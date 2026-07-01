Ammonia in the crosshairs: microbial targets for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis prevention

Metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD; formerly referred to as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, NAFLD) is the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting an estimated 38% of the global population (1). This global prevalence continues to rise, with projections suggesting that up to 55% of individuals may be affected by 2040 (1). MASLD can progress to its more severe inflammatory form, metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH), in which fibrosis is strongly associated with increased risk of liver-related mortality (2).

Despite recent therapeutic advances, current pharmacological agents address only a fraction of the clinical needs in MASH. Resmetirom, a thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist, achieves histologic fibrosis improvement in approximately 25% of patients (3), while semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist, resolves MASH in roughly 60% of patients, with approximately 37% exhibiting improved fibrosis (4). Thus, a substantial proportion of patients remain without effective disease-modifying therapies, underscoring the need for additional mechanistically distinct interventions.

In this issue of the JCI, Qu et al. identified a mechanistically distinct microbial contribution to MASH pathogenesis, linking ileal ammonia production to epithelial barrier dysfunction and hepatic immune remodeling (5). Using complementary murine and nonhuman primate models of diet-induced MASH, the authors demonstrated that directly targeting microbial ammonia production, specifically by Clostridium perfringens, was sufficient to restore gut barrier integrity, reprogram CD8+ T cell responses, and improve MASH outcomes.

The gut/liver axis has emerged as a central driver of MASLD/MASH pathogenesis (6). Large-scale studies consistently demonstrate compositional shifts in the fecal microbiome of individuals with MASLD and MASH compared with healthy controls, including reductions in taxa such as Bifidobacterium, Coprococcus, and Faecalibacterium prausnitzii alongside enrichment of Blautia, Dorea, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella pneumoniae (7). However, these signatures are highly heterogeneous, influenced by diet, varying comorbidities, race/ethnicity, and stage of liver fibrosis. Moreover, reliance on fecal microbiome profiling provides an incomplete view of host-microbe interactions, as it does not fully capture both the composition and functional activity of microbes residing in the small intestine (8). This distinction may be particularly important in MASLD/MASH, where the ileum serves as a key site for nutrient uptake, bile acid resorption, immune surveillance, and metabolite exchange within the gut/liver axis (8). These limitations underscore a central challenge in the field: microbial taxonomy alone and a reliance on stool have not yielded a unifying mechanistic explanation for disease progression.

Instead, increasing evidence suggests functional microbial outputs represent a critical link between microbial imbalances and disease pathophysiology. Among these outputs, ammonia is increasingly recognized as a key mediator of disease progression (9). Under normal physiological conditions, the liver efficiently detoxifies ammonia via the urea cycle; however, this capacity is impaired in MASLD and MASH, contributing to hyperammonemia (9). In parallel, the intestinal microbiome represents an additional source of ammonia, mediated, in part, by bacterial deamination of nitrogenous substrates, such as amino acids, and urease-dependent hydrolysis of urea (10). The intestinal microbiome’s contribution to ammonia production may be particularly relevant in the ileum, where regional microbial activity and proximity to portal circulation position this region of the small intestine as a key interface for metabolite exchange within the gut/liver axis (8). Dysbiosis-driven increases in ileal ammonia production, coupled with impaired barrier integrity, may enhance flux of this metabolite to the liver through portal circulation, exacerbating hepatocellular stress and metabolic dysfunction. Within this framework, specific ammonia-producing taxa, including C. perfringens (11), emerge as mechanistically plausible contributors to disease progression.