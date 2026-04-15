Unconscious uncoupling: dysfunctional neurovascular responses to low glucose in type 1 diabetes and impaired hypoglycemia awareness

Blood glucose concentrations in humans are kept within a very narrow range, despite large fluctuations in glucose availability (e.g., the fed versus fasted states) and whole-body glucose utilization (e.g., rest versus exercise). The brain, normally an obligate glucose consumer, begins to malfunction when circulating glucose falls below 54 mg/dl (3 mmol/l), and this malfunction becomes dangerous at very low glucose, involving confusion, seizure, and coma (1). Episodes of severe hypoglycemia, in which confusion renders the affected individual unable to recognize the event and undertake coordinated self treatment (1), remain a clinical problem, despite major advances in diabetes therapies and therapeutic technologies. In type 1 diabetes (T1D), with its extreme insulin deficiency, the risk of severe hypoglycemia can be reduced by using semiautomated subcutaneous insulin delivery from a small pump, driven by continuous monitoring of interstitial tissue glucose concentrations by a subcutaneous sensor. Such hybrid closed-loop systems still require user input. Up to 20% of people using such devices still report experiencing at least one severe hypoglycemia episode per year, with half that number reporting more than one episode (2).

During hypoglycemia, the brain is both the victim of falling glucose and the instigator and coordinator of protective responses that act to restore concentrations. Specific brain regions sense the reduced glucose supply and stimulate a counterregulatory neuro-humoral response that enhances glucose release and production from hepatic stores, reduces peripheral tissue glucose uptake, and increases cerebral blood flow (CBF), thereby maximizing glucose supply to the brain (3). These responses are accompanied by symptomatic stress responses, which are perceived and processed by the brain. To prevent severe hypoglycemia, counterregulatory responses must start before the onset of cognitive decline (Figure 1, top). In healthy individuals without diabetes, endogenous defences are generally effective. However, in individuals with insulin-treated diabetes, in whom the insulin stimulus is excessive and the hormonal responses weakened, neural and cognitive perception of symptoms that facilitate making the coordinated response of carbohydrate ingestion become key. About one quarter of people with T1D and perhaps one tenth of those with insulin-treated type 2 diabetes experience impaired awareness of hypoglycemia (IAH), which is associated with delayed and diminished counterregulatory responses (Figure 1, bottom). IAH greatly increases the risk of severe hypoglycemia.