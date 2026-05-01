Phospholipase PLA2G5-triggered hemolysis emerges as a contributor to sepsis lethality

Many mechanisms have been proposed to explain hemolysis during sepsis (16), but no direct mediator has ever been identified. Takahama and colleagues (17) now report the discovery of phospholipase A2 Group V (PLA2G5) as a key driver of hemolysis associated with sepsis and endotoxemia. Using whole-mouse spatial transcriptomics, they found that Pla2g5 gene expression was upregulated in the colon and small intestine after LPS injection and in two murine sepsis models: cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) and cecal slurry injection. The consistent identification of PLA2G5 in two distinct sepsis models that are known to produce markedly different transcriptomic profiles (18) strengthens the robustness of their findings. PLA2G5 exerted its harmful effects by inducing erythrocyte lysis through hydrolysis of membrane phospholipids, as demonstrated using recombinant PLA2G5. Notably, phospholipases from bacteria (19) and snake venoms (20) are also known to induce hemolysis. Using anti-PLA2G5 antibodies and PLA2G5-deficient mice, Takahama et al. showed that PLA2G5 contributed to hypothermia, MOF (as assessed by renal [blood urea nitrogen], hepatic [alanine aminotransferase] and cardiac [troponin I] biomarkers), and lethality. PLA2G5 was present at baseline in several tissues, particularly the heart, spleen, and kidney, and its expression increased in gut goblet cells and colonic secretory cells after LPS injection and in sepsis models (Figure 1). These findings echo the long-standing concept of the “gut as the motor of MOF,” proposed by Charles James Carrico (1935–2002), who suggested that impaired gastrointestinal epithelial barrier function and bacterial translocation fuel systemic inflammation (21). The discovery by Takahama et al. offers a fresh perspective on the gut’s contribution to sepsis and MOF.

Figure 1 Contribution of secreted phospholipase A2 Group V (PLA2G5) to red blood cell lysis during sepsis. In mouse models, Takahama et al. (7) showed that sepsis or endotoxemia — mimicked by specific pairs of inflammatory cytokines — induced the production of PLA2G5 by goblet cells within the gut. Once released into the bloodstream, PLA2G5 triggered erythrocyte lysis, leading to the release of hemoglobin and heme, which contributed to organ failure and eventually death. Elevated PLA2G5 levels in humans with bacterial or fungal sepsis or severe COVID-19 predicted disease severity, supporting translation of these findings to clinical understanding of sepsis.

Takahama and colleagues next analyzed samples from patients hospitalized with bacterial and fungal sepsis, as well as severe COVID-19, and determined that serum PLA2G5 levels were higher in these patients than in samples from hospitalized patients without sepsis or patients discharged from emergency departments (17). These data suggest that gut-derived PLA2G5 expression would be restricted to severe infectious conditions. Higher PLA2G5 levels correlated with elevated Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scores and predicted patient outcomes. The authors also showed that PLA2G5 does not influence pro- or anti-inflammatory cytokine levels but modulates splenic red pulp macrophages and iron homeostasis.

Why would evolution preserve an enzyme with harmful effects? Like many inflammatory mediators, PLA2G5 exhibits a yin-yang duality. Identified in 1994, this phospholipase hydrolyzes membrane phospholipids to generate lysophospholipids and free fatty acids and can exert both protective and detrimental functions (22). Produced by many other cell types, including macrophages, epithelial cells, dendritic cells, cardiomyocytes, neutrophils, adipocytes, and pancreatic β-cells, PLA2G5 is implicated in allergic asthma, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases. Conversely, it contributes to host defense against fungal and bacterial pathogens by promoting phagocytosis, leukocyte recruitment, and pathogen clearance (22). It also induces the release of angiogenic factors (23), and antiviral activities have been reported for phospholipases (24).

Several questions arise from these findings. What is the significance of the high baseline expression of Pla2g5 gene in the spleen, kidney, and heart of control mice, and why does its high expression in these tissues not cause the same deleterious effects observed when the gene transcription is induced in the gut after LPS or CLP? One hypothesis is that compartmentalization governs distinct local versus systemic consequences. Remarkably, deletion of Pla2g5 or treatment with antiPLA2G5 antibodies did not affect cytokine expression or lipid metabolites during systemic inflammation. Given the proinflammatory properties of hemoglobin and heme released following PLA2G5-mediated hemolysis, these surprising results may reflect the timing of measurements. However, in multitissue gene-expression analyses of mice injected with LPS and anti-PLA2G5, the authors showed that blocking this phospholipase reduced the expression of several regulatory molecules across tissues, including a metalloproteinase inhibitor, plasminogen activator inhibitor-1, and immune checkpoint inhibitors (CTLA-4, PD-1, and PDL-1). These latter molecules are known contributors to the immune dysregulation frequently observed in patients with sepsis. Accordingly, these observations suggest that PLA2G5 may influence not only inflammation but also its counterregulatory pathways.