Expression of Concern for Axon guidance cue SLIT2 regulates the murine skeletal stem cell niche through sympathetic innervation

Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI202595
Published December 15, 2025
Sympathetic tone is a central signaling axis inhibiting osteogenesis; however, the combination of durable local and systemic sympathetic effects on bone argues that multiple mechanisms, including yet-undiscovered pathways, are involved. Here, we found that sympathetic nerves constituted a component of the skeletal stem cell (SSC) niche: mice with conditional deletion of the classical axonal repellent Slit2 in sympathetic nerves (Slit2th mice), but not in bone stem/progenitor cells or sensory nerves, showed osteopenia due to an increase in sympathetic innervation and an associated decrease in SSCs. Mice with increased skeletal sympathetic innervation displayed impaired SSC niche function in an SSC orthotopic transplantation and engraftment system. Follistatin-like 1 (FSTL1) is a SLIT2-regulated soluble factor suppressing SSC self-renewal and osteogenic capacity. Accordingly, ablation of Fstl1 in sympathetic neurons enhanced SSC-driven osteogenesis and attenuated the bone loss seen in Slit2th mice. Together, the findings indicate that SLIT2 is a regulator of a sympathetic nerve–mediated SSC niche.
Zuoxing Wu, Na Li, Zhengqiong Luo, Zihan Chen, Xuemei He, Jie Han, Xixi Lin, Fan Shi, Haitao Huang, Baohong Shi, Yu Li, Xin Wang, Lin Meng, Dachuan Zhang, Lanfen Chen, Dawang Zhou, Weinan Cheng, Matthew B. Greenblatt, Ren Xu
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(20):e193014. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193014.
Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(24):e202595. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI202595.
Following publication of this article, the Editors became aware of image anomalies in Figures 3F, 6H, and Supplemental Figure 1E. The Editors have requested institutional oversight into this matter, and we will inform our readers of the outcome when the investigation is complete.
See the related article at Axon guidance cue SLIT2 regulates the murine skeletal stem cell niche through sympathetic innervation.