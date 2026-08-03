JNK and p53 cause human and mouse β cell death during excessive unfolded protein response

β cell–specific deletion of Grp78 causes early postnatal diabetes due to insulin deficiency. We generated β cell–specific GRP78 deletion by crossing Grp78fl/fl mice (21) with Ins1cre mice in which Cre is knocked in at the Ins1 gene locus (Ins1cre+/–) (22). Ins1cre mice in our colony exhibit close to 100% recombination efficiency (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193035DS1). To avoid exposing pups to maternal β cell GRP78 or INS1 reduction in utero, Grp78fl/+Ins1cre+/– males were crossed to Grp78fl/+Ins1cre–/– females, which have 2 healthy Ins1 alleles (Figure 1, A and B). GRP78 protein reduction in β cells was confirmed by immunostaining pancreas sections (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Deletion of key ER chaperone GRP78 from β cells in mice caused insulin-deficient diabetes within 2 weeks of life. (A) Grp78 gene locus (not to scale) indicating the location of loxP sites and Ins1cre knock-in allele. Blue exons are removed after recombination. (B) Breeding strategy to generate β cell–specific Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– mice and littermate controls. (C) Pancreas sections of 4-week old Grp78+/+Ins1cre+/– (Cre control) and Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– (GRP78 deletion) immunostained for insulin (green), GRP78 (red) and DAPI (blue). (D–I) (n ≥ 4): nonfasting blood glucose (D and E), plasma insulin (F and G), and body weight (H and I) of all littermate genotypes. Males and females did not show differences for these outcomes and were combined. Scale bars: 50μm. Statistics by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We studied the metabolic health of progeny at 3–5 days, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks of age. Mice with β cell Grp78 deletion had normal random blood glucose at 3–5 days of age, but glucose started to increase at 2 weeks and was markedly elevated at 4 weeks compared with littermate controls (Figure 1, D and E). Male and female Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– mice were equally prone to diabetes (Supplemental Figure 2); therefore, combined data are shown. Grp78 heterozygous mice were indistinguishable from controls. Since the intervention targeted β cells, we hypothesized that the hyperglycemia might be due to reduced insulin levels. Indeed, plasma insulin was significantly lower at 4 weeks in Grp78-deleted mice (Figure 1, F and G). Despite the severe hyperglycemia, body weight was not reduced in 4-week Grp78-deleted mice (Figure 1, H and I). To determine whether the diabetic phenotype was sustained into adulthood, Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– mice and littermate controls were studied at 8 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 3). Grp78-deleted mice showed evidence of ongoing catabolic state, with markedly reduced body weight and elevated blood glucose.

Mice lacking β cell Grp78 have reduced β cell mass and disrupted islet architecture. Hyperglycemia due to insulin deficiency in β cell specific Grp78-deleted mice could be due to reduction in β cell mass, insulin secretory function, or both. To measure β cell mass, pancreas sections were immunostained for insulin and counterstained with hematoxylin (Figure 2A). Islets from Grp78-deleted mice had visibly fewer insulin-labeled cells than littermate controls at 2 and 4 weeks, with loss of nearly all β cells by 8 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 3). Pancreas weight was similar across genotypes at 4 weeks (data not shown), but reduced at 8 weeks of age, proportionate to the reduction in body size. Quantification identified a pronounced reduction in the percentage of insulin-positive area (data not shown) and β cell mass (Figure 2, B–D) in Grp78-deleted mice compared with control genotypes by 2 weeks of age (Figure 2C), which deepened at 4 weeks of age (Figure 2D) when control mice started to meaningfully expand β cell mass.

Figure 2 β cell GRP78 deletion reduced β cell mass and disrupted islet architecture. (A) IHC of pancreas sections for insulin (brown) and hematoxylin (blue) was used to estimate β cell mass (B–D) (n ≥ 4) of Grp78+/+Ins1cre+/– (cre control), Grp7f/+Ins1cre+/– (heterozygous) and Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– (deletion) mice. (E) Immunostaining of pancreas sections for insulin (red), glucagon (green), and DAPI (blue) was used to quantify the percentage islet endocrine cells that labeled for insulin (F–H) (n ≥ 2). Males and females were combined. Scale bars: 50μm. Statistics by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Islets in Grp78-deleted mice contained many insulin-negative cells, suggesting an altered cellular composition that might be due to a relative increase in other endocrine cells. Immunostaining for insulin and glucagon revealed a striking disruption of islet architecture. While control mice had a typical murine islet structure with peripheral α cells surrounding a β cell core, Grp78-deleted islets had relatively more α cells, fewer β cells, and an abnormal distribution of α cells in the islet center (Figure 2E). Quantification of insulin- and glucagon-labeled cells (Figure 2, F–H) showed a significant reduction in percentage β cells per islet as early as 3–5 days of age in Grp78-deleted pups (Figure 2F), before the reduction in β cell mass was evident, which worsened over time such that islets of 4-week Grp78-deleted mice contained only 20% β cells (Figure 2, G and H). Assessments of non–β islet cells (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5) revealed that α cell proliferation was not increased, nor was absolute α cell mass, suggesting the increased proportion of α cells might be passive, due to loss of β cells, rather than active expansion of the α cell compartment. Somatostatin-labeled cells were also increased. Intriguingly, the proportion of islet cell labeling for both insulin and glucagon was increased, which could represent stress-related α-to-β or β-to-α transdifferentiation (23), or failure of full maturation in this early-life time frame. Since there was no meaningful recovery of β cell mass at 8 weeks, any cellular plasticity this might represent did not rescue β cell number. Circulating glucagon levels were not elevated (Supplemental Figure 4F).

Loss of β cell mass is primarily due to increased β cell apoptosis. The collapse of the β cell population during early postnatal development could be due to loss of proliferative expansion, premature cell death, or both. Quantification of pancreas sections immunostained for insulin and S-phase label bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU; administered in 2 injections 4 and 2 hours before euthanasia) (Figure 3A) showed that β cell proliferation was indeed reduced in Grp78-deleted mice, but not until 4 weeks of age, well after the β cell loss began (Figure 3, B–D). This suggested that reduced proliferation might contribute to the accelerated loss of β cell mass that occurs after 2 weeks of age but was not likely the cause of the β cell deficit observed between birth and 2 weeks. In contrast, labeling β cells for apoptosis showed an evident excess of TUNEL-positive β cells in Grp78-deleted pups (Figure 3E) as early as 3–5 days of age (Figure 3, F and G). Taken together, these data suggest that reduced β cell mass accrual after birth in mice lacking Grp78 in β cells is due predominantly to an early increase in β cell death, with late reduction in proliferation as a secondary contributor.

Figure 3 Loss of β cell mass after GRP78 deletion was predominantly due to increased β cell death. (A) Immunostaining of pancreas sections from 3–5 day, 2-week and 4-week old mice for insulin (green), BrdU (red), and DAPI (blue). (B–D) Quantitation of the percentage of insulin-positive cells that were also BrdU-positive from all genotypes at 3–5 days (left), 2 weeks (center), and 4 weeks (right) (n ≥ 4). (E) TUNEL (green) labeling of pancreas sections from 3–5 day and 2-week old mice as well as for insulin (red), and DAPI (blue). (F and G) Quantitation of the percentage of insulin+ cells that were also TUNEL-positive in 3–5 day (F) and 2-week (G) mice (n ≥ 2). White arrows in A and E point to examples of dual-positive cells. Males and females combined. Scale bars: 50μm. Statistics by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

GRP78 deletion induces a transcriptional signature of pathways involved in β cell death. To dissect the mechanism of β cell death caused by reduction in GRP78, we developed an ex vivo model of Grp78 depletion by isolating pancreatic islets from healthy Grp78fl/fl mice and introducing Cre by adenovirus to acutely knock down Grp78 ex vivo in dispersed islet cells. Quantitative PCR analysis indicated robust iCre expression, marked Grp78 mRNA reduction, and compensatory induction of Grp94 chaperone, which indicates functional loss of GRP78 protein (Supplemental Figure 6). An immunoblot performed 72 hours after transduction showed a partial reduction in GRP78 protein levels (Figure 4, A and B). As with in vivo deletion, ex vivo Grp78 knockdown increased β cell death, as measured by induction of terminal cell death executor protein cleaved caspase 3 (cCASP3) and ER stress cell death driver CHOP (Figure 4, A and B); by flow cytometry labeling for annexin V and PI (Figure 4, C and D); and by TUNEL staining in insulin-positive cells (Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 4 Ex vivo GRP78 depletion increased β cell death and transcriptional signatures of apoptosis pathways. Dispersed Grp78fl/fl male and female mouse islet cells were transduced with Ad-LacZ (control) or Ad-Cre (knockdown, KD) and cultured for 72 hours in 15 mM glucose for all experiments in this figure. (A and B) Western blots for GRP78, cleaved caspase 3 (cCASP3), CHOP, and Actin (A) were quantitated in B (n ≥ 5). (C and D) Cells were lifted, stained for Annexin V (ANXA5) and propidium iodide (PI), analyzed by flow cytometry (C), and quantitated (D) (n ≥ 5). (E and F) Cells plated on glass coverslips were stained for insulin (red), TUNEL (green) and DAPI (blue), imaged (E), and dying β cells were counted (F) (n ≥ 4). (G and H) qPCR analysis on parallel aliquots of RNA to those sent for library preparation and sequencing were tested for Grp78 (G) or compensatory chaperones Grp94 and Calr (H) (n = 4). (I–L) Bulk RNA sequencing of islet cell cultures prepared as above; n = 4 biological replicates (2 male, 2 female). (I) Scatter plot of differentially expressed genes (P < 0.05, FC ≥ 1.5); red dots are upregulated in Grp78 KD, blue dots are downregulated in Grp78 KD. (J) Log 2 fold change with top 10 up- and downregulated genes labeled. (K) Illustration of significantly enriched (FDR < 0.05) upregulated (red, related to cell death) and downregulated (blue) Hallmark gene sets. (L) Enrichment plot and heat map of hallmark apoptosis gene set showing gene expression changes. Scale bars: 50 μm. Statistics by paired t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To explore mechanisms leading to β cell death after GRP78 depletion, we performed bulk RNA-seq on dispersed primary islet cells from 4 adult Grp78fl/fl mice (2 females, 2 males) after 72 hours of ex vivo knockdown by transducing with Ad-LacZ (control) or Ad-Cre (knockdown), a time point when β cell death had begun, but the cultures still contained mostly β cells. qPCR of parallel aliquots of the samples submitted for sequencing confirmed Grp78 knockdown and compensatory increase in Grp94 and Calr (Figure 4, G and H). RNA-seq revealed altered expression of 1,672 genes (835 up, 837 down; P < 0.05, FC > 1.5; Figure 4, I and J). Encouragingly, Hallmark gene set enrichment analysis identified UPR activation as the topmost enriched pathway (Figure 4K). Of the upregulated gene sets with FDR < 0.05, 8 sets were related to cell death, cell damage, and inflammation, confirming the importance of GRP78 in cellular integrity. Some upregulated gene sets (Myc targets, E2F targets, glycolysis) suggested the possibility that Grp78 knockdown might increase β cell proliferation; however, ex vivo studies did not confirm this hypothesis (Supplemental Figure 7). Many upregulated genes were associated with apoptotic cell death (Figure 4L). The top downregulated gene set was “maturity of pancreatic β cells,” suggesting the possibility that GRP78 depletion may lead to loss of β cell function, with the caveat that the intervention caused β cell death, and bulk RNA-seq is susceptible to alterations in cell type abundance in the sequenced material. Overall, the RNA-seq experiment provided strong evidence that GRP78 depletion activates specific molecular pathways leading to β cell death and uncovered clues as to the nature of those pathways.

Depletion of GRP78 causes β cell death via IRE1 and JNK phosphorylation. A key role of GRP78 under unstressed conditions is to suppress the activation of UPR initiators PERK, IRE1, and ATF6, and the RNA-seq revealed UPR as the highest upregulated gene set after GRP78 depletion in islet cell cultures. Indeed, some genes in the apoptosis gene set induced by GRP78 knockdown were identified as UPR-linked, including Ddit3 and Atf3, both downstream of PERK activation.

We hypothesized that the β cell death observed after GRP78 knockdown might be related to unrestrained UPR activation. Confirming the RNA-seq profile, all 3 canonical UPR pathways were activated at the mRNA level after Grp78 knockdown in islet cells (Supplemental Figure 6). Since UPR pathway activation can paradoxically increase cell death by multiple mechanisms (4), we measured β cell death after GRP78 depletion while inhibiting each of the 3 UPR initiators. TUNEL staining was performed on mouse islet cells treated with inhibitors of ATF6 (AEBSF), IRE1 (4μ8c), or PERK (GSK2606414) applied for the 72-hour duration of Grp78 knockdown (Figure 5A). Under control conditions without Grp78 knockdown, PERK and IRE1 inhibition did not impact β cell death, but ATF6 inhibition tended to increase β cell death (Supplemental Figure 8). The impression of increased cell death was reinforced by a marked reduction in cell number, leaving few cells to count. This result suggested that acute ATF6 inhibition precipitates cell death in dispersed mouse islet cell cultures even if GRP78 remains intact.

Figure 5 IRE1-dependent JNK activation, but not CHOP induction, leads to β cell death after GRP78 depletion. Dispersed Grp78fl/fl male and female mouse islet cells were transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-Cre and cultured for 72 hours in 15 mM glucose for all panels. (A and B) Cultures were labeled for TUNEL (green), insulin (red), and DAPI (blue) after treatment with inhibitors of IRE1 (4μ8c), ATF6 (AEBSF), or PERK (GSK2606414) with or without GRP78 knockdown (n ≥ 7). Inhibitors were added for the full 72 hours. See Supplemental Figure 3 for Ad-LacZ data with inhibitors. (C and D) Immunoblot of GRP78, p-JNK, and actin 72 hours after GRP78 knockdown (n ≥ 4). (E) Immunoblot of p-IRE1, p-JNK, and actin after GRP78 knockdown in the absence or presence of IRE1 inhibitors specific for the kinase or nuclease activity. (F and G) qPCR for Grp78 or Chop on GRP78 knockdown islet cultures with or without transduction with Ad-sh-Chop (n = 4). (H and I) GRP78 knockdown islet cell cultures transduced with Ad-sh-Chop and labeled for TUNEL (green), insulin (red) and DAPI (n = 4). For F–I, total virus MOI was held constant for all conditions by adjusting the MOI of Ad-LacZ. (J and K) Immunoblot and band intensity quantitation of GRP78, p-JNK, and actin 72 hours after GRP78 knockdown in the presence or absence of JNK inhibitor (JNK-IN-8) (n = 4). (L and M) GRP78 knockdown islet cell cultures treated with pan-JNK inhibitor labeled for TUNEL (green), insulin (red) and DAPI (n ≥ 8). Scale bars: 50μm. Statistics by paired t test (D) or 1-way ANOVA (B, F, G, I, K, and M). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Importantly, inhibition of IRE1 reversed the increased β cell death after GRP78 depletion (Figure 5, A and B). PERK inhibition also reduced cell death, although the result was not statistically significant. Taken together, these data suggest that ATF6 plays a prosurvival role in mouse islet cell cultures and that IRE1 and possibly PERK contribute to β cell death when GRP78 is depleted.

Two prominent mechanisms by which ER stress leads to cell death are by activating IRE1 kinase activity to phosphorylate TRAF2, which activates JNK (24) via phosphorylation, or by activating PERK to phosphorylate eIF2α, enhancing ATF4 translation, which increases the abundance of CHOP (7). GRP78 depletion in islet cell cultures strongly increased phosphorylation of JNK (Figure 5, C and D) and increased the abundance of CHOP (Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that both mechanisms might be active. JNK phosphorylation was lost in the presence of an IRE1 kinase inhibitor (APY29) but remained intact in the presence of an IRE1 nuclease inhibitor (STF-083010), confirming that JNK activation after GRP78 depletion was dependent on IRE1 kinase activity (Figure 5E).

To explore the roles of CHOP and JNK in β cell death after GRP78 depletion, we tested Chop knockdown via shRNA, or JNK inhibition via a well-established small molecule inhibitor JNK-IN-8 (pan JNK inhibitor) (25). Ad-sh-Chop effectively reduced Chop expression (Figure 5, F and G), but surprisingly did not protect against β cell death after GRP78 depletion (Figure 5, H and I). On the other hand, the JNK-In-8 inhibitor, which reduced JNK phosphorylation induced by GRP78 knockdown (Figure 5, J and K), fully rescued cell death after GRP78 depletion (Figure 5, L and M). Taken together, these data suggest that IRE1-dependent activation of p-JNK, but not CHOP, is responsible for increased β cell death following loss of GRP78.

JNK-dependent p53 activation leads to β cell death after Grp78 knockdown. To explore how JNK activation leads to β cell death, we performed a second RNA-seq experiment, now testing for gene expression changes in mouse islet cells after JNK inhibition in the setting of Grp78 knockdown. GRP78-depleted islet cells exposed to JNK inhibitor, compared with vehicle control, resulted in only 194 gene changes (141 up, 53 down, P < 0.05, FC = 1.2, data not shown). We hypothesized that JNK-dependent pathways leading to cell death after GRP78 depletion might be identified as those death-related gene sets that were upregulated by Grp78 knockdown but downregulated by JNK inhibition during Grp78 knockdown. Comparing the gene sets downregulated after JNK inhibition (Figure 6A) with those upregulated after loss of GRP78 (Figure 4K), we found several common pathways, including Myc targets, UV response, UPR, and p53.

Figure 6 JNK inhibition or acute p53 inhibition both rescue β cell death. All panels show experiments on dispersed Grp78fl/fl mouse islet cells cultured for 72 hours in 15 mM glucose. (A) GSEA for hallmark gene sets on RNA-seq of Grp78 knockdown (KD) mouse islet cells with or without JNK inhibition. Only downregulated gene sets are show. Blue, p53-related gene sets. (B) TTRUST transcription factor prediction analysis on apoptosis gene set genes upregulated by Grp78 knockdown. Orange, p53-related; red, JNK-related. (C) Enrichment plot, p53 hallmark genes upregulated after Grp78 knockdown. (D) Heatmap, p53 hallmark genes upregulated after Grp78 knockdown. (E) Venn diagram showing the overlap of p53 genes upregulated by reducing GRP78 and downregulated by JNK inhibition during GRP78 knockdown. (F and G) Islet cells immunostained for insulin (green), phospho-p53 (red), and DAPI (blue) imaged by confocal microscopy, percentage β cells with nuclear phospho-p53 (n = 4). (H and I) qPCR analysis for Grp78 (H) or p53 transcriptional targets Atf3, Bak1, Trib3, Phlda3, Sdc1, and Ier5 (n = 5). (I). (J and K) Islet cells with Grp78 knockdown with or without p53 inhibition were fixed, labeled for insulin (red), TUNEL (green), and DAPI (blue), imaged, and counted (n = 7). (L–O) Islet cells withGrp78 knockdown with or without p53 knockdown underwent qPCR for Grp78, p53, or p53 target genes (L and M), or TUNEL staining and quantification (N and O), n = 3. Scale bars: 50μm. Statistics by paired t test (H and J) or 1-way ANOVA (F and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Separately, we sought to identify transcriptional regulators of the apoptosis genes activated by Grp78 knockdown. Intriguingly, exploring the GRP78-depletion apoptosis gene signature (Figure 4L) using the TRRUST transcription factor prediction tool independently suggested p53 as a driver of the apoptosis phenotype induced by GRP78 deletion (Figure 6B). Indeed, going back to the initial RNA-seq experiment, many p53 pathway genes were upregulated by GRP78 knockdown (Figure 6, C and D), and 29% (12 of 41) of the p53 pathway genes reduced by JNK inhibition overlapped with genes upregulated with the knockdown of GRP78 (Figure 6E). JNK is a stress kinase with many substrates, including p53 (26), and phosphorylation of p53 stabilizes it to maintain it in the nucleus (27). p53 is a well-known tumor suppressor that increases cell death in many cell types (28), including β cells (29–31). Taken together, these observations suggested that GRP78 depletion might increase cell death through JNK activation of p53 and, conversely, that inhibiting JNK might reduce β cell death by inhibiting p53.

We thus hypothesized that during GRP78 depletion JNK might phosphorylate p53 in β cells, retaining phospho-p53 in the nucleus to activate its transcriptional targets and induce β cell death. To test this hypothesis, we first asked whether nuclear phospho-p53 was increased in β cells after GRP78 deletion, and if so, whether inhibiting JNK reversed this trend. Indeed, confocal microscopy showed that phospho-p53 was evident in some β cell nuclei in GRP78 knockdown conditions, and the effect was reduced by JNK inhibition (Figure 6, F and G). Furthermore, JNK inhibition reduced the abundance of p53 transcriptional targets (Figure 6, H and I), suggesting that p53 was less active if JNK was inhibited. However, canonical p53 target p21 (Cdkn1a), although induced by Grp78 knockdown (Figure 6D), was not impacted by JNK inhibition (data not shown).

Finally, we tested whether inhibiting p53 protected against β cell death caused by Grp78 knockdown. Indeed, β cell death was reduced in islet cell cultures pretreated with the p53 inhibitor pifithrin α before GRP78 depletion (Figure 6, J and K). To assess whether acute reduction of p53 expression improved β cell survival, we performed genetic knockdown experiments using shRNA (Figure 6, L–O, and Supplemental Figure 9) in islet cell cultures with GRP78 depletion. p53 knockdown successfully reduced p53 mRNA and prevented the induction of p53 transcriptional targets caused by Grp78 knockdown (Figure 6, L and M). TUNEL experiments showed that p53 reduction prevented the increase in β cell death in these cultures (Figure 6, N and O), and qPCR analyses noted a reversal in Bax, Bcl2, and Bcl-xl without changing JNK gene target expression (Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, these observations suggest that when GRP78 is depleted from healthy mouse β cells, JNK is activated, which leads to increased p53 transcriptional activity that contributes to β cell death. Importantly, acute p53 inhibition under these conditions improved β cell survival.

In vivo JNK inhibition reduces β cell death in mice with GRP78 deletion. Identification of IRE1-JNK-p53 as a driver of β cell death during GRP78 depletion suggested the possibility of therapeutic intervention to rescue β cells. First, we tested whether the ex vivo finding of JNK activation in islet cells after GRP78 knockdown reflected the biology of in vivo GRP78 deletion. Immunostaining pancreas sections from Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– mice, with blinded quantitation of staining intensity, confirmed an increase in p-JNK abundance in GRP78-deleted mice relative to cre controls (Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, non–β islet and exocrine cells did not show evidence of p-JNK labeling.

Figure 7 JNK inhibition reduces β cell death in Grp78-deletion mice. All panels show analyses of Grp78fl/flIns1cre+/– mice and littermate Grp78+/+Ins1cre+/– controls. (A and B) Pancreas sections of 2-week old mice immunostained for insulin (green), phospho-JNK (p-JNK, red), and DAPI (blue) were imaged (A) and quantified (B) for p-JNK intensity in insulin+ area using ImageJ. Each data point represents staining intensity across one islet; 3–10 islets were quantified from n = 3 mice of each genotype. (C) Schematic of in vivo treatment timeline and sample collection. JNK inhibitory peptide was injected intraperitoneally for 5 days from P8–P12. (D and E) Quantitation of pJNK intensity in Grp78-deletion mice or controls treated with PBS or JNK inhibitor; 10 islets from n = 5–6 mice of each treatment group were analyzed. Dotted lines in D denote demarcations between expression intensity categories: low, medium, high, or very high; breakdown plotted in E. (F and G) Random blood glucose at the beginning and end of treatment with either PBS or JNK inhibitor, expressed as absolute (F) or percentage change in blood glucose (G); (n ≥ 8). (H–J) Pancreas sections labeled for insulin (red), TUNEL (green), and DAPI (blue) were imaged (H) and quantified for the percentage of β cell labeling for TUNEL (I; n ≥ 8) or for β cell mass (J; n ≥ 8) at the end of the JNK inhibitor experiment. Males and females did not show differences for these outcomes and were combined. Scale bars: 50 μm. Statistics by 1-way (D, G, I, and J) or 2-way (F) ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To test whether in vivo JNK inhibition could reduce β cell death in GRP78-deleted mice, we used a cell permeable, water-soluble JNK inhibitory peptide previously used for in vivo studies (32, 33). Injecting JNK inhibitory peptide once daily for 5 days on postnatal days (P) 8–12 (Figure 7C) resulted in a modest reduction in p-JNK staining intensity, decreasing the fraction of islets with the highest 2 categories of p-JNK intensity from 47% to 22% (Figure 7, D and E). This suggested partial efficacy of the systemically delivered inhibitor to reduce JNK activation in β cells in situ in the pancreas. Although we had designed the experiment to be preventative, starting treatment before the onset of hyperglycemia, these β cell Grp78-depleted pups proved to be already hyperglycemic at P8 (Figure 7F). Modulating diabetes trajectory after hyperglycemia is already established is a higher bar than prevention studies. Blood glucose in JNK inhibitory peptide-treated mice did not further increase, but was not restored to normal (Figure 7, F and G). Excitingly, pancreas sections from JNK inhibitory peptide-treated Grp78-deletion mice showed reduced β cell death at the end of the 5-day treatment compared with vehicle controls (Figure 7, H and I), although over this short time frame this was not sufficient to restore, or even partially increase, β cell mass (Figure 7J). Overall, the results suggested that short-term partial reduction of JNK signaling in β cells in vivo under ER stress or overactive UPR conditions can reduce β cell death even after hyperglycemia is already established.

In vivo JNK inhibition reduces β cell death in Akita mice. Since GRP78 deletion causes ER stress and general activation of all 3 UPR pathways, we wondered whether JNK inhibition might also protect β cells subjected to ER stress caused by other insults. The Akita Ins2C96Y A-chain mutation results in proinsulin misfolding leading to β cell failure due to ER stress and early diabetes (9, 34, 35). To test whether systemic JNK inhibition could protect β cells in this model, we injected Akita mice with JNK inhibitory peptide daily for 5 days starting at P21, taking blood samples for glucose and insulin measurements at baseline, day 3, and day 5, and then collecting tissues for molecular analyses and histology (Figure 8A). Pancreas sections immunostained for insulin, p-JNK, and DAPI confirmed p-JNK intensity was reduced in islets of JNK inhibitor–treated Akita mice relative to vehicle-treated Akita mice (Figure 8B). Three cJUN target genes reported to increase in diabetic liver (33, 36, 37), Nfatc2, Pvr, and Txnip, and 2 genes reported to be suppressed by cJUN, Map1Lc3b, Lgals3, were reversed in the Akita liver following JNK inhibition (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting systemic activity of the JNK inhibitor.

Figure 8 JNK inhibition decreases β cell death in Akita mice. (A) Schematic of 5-day in vivo treatment timeline and sample collection. (B) p-JNK staining intensity in insulin+ area of pancreas sections from Akita (Ak) mice with and without JNK inhibition; at least 8 islets were quantified from n = 3 mice in each group. (C) Random blood glucose at the beginning, day 3 and day 5 of treatment with either PBS or JNK inhibitor (n ≥ 15). (D–G) Pancreas sections (n ≥ 6) labeled for insulin (red), TUNEL (green), and DAPI (blue) were imaged (D) and quantified (E) for the percentage β cells that were TUNEL+. (F) β cell mass. (G) Plasma insulin levels at day 0 and day 5. (H) Schematic of 28-day in vivo treatment timeline. (I) Random blood glucose across the treatment period (n ≥ 11). (J) Plasma insulin levels (n ≥ 5). (K–M) Pancreas sections labeled for insulin (red), TUNEL (green) and DAPI (blue) were imaged (K) and quantified for the percentage β cells that were TUNEL+ (L) or for β cell mass (M). Males and females did not show marked differences for most outcomes and were combined for most panels. Scale bars: 50μm. Statistics by t test (B and J–M), 1-way ANOVA (E, F, I), or 2-way ANOVA (C and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To test whether JNK inhibition had antidiabetic activity in Akita mice, we measured blood glucose before and after treatment (Figure 8C). Despite randomly assigning the mice to treatment groups, the JNK inhibitor mice unfortunately started with higher mean blood glucose than the vehicle mice. However, over the 5-day treatment period, vehicle-injected mice had a slight worsening in blood glucose, whereas JNK inhibitor–injected mice had a slight improvement in blood glucose. We next examined whether JNK inhibition reduced β cell death in Akita mice. TUNEL staining showed that Akita mice had increased β cell death compared with littermate controls (Figure 8, D and E). Excitingly, JNK inhibition reduced β cell death in Akita mice back to the level observed in controls, although β cell mass was not impacted over this short-term intervention (Figure 8F). Wild-type littermate controls had a marked increase in circulating insulin over the 5-day trial (Figure 8G), possibly related to the study being performed around the time that mice transition from fat-rich milk to carbohydrate-rich chow (38). Akita mice did not show a corresponding increase, although circulating random insulin levels were slightly improved by JNK inhibition. To test whether a longer period of JNK inhibition could reduce β cell death and increase β cell mass, we injected Akita mice with JNK inhibitor daily for 28 days starting at 3 weeks of age (Figure 8H). Blood glucose was only subtly improved by JNK inhibition, possibly due to intrinsic impairment in insulin production, secretion, and bioactivity related to the Akita Ins2C96Y mutation (Figure 8I). Circulating immunoreactive insulin only slightly increased over this time frame as well (Figure 8J). Similar to the 5-day treatment the proportion of β cell labeling for TUNEL was reduced by JNK inhibition (Figure 8, K and L), and after 28 days’ treatment, this translated to an increase in β cell mass as well (Figure 8M).

Depleting GRP78 in human islets causes human β cell death via JNK and p53. β cells from individuals with T2D show evidence of ER stress (39); however, to our knowledge, it is unknown whether JNK is activated in human β cells in situ in the pancreas during T2D. We obtained pancreas sections from 10 individuals: 5 with T2D and 5 controls matched for sex and BMI. Immunostaining for p-JNK and insulin (Figure 9A) showed that, contrary to our hypothesis, p-JNK was less abundant in insulin-positive areas in these individuals with T2D compared with individuals who were controls, even when normalized to insulin intensity (Figure 9, B and C). Since our initial mouse observations were performed after forced reduction of GRP78, and T2D has been associated with increased GRP78 expression (e.g., as in ref 40), we assessed GRP78 abundance in these samples. GRP78 protein abundance was not increased in islets in these T2D sections but was slightly increased when normalized to insulin staining intensity (Figure 9, D–F). Given this result, we wondered whether p-JNK abundance was in fact increased in the Akita mouse model in which we had previously observed metabolic improvement with JNK inhibition (Figure 8), since Akita is also known to have increased GRP78 expression (41). Interestingly, the Akita mouse pancreas also showed a lack of increase in p-JNK staining intensity compared with controls (data not shown). As such, we conclude that, although diabetogenic JNK activity is present, as evidenced by cJUN targets increased and cell death improvement after JNK inhibition, diabetogenic JNK activity in β cells may not correlate with islet p-JNK staining intensity on paraffin sections.

Figure 9 Inhibition of either JNK or p53 reduces human β cell death after GRP78 depletion. Panels A–F contain data from human pancreatic sections, and panels G–M contain data from ex vivo culture of dispersed human islet cells transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-sh-GRP78 and cultured for 72 hours. (A–C) Sections from individuals with T2D or controls (n = 5 of each) were immunostained for insulin (green), p-JNK (red), and DAPI (blue), imaged with confocal microscopy (A), and p-JNK staining intensity over the insulin+ area quantified using ImageJ either in absolute (B) or normalized to insulin staining intensity (C). (D–F) Sections from individuals with T2D or controls (n = 5 each) were immunostained for insulin (green), GRP78 (red), and DAPI (blue), imaged with confocal microscopy (D), and GRP78 staining intensity over the insulin+ area quantified using ImageJ either in absolute (E) or normalized to insulin staining intensity (F). (G) Dispersed human islet cells transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-sh-GRP78 were assessed for GRP78 or GRP94 abundance by qPCR (n = 5). (H and I) Dispersed human islet cells transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-sh-GRP78 and plated on glass coverslips (n = 6) were assessed for apoptosis by labeling for insulin (red), TUNEL (green), and DAPI (blue); imaged (H); and quantified for the percentage of β cells labeling for TUNEL (I). (J) Human islet cells treated as in G were assessed by qPCR for abundance of cJUN target genes (n = 3). (K–M) Dispersed human islet cells transduced with Ad-LacZ or Ad-sh-GRP78 were treated with vehicle (DMSO), JNK-IN-8 inhibitor (n = 11), or p53 inhibitor (n = 10) for 72 hours; labeled for insulin (red), TUNEL (green), and DAPI (blue); imaged (K); and quantified for the percentage of β cells labeling for TUNEL (L and M). Statistics by t test (B, C, E–G, I, and J) or 1-way ANOVA (L and M). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To test whether reducing GRP78 negatively impacts human β cell survival, we transduced dispersed human islet cells with adenovirus expressing shRNA targeting GRP78. Ad-sh-GRP78 achieved a 70%–80% reduction of GRP78 mRNA at 72 hours after transduction, along with compensatory induction of GRP94, a functional readout for loss of GRP78 protein (Figure 9G). GRP78 knockdown increased human β cell apoptosis, measured by TUNEL staining, in all donor preparations tested (Figure 9, H and I). Similar to ex vivo mouse findings, IRE1 inhibition after GRP78 knockdown in human islets rescued β cell death, confirming that IRE1 activation contributes to human β cell apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 11). GRP78 knockdown increased the expression of cJUN target genes NFATC2, FOSB, and WEE1, suggesting that the reduction of GRP78 activates JNK in human islet cultures as it does in mice (Figure 9J). To test whether JNK, p53, or both participate in human β cell apoptosis after GRP78 is knocked down, we performed the Ad-sh-GRP78 knockdown experiment on dispersed human islet cell cultures with and without JNK inhibitor or p53 inhibitor. TUNEL staining of these cultures (Figure 9K) showed that p53 inhibition (Figure 9L) and JNK inhibition (Figure 9M) rescued β cell death in most samples. Taken together, these data suggest that inhibiting IRE1, JNK, or p53 can rescue human β cells from ER stress–related β cell death in the setting of GRP78 reduction.