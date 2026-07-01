Anti-nephrin antibodies are not enriched in patients with primary and posttransplant recurrent podocytopathies

Patient selection and general clinical characteristics. As shown in Figure 1, we included 39 adult patients with native steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (Table 1), as defined in KDIGO guidelines (17). For this patient group, serum samples were collected during steroid-induced remission (n = 30) or during active disease (n = 9). We also included 26 patients with native primary podocytopathies and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (n = 16 adult and n = 10 pediatric patients), who were negative for monogenic variants associated with nephrotic syndrome (Figure 1 and Table 1).

Figure 1 Study flow diagram. A total of 137 participants were included across 2 podocytopathies patient groups (native kidney and posttransplant), a disease control group (MN), and HVs. Native kidney podocytopathies comprised 39 adults with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (30 sampled during remission and 9 during active disease) and 26 patients with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (16 adults and 10 pediatric). Posttransplant podocytopathies comprised 34 patients with disease recurrence and 4 patients without recurrence after transplantation. All serum samples were tested by indirect ELISA using recombinant human nephrin produced in murine cells and in human embryonic kidney cells. To confirm ELISA results, all serum samples were tested by IP-WB. Available frozen renal biopsies from a subset of 14 podocytopathy patients (n = 5 with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome, n = 3 with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome, and n = 6 with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence) were analyzed by confocal immunofluorescence and super-resolution SIM for IgG, IgM, and nephrin localization. A biopsy from 1 patient with MN was used as a positive technical control for the tissue-based immunofluorescence workflow, with IgG localization assessed together with phospholipase A2 receptor.

Table 1 Characteristics of HVs and patients with SSNSr, SSNSa, SRNS, NoR, and MN

Additionally, 34 patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence were included in this study (n = 23 adult and n = 11 pediatric patients; Figure 1 and Table 2). Of these patients, 5 were analyzed prior to transplantation; 7 (n = 4 adult and n = 3 pediatric patients) were sampled during disease recurrence, within 10 days of diagnosis, i.e., the window in which anti-nephrin antibodies would be expected to peak if they are pathogenic; and 22 were evaluated posttransplant, including 5 on dialysis and 17 (n = 11 adult and n = 6 pediatric patients) with a functioning graft (serum creatinine levels ranging from 0.5 to 4.75 mg/dL). Details on immunosuppressive therapy at the time of blood collection for patients analyzed during recurrence and for nondialysis patients sampled posttransplant are reported in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI204727DS1). Blood collection from patients analyzed during recurrence was performed before interventions such as plasmapheresis or rituximab administration. Lastly, 4 patients (n = 2 adult and n = 2 pediatric patients) with primary podocytopathies who did not experience recurrence after kidney transplantation were also included (Table 1).

Table 2 Characteristics of patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence

Serum samples from 14 patients with biopsy-proven, active MN (n = 12 patients positive for anti–phospholipase A2 receptor antibody and n = 2 negative) and 20 HVs (Figure 1 and Table 1) served as controls.

Anti-nephrin autoantibodies detected by ELISA using nephrin derived from a mouse cell line reflected cross-reactivity with natural α-galactose-α-1,3-galactose antibodies. Circulating anti-nephrin antibodies were quantified by standard ELISA with human nephrin from the mouse myeloma cell line, as previously described (8, 15). In the Bergamo adult cohort, 6 out of 35 (17%) patients with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (1 before immunosuppressive therapy and 5 during steroid-induced remission) tested positive for anti-nephrin antibodies, as did 2 out of 9 (22%) patients with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (1 on steroids and 1 steroid-free; Figure 2A). Additionally, 2 out of 12 (17%) patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence tested positive. For 1 patient, a subsequent serum sample (10 months later) was available, and the test for anti-nephrin antibodies confirmed the persistence of high levels of autoantibodies.

Figure 2 Anti-nephrin antibody detection by ELISA and anti–α-Gal antibody cross-reactivity using human nephrin produced in murine cells. (A) Antibodies against the extracellular domain of recombinant nephrin produced in mouse cells were measured by ELISA in patients with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS), steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS), and posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence (Post-tx R). HVs and patients with MN served as controls. The dashed line indicates the threshold (180 AU/mL). Positive samples are highlighted in red. (B and C) Representative Western blot (upper panels) and Ponceau red staining (lower panels) of nephrin produced in murine cells (mouse), α1-3Galβ1-4Glc-BSA (α-Gal–BSA), nephrin produced in human cells (human), and unconjugated BSA under nonreducing (NR) and reducing (R) conditions. Membranes were probed with mouse anti–α-Gal antibody (green) and rabbit anti-nephrin antibody (red) to assess α-Gal modification (n = 3) (B) or with HV sera (n = 4) (C) to evaluate the reactivity of circulating antibodies against the different proteins. For each panel, MWs are expressed in kilodaltons. (D) Circulating anti–α-Gal antibodies quantified by ELISA in HV sera classified as positive or negative by ELISA with nephrin produced in mouse cells. The dashed line indicates the threshold (42.9 μg/mL). (E) Correlation between anti–α-Gal and anti-nephrin absorbance values at OD 450 in HV sera by ELISA. Linear regression analysis with 95% CI is shown (r = 0.6618 and P = 0.0028). (F) Sera from HV identified as anti-nephrin positive were preabsorbed with unconjugated 10 μg BSA, 5 μg α-Gal–BSA, or 10 μg α-Gal–BSA prior to ELISA with nephrin produced in mouse cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, unpaired 2-tailed t test, or paired t test, as appropriate. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Among the patients with MN, 3 out of 13 (23%) were positive for anti-nephrin antibodies. However, the highest percentage of positive subjects was observed in the HV group, with 11 subjects out of 20 (55%) testing positive for circulating anti-nephrin antibodies (Figure 2A). Of note, antibody levels in HVs were significantly higher compared with patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence or steroid-sensitive and -resistant nephrotic syndrome (Figure 2A).

To elucidate the unexpectedly high frequency of anti-nephrin antibody positivity among HVs, we considered recent evidence indicating that proteins expressed in non-human cells can express α-galactose-α-1,3-galactose (α-Gal) residues on their glycan structures (18). Since natural anti–α-Gal antibodies are highly prevalent in humans (19), we hypothesized that the apparent anti-nephrin reactivity observed in control sera could result from cross-reactivity with α-Gal epitopes on recombinant nephrin. To test this hypothesis, we first performed Western blot analysis using a commercially available mouse anti–α-Gal antibody, together with a rabbit anti-human nephrin antibody. As shown in Supplemental Figure 1, nephrin produced in murine cells displayed a clear α-Gal signal (green) that overlapped with nephrin staining (red), generating the characteristic yellow band indicative of colocalization (Figure 2B). Importantly, α-Gal reactivity was observed predominantly under reducing conditions (Figure 2B), supporting a nonconformational recognition. The specificity was confirmed by the similar pattern of reactivity of the antibody toward α1-3Galβ1-4Glc-BSA, used as a positive control (Figure 2B). In contrast, neither nephrin produced in human cells nor normal BSA expressed α-Gal, as revealed by the lack of green antibody signal (Supplemental Figure 1 and Figure 2B).

To determine whether control sera contained α-Gal–reactive antibodies capable of binding nephrin produced in murine cells, we performed the same Western blot using sera from HVs. As shown in Figure 2C, human IgG recognized only the recombinant nephrin produced in murine cells (Figure 2C). Also in this setting, the signal was detectable predominantly under reducing conditions (Figure 2C), consistent with binding to linear α-Gal–containing glycans. HV sera also reacted with α1-3Galβ1-4Glc-BSA (Figure 2C), confirming the presence of natural anti–α-Gal antibodies. In contrast, no IgG reactivity was observed against human nephrin produced in human cells or against unconjugated BSA (Figure 2C), indicating that binding was strictly dependent on α-Gal epitopes.

Next, we developed and optimized an ELISA to quantify anti–α-Gal IgG in available serum samples. HVs positive for anti-nephrin IgG exhibited significantly higher anti–α-Gal IgG titers compared with anti-nephrin–negative individuals (Figure 2D). Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis yielded an AUC of 0.95 (95% CI, 0.722–1.00; P = 0.00138), indicating excellent discriminative ability of α-Gal antibody titers to distinguish between anti-nephrin–positive and –negative sera (Supplemental Figure 2). The optimal cutoff value for serum IgG against α-Gal, determined using the Youden index, was 42.9 μg/mL, corresponding to a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 87.5%. Consistently, correlation analysis confirmed this relationship, revealing a significant positive correlation between anti–α-Gal and anti-nephrin IgG reactivities in HV sera (Figure 2E; Pearson’s r = 0.6618, P = 0.0028).

To functionally verify that the anti-nephrin reactivity detected by ELISA was predominantly driven by α-Gal recognition, sera from HVs positive for anti-nephrin antibodies were preabsorbed with BSA (10 μg/mL) or α-Gal–BSA (5 or 10 μg/mL) prior to analysis. Preabsorption of sera with unconjugated BSA did not alter sera reactivity against murine cell–produced nephrin, indicating the absence of nonspecific interference (Figure 2F). In contrast, preabsorption with α-Gal–BSA resulted in a significant and dose-dependent reduction in sera reactivity (Figure 2F).

To provide direct mechanistic evidence that α-Gal moieties on murine cell–derived recombinant nephrin account for the apparent anti-nephrin reactivity observed in HV sera, we performed a series of enzymatic deglycosylation experiments targeting terminal glycan residues. As an initial approach, we evaluated the presence and linkage of α-Gal residues on recombinant human nephrin produced in murine cells under standard denaturing conditions (3 hours at 37°C) in the presence or absence of deglycosidases, including PNGase F (removing N-linked glycans), O-glycosidase (removing core O-linked glycans), and α-neuraminidase (removing terminal sialic acids). Under these conditions, only PNGase F treatment resulted in complete loss of α-Gal signal (Supplemental Figure 3A), indicating that α-Gal residues are predominantly carried on N-linked glycans. However, these denaturing conditions markedly altered nephrin integrity, as evidenced by a pronounced molecular weight shift and fragmentation into lower molecular weight species compared with the expected approximately 150 kDa band (Supplemental Figure 3A). We therefore optimized the experimental conditions by performing PNGase F digestion under nondenaturing conditions. Nephrin was incubated with PNGase F either for 1 hour at 37°C (Supplemental Figure 3B) or for 2 hours at room temperature followed by overnight incubation at 4°C (Supplemental Figure 3C), as previously described (20). Under these conditions, the structural integrity of nephrin was preserved, as confirmed by consistent detection of nephrin with an approximately 150 kDa molecular weight (red; Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Nevertheless, although reduced, residual α-Gal reactivity persisted on nephrin, as indicated by overlapping signal in merged channels (yellow; Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). This suggests that the complex conformational structure of nephrin limits the accessibility of PNGase F to all N-linked glycans under native conditions.

To overcome this limitation, we employed α1-3,4,6-galactosidase (α-galactosidase), which selectively removes terminal α-Gal residues without requiring complete glycan removal. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3D, a 1-hour treatment at 37°C was sufficient to completely abolish α-Gal signal on native murine cell–derived nephrin, indicating efficient and specific removal of α-Gal epitopes.

Having identified α-galactosidase as the most effective approach to eliminate α-Gal residues, we next assessed whether degalactosylation affected serum antibody binding. Western blot analysis revealed that sera from HVs recognized murine cell–derived nephrin predominantly under reducing conditions when the protein was left untreated, while α-galactosidase treatment abolished this reactivity (Supplemental Figure 4A). Finally, we performed an ELISA exposing sera from HVs to untreated mouse cell–derived nephrin or α-galactosidase–treated nephrin. We observed a significant reduction of sera reactivity against α-galactosidase–treated nephrin compared with untreated nephrin (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Collectively, these enzymatic deglycosylation experiments provide independent and convergent evidence that the apparent anti-nephrin positivity detected in healthy control sera against murine cell–derived recombinant nephrin is largely driven by recognition of α-Gal–containing glycan epitopes, rather than bona fide anti-nephrin autoantibodies.

ELISA with nephrin derived from the human cell line did not confirm detection of anti-nephrin antibodies by ELISA with nephrin derived from a murine cell line. Having demonstrated that human nephrin produced in murine cells exhibited cross-reactivity with natural anti–α-Gal antibodies, we next analyzed the sera using human nephrin produced in human cells (20), which did not exhibit this confounding reactivity. To this end, all sera from patients with nephrotic syndrome and MN, as well as HVs, were retested by ELISA using human nephrin obtained from human embryonic kidney cells as coating antigen (Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, serum samples from external centers were included, comprising 2 cases initially identified as anti-nephrin–positive in the Genoa laboratory and subsequently confirmed in our laboratory using the assay described above.

As shown in Figure 3A, among the adult patients with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome, none who were in remission tested positive (SSNSr, 0/30; 0%), whereas 1 of 9 sampled during active disease exhibited low-level reactivity (SSNSa, 1/9; 11%). Similarly, 1 out of 10 pediatric patients with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) tested positive for anti-nephrin antibodies, whereas none of the 16 adult SRNS patients were positive, leading to an overall incidence of anti-nephrin antibodies of 4% in SRNS (1/26 patients). Among patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence, only 1 pediatric patient tested positive (1/34; 3%). This patient was sampled 12 days after the diagnosis of disease recurrence, whereas all other patients with recurrent podocytopathy tested negative irrespective of the timing of sampling during the disease course (Figure 3A). No reactivity was detected in nephrotic syndrome patients who did not experience recurrence after transplant (0/4; 0%) nor in patients with MN (0/14; 0%). Finally, 1 of 20 HVs (5%) tested positive with high antibody levels.

Figure 3 Anti-nephrin antibody detection by ELISA and immunoprecipitation using human nephrin produced in human cells. (A) Absorbance values at OD 450 measured by indirect ELISA using plates coated with the extracellular domain of recombinant human nephrin produced in human cells in patients with SSNS during remission (SSNSr) or active disease (SSNSa), with SRNS, or with (Post-tx R) or without (NoR) posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence. Serum samples from patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence were collected pretransplant (Pre-tx), during disease recurrence (dR), or posttransplant (Post-tx). Patients with MN and HVs served as controls. The dashed line indicates the threshold (0.150 OD). Positive samples are highlighted in red. (B) Representative images of IP-WB performed using nephrin produced in human cells. Detection was carried out using a sheep anti-nephrin primary antibody. MWs are expressed in kilodaltons. Shown are the 4 sera that tested positive in A. Each positive sample is displayed alongside an ELISA-negative sample from the same corresponding patient category. Complete IP-WB data for the entire cohort are shown in Supplemental Figure 6. Data are presented as mean ± SEM and were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To confirm the specificity of the ELISA results, all serum samples were subsequently tested by immunoprecipitation followed by Western blot (IP-WB) using human nephrin produced in human cells. As shown in Figure 3B, every sample identified as positive by ELISA was found positive in IP-WB, and ELISA-negative sera were found negative (Supplemental Figure 6).

To confirm that the reactivity against human cell–derived nephrin reflected true protein-directed antibody binding rather than glycan-dependent cross-reactivity, we performed enzymatic antigen deglycosylation under native conditions (1 hour at 37°C). As expected, nephrin produced in human cells did not display detectable α-Gal residues (Supplemental Figure 7A). A consistent shift in molecular weight of nephrin antigen was observed only following PNGase F treatment, confirming that most of the glycosylation is N-linked (Supplemental Figure 7A). When enzymatically treated nephrin was used as coating antigen in ELISA, the reactivity of 4 positive serum did not change across all conditions (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Collectively, these findings demonstrate that the anti-nephrin reactivity detected using human cell–derived nephrin reflects genuine protein-directed antibody recognition rather than nonspecific glycan-dependent binding. Notably, such reactivity was very rare and occurred at similarly low frequencies across all groups, including healthy individuals, suggesting that these antibodies are not enriched across the spectrum of diseases examined.

Nephrin is not the primary glomerular target of IgG and IgM in patient renal biopsies. Given the absence of detectable circulating anti-nephrin IgG in patients with primary and posttransplant recurrent podocytopathies, we next examined whether anti-nephrin antibodies could be observed at the renal level. We analyzed residual frozen renal biopsies from patients with steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (n = 2 focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and n = 3 minimal change disease) and patients with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (n = 3) at disease onset. Additionally, 6 patients with posttransplant podocytopathy recurrence, collected at the time of disease recurrence (median 26 days posttransplant), were also analyzed. Consistent with previous findings, nephrin staining exhibited a discontinuous, punctate pattern in patients with podocytopathies, in contrast with control kidney tissue, which exhibited continuous and uniform staining along the glomerular tuft (Supplemental Figure 8). In this setting, immunofluorescence analysis revealed a complete lack of IgG in the glomeruli (Figure 4A). Given that a recent study suggested the possibility that anti-nephrin antibodies may be of the IgM isotype (12), we also examined this Ig class in kidney biopsies from our patients. IgM antibodies were barely detectable; when present, they appeared only as faint, scattered traces along the glomerular basement membrane and did not colocalize with nephrin staining (Figure 4B). To achieve higher resolution and more accurate localization of nephrin, IgG, and IgM, we employed structured illumination microscopy (SIM) on the same renal specimens. In this high-resolution setting, the signal intensity peaks of nephrin were consistently separated from those of IgG and IgM. This pattern further supports the lack of colocalization between nephrin and either IgG or IgM (Figure 4C).