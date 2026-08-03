Corrigendum to Super-enhancer–driven EFNA1 fuels tumor progression in cervical cancer via the FOSL2-Src/AKT/STAT3 axis

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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI209744
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Published August 3, 2026 - More info
Super-enhancers (SEs) are expansive cis-regulatory elements known for amplifying oncogene expression across various cancers. However, their role in cervical cancer (CC), a remarkable global malignancy affecting women, remains underexplored. Here we applied integrated epigenomic and transcriptomic profiling to delineate the distinct SE landscape in CC by analyzing paired tumor and normal tissues. Our study identifies a tumor-specific SE at the EFNA1 locus that drives EFNA1 expression in CC. Mechanically, the EFNA1-SE region contains consensus sequences for the transcription factor FOSL2, whose knockdown markedly suppressed luciferase activity and diminished H3K27ac enrichment within the SE region. Functional analyses further underlined EFNA1’s oncogenic role in CC, linking its overexpression to poor patient outcomes. EFNA1 knockdown strikingly reduced CC cell proliferation, migration, and tumor growth. Moreover, EFNA1 cis-interacted with its receptor EphA2, leading to decreased EphA2 tyrosine phosphorylation and subsequent activation of the Src/AKT/STAT3 forward signaling pathway. Inhibition of this pathway with specific inhibitors substantially attenuated the tumorigenic capacity of EFNA1-overexpressing CC cells in both in vitro and in vivo models. Collectively, our study unveils the critical role of SEs in promoting tumor progression through the FOSL2-EFNA1-EphA2-Src/AKT/STAT3 axis, providing new prognostic and therapeutic avenues for CC patients.
Shu-Qiang Liu, Xi-Xi Cheng, Shuai He, Tao Xia, Yi-Qi Li, Wan Peng, Ya-Qing Zhou, Zi-Hao Xu, Mi-Si He, Yang Liu, Pan-Pan Wei, Song-Hua Yuan, Chang Liu, Shu-Lan Sun, Dong-Ling Zou, Min Zheng, Chun-Yan Lan, Chun-Ling Luo, Jin-Xin Bei
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(8):e177599. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177599
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(15):e209744. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI209744
After publication of this article, the authors became aware of the following errors: In Supplemental Figure 4F, the HR and P values for RHOF were inadvertently transposed; the correct values are HR = 1.2 and P = 0.59. In Supplemental Figure 16C, for the HCC-94 cells (right panel), the values with Stattic treatment were inadvertently duplicated from the values with Saracatinib treatment presented in Figure 7C. The Supplemental material PDF and Supporting Data Values, have been updated.
The authors regret these errors.
See the related article at Super-enhancer–driven EFNA1 fuels tumor progression in cervical cancer via the FOSL2-Src/AKT/STAT3 axis.