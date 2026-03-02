A midbrain–cortical circuit mediated by a claustrum neuronal ensemble orchestrates drug-paired context memory processing

The VTATH–CLGlu–mPFC circuit and the VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble. First, we performed retrograde labeling by injecting Retro-mTH-Cre virus into the CL in Ai14 mice to assess the projections from VTA to CL (Figure 1A). Whole-brain 3D imaging and reconstruction using fluorescent micro-optical sectioning tomography (fMOST) revealed that tdTomato+ somas were predominantly in the ipsilateral VTA, with a smaller population in the substantia nigra (SN) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196944DS1). To elucidate the anatomical architecture of the VTATH–CL pathway, we used anterograde tracing virus with mTH promoter–expressed Cre and Cre-dependent mGFP-Synaptophysin-mRuby, which were injected into VTA (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). As shown in Figure 1D, the synaptophysin-labeled VTATH terminals were densely distributed around CaMKII+ CLGlu neurons. Additionally, retrograde neuroanatomical tracer was injected into CL (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C), and cholera toxin subunit B–labeled (CTB-labeled) neurons were colabeled with TH in VTA (Figure 1F). These results confirmed the existence of the VTATH–CL pathway.

Figure 1 The VTATH–CLGlu–mPFC circuit and the VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble. (A) Schematic of viral transfection. (B) Representative image of tdTomato+ neurons in VTA. (C) Schematic of viral transfection. (D) Representative images of mGFP+mRuby+ axon terminals around CLGlu neurons. (E) Schematic of viral transfection. (F) Representative images of CTB-555+TH+ neurons in VTA. (G) Schematic of viral transfection. (H) Heatmap of DA3h fluorescence (left), quantification (middle), and AUC (right) of ΔF/F in CL. n = 4 mice/group. (I) Schematic of viral transfection. (J) Example traces and quantification of the number of APs. n = 6 cells from 6 mice/group. (K) Schematic of viral transfection. (L) Representative images of mRuby+ axon terminals in mPFC. (M) Schematic of viral transfection. (N) Representative images of CaMKII+mCherry+ neurons in CL. (O) Schematic of viral transfection. (P) Example traces and quantification of the amplitude of EPSCs. n = 5 cells from 6 mice/group. (Q) Schematic of viral transfection. (R) Representative images of EGFP+ neurons in CL and EGFP+ axon terminals in mPFC. (S) Schematic of viral transfection. (T) Representative images of EGFP+ neurons in CL. NS, P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (H and J); 2-tailed paired t test (P). Scale bars: 100 μm (B, D, F, L, N, R, and T).

Next, to investigate dopamine (DA) release from VTA to CL, the real-time DA3h signals within CL were measured by the DREADD (designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs) method in the VTATH–CL pathway and fiber photometry recording above CL (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). The spontaneous action potentials (sAPs) increased following clozapine-N-oxide–mediated (CNO-mediated) activation of VTATH neurons (Supplemental Figure 1F). In parallel, the DA3h signals increased in CL from 30 to 35 minutes after CNO injection in freely moving mice compared with vehicle controls (Figure 1H). These findings indicate that the DA could be released into CL when CL-projecting VTATH neurons are activated.

Then, to determine whether CL-projecting VTATH terminals influence the activity of CL neurons, we utilized whole-cell patch clamp in CL slices to record the number of APs of CL neurons (Figure 1I). As shown in Figure 1J, the number of APs of CL neurons were increased when triggering the CL-projecting VTATH terminals by optogenetic activation, which was abolished by the following incubation of SCH-23390. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1, G and H, D1R was expressed both on the CL neurons and on the VTATH terminals within the CL. These results indicate that D1R is involved in the regulatory effects of VTATH terminals on the activity of CL neurons along the VTATH–CL pathway.

Next, fMOST was performed by injecting an anterograde tracing virus into CL in WT mice to address the projections from CL to mPFC (Supplemental Figure 1I). The whole-brain reconstruction results revealed that CL sends dense projections to the ipsilateral mPFC (Supplemental Figure 1J). To further delineate the anatomical architecture of the CL–mPFC pathway, we injected a presynaptic localization virus into CL (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 1K). The mPFC exhibited a strong mRuby+ fluorescence signal, suggesting projections from CL to mPFC (Figure 1L). The anterograde monosynaptic tracking virus was injected into the CL to label mPFC neurons receiving projections from the CL (Supplemental Figure 1L). As shown in Supplemental Figure 1M, 87.5% of EGFP+ mPFC neurons were immunoreactive for CaMKII, indicating glutamatergic identity. Subsequently, as shown in Figure 1, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 1N, retrograde tracer virus was injected into mPFC, and immunoﬂuorescence analysis revealed that 91.8% of mCherry+ CL neurons were immunoreactive for CaMKII. These results support a glutamatergic projection from CL to mPFC, forming the CLGlu–mPFC pathway.

Then, to address the functional connectivity of the CLGlu–mPFC pathway, whole-cell patch clamp was conducted in acute mPFC slices, and light-evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) were recorded by stimulating ChR2-expressing terminals with blue light (Figure 1O). EPSCs were suppressed by tetrodotoxin (TTX) and restored after mixing with 4-aminopyridine (4-AP), indicating that CL CaMKII-expressing neurons form monosynaptic connections with the downstream mPFC (Figure 1P). These EPSCs were abolished by coapplication of the specific glutamate receptor antagonist 2,3-dihydroxy-6-nitro-7-sulfamoyl-benzo(F)quinoxaline (NBQX) and d-2-amino-5-phosphonovaleric acid (AP5) (Figure 1P), confirming glutamatergic neurotransmission. These findings indicate that the CLGlu–mPFC pathway exhibits strong architectural and functional connections.

Finally, to verify the CL neuronal ensemble that connects VTA with mPFC (VTA–CL–mPFC neurons), anterograde monosynaptic tracking virus was injected into VTA to label CL neurons receiving projections from VTA in WT mice (Figure 1Q). As shown in Figure 1R, EGFP-labeled somas were observed in CL, and EGFP+ axon terminals were observed in mPFC, indicating the existence of VTA–CL–mPFC projection. To further confirm this tripartite circuit, we employed an intersectional viral strategy by injecting the anterograde virus into VTA and the retrograde virus into mPFC, which successfully labeled a population of VTA–CL–mPFC neurons through the combination of fDIO, DIO-FLP, and Cre viral elements (Figure 1, S and T). These results demonstrate the existence of the VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble.

The CLGlu neurons are involved in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. To assess the role of CL in METH-associated reward behavior, a CPP procedure was conducted in male mice (Figure 2A). All male mice underwent CPP-Training (days 1–8). On day 9, 1 subset was euthanized for brain collection without the CPP-Test (forming saline′ and METH′ groups), while another subset underwent the CPP-Test (forming saline and METH groups) (Figure 2A). Male mice exposed to METH showed higher CPP-Test and ΔCPP scores compared with saline-exposed controls (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2A), indicating successful acquisition of METH-induced CPP. There was no difference in total distance traveled between saline- and METH-exposed male mice, indicating similar locomotive ability between the 2 groups of mice (Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 The CLGlu neurons are involved in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. (A) Experimental design and timeline. (B) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. n = 9 mice/group. (C) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. d-paired, drug-paired; nd-paired, non–drug-paired. (D) Immunofluorescence of c-Fos+CaMKII+ neurons in CL following METH CPP-Test. The percentage of c-Fos+CaMKII+ neurons in CLGlu. n = 6 mice/group. (E) Experimental design. (F) Schematic of viral transfection. (G) Representative images of virus injection and fiber implantation in CL. (H) Heatmap of GCaMp6m fluorescence (left), quantification (middle), and AUC (right) of ΔF/F in CL. n = 6 mice/group. (I) Experimental design and timeline. (J) Schematic of viral transfection. (K) Representative images of virus injection in CL. (L) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-Veh/S-CNO group, n = 6 mice/group; M-Veh/M-CNO group, n = 8 mice/group. (M) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. NS, P > 0.05, **P < 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test (B and L); 2-tailed unpaired t test (B, D, and H). Scale bars: 100 μm (D, G, and K).

Here, c-Fos, NeuN, CaMKII, and GAD67 were used as markers for activated neurons, total neurons, glutamatergic neurons, and GABAergic neurons, respectively. METH-exposed male mice increased the percentage of c-Fos+ neurons in the CL, specifically in those colabeled with CaMKII but not in those colabeled with GAD67, compared with controls (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Moreover, the percentage of activated neurons or CaMKII+ neurons in CL was positively correlated with the ΔCPP score in METH-exposed male mice (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), indicating an activation of CLGlu neurons during the CPP-Test in METH-exposed male mice. In cohort 8′ mice, there was no obvious change in the neuronal activity of CL before the CPP-Test in METH-exposed male mice (Supplemental Figure 2F).

To further assess in vivo neuronal activity of CLGlu, the real-time calcium signals of CLGlu neurons were recorded during the METH CPP-Test (Figure 2, E–G). The “zero” point was set when the bodies of the mice fully entered the METH-paired chamber from the non–drug-paired chamber in the CPP apparatus. Within the initial 4 seconds entering the METH-paired chamber from the non–drug-paired chamber, the calcium signals were notably elevated in METH-exposed male mice compared with those observed in saline-exposed male mice (Figure 2H). Conversely, within the initial 4 seconds after entering into the non–drug-paired chamber from the METH-paired chamber, the calcium signals were decreased in METH-exposed male mice compared with those observed in saline-exposed male mice (Supplemental Figure 2G). These results suggest that CLGlu neurons exhibit an activated response during the retrieval, rather than the encoding, of METH-induced reward memory in male mice.

Next, to determine whether CLGlu neuronal activity is required for the retrieval of METH CPP memory, we performed the hM4Di-DREADD method in CL of WT male mice (Figure 2, I and J). CNO was administered 30 minutes before the CPP-Test to suppress the activity of CLGlu neurons, and the vehicle injection (vehicle-treated group) served as control. Post hoc observation of mCherry fluorescence confirmed the transgene expression in CL (Figure 2K). As shown in Supplemental Figure 2H, immunofluorescence analysis revealed high transfection efficiency across the 4 groups in CL, and CNO treatment reduced the activity of CLGlu neurons in both saline- and METH-exposed male mice compared with the control vehicle treatment groups, validating the efficacy of chemogenetic inhibition. Additionally, whole-cell patch clamp in brain slices confirmed that bath application of CNO (10 μM) markedly suppressed the spiking activity of hM4Di-expressing CLGlu neurons (Supplemental Figure 2I). Behaviorally, CNO-mediated chemogenetic inhibition of CLGlu neurons attenuated METH CPP memory retrieval in METH-exposed male mice, as shown by lower CPP and ΔCPP scores. In contrast, CNO had no effect on saline-exposed male mice. ΔCPP scores were higher in vehicle-treated METH-exposed versus vehicle-treated saline-exposed male mice, indicating virus treatment did not alter METH CPP acquisition. Additionally, total distance traveled did not differ among the 4 male mice groups (Figure 2, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 2J). Taken together, these results indicate that CLGlu neurons play a necessary role in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory.

The VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble mediates the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. To determine the role of the VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory, the same viral strategy as described for Figure 1S was used to label VTA–CL–mPFC neurons in male mice. As shown in Figure 3, A–C, METH-exposed male mice displayed greater spine density and complexity. As shown in Figure 3, D–F, the VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble exhibited an increase in the number of APs in METH-exposed male mice following the CPP-Test compared with saline controls. These results suggest that the VTA–CL–mPFC neurons are activated in METH-exposed male mice.

Figure 3 The VTA–CL–mPFC neuronal ensemble mediates the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. (A) Schematic of intersectional viral transfection. (B) Representative images of dendritic spines in VTA–CL–mPFC neurons. (C) Sholl analysis of spine density (left panel). n = 15 spines from 8 saline-exposed mice, and n = 16 spines from 4 METH-exposed mice. The quantification of dendritic intersection (right panel). Saline group, n = 8 mice; METH group, n = 4 mice. (D) Schematic of patch-clamp viral transfection. (E) Representative images of virus injection and whole-cell patch clamp in CL. White arrowheads indicate VTA–CL–mPFC neurons. (F) The spike sample traces and the number of APs of VTA–CL–mPFC neurons under whole-cell patch clamp configuration. n = 6 cells from 3 mice/group. (G) Experimental design and timeline. (H) Schematic of viral transfection. (I) Representative images of virus injection in CL. (J) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. n = 6 mice/group. (K) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. NS, P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (C, F, and J); 2-tailed unpaired t test (C). Scale bars: 100 μm (B, E, and I), 10 μm (B, zoom).

To examine the role of VTA–CL–mPFC neurons in the retrieval of METH CPP memory, we used a triple-virus chemogenetic strategy in male mice that selectively inhibited the EGFP+ VTA–CL–mPFC neurons by CNO (Figure 3, G–I). During the CPP-Test period, the ΔCPP score was much higher in vehicle-treated METH-exposed versus vehicle-treated saline-exposed male mice. However, CNO treatment reduced the preference for the METH-paired chamber in METH- but not saline-exposed male mice, as indicated by lower CPP and ΔCPP scores without affecting motor ability (Figure 3, J and K, Supplemental Figure 3A). These results demonstrate that the VTA–CL–mPFC ensemble is involved in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory.

The VTATH–CL pathway contributes to the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. Neuronal activation profiles in TH+ neurons of VTA and SN were performed. As shown in Figure 4A, the percentage of c-Fos+ neurons in TH+ neurons was increased in the VTA but not in the SN of METH-exposed male mice compared with the saline-exposed male mice, indicating that the VTATH neurons were activated during the METH CPP-Test.

Figure 4 The VTATH–CL pathway contributes to the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. (A) Immunofluorescence for c-Fos+TH+ neurons in VTA and SN following the METH CPP-Test. The percentage of c-Fos+TH+ neurons in VTATH or SNTH. n = 6 mice/group. (B) Experimental design and timeline. (C) Schematic of viral transfection. (D) Representative images of virus injection in VTA or CL. (E) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-Veh/S-CNO group, n = 6 mice/group; M-Veh/M-CNO group, n = 8 mice/group. (F) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. (G) Experimental design and timeline. (H) Schematic of viral transfection. (I) Representative images of cannula implantation in CL and virus injection in VTA. (J) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-Veh/S-CNO group, n = 5 mice/group; M-Veh/M-CNO group, n = 8 mice/group. (K) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. NS, P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (E and J); 2-tailed unpaired t test (A). Scale bars: 100 μm (A, D, and I).

To address the role of VTATH neurons projecting to CL in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory, CLGlu neurons and CL-projecting VTATH neurons were labeled in WT male mice (Figure 4, B–D). Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, presents the viral transfection rate in TH+ neurons and the viral functional efficiency. As shown in Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4C, CNO treatment suppressed the preference for METH-paired chamber in METH-exposed male mice, as indicated by lower CPP and ΔCPP scores, but did not affect these scores in saline-exposed male mice. There was no difference in the total distance traveled among the 4 groups of male mice.

Next, we validated the role of the VTATH–CL pathway in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory (Figure 4, G–I). As shown in Supplemental Figure 4D, local infusion of CNO treatment in CL efficiently reduced the percentage of c-Fos+ neurons in CLGlu neurons in METH-exposed male mice. As shown in Figure 4, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 4E, suppressing the VTATH terminals in CL inhibited the acquisition of METH CPP, as indicated by lower CPP and ΔCPP scores in METH- but not saline-exposed male mice during the CPP-Test, while leaving their motor capabilities intact. These results suggest that the VTATH–CL pathway contributes to the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory.

The CLGlu–mPFC pathway contributes to the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. As shown in Figure 5A, immunoﬂuorescence analysis showed that METH-exposed male mice exhibited stable elevation of c-Fos expression in mPFCGlu neurons during the CPP-Test. mPFC neurons projecting to CL were labeled to assess their role in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory (Figure 5, B–D). The immunofluorescence analysis confirmed comparable viral transfection specificity across all groups, and CNO treatment markedly reduced the activity of coexpression of EGFP in CLGlu neurons (Supplemental Figure 5A). As shown in Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5B, CNO treatment during the CPP-Test period weakened the acquisition of METH CPP in METH-exposed male mice, as evidenced by the decreased CPP and ΔCPP scores, suggesting that the CLGlu–mPFC pathway contributes to the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory.

Figure 5 The CLGlu–mPFC pathway contributes to the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. (A) Immunofluorescence of c-Fos+CaMKII+ neurons in mPFC following the METH CPP-Test. The percentage of c-Fos+CaMKII+ neurons in mPFCGlu. n = 6 mice/group. (B) Experimental design and timeline. (C) Schematic of viral transfection. (D) Representative images of virus injection in mPFC and retrograde cell body in CL. (E) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-Veh/S-CNO/M-Veh group, n = 6 mice/group; M-CNO group, n = 10 mice/group. (F) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. NS, P > 0.05, **P < 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (E); 2-tailed unpaired t test (A). Scale bars: 100 μm (A and D).

DA signaling along the VTATH–CL pathway is crucial for the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. To measure the real-time DA release in CL during the METH CPP-Test in male mice, DA3h virus was injected into CL for recording DA release by fiber photometry (Figure 6, A–C). As shown in Figure 6D, the DA3h signals in CL were elevated when METH-exposed male mice fully entered into the METH-paired chamber during the CPP-Test. The protein levels of D1R and D2R were then measured in CL. As shown in Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6A, the protein levels of D1R but not D2R were higher in the CL of METH-exposed male mice compared with that of control male mice. The mean gray value of D1R expression on CL c-Fos and CaMKII double-positive neurons was higher in METH-exposed male mice than in control male mice (Figure 6F), suggesting increased D1R levels on activated CLGlu neurons during the METH CPP-Test. These results indicate that both DA release and D1R levels are elevated in CL during the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory.

Figure 6 The DA release and D1R levels on CLGlu neurons increase during the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. (A) Experimental design. (B) Schematic of viral transfection. (C) Representative images of virus injection and fiber implant in CL. (D) Heatmap of DA3h fluorescence (left), quantification (middle), and AUC (right) of ΔF/F in CL. n = 5 mice/group. (E) The protein levels of D1R in CL. The protein levels of D1R following the METH CPP-Test. n = 3 mice/group. (F) Immunofluorescence of c-Fos+CaMKII+D1R+ neurons in CL. Mean gray value of D1RCaMKII following METH CPP-Test. n = 6 mice/group. *P < 0.05. Two-tailed unpaired t test (D–F). Scale bars: 100 μm (C and F).

Next, we assessed the role of DA and D1R in the VTATH–CL pathway in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. To assess whether local application of DA in the CL could rescue memory retrieval when the VTATH–CL pathway was inhibited, DA and CNO were coinfused into the CL 5 minutes before the CPP-Test (Figure 7, A–C). As shown in Supplemental Figure 7A, under CNO-induced inhibition of VTATH–CL projections, infusion of DA increased c-Fos expression on CLGlu neurons in both saline- and METH-exposed male mice relative to vehicle controls. As shown in Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7B, the coinfusion of DA and CNO into CL enhanced the preference for the METH-paired chamber in METH-exposed male mice, as shown by increased CPP and ΔCPP scores during the CPP-Test period. To assess whether the activation of local D1R in CL could rescue memory retrieval when the VTATH–CL pathway was inhibited, selective SKF-38393 (SKF) and CNO were coinfused into the CL 5 minutes before the CPP-Test (Figure 7, F–H). As shown in Supplemental Figure 7C, under CNO-induced inhibition of VTATH–CL projections, infusion of SKF increased c-Fos expression on CLGlu neurons in both saline- and METH-exposed male mice relative to vehicle controls. As shown in Figure 7, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 7D, the coinfusion of SKF and CNO into CL enhanced the preference for the METH-paired chamber in METH-exposed male mice, as indicated by increased CPP and ΔCPP scores during the CPP-Test period. These results indicate that DA signaling along the VTATH–CL pathway is involved in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory.

Figure 7 DA signaling along the VTATH–CL pathway is crucial for the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory. (A) Experimental design and timeline. (B) Schematic of viral transfection. (C) Representative images of virus injection and cannula implantation in VTA or CL. (D) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-CNO+Veh/S-CNO+DA group, n = 6 mice/group; M-CNO+Veh/M-CNO+DA group, n = 8 mice/group. (E) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. (F) Experimental design and timeline. (G) Schematic of viral transfection. (H) Representative images of virus injection and cannula implantation in VTA or CL. (I) Analysis of CPP behavior of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-CNO+Veh/S-CNO+SKF group, n = 5 mice/group; M-CNO+Veh/M-CNO+SKF group, n = 6 mice/group. (J) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. (K) Experimental design and timeline. (L) Schematic of viral transfection. (M) Representative images of virus injection in CL. (N) Analysis of CPP behavior and heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus. S-CTRL/S-KD group, n = 6 mice/group; M-CTRL/M-KD group, n = 8 mice/group. (O) Representative heatmap of time spent in CPP apparatus during CPP-Test. (P) Immunofluorescence of c-Fos+D1R+EGFP+ neurons in CL following CPP-Test. The percentage of c-Fos+EGFP+ neurons in EGFP+ neurons of CL. n = 6 mice/group. NS, P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (D, I, N, and P). Scale bars: 100 μm (C, H, M, and P).

Finally, to explore the role of D1R levels on CLGlu neurons in the retrieval of METH-induced reward memory, we knocked down the D1R on CLGlu neurons in WT male mice by infusing the D1R-KD virus into CL (Figure 7, K–M). As shown in Supplemental Figure 8A, D1R-KD virus reduced D1R levels in CL compared with control virus, indicating effectivity of the virus. As shown in Supplemental Figure 8B, there was similar transfection efficiency among the 4 groups of male mice. During the CPP-Test period, D1R-KD virus treatment reduced CPP and ΔCPP scores in METH-exposed male mice but did not affect these scores in saline-exposed male mice (Figure 7, N and O, and Supplemental Figure 8C). As shown in Figure 7P, compared with corresponding control virus treatment male mice, the percentage of c-Fos+ neurons on EGFP-transfected neurons was much lower in both D1R-KD virus treatment saline- and METH-exposed male mice. These results indicate that the increased D1R expression on CLGlu neurons contributes to their activation of CLGlu neurons in METH-exposed mice.