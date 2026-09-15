Corrigendum to A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing

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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI211416
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Published September 15, 2026 - More info
Drug-associated environmental cues can trigger drug-seeking behavior and precipitate relapse. In this study, we determined that the claustrum (CL) connects the ventral tegmental area (VTA) with the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), forming the VTA–CL–mPFC circuit. Using a methamphetamine (METH) conditioned place preference (CPP) model in male mice, we found that manipulating the VTA–CL–mPFC circuit or CL neuronal ensemble receiving projections from VTA and projecting to mPFC (VTA–CL–mPFC) could disrupt the retrieval of METH-paired context memory, resulting in the blockage of the acquisition of METH CPP in male mice. During the process, dopamine release and dopamine 1-like receptor–mediated activation of CL neurons were required for the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory in male mice. These findings reveal a midbrain–cortical circuit orchestrated by CL neurons that plays an essential role in the retrieval of drug-paired environmental cue memory.
Ziheng Zhao, Yuhong He, Yang Liu, Quying Feng, Hee Young Kim, Yu Fan, Xiaowei Guan
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(5):e196944. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196944
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211416. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211416
After publication of this article, the authors became aware of data entry errors for Supplemental Figure 2H. Specifically, five of the raw values for the Saline‑CNO (n = 6) group were incorrect and were identical to raw values for the METH‑CNO (n = 6) group. The supplemental material and Supporting Data Values file have been updated online with the correct values.
The authors regret the error.