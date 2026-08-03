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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI210189

Corrigendum to Cancer stem cells synthesize proline to attenuate oxidative stress

Weichi Wu, Po Zhang, Donghai Wang, Xujia Wu, Qiulian Wu, Daqi Li, Tengfei Huang, Rui Wang, Huan Li, Hailong Mi, Suchet Taori, Fanen Yuan, Tingting Duan, Zhiye Chen, Huairui Yuan, and Jeremy N. Rich

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Published August 3, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 15 on August 3, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(15):e210189. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI210189.
© 2026 Wu et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published August 3, 2026 - Version history
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Related article:

Cancer stem cells synthesize proline to attenuate oxidative stress
Weichi Wu, Po Zhang, Donghai Wang, Xujia Wu, Qiulian Wu, Daqi Li, Tengfei Huang, Rui Wang, Huan Li, Hailong Mi, Suchet Taori, Fanen Yuan, Tingting Duan, Zhiye Chen, Huairui Yuan, Jeremy N. Rich
Weichi Wu, Po Zhang, Donghai Wang, Xujia Wu, Qiulian Wu, Daqi Li, Tengfei Huang, Rui Wang, Huan Li, Hailong Mi, Suchet Taori, Fanen Yuan, Tingting Duan, Zhiye Chen, Huairui Yuan, Jeremy N. Rich
Cancer stem cells drive brain tumor growth by producing proline to neutralize stress; Tucatinib emerges as a potential drug to disrupt this metabolic shield.
Research Article Cell biology Metabolism Oncology

Cancer stem cells synthesize proline to attenuate oxidative stress

Abstract

Cancers reprogram their metabolism to provide anabolic needs without driving excessive oxidative stress. Attention has focused on glucose metabolism, yet amino acid synthesis and degradation also promote tumor cell states and growth. Here, we assessed amino acids that maintain cancer stem cells in glioblastoma and found increased proline levels relative to differentiated tumor progeny through increased proline synthesis. Cancer stem cells preferentially expressed the signaling molecule FAM3C induced by the stem cell transcription factor SOX2 to drive expression of proline synthesis enzymes. FAM3C classically mediated cellular responses as a secreted protein but gained intracellular functions in cancer stem cells through binding the histone reader spindlin 1 (SPIN1), thereby preventing its lysosomal degradation, assisting its nuclear localization, and promoting epigenetic regulation of proline synthesis. Proline synthesis depleted ROS, and genetic targeting of FAM3C attenuated ROS scavenging, whereas SPIN1 OE restored ROS levels. Molecular docking identified tucatinib as a brain-penetrant pharmacologic disruptor of FAM3C-SPIN1 interactions, promoting SPIN1 degradation and reducing intracellular proline levels. Thus, cancer stem cells induced a favorable metabolic state through proline synthesis and ROS depletion, revealing potential therapeutic dependencies.

Authors

Weichi Wu, Po Zhang, Donghai Wang, Xujia Wu, Qiulian Wu, Daqi Li, Tengfei Huang, Rui Wang, Huan Li, Hailong Mi, Suchet Taori, Fanen Yuan, Tingting Duan, Zhiye Chen, Huairui Yuan, Jeremy N. Rich

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(11):e200775. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200775

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(15):e210189. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI210189

After publication of this article, the authors became aware of a processing error in Figure 5F for the shFAM3c + chlo images. The correct images are shown below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated.

Figure 5F

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Cancer stem cells synthesize proline to attenuate oxidative stress.

Version history
  • Version 1 (August 3, 2026): Electronic publication
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