Disrupted neurovascular-endocrine coupling in type 1 diabetes with impaired awareness of hypoglycemia

Sex as a biological variable. Group allocation was based on HG awareness status, irrespective of sex. Sex was included as a nuisance variable in all statistical analyses to account for potential sex-related differences. The findings are therefore expected to be relevant to both sexes, even though the study was not intended, nor powered, to test for sex-specific effects.

Participants. Seventy-nine patients with T1D (HbA1c < 8 %) were recruited from the Endocrine Clinic at the University of Minnesota between 2015 and 2020. Forty-five age-, sex-, and BMI-matched healthy volunteers (HCs) were enrolled from the local community. Exclusion criteria comprised history of stroke, seizures, neurosurgical procedure, cardiac arrhythmia, pregnancy, or medication altering glucose homeostasis (with the exception of insulin). IAH was defined by a Clarke score > 3 (37) (or a Clarke score = 3 with a Gold score > 3) (38); scores below these thresholds were considered NAH.

Experimental protocol. Studies were conducted in the morning, typically beginning around 9 am. After an overnight fast, 2 intravenous cannulae were inserted (forearm for infusions and lower leg vein for sampling following arterialization of the venous blood as previously described in ref. 39), and the ambulatory insulin pump, if present, was removed. Variable insulin infusion was titrated to achieve euglycemia (EU) (BG ≈ 95 mg/dL), guided by BG measurements performed every 5 min (Analox). At time 0, the insulin rate was fixed at 2.0 mU/kg/min and potassium phosphate (4 mmol/h) was initiated. Stable BG at 95 mg/dL was maintained via a variable 20% dextrose infusion during the anatomical and PCASL scans (~25 min). The dextrose infusion was then temporarily stopped, allowing BG to fall to 50 mg/dL; this HG plateau was held for approximately 20 min using variable 20% dextrose infusion during a further PCASL acquisition before BG was restored to EU. Two baseline and 3 HG samples were stored for glucagon, epinephrine, norepinephrine, and cortisol assays. Symptom scores (0–6 for 12 autonomic and neuroglycopenic symptoms) (40) were recorded immediately before scanning (EU) and at the end of the HG plateau. Upon completion, infusions were discontinued, a meal was provided, and T1D participants resumed their usual insulin regimen.

A schematic of the clamp sequence is provided in Supplemental Figure 1.

MRI protocol. Scanning was performed on a Siemens 3T MAGNETOM Prisma with the following sequences: (a) T 1 -weighted MPRAGE: 1 mm isotropic; repetition time (TR)/echo time (TE)/inversion time = 2,150/2.47/1,000 ms; flip angle 8°; GRAPPA 2; (b) T 2 -weighted SPACE: 1 mm isotropic; TR/TE = 3,200/147 ms; GRAPPA 2; and (c) PCASL: TR/TE = 5,000/14 ms; 36 slices, 3 mm isotropic, 20% interslice gap, 2D single-shot gradient-echo echo-planar imaging readout; field of view 210 × 210 mm². The following parameters were employed: labeling duration = 1,600 ms, single postlabeling delay = 1,600 ms; labeling slab 10 mm thick, 90 mm caudal to the center of the imaging volume; and 80 label/control pairs per run (41). For equilibrium magnetization (M 0 ) calibration, 3 calibration variants were used over the duration of the study: 1 M 0 image was acquired before the label control series, 1 M 0 image was acquired after the series, and 2 M 0 images were acquired after the series.

PCASL was acquired separately during EU, EU→HG transition (excluded from subsequent analyses), and HG.

Neuroimaging data preprocessing. PCASL data were preprocessed using a custom pipeline built around the Bayesian Inference for Arterial Spin Labelling framework (42) and integrated with the HCP minimal preprocessing pipeline (43). After rigid-body motion correction, the analysis used a single-compartment kinetic model with a fixed bolus duration and a single postlabeling delay, employing individualized arterial blood T 1 based on age- and sex-related hematocrit values derived from predefined age bins (44, 45). Absolute quantification used M 0 -based calibration referenced to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), incorporating TE-specific T 2 correction for CSF and arterial blood and reference CSF T 1 /T 2 (tissue relaxation parameters were used exclusively for calibration, not the kinetic model). If 2 M 0 images were present, their average was used. A Bayesian inference framework with spatial regularization imposed by Gaussian Markov random field prior was applied. Posterior CBF maps were deconvolved with the resampled tissue probability maps derived from the subject’s structural image to separate perfusion signal contributions from gray and white matter. The final outputs included absolute CBF maps and calibrated perfusion time series based on a sliding window approach, whereby each epoch consisted of 2 consecutive label-control pairs with an overlap of 1 adjacent label-control pair (i.e., 39 partially overlapping epochs per each dataset). This strategy allowed for reasonably fine-grained temporal characterization of perfusion dynamics while preserving sufficient signal averaging within each window to maintain robustness to noise.

Both mean CBF maps (estimated from the full acquisitions) and CBF time series were projected onto subject-specific mid-thickness cortical surfaces, with mapping constrained to the cortical ribbon derived from the HCP minimal preprocessing pipeline. Interpolation was performed along the cortical thickness direction, weighting voxel contributions according to the proportion of gray matter intersected by the sampling trajectory to reduce partial volume effects from adjacent white matter and CSF. A multimodal HCP atlas (46) was used for subsequent parcellation, providing 180 cortical parcels per hemisphere. Subcortical segmentation was based on multiple probabilistic atlases collectively covering all subcortical gray matter structures: Oxford thalamic connectivity atlas (47), Oxford-GSK-Imanova connectivity striatal atlas (48), probabilistic structural cerebellar atlas (49), ATAG atlas (50), hypothalamus atlas (51), and ARAS atlas (52). Furthermore, high-resolution FreeSurfer automatic subregion segmentation for hippocampus substructures and amygdala nuclei was implemented (53, 54). Relevant masks were nonlinearly warped from standard atlas space to each subject’s native T 1 -weighted anatomical space (standard space atlases) and rigid-body transformed to the target PCASL space in 1 step (both standard space atlases and FreeSurfer-derived individual hippocampus and amygdala subfields). For each region of interest, the weighted average signal was computed as the ratio of the voxel-wise intensity-probability product to the sum of probabilities to ensure each voxel’s contribution was scaled by its probabilistic membership in the respective region.

For each subject, CBF time series parcellated in this manner was linearly detrended and truncated to an even length before applying a fast Fourier transform. Power spectral density was derived from the squared fast Fourier transform amplitude, and CBF oscillation amplitude was defined as the square root of the total power within the neurogenic vasomotor 0.02–0.05 Hz frequency band (17–19).

In addition to visual review of both raw and processed PCASL data, quantitative QC was implemented at 3 tiers. First, hard veto excluded any PCASL acquisition (EU or HG) exhibiting excessive motion spikes (95th percentile framewise displacement > ½ voxel width [1.5 mm]). Second, each acquisition (EU and HY) was subjected to acquisition-wise multivariate QC based on 5 reasonably orthogonal stability metrics: head motion (95th percentile framewise displacement), sudden intensity jumps (DVARS of tag–control difference series), temporal stability (temporal signal-to-noise ratio of tag–control difference), low-frequency hardware drift (power spectral density integrated over 0–0.01 Hz), and distributional shape of mean CBF map (skewness). Robust Mahalanobis distances were computed from the orthogonalized Gnanadesikan–Kettenring scatter matrix. Acquisitions with D2 > χ2(5; 0.99) = 15.09 were deemed outliers and relayed for the next level of QC. Third, plausibility check converted parcellated mean CBF, vasomotor band power spectral density (0.02–0.05 Hz), and global connectivity strength to robust z scores within each condition; |z|> 3 disqualified acquisitions previously flagged by tier 2. Only participants whose both condition acquisitions satisfied these criteria were retained.

Counterregulatory response modeling. Singular missing hormone measurements (0.3% of all data points) were imputed using modified Akima piecewise interpolation within each participant’s hormone time series to preserve local monotonicity and minimize artifactual oscillations. Residual gaps (an entire hormone panel missing for 5 participants, 1.5% of data points) were substituted with group- and hormone-stratified time point means. All subsequent tests were conducted on the imputed data set.

Before modeling the cerebral-perfusion response to HG and its coupling with the counterregulatory response to address our aims, we wanted to understand the group-specific counterregulatory responses to HG. Hormonal responses were analyzed using LMEM to account for interindividual variability in both baseline levels and sampling times. Each hormone was modeled independently, with time relative to HG onset (2 consecutive BG measurements < 50 mg/dL) entered as a continuous fixed-effect predictor and a random intercept specified for each participant to account for intra-individual correlation in repeated measures. Degrees of freedom were estimated using Satterthwaite approximation. Group comparisons in hormonal linear trajectories were tested for (a) HCs versus pooled T1D patients and (b) T1D IAH versus NAH separately. To assess the multivariate (global) intergroup divergence in hormonal profiles, a nonparametric permutational multivariate analysis of variance (PERMANOVA) was conducted on subject-wise trajectories using Mahalanobis distance to account for interhormonal covariance, with 10,000 permutations per test. Comparisons were performed separately for HCs versus pooled T1D patients and IAH versus NAH. All reported P values across hormones and model terms of interest (LMEM and PERMANOVA jointly) were corrected using the Benjamini-Hochberg FDR procedure.

Statistics. Absolute CBF and CBF fluctuation differences were considered in the analysis to preserve consistency with standard hormonal response evaluation and prior literature, as a physiologically meaningful, directly interpretable quantity (mL/100 g/min for CBF) and to avoid potential baseline-dependent bias. All presented analyses were performed on the HG–EU differences rather than on the separate EU or HG condition.

Changes in CBF and its low-frequency fluctuations in response to HG, as well modulations of the HG effect by hormonal responses, were analyzed using nonparametric permutation testing in the PALM toolbox (55). All analyses were conducted on parcellated CIFTI maps with 10,000 permutations per test and anatomical proximity-based threshold-free cluster enhancement, followed by distribution tail approximation. Correction for multiple testing was applied using FDR across parcels, modalities (CBF and its low-frequency fluctuations), and contrasts of interest, with a statistical significance threshold of α = 0.05. Designs involving multiple hormonal predictors employed constrained maximum statistic combination to restrict inference to the contrasts relevant to the interaction term.

The following GLMs, all including age and sex as nuisance covariates, were tested.

(a) Canonical physiological neurovascular response to HG and coupling with hormonal response: within-subject contrast of HG versus EU and interaction analysis of that contrast with separate regressors for each hormonal response, including an omnibus F test for joint evaluation encompassing all hormones. Both GLMs were limited to HCs.

(b) Distortion of the neurovascular response to HG: between-group contrast comparing the main HG versus EU effect for HCs versus pooled T1D cohort and separately for IAH versus NAH T1D. As a sensitivity analysis, a supplemental 3-group, 1-way ANOVA (HC, NAH, and IAH) was performed with a pooled variance across all 3 groups and to evaluate robustness to the alternative grouping scheme.

(c) Distortion of hormonal-neurovascular coupling: assessed by regressing neurovascular response on 4 hormone responses, groups, and their interactions. A multivariate F test evaluated whether hormone-neurovascular response slopes differed between groups, separately for CBF and for its low-frequency fluctuations as neurovascular metrics, and separately for the HC versus pooled T1D cohort and IAH versus NAH T1D as groups.

Study approval. All procedures conformed to the Declaration of Helsinki and the US Code of Federal Regulations and were approved by the Institutional Review Board of the University of Minnesota (1608M92941 and 0301M40641). Written informed consent was obtained from all participants before the study.

Data availability. Unprocessed datasets are not publicly available due to the sensitive nature of the dataset. However, data will be provided upon reasonable request to the corresponding author. Processed parcellated outputs are provided in the supplemental tables. Values for all data points in graphs are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.