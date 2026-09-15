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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI211416

Corrigendum to A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing

Ziheng Zhao, Yuhong He, Yang Liu, Quying Feng, Hee Young Kim, Yu Fan, and Xiaowei Guan

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Published September 15, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 18 on September 15, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211416. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211416.
© 2026 Zhao et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published September 15, 2026 - Version history
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A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing
Ziheng Zhao, Yuhong He, Yang Liu, Quying Feng, Hee Young Kim, Yu Fan, Xiaowei Guan
Ziheng Zhao, Yuhong He, Yang Liu, Quying Feng, Hee Young Kim, Yu Fan, Xiaowei Guan
Zhao et al. identified a midbrain-to-cortical circuit orchestrated by claustrum, which plays an essential role in the retrieval process of drug-paired environmental cue memory.
Research Article Neuroscience Public Health

A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing

Abstract

Drug-associated environmental cues can trigger drug-seeking behavior and precipitate relapse. In this study, we determined that the claustrum (CL) connects the ventral tegmental area (VTA) with the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), forming the VTA–CL–mPFC circuit. Using a methamphetamine (METH) conditioned place preference (CPP) model in male mice, we found that manipulating the VTA–CL–mPFC circuit or CL neuronal ensemble receiving projections from VTA and projecting to mPFC (VTA–CL–mPFC) could disrupt the retrieval of METH-paired context memory, resulting in the blockage of the acquisition of METH CPP in male mice. During the process, dopamine release and dopamine 1-like receptor–mediated activation of CL neurons were required for the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory in male mice. These findings reveal a midbrain–cortical circuit orchestrated by CL neurons that plays an essential role in the retrieval of drug-paired environmental cue memory.

Authors

Ziheng Zhao, Yuhong He, Yang Liu, Quying Feng, Hee Young Kim, Yu Fan, Xiaowei Guan

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(5):e196944. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196944

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(18):e211416. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI211416

After publication of this article, the authors became aware of data entry errors for Supplemental Figure 2H. Specifically, five of the raw values for the Saline‑CNO (n = 6) group were incorrect and were identical to raw values for the METH‑CNO (n = 6) group. The supplemental material and Supporting Data Values file have been updated online with the correct values.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 15, 2026): Electronic publication
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