Corrigendum to A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing

Abstract

Drug-associated environmental cues can trigger drug-seeking behavior and precipitate relapse. In this study, we determined that the claustrum (CL) connects the ventral tegmental area (VTA) with the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), forming the VTA–CL–mPFC circuit. Using a methamphetamine (METH) conditioned place preference (CPP) model in male mice, we found that manipulating the VTA–CL–mPFC circuit or CL neuronal ensemble receiving projections from VTA and projecting to mPFC (VTA–CL–mPFC) could disrupt the retrieval of METH-paired context memory, resulting in the blockage of the acquisition of METH CPP in male mice. During the process, dopamine release and dopamine 1-like receptor–mediated activation of CL neurons were required for the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory in male mice. These findings reveal a midbrain–cortical circuit orchestrated by CL neurons that plays an essential role in the retrieval of drug-paired environmental cue memory.