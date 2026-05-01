Secreted phospholipase PLA2G5 acts as a hemolytic factor in sepsis

Sex as a biological variable. This study examined male and female animals, with similar findings reported for both sexes.

Mice. C57BL/6J mice (WT, stock 000664) were obtained from the Jackson Laboratories. Pla2g5–/– mice on a C57BL/6J genetic background were kindly provided by Steven Dudek (University of Illinois at Chicago) (23, 31). Experiments comparing Pla2g5+/+ to Pla2g5–/– mice were performed using littermates or co-housed animals. Animals were housed in specific pathogen-free and BSL-2 conditions at The University of Chicago.

Sepsis induction. For LPS endotoxemia, mice were injected intraperitoneally with either lethal (10–15 mg/kg) or sublethal (3–5 mg/kg) doses of LPS derived from Escherichia coli O55:B5 (Sigma-Aldrich, L2880) diluted in PBS. Dosing was established for each lot of LPS by in vivo titration. Cecal ligation and puncture (CLP) was performed as described by others (26). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane. A 1- to 2-cm midline laparotomy was performed, and the cecum was exposed. The cecum was ligated immediately below the ileocecal valve with 6-0 silk suture (Ethicon) and perforated twice with a 19-G needle. The cecum was tucked back into the peritoneum and gently squeezed to extrude a small amount of fecal content. The peritoneal wall was closed using absorbable suture. The skin was closed with surgical staples. To resuscitate animals, 1 mL of saline was injected subcutaneously. Mice were temporarily placed on a heating pad for recovery. Sham-operated mice underwent the same procedure except that the cecum was neither tied nor perforated. Cecal slurry injection was performed as described by others (61). Briefly, cecal contents were aseptically collected from healthy donor mice, filtered to remove large debris, mixed with an equal volume of 30% glycerol in phosphate-buffered saline, and stored at –80°C. The frozen cecal slurry was rapidly thawed by submerging the vial at 37°C, mixed thoroughly, and used immediately for injection with a 21-gauge needle.

Antibody and drug treatment. For PLA2G5 antibody treatment, C57BL/6J mice were injected intraperitoneally with 50 μg of PLA2G5 (clone MCL-3G1, Cayman Chemical, 160510), or mouse IgG1 isotype control antibodies (Clone MOPC-21, BioXCell, BE0083) in 100 μL of PBS 1 hour prior to LPS injection. For dexamethasone treatment, mice were injected intraperitoneally with 7 mg/kg of dexamethasone diluted in 100 μL of PBS 1 hour prior to LPS injection.

Expression and purification of recombinant mouse Pla2g5. For the production of mouse PLA2G5, a DNA fragment encoding mouse PLA2G5 with a C-terminal His tag was synthesized by Eurofins Genomics and cloned into the pcDNA3.1 (+) vector. The resulting expression vector was transfected into 293T cells (Riken BRC, RCB2202) using PEI Prime linear polyethylenimine (Sigma-Aldrich, 919012). Cells were lysed in 1% NP-40 lysis buffer (1% NP-40, 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0) supplemented with a cOmplete Mini EDTA-free Protease Inhibitor Cocktail (Roche, 11836170001). His-tagged PLA2G5 was purified using HisTrap FF columns (Cytiva, 17531901) and subsequently concentrated with Microsep Advance centrifugal filters with Omega membrane 3K (Cytiva, MCP003C41) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunoprecipitation assay. Immunoprecipitation (IP) was performed using Dynabeads Protein G (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 10003D) according to a standard protocol with minor modifications. Briefly, 100 μL of Dynabeads were washed 3 times with IP buffer (1% NP40, 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4) supplemented with EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche, 11836170001). Beads were incubated with 20 μg of PLA2G5 or isotype control IgG antibodies for 1 hour at 4°C with gentle rotation to allow antibody coupling. After coupling, beads were washed 3 times with IP buffer to remove unbound antibody. For each IP, purified C-terminally His-tagged recombinant mouse PLA2G5 was incubated with antibody-coated beads at 4°C for 6 hours with gentle rotation. Following incubation, beads were washed 3 times with ice-cold IP buffer. Washed beads were resuspended in SDS sample buffer and incubated for 10 minutes at 70°C to elute bound proteins. The eluted samples were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and Western blot using HRP-conjugated anti-His tag antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories, 300-035-240).

Recombinant human PLA2G5 injections. C57BL/6J mice were injected intravenously with 10 μg of recombinant human PLA2G5 (Cayman Chemical, 10009563).

Blood analysis. Mouse whole blood was harvested by cardiac puncture, and plasma and serum were isolated using lithium heparin-coated Microtainer blood collection tubes (BD, 365965) and Microtainer blood collection tubes (BD, 365978), respectively. For flow cytometric bead-based immunoassays, serum was diluted and processed using the LEGENDplex Mouse Macrophage/Microglia Panel (BioLegend, 740846) kit. Data were acquired on the NovoCyte flow cytometer (Acea Biosciences/Agilent) and analyzed using the LEGENDplex software v8 (BioLegend). To measure tissue injury marker levels in sera or plasma, samples were processed by In Vivo Animal Core, University of Michigan, with the following kits for BUN (BioAssay Systems, DIUR-100), ALT (Cayman Chemical, 700260), and troponin-I (Life Diagnostics, CTNI-1-HS) levels according to the manufacturer’s instructions, or with a Vet Axcel blood chemistry analyser (Alfa Wasserman). Total plasma heme was measured with the 3,3′,5,5′ tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) peroxidase assay and oxyhemoglobin with a Nanodrop One (Thermo Scientific) instrument.

Tissue harvest. Tissues were harvested, frozen and stored as previously described (62, 63). Mice were anesthetized with 2,2,2-tribromoethanol (250–500 mg/kg) and perfused transcardially with PBS containing 10 mM EDTA (to avoid signal contamination from blood in tissues). Prior to perfusion, blood was collected by cardiac puncture and stored on ice, and immediately after perfusion, tissues were placed in RNA-preserving solution (5.3 M ammonium sulfate, 25 mM sodium citrate, 20 mM EDTA) and kept at 4°C overnight prior to transfer at –80°C for storage. For each mouse, we harvested up to 12 tissues in total: lymph node (inguinal), flank skin, thymus, heart, lung, spleen, kidney, small intestine, colon, liver, brain, and bone marrow (BM). Small intestine and colon were cut longitudinally and washed extensively in PBS to completely remove feces contamination. Bone marrow cells were collected from femora and tibiae, stored overnight in RNA-preserving solution at 4°C, centrifuged at 5,000 g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and cell pellets were stored at –80°C.

Whole-tissue RNA extraction. Whole-tissue RNA extraction was performed as described previously (63). Briefly, tissues stored in RNA-preserving solution were thawed and transferred to 2 mL tubes containing 700–1500 μL (depending on tissue) of PureZOL (Bio-Rad, 7326890) or homemade Trizol-like solution (38% phenol, 0.8 M guanidine thiocyanate, 0.4 M ammonium thiocyanate, 0.1 M sodium acetate, 5% glycerol). Tissues were lysed by adding 2.8-mm ceramic beads (OMNI International, 19-646) and running 1–3 cycles of 5–45 seconds at 3500 rpm on the PowerLyzer 24 (QIAGEN). For liver, brain, and small intestine samples, tissues were lysed with 3-5 mL using M tubes (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-096-335) and running 1-4 cycles of the RNA_02.01 program on the gentleMACS Octo Dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec). Next, lysates were processed in deep 96-well plates (USA Scientific 1896-2000) by adding chloroform for phase separation by centrifugation, followed by precipitation of total RNA in the aqueous phase using magnetic beads coated with silane (Dynabeads MyOne Silane; ThermoFisher Scientific, 37002D), buffer RLT (QIAGEN, 79216), and ethanol. Genomic DNA contamination was removed by on-bead DNase I (ThermoFisher Scientific, AM2239) treatment at 37°C for 20 minutes. After washing steps with 80% ethanol, RNA was eluted from beads. This RNA extraction protocol was performed on the Bravo Automated Liquid Handling Platform (Agilent) (63). Sample concentrations were measured using a Nanodrop One (Thermo Scientific). RNA quality was confirmed using a Tapestation 4200 (Agilent Technologies).

Whole-tissue RNA-seq. For each tissue sample, full-length cDNA was synthesized in 20 μL final reaction volume containing the following: (a) 10 μL of 10 ng/μL RNA; (b) 1 μL containing 2 pmoles of a custom RT primer biotinylated in 5′ and containing sequences from 5′ to 3′ for the Illumina read 1 primer, a 6-bp sample barcode (up to 384), a 10-bp unique molecular identifier (UMI), and an anchored oligo(dT) 30 for priming (64); and (c) 9 μL of RT mix containing 4 μL of 5X RT buffer, 1 μL of 10 mM dNTPs, 2 pmoles of template switching oligo (TSO), and 0.25 μL of Maxima H Minus Reverse Transcriptase (Thermo Scientific, EP0753). First, barcoded RT primers were added to RNA, which were then denatured at 72°C for 1 minute and snap cooled on ice. Second, the RT mix was added, and plates were incubated at 42°C for 120 minutes. For each library, double stranded cDNA from up to 384 samples were pooled using DNA Clean & Concentrator-5 columns (Zymo Research, D4013), and residual RT primers were removed using exonuclease I (New England Biolabs, M0293). Full-length cDNAs were amplified with 5 to 8 cycles of single-primer PCR using the Advantage 2 PCR Kit (clontech, 639206) and cleaned up using SPRIselect magnetic beads (Beckman Coulter, B23318). cDNA was quantified with a Qubit dsDNA High Sensitivity Assay Kit (ThermoFisher Scientific, 32851) and 50 ng of cDNA per pool of samples was tagmented using the Tagment DNA Enzyme I (Illumina, 20034197) and amplified using the NEBNext Ultra II Q5 Master Mix (New England BioLabs, M0544L). Libraries were gel purified using 2% E-Gel EX Agarose Gels (ThermoFisher Scientific, G402002), quantified with a Qubit dsDNA High Sensitivity Assay Kit (ThermoFisher Scientific, Q32851) and a Tapestation 4200 (Agilent Technologies), and sequenced on the NextSeq 550 platform (Illumina).

Sequencing read files were processed to generate UMI (unique molecular identifier) (65) count matrices using the python toolkit from the bcbio-nextgen project version 1.1.5 (https://bcbio-nextgen.readthedocs.io/en/latest/) (66). In brief, reads were aligned to the mouse mm10 transcriptome with RapMap (67). Quality control metrics were compiled with a combination of FastQC (http://bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc/), Qualimap, MultiQC (https://github.com/ewels/MultiQC) (68, 69). Samples were demultiplexed using barcodes stored in Read 1 (first 6 bases) and raw UMI count matrices were computed using UMIs stored in Read 1 (bases 7 to 16) (https://github.com/vals/umis). Differential expression (DE) analysis was done using custom scripts in R (http://www.R-project.org). Raw count matrices were filtered to keep genes with at least 20 counts per million (cpm) or 5 UMIs in 2 samples and normalized across samples using the calcNormFactors function in edgeR (70). We identified genes with indicated Benjamini and Hochberg FDR adjusted P value by comparing treated tissues and matching control tissues using limma (71). Pathway enrichment analysis was done on differentially expressed genes from indicated k-means clusters using DAVID (72, 73). Heatmaps for RNA-seq data display the indicated numbers of transcripts and color intensities are determined by log2 fold change value for each heatmap. The rows of each heatmap were ordered by k-means clustering of log2 fold change values in R. All heatmaps were generated using ComplexHeatmap (https://github.com/jokergoo/ComplexHeatmap) and circlize (https://github.com/jokergoo/circlize) packages in R (74, 75).

Histology. Tissue processing, embedding, sectioning, and immunohistochemistry using H&E and Periodic Acid Schiff were performed by the Human Tissue Resource Center at the University of Chicago. To stain ferric iron in tissue sections, spleens were frozen in OCT using dry ice, sectioned (10 μm) using a cryostat (Leica CM1850), and stained with Perl’s Prussian blue (Sigma-Aldrich, P3289) and neutral red (Sigma-Aldrich, 72210). Section images were obtained using the Slideview VS200 Research Slide Scanner (Olympus).

In vitro erythrocyte lysis assay. Mouse whole blood was spun at 1,000g, the plasma and buffy coat were removed, and red blood cells were washed three times in Hepes-buffered saline. Subsequently, a portion of erythrocytes was incubated with 100 μM CaCl 2 in Hepes-buffered saline for 3 minutes at 37°C. Calcium ionophore (Cayman Chemical, A23187) was added to a final concentration of 4 μM, and the cells were further incubated for 10 minutes at 37°C to induce membrane phospholipid (PS) scrambling. After that, 2 mM EDTA was added to stop the reaction. In the presence or absence of 100 nM of varespladib, hypertonic solution (100 mM NaCl), hypotonic solution (water-diluted Hepes-buffered saline), PLA2G5 antibody, or isotype control IgG, PS-exposing or untreated erythrocytes (109 cells/mL) were incubated with 5, 50, or 500 ng/mL of recombinant human PLA2G5 (Cayman Chemical, 10009563), or purified C-terminally His-tagged recombinant mouse PLA2G5 for 1 hour at 37°C in Hepes-buffered saline with 2 mM of calcium for the activity of PLA2G5. Hemolysis was measured by determining the amount of oxyhemoglobin in the supernatant of erythrocyte suspensions after centrifugation at 4,000 g. The absorbance at 414 nm in the supernatant of erythrocyte suspensions was measured using NanoDrop (Thermo Scientific) and compared to that of a hemolyzed aliquot of the same erythrocyte suspension treated with Triton X-100.

Lipidomics analysis of colon tissues. The procedures for lipidomics analysis using high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with electrospray tandem mass spectrometry (LC-ESI-MS/MS) were described previously (76). Briefly, C57BL/6J were injected intraperitoneally with 50 μg of the PLA2G5 antibody in 100 μL of PBS 1 hour prior to LPS injection. Twelve hours after LPS injection, mice were anesthetized with 2,2,2-tribromoethanol (250–500 mg/kg) and perfused transcardially with PBS containing 10 mM EDTA. Immediately after perfusion, colon tissues were extensively washed in PBS and frozen by liquid nitrogen and kept at –80°C until the following procedures. Tissues were mechanically homogenized with the Precellys 24 homogenizer (Bertin Technologies, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France) in methanol containing internal standards (500 pmol/sample of d4-labeled EPA, d5-labeled PGE2, LPC with a 17:0 fatty acyl chain (LPC17:0), and PC with two 14:0 fatty acyl chains (PE14:0-14:0)) and then incubated overnight at –20°C. For extraction of phospholipids and lysophospholipids, one-tenth of tissue lysates were added to 10 volumes of 20 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.4) and were extracted using the method of Bligh and Dyer (77). For extraction of oxygenated fatty acid metabolites, nine-tenths of the tissue lysates were added to water (final methanol concentration of 10% (v/v)), and the lipids were extracted using an Oasis HLB cartridge (Waters, Milford, MA, USA). The samples were applied to a Kinetex C18 column (Kinetex C18, 2.1 x 150 mm, 1.7 μm particle; Phenomenex, Inc.) connected with ESI-MS/MS on a liquid chromatography (NexeraX2 system; Shimadzu Co.) coupled with a 4000Q-TRAP quadrupole-linear ion trap hybrid mass spectrometer (AB Sciex). For analyses of free fatty acids (FFAs), lysophospholipids (LPLs) and phospholipids, the samples were applied to the column and separated by a step gradient with mobile phase A (acetonitrile/methanol/water =1/1/1 (v/v/v) containing 5 mM phosphoric acid and 1 mM ammonium formate) and mobile phase B (2-propanol containing 5 μM phosphoric acid and 1 mM ammonium formate) at a flow rate of 0.2 mL/min at 50°C. For analyses of oxygenated fatty acid metabolites, the samples were applied to the column and separated using a step gradient including mobile phase C (water containing 0.1 % acetic acid) and mobile phase D (acetonitrile/methanol = 4/1 (v/v)) at a flow rate of 0.2 mL/ min at 45°C. Identification of phospholipids, LPLs, FFAs, and oxygenated PUFAs (polyunsaturated fatty acids) metabolites was conducted by multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) transition, and quantification was performed based on the peak area of the MRM transition and the calibration curve obtained with an authentic standard for each compound (78).

Lipidomics analysis of erythrocytes. The procedures for lipidomics analysis using high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with electrospray tandem mass spectrometry (LC-ESI-MS/MS) were described above. Mouse whole blood was spun at 1,000g, the plasma and buffy coat were removed, and red blood cells were washed three times in Hepes-buffered saline. Subsequently, a portion of erythrocytes was incubated with 100 μM CaCl 2 in Hepes-buffered saline for 3 minutes at 37°C. Calcium ionophore (Cayman Chemical, A23187) was added to a final concentration of 4 μM, and the cells were further incubated for 10 minutes at 37°C to induce membrane phospholipid (PS) scrambling. After that, 2 mM EDTA was added to stop the reaction. PS-exposing or untreated erythrocytes (109 cells/mL) were incubated with or without 100 ng/mL of recombinant human PLA2G5 (Cayman Chemical, 10009563) for 1 hour at 37°C in Hepes-buffered saline with 2 mM of calcium for the activity of PLA2G5. The samples were kept at –80°C until the following procedures.

Plasma transfer. Whole blood was harvested by cardiac puncture from donor Pla2g5+/+ or Pla2g5–/– mice injected with LPS 12 hours prior to bleeding animals. Plasma was isolated using lithium heparin coated Vacutainer tubes (BD) and incubated with or without the PLA2G5 antibody for 4 hours at 4°C. Plasma treated with the PLA2G5 antibody was transferred intravenously (100 μL) to recipient C57BL/6J mice. Plasma oxyhemoglobin in recipient mice was measured 16 hours after plasma transfer.

Whole-mouse spatial transcriptomics. Spatial transcriptomics was performed as described previously by us (25, 79). Mice injected with LPS or left untreated as control were euthanized with CO 2 , frozen in a dry ice-hexane bath after removing all body hair and teeth, and stored at –80°C until use. Frozen mice were embedded in a cryo-embedding medium and sectioned (10-μm thickness) using a Leica CM3600-XP cryomacrotome. Resulting whole-mouse sections were transferred onto custom, large-format microarrays for spatial transcriptomics (ST) (30-μm spot diameter with 36.65 μm center-to-center distance between spots). After transfer, sections were fixed in methanol, stained with hematoxylin and eosin, and imaged on an Olympus VS2000 slide scanner (20X magnification). Sections were permeabilized (1% pepsin), incubated for in-tissue reverse transcription, and treated with Proteinase K for tissue removal. Resulting full-length, single-stranded cDNAs were denatured and retrieved from the array using KOH and purified by column clean up (Zymo Research). cDNA was processed for single-primer PCR amplification followed by sequencing library construction using tagmentation (Nextera DNA Library Prep Kit) and final PCR amplification. Resulting libraries were sequenced on the NovaSeq 6000 (Illumina) and sequencing data was pre-processed using STAR/STARsolo 2.7.10a (80) (https://github.com/alexdobin/STAR/blob/master/docs/STARsolo.md) for read alignment using the GRCm39 mouse reference genome, spatial barcode demultiplexing, and unique molecular identifier (UMI) counting. Resulting ST data was normalized, processed for differential expression analysis, and visualized using custom Python 3.8.5 (http://www.python.org) scripts and existing packages, including Scanpy (81), scikit-image (82), and Seaborn (83, 84). Cell type deconvolution for each ST spot was done using the CARD package (28).

Sepsis patient cohort serum PLA2G5 analysis. Serum samples from healthy and sepsis-patient samples were analyzed using the SomaScan Platform for proteomic profiling which relies on single-stranded DNA aptamers specific to unique human protein targets. The dataset consisted of abundance measurements of 1,512 proteins in 45 patients with sepsis and 10 healthy controls. Of the 45 sepsis cases, 8 were attributed to Candida infection, 8 to SARS-CoV-2 infection, 14 to Gram-Negative bacterial infection, and 15 to Gram-Positive bacterial infection (Supplemental Table 4). The correlation of serum protein levels and clinical Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) scores was estimated by fitting the protein abundance measurements in linear models (Empiric Bayes approach) using the limma R package (71), including etiological agents as covariates. The Benjamini-Hochberg approach was used for multiple testing correction. Correlations with adjusted P-val < 0.05 were considered significant. The correlation coefficient of the model fit was calculated using the glm package in R.

Public RNA-seq data. To assess the expression pattern of Pla2g5 across the body, we obtained single-cell RNA-seq data from the Tabula Muris Senis website (https://figshare.com/projects/Tabula_Muris_Senis/64982) and used the package TabulaMurisSenisData (github.com/fmicompbio/TabulaMurisSenisData) for data visualization (29, 85). In addition, we used bulk RNA-seq data (GSE224146) previously reported by us (25) to assess the expression pattern of Pla2g5 across organs. We also reanalyzed spatial transcriptomics sequencing data and H&E-stained images from the same previously reported dataset (GSE224146), which was originally generated and published in our previous study (25).

Public proteomic and clinical index data. To assess the protein level of PLA2G5 in plasma from COVID-19 patients with sepsis, we obtained proteomic and clinical index data from Mendeley Data (https://data.mendeley.com/datasets/nf853r8xsj/2) (38).

Decision-tree analysis. We used the Python package SciPy package scikit-learn for decision-tree analysis (86). We trained the decision-tree algorithm DecisionTreeClassifier. For cross-validation, we first separated the data into training and test sets using cross_validate with cv=5, trained the decision-tree algorithm DecisionTreeClassifier, and then classified the test data set.

Structural illustrations and comparison. PDB files (AF-P39877-F1-v4 for human PLA2G5, and AF-P97391-F1-v4 for mouse PLA2G5) were downloaded from AlphaFold Protein Structure Database (https://alphafold.ebi.ac.uk/). DALI server (http://ekhidna2.biocenter.helsinki.fi/dali/) was used for structural comparison (30). All molecular graphics figures were prepared with CueMol2 (Ishitani; https://cuemol.github.io/cuemol2_docs/en/).

Statistics. The statistical significance was determined using limma, 2-tailed Student’s t test, or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey-Kramer test. Survival analysis was performed using the log-rank test. P values are denoted by *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with the US National Institutes of Health Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and approved by The University of Chicago Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. Serum samples were collected from patients from the University of Chicago hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit. All studies involving humans were approved by the Institutional Review Board at the University of Chicago, and informed written consent was obtained from all participants prior to the commencement of the study.

Data availability. The sequencing (whole-tissue and spatial RNA-seq) and mass spectrometry (lipidomics) datasets generated during this study have been respectively deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus and National Metabolomics Data Repository under accession numbers GSE253060 and ST002455, respectively. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. All scripts and preprocessed datasets are publicly available at the following repository: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17774346