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Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI206849

Corrigendum to Myeloperoxidase-anchored ENO1 mediates neutrophil extracellular trap DNA to enhance Treg differentiation via IFITM2 during sepsis

Yi Jiang, Shenjia Gao, Xiya Li, Hao Sun, Xinyi Wu, Jiahui Gu, Zhaoyuan Chen, Han Wu, Xiaoqiang Zhao, Tongtong Zhang, Ronen Ben-Ami, Yuan Le, Timothy R. Billiar, Changhong Miao, Jie Zhang, Jun Wang, and Wankun Chen

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Published May 1, 2026 - More info

Published in Volume 136, Issue 9 on May 1, 2026
J Clin Invest. 2026;136(9):e206849. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206849.
© 2026 Jiang et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published May 1, 2026 - Version history
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Myeloperoxidase-anchored ENO1 mediates neutrophil extracellular trap DNA to enhance Treg differentiation via IFITM2 during sepsis
Yi Jiang, Shenjia Gao, Xiya Li, Hao Sun, Xinyi Wu, Jiahui Gu, Zhaoyuan Chen, Han Wu, Xiaoqiang Zhao, Tongtong Zhang, Ronen Ben-Ami, Yuan Le, Timothy R. Billiar, Changhong Miao, Jie Zhang, Jun Wang, Wankun Chen
Yi Jiang, Shenjia Gao, Xiya Li, Hao Sun, Xinyi Wu, Jiahui Gu, Zhaoyuan Chen, Han Wu, Xiaoqiang Zhao, Tongtong Zhang, Ronen Ben-Ami, Yuan Le, Timothy R. Billiar, Changhong Miao, Jie Zhang, Jun Wang, Wankun Chen
NETs-MPO-anchored ENO1 mediates the role of NETs-DNA in promoting Treg differentiation and function in sepsis-induced immunosuppression via a newly identified DNA sensor IFITM2.
Research Article Immunology Infectious disease

Myeloperoxidase-anchored ENO1 mediates neutrophil extracellular trap DNA to enhance Treg differentiation via IFITM2 during sepsis

Abstract

Sepsis is a life-threatening disease caused by a dysfunctional host response to infection. During sepsis, inflammation-related immunosuppression is the critical factor causing secondary infection and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. The regulatory mechanisms underlying Treg differentiation and function, which significantly contribute to septic immunosuppression, require further clarification. In this study, we found that neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) participated in the development of sepsis-induced immunosuppression by enhancing Treg differentiation and function via direct interaction with CD4+ T cells. Briefly, NETs anchored enolase 1 (ENO1) on the membrane of CD4+ T cells through its key protein myeloperoxidase (MPO) and subsequently recruited interferon-induced transmembrane protein 2 (IFITM2). IFITM2 acted as a DNA receptor that sensed NET-DNA and activated intracellular RAS-associated protein 1B (RAP1B) and its downstream ERK signaling pathway to promote Treg differentiation and function. ENO1 inhibition significantly attenuated NET-induced Treg differentiation and alleviated sepsis in mice. Overall, we demonstrated the role of NETs in sepsis-induced immunosuppression by enhancing Treg differentiation, identified ENO1 as an anchor of NET-MPO, and elucidated the downstream molecular mechanism by which IFITM2-RAP1B-ERK regulates Treg differentiation. These findings improve our understanding of the immunopathogenesis of sepsis and provide potential therapeutic targets for sepsis-induced immunosuppression.

Authors

Yi Jiang, Shenjia Gao, Xiya Li, Hao Sun, Xinyi Wu, Jiahui Gu, Zhaoyuan Chen, Han Wu, Xiaoqiang Zhao, Tongtong Zhang, Ronen Ben-Ami, Yuan Le, Timothy R. Billiar, Changhong Miao, Jie Zhang, Jun Wang, Wankun Chen

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Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(21):e183541. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183541

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2026;136(9):e206849. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI206849

Information regarding the validation of the Eno1fl/fl Cd4Cre mice used in this study was omitted in the original publication. The authors removed this information during the revision when they reduced the word count in the main manuscript to comply with journal length limits in the main manuscript. This information is now provided in Supplemental Figure 11 and Supplemental Table 5. In addition, the authors have further clarified the source of the mice. Lastly, during the preparation of this manuscript, a text error was introduced during copyediting by JCI staff. Specifically, an NIH public access statement was incorrectly included in the Funding Support section; however, no NIH funding was used for this study. The HTML and PDF versions of the article have been updated online.

The authors regret the errors.

Footnotes

See the related article at Myeloperoxidase-anchored ENO1 mediates neutrophil extracellular trap DNA to enhance Treg differentiation via IFITM2 during sepsis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (May 1, 2026): Electronic publication
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