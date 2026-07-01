Nephrin autoimmunity: signal, noise, and a path to clarity

Gone are the days when many kidney diseases were described as idiopathic or “primary.” Many of these so-called idiopathic diseases are now recognized as having an underlying autoimmune etiology. This paradigm shift — from histologic descriptors to antigen and autoantibody-based disease definitions — has clarified clinical decision-making and enabled targeted therapy. For example, what was called Goodpasture syndrome is now understood to be an autoantibody-mediated disease directed largely against a single antigen, in which antibodies to the α3 chain of type IV collagen cause fulminant crescentic glomerulonephritis (1). In anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody–associated (ANCA-associated) glomerulonephritis and ANCA-associated vasculitis, antibodies to myeloperoxidase (MPO) or proteinase-3 (PR3) activate neutrophils and monocytes, leading to pauci-immune necrotizing glomerulonephritis (2–4). Accordingly, classification of either disease can now be based on MPO- and PR3-ANCA serotypes.

Membranous nephropathy has become the prototype of organ-specific kidney autoimmunity with the discovery of podocyte antigens such as PLA2R and THSD7A and correlation of antibody levels against these antigens with disease activity (5, 6). More recently, mass spectrometry–based approaches have expanded the antigen spectrum to almost 30 different antigens (e.g., EXT1/EXT2, NELL-1), blurring the distinction between what was previously designated as “primary” membranous nephropathy and autoimmune-associated forms (7, 8). The discovery that galactose-deficient IgA1 molecules with resultant autoantibodies drive IgA glomerulonephritis pathogenesis has fueled the development of therapies targeting B cell activating factor and transmembrane activator and CAML interactor (TACI) signaling in B cells (9–13). Overall, these advances establish autoantibodies as central drivers, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets across autoimmune kidney diseases.