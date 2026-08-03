Diabetic and ER-stressed pancreatic islet β cells are in need of some JNK removal

In this issue of JCI, Sharma and colleagues used a β cell specific knockout of GRP78 to investigate the mechanisms of β cell death during unresolved ER stress (16). Upon loss of GRP78, hyperactivation of all branches of the UPR is expected. Using this mouse model, the authors observed rapid loss of β cell mass and disruption of the islet architecture that was strongly evident within 4 weeks of birth, coupled with hyperglycemia and lower serum insulin levels. As a reduction in β cell mass could be due to either decreased proliferation or increased cell death, the authors experimentally confirmed that loss of β cell mass was indeed due to increased cell death.

Next, the authors sought to understand the precise mechanism of β cell death during GRP78 loss using ex vivo cultures of dispersed mouse Grp78fl/fl islet cells treated with adenovirus Cre to stimulate gene editing. The ex vivo system recapitulated the in vivo phenotypes, showing increased ER stress and cell death, primarily through apoptosis. Bulk RNA-seq on the ex vivo GRP78 knockdown β cells also showed similar effects, indicating a transcriptional increase in stress and apoptotic pathway components.

To reduce unregulated ER stress present in GRP78-KO cells, the authors next inhibited canonical UPR pathway components and surveyed changes in cell viability. They found that suppression of IRE1α but not the other UPR kinases, PERK and ATF6, was sufficient to significantly rescue the β cell death ex vivo. Interestingly, they found that loss of the proapoptotic transcription factor CHOP was insufficient to block cell death, counter to what others have previously reported (17). The increase in IRE1α activity corresponded with an increase in phosphorylation of JNK, a well-characterized downstream kinase. Excitingly, inhibition of JNK phosphorylation using JNK-IN-8 was able to reduce cell death, similar to inhibition of IRE1α, providing a basis for further exploring its therapeutic potential. Further detailed motif analysis of RNA-seq data led the authors to find that p53 was downstream of JNK phosphorylation, and that genetic and pharmacological inhibition of p53 was also able to block cell death in both mouse and human GRP78-depletion β cell cultures.

Lastly, the authors explored if these findings were applicable to in vivo models of diabetes. In two different models of β cell death (pancreatic GRP78 KO and Akita mice), dosing of mice with JNK inhibitor after birth was able to reduce β cell death, increase serum insulin, and reduce blood glucose relative to control mice. Moreover, in the case of Akita mice, JNK inhibition led to an subtle increase of β cell mass. This was particularly remarkable because the JNK inhibitor regimen started after birth, during the critical window when β cells were actively dying. These observations suggest that reducing JNK activity alone is sufficient to stave off β cell death, and the latent insulin-producing function of these cells is sufficient to restore some level of serum insulin. In sum, using a powerful combination of both in vivo and ex vivo murine and human models, Sharma et al. begin to shed light on the mysteries of β cell death due to unmitigated ER stress.

While the use of GRP78-based models to study unresolved ER stress is innovative, the relevance of GRP78 to the etiology of T2D remains less clear, as disease-associated genetic variants have not yet been described. Indeed the authors note that increased GRP78 expression is associated with T2D, limiting the application of these findings. In this context, these results highlight the need to resolve the precise timing of ER stress induction, activation of diabetogenic JNK activity, and commitment to cell death within patients with T2D.