group, indicating active secretion accompanied by a highly enriched sphingolipid metabolic pathway (Supplemental Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Gq/AMPK signaling drives macrophage lipid remodeling. (A) Workflow for untargeted lipidomic analysis of BMDM supernatants. (B) Lipidomic heatmaps of control and LysM-GqD BMDM supernatants following 45 min DCZ stimulation (n = 3). (C and D) AMPK phosphorylation following acute GqD activation with DCZ (n = 4). (E) Lipidomic heatmaps following AMPK inhibition with CpdC in BMDMs. (F) Differentially enriched sphingolipid subspecies in DCZ-treated islets from control and LysM-GqD islets (100 islets) (n = 3). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Lipidomic data were analyzed using Student’s t test and fold-change analysis in MetaboAnalyst (3 biological × 2 technical replicates). SP, sphingolipids; FA, fatty acids; GP, glycerophospholipids; GL, glycerolipids.

Macrophage-derived sphingolipid secretion is mediated by the AMPK signaling axis downstream of Gq activation. As activation of Gq signaling in macrophages induces sphingolipid secretion and leads to β cell dysfunction, next we sought to delineate the molecular mechanism underlying this lipid release. Given the role of AMPK in lipid metabolism (34), we examined the activation status following acute Gq activation. As expected, upon Gq activation with DCZ, phosphorylation of AMPK at Thr172 increased within 5 to 15 min (Figure 6, C and D). To determine whether AMPK mediates the observed phenotype, we treated LysM-GqD BMDMs with the AMPK pharmacological inhibitor compound C (CpdC), followed by DCZ stimulation for 60 min. PLS-DA revealed a clear separation between control and LysM-GqD stimulated with CpdC and DCZ (Supplemental Figure 6I). Lipidomic analysis of cell-free supernatants revealed that AMPK inhibition altered the sphingolipid subspecies like Cer and SM (Figure 6E, Supplemental Figure 6J) compared with without inhibitor treatment (Figure 6B). Additionally, sphingolipid metabolism was not highly enriched (Supplemental Figure 6K).

To determine whether macrophage-derived lipid alterations were reflected within the islet microenvironment, we performed lipidomic profiling of whole islets isolated from control and LysM-GqD mice following DCZ administration. We observed increased levels of Cer, sphingosine (Sph), and SM species in the whole-islet lipidome of LysM-GqD mice (Figure 6F), consistent with the lipidomic alterations detected in LysM-GqD BMDMs following DCZ treatment (Figure 5F and Figure 6B). To further investigate whether these lipid mediators act through systemic circulation, we treated INS-1 β cells with blood plasma collected from DCZ stimulated control and LysM-GqD mice. In contrast to the effects observed with macrophage-conditioned media, blood plasma transfer did not significantly alter insulin secretion in INS-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7A), suggesting that plasma circulating factors alone are insufficient to recapitulate the β cell dysfunction phenotype.

Together, these findings support a model where a myeloid Gq/AMPK axis drives local sphingolipid remodeling within the islet microenvironment, rather than eliciting a dominant systemic effect through circulating lipids.

Macrophage-derived sphingolipids impair β cell insulin signaling via the CD36/PKCζ axis. To determine how macrophage-derived sphingolipids impair β cell function and insulin signaling, we examined their functional effects on β cells. INS-1 cells were cultured in conditioned media from either control or LysM-GqD macrophages, and signaling was assessed following glucose stimulation. Cells exposed to LysM-GqD–derived supernatants showed a significant reduction in phosphorylation of AKT at Ser473 and GSK3β at Ser9 (Figure 7, A–C), indicating compromised intracellular insulin signaling in β cells. CD36 is known to transport lipid species such as Cers into cells (34). We next tested whether blocking CD36 could prevent signaling disruption. INS-1 cells were pretreated with the CD36 inhibitor sulfosuccinimidyl-oleate (SSO; 0.1 and 0.5 mmol/L) prior to exposure to conditioned media from LysM-GqD macrophages. Both concentrations restored insulin secretion, confirming that the observed effects are CD36 dependent (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7B). To investigate downstream signaling events associated with CD36 activation, we assessed phosphorylation of PKCζ at Thr410. Exposure to conditioned media from GqD-activated BMDMs increased PKCζ phosphorylation while reducing AKT phosphorylation at Ser473. SSO treatment decreased pPKCζ (Thr410) and restored pAKT (Ser473) at both concentrations tested (Figure 7, E–G), further supporting involvement of the CD36/PKCζ axis in mediating the observed defects in insulin signaling and secretion. Consistent with previous reports, Cer accumulation activated PKCζ and suppressed AKT signaling (35). To rule out potential off-target effects of pharmacological CD36 inhibition, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown of CD36 in INS-1 cells. CD36 silencing restored insulin secretion in response to conditioned media from GqD-activated macrophages (Figure 7H), confirming the CD36-mediated mechanism.

Figure 7 Macrophage-derived sphingolipids impair β cell insulin signaling via CD36. (A–C) AKT and GSK3-β phosphorylation in INS-1 cells exposed to supernatants from DCZ-stimulated control or LysM-GqD BMDMs under high-glucose conditions (n = 3). (D) Insulin secretion following exposure to BMDM supernatants with or without the CD36 inhibitor SSO (0.5 mmol/L; n = 6). (E–G) AKT and PKCζ phosphorylation in INS-1 cells following SSO1 (0.1 mmol/L) or SSO2 (0.5 mmol/L) treatment, with corresponding quantification (n = 4). (H) Insulin secretion following exposure to supernatants from control or LysM-GqD BMDMs with CD36 siRNA (n = 6). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To identify specific sphingolipids mediating macrophage-induced β cell dysfunction, we analyzed our lipidomic dataset and observed a coordinated increase in SM, Sphs, and multiple Cers following acute Gq activation (Figure 8, A–C). To determine whether sphingolipid remodeling contributed functionally, we pharmacologically targeted distinct metabolic steps (Figure 8D). Inhibition of Cer synthase with fumonisin B1 or neutral sphingomyelinase with GW4869 restored insulin secretion in β cells exposed to conditioned media from Gq-activated macrophages (Figure 8E). In contrast, inhibiting de novo sphingolipid synthesis with myriocin or Sptlc1 siRNA (Supplemental Figure 7C) did not rescue the impaired insulin secretion (Figure 8, E and F). These findings indicate that macrophage Gq activation impairs β cell function primarily through SM turnover and downstream Cer remodeling rather than de novo sphingolipid synthesis. These findings align with human islet scRNA-seq analyses (36) where Sphingomyelin phosphodiesterase (SMPD)-associated signatures correlated positively with BMI, while CERS-associated pathways correlated positively with glucose and negatively with BMI (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). These associations were not observed in granulocytes, suggesting relative specificity to islet macrophages (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). Together, the data implicate Cer–SM remodeling in macrophage-mediated β cell dysfunction rather than de novo sphingolipid synthesis alone.

Figure 8 Macrophage-derived sphingolipids suppress β cell insulin secretion. (A–C) Lipidomic profiling of SM (A), Sph (B), and Cer (C) species in BMDM lysates following 1 hour DCZ treatment. (D) Schematic of de novo and salvage sphingolipid biosynthesis pathways. (E) Insulin secretion in INS-1 cells under low (2.8 mM) and high (16.8 mM) glucose after transfer of supernatants from control or LysM-GqD BMDMs prestimulated for 24 h with fumonisin B1 (25 μg/mL), GW4869 (10 μM), or myriocin (5 μM) with DCZ (30 nM) (n = 6). (F) Insulin secretion following exposure to supernatants from DCZ-stimulated BMDMs transfected with scramble or Sptlc1 siRNA (n = 5). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001

GPR18 activation in macrophages suppresses insulin secretion via Gαq-dependent signaling. To identify an endogenous Gαq-coupled GPCR that could recapitulate the LysM-GqD phenotype, we screened murine macrophage scRNA-seq datasets and validated the top candidates by qPCR. GPR18 was consistently expressed in BMDMs and enriched in M1 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8A). qPCR further confirmed Gpr18 expression in macrophages and islets, but not in INS-1 cells (Figure 9A). scRNA-seq analysis revealed that Gpr18 was among the most highly expressed genes in immune cells compared with non-immune cells (Supplemental Figure 8B). Gpr18 expression increased in peritoneal cells from HFD-fed mice and correlated with body weight and blood glucose (Figure 9, B–D). Finally, N-arachidonoyl glycine (NAGly) induced dose-dependent IP1 accumulation in BMDMs, confirming GPR18-mediated Gq signaling (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Figure 9 GPR18 suppresses insulin secretion through myeloid Gq signaling. (A–D) Gpr18 expression in BMDMs, islets, INS-1 cells (A), and peritoneal macrophages (B) and its correlation with body weight (C) and blood glucose in RC- and HFD-fed mice (D). (E) Workflow for NAGly injection in NJ mice. (F–H) Plasma insulin responses to glucose (n = 7) (F), l-arginine (n = 7) (G), or glyburide (n = 8) (H) following GPR18 activation with NAGly (36.15 μg/kg) in HFD-fed WT mice, with corresponding AUC analyses. (I) Workflow for NAGly injection in LysM-Gq–KO mice. (J–L) Insulin responses to NAGly (36.15 μg/kg) in RC-fed control and LysM-Gq–KO mice following glucose (n = 7–8) (J), l-arginine (n = 7–8) (K), or glyburide (n = 7–8) (L) stimulation. (M) Workflow for NAGly injection in LysM-PTX (N) GSIS following NAGly treatment in RC-fed control and LysM-PTX mice (n = 8). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test and 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To assess the functional relevance of this pathway in vivo, HFD-fed C57BL/6NJ mice received NAGly (36.15 μg/kg) followed by glucose, arginine, or glyburide challenge (Figure 9E). NAGly reduced insulin secretion in response to all 3 stimuli, with reduced AUCs for glucose and glyburide (Figure 9, F–H). NAGly failed to suppress insulin secretion in LysM-Gq KO mice, demonstrating a requirement for myeloid Gq signaling (Figure 9, I–L). Given previous reports that Gpr18 may also signal through Gαi, we next sought to rule out the involvement of inhibitory G proteins. Disruption of myeloid Gi signaling in LysM-PTX mice did not alter the NAGly response, supporting Gq- rather than Gi-dependent signaling (Figure 9, M and N). Body weight was comparable across genotypes (Supplemental Figure 8, D–F). GPR18 activation inhibited GSIS in islets from WT but not LysM-Gq KO mice, demonstrating a role of myeloid Gq signaling (Figure 10A). Similarly, clodronate-mediated macrophage depletion abolished NAGly-induced inhibition of GSIS in HFD islets, implicating role of resident macrophages (Figure 10B). In coculture experiments, NAGly-treated conditioned media from WT, but not LysM-Gq KO, BMDMs suppressed insulin secretion from INS-1 β cells (Figure 10C). However, glyburide-, arginine-, and exendin-4–stimulated insulin secretion was unaffected (Supplemental Figure 8, G–I).

Figure 10 GPR18/Gq/AMPK signaling drives macrophage-mediated β cell dysfunction. (A–C) GSIS in control and LysM-Gq–KO (n = 11–13) (A), macrophage-depleted islets (n = 7–9) (B), and BMDM–INS-1 cocultures (n = 4) (C) with or without NAGly (10 μM). (D–E) Lipidomic profiling of WT and LysM-Gq–KO BMDMs following NAGly (10 μM) treatment (D), with differential lipid species and pathway enrichment (E) highlighting sphingolipid metabolism. (F and G) NAGly-induced AMPK phosphorylation in control and LysM-Gq–KO BMDMs (n = 3). (H and I) AMPK in BMDMs upon NAGly activation following Gpr18 siRNA-mediated knockdown (n = 4). (J) Insulin secretion following NAGly treatment in BMDM–INS-1 cocultures with Gpr18 knockdown (n = 8). (K and L) AKT phosphorylation in INS-1 cells exposed to BMDM supernatants following NAGly and Gpr18 knockdown (n = 4). (M) Insulin secretion in INS-1–BMDM coculture following NAGly activation in AMPK1/2-knockdown BMDMs (n = 8). Data are mean ± SEM; 2-tailed unpaired t test or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Lipidomic data were analyzed in MetaboAnalyst using unpaired t test, Benjamini-Hochberg FDR correction, and fold-change analysis (3 biological × 2 technical replicates).

Macrophage GPR18 activates the Gq/AMPK pathway to promote sphingolipid release. To dissect the mechanism by which GPR18 mediates its effects, we first tested whether its activation recapitulates the lipid signaling observed with chemogenetic acute Gq activation. BMDMs from WT mice were treated with the GPR18 agonist NAGly or vehicle, and cell lysate was collected after 60 min for lipidomic analysis (Figure 10D). PLS-DA revealed a clear separation between vehicle- and NAGly-treated WT BMDMs as well as between NAGly-treated WT and LysM-Gq KO BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Consistent with the lipidomic profile of LysM-GqD mice (Figure 5F and Figure 6, B and E), NAGly treatment promoted the accumulation of Cer, SM, and Sph species in WT BMDMs (Figure 10D). This response was abolished in NAGly-treated LysM-Gq KO BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 9C), indicating that NAGly-induced sphingolipid remodeling requires myeloid Gq signaling. Pathway analysis further confirmed that sphingolipid metabolism was one of the highly enriched pathways in NAGly-treated WT cells (Figure 10E).

To delineate the downstream signaling cascade, we examined AMPK phosphorylation (Thr172) by immunoblotting. In WT macrophages, NAGly induced a rapid increase in AMPK phosphorylation within 5–15 min, an effect completely abolished in LysM-Gq KO cells (Figure 10, F and G). To further validate the role of GPR18 in this signaling axis, we assessed AMPK phosphorylation in scramble control and Gpr18-silenced BMDMs following NAGly stimulation (Supplemental Figure 9D). NAGly increased pAMPK (Thr172) in scramble control BMDMs; however, this response was abolished upon Gpr18 knockdown, confirming that GPR18 regulates AMPK activation (Figure 10, H and I). NAGly-stimulated conditioned media from control BMDMs impaired INS-1 insulin secretion, whereas Gpr18-silenced BMDM media did not, demonstrating that this effect depends on macrophage GPR18 signaling (Figure 10J).

We next examined β cell insulin signaling by assessing AKT phosphorylation at Ser473 following treatment with conditioned media from scramble control or Gpr18-knockdown BMDMs with or without NAGly stimulation. Conditioned media from NAGly-treated scramble control BMDMs markedly reduced pAKT (Ser473), a key mediator of β cell autocrine insulin signaling, whereas this reduction was abolished using conditioned media from Gpr18-deficient BMDMs, further supporting a GPR18-dependent mechanism (Figure 10, K and L). To determine whether AMPK mediates the effects of GPR18 activation on macrophage–β cell communication, BMDMs were transfected with scramble control or AMPKα1/2-targeting siRNA prior to NAGly stimulation, and conditioned media was transferred to INS-1 cells for GSIS assessment by insulin ELISA (Supplemental Figure 9E). Conditioned media from NAGly-treated scramble control BMDMs significantly impaired insulin secretion, whereas conditioned media from AMPK-silenced BMDMs restored insulin secretion, indicating that AMPK activation downstream of GPR18 is required for release of the macrophage-derived factors that suppress β cell function (Figure 10M).

Collectively, these findings establish GPR18 as an endogenous upstream activator of the macrophage Gαq/AMPK/sphingolipid signaling axis identified through chemogenetic Gq activation.

The GPR18/Gαq/AMPK axis is conserved in human macrophages and impairs human islet insulin secretion. To determine whether this signaling axis is conserved in human immune cells, we searched human islet scRNA-seq data for GPR18 expression, and GPR18 was highly expressed in immune cells, including macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9F). Next, to confirm these observations, we differentiated human PBMCs into macrophages and assessed GPR18 expression. GPR18 levels positively correlated with BMI (Figure 11A), and GPR18 expression significantly increased in proinflammatory M1 macrophages compared with M0 controls (Figure 11B). To further evaluate the translational relevance of our findings, we performed static GSIS assays using isolated human islets (Figure 11C). Activation of GPR18 signaling with NAGly significantly suppressed insulin secretion compared with untreated control islets, indicating that NAGly/GPR18 signaling negatively regulates β cell function in human islets (Figure 11D). To further establish the clinical relevance of this signaling cascade, we examined the relationship between GPR18 and GNAQ gene expression in human macrophages and observed a strong positive correlation, supporting coordinated expression of the receptor and its downstream G protein signaling partner in human immune cells (Supplemental Figure 9G). Finally, to validate the involvement of the GPR18/Gαq/AMPK signaling axis in human immune cells, human PBMC-derived macrophages were treated with the Gαq inhibitor UBO-QIC (FR900359) and the AMPK inhibitor CpdC prior to NAGly stimulation (Figure 11E). NAGly induced phosphorylation of AMPK at Thr172, whereas treatment with either UBO-QIC (FR900359) (1 μM) or CpdC (10 μM) attenuated this response, supporting a model in which GPR18 activates AMPK through Gαq signaling in human macrophages (Figure 11, F and G). To further investigate the lipidomic profile of human PBMC-derived macrophages, we activated GPR18 using NAGly and inhibited downstream signaling through Gαq (1) and AMPK1/2 (CpdC) (Figure 11E). PLS-DA revealed distinct clustering of untreated and NAGly-treated PBMC-derived macrophages as well as of NAGly-treated cells in the presence or absence of UBO or CpdC (Supplemental Figure 9, H–J). Specifically, NAGly treatment led to a significant increase in sphingolipid subspecies; however, this effect was abolished when GPR18 activation occurred concurrently with inhibition of Gαq or AMPK (Figure 11H). Consistent with these findings, pathway enrichment analysis revealed that sphingolipid metabolic pathways were highly enriched upon GPR18/NAGly axis activation, while inhibition of these intermediate signaling nodes prevented this metabolic shift (Figure 11H). To further establish the relevance of this pathway in humans, we analyzed the correlation between GPR18 expression and the expression of ceramide synthase genes (CERS1–6) in human macrophages. We observed positive correlations between GPR18 and each of the CERS family genes, supporting a close association between GPR18 signaling and the Cer biosynthetic program in human immune cells (Supplemental Figure 9K). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the GPR18/Gαq/AMPK pathway is conserved in human immune cells and negatively regulates insulin secretion in human islets, highlighting the translational relevance of our mechanistic observations.