Tescalcin is a phagocytic checkpoint driving immune escape and limiting immunotherapeutic efficacy in hepatocellular carcinoma

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Patients and specimens. Tumor samples were collected from 64 patients with pathologically confirmed HCC at the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center. Samples from patients with concurrent autoimmune disease, HIV, or syphilis were excluded. Tumor biopsy samples from 14 patients with HCC collected prior to OXA-based chemotherapy plus ICB (anti–PD-1 antibody) treatment between May 2019 and June 2020 were used for RNA-seq (cohort 1). Patients in cohort 1 were enrolled from a clinical trial (NCT03869034). Among the 29 evaluable patients, 14 (48.3%) responded to treatment, whereas 15 (51.7%) did not respond. Tumor samples from 20 patients with HCC who exclusively underwent surgical resection between July 2017 and September 2017 were subjected to immunofluorescence. Tumor samples from 30 patients with comprehensive follow-up data who underwent surgical resection after receiving OXA-based chemotherapy plus ICB treatment between April 2019 and July 2022 were used for both immunofluorescence and IHC analyses (cohort 3). Tumor biopsy specimens from 20 patients with comprehensive follow-up data who received OXA-based chemotherapy between July 2020 and June 2022 were used for IHC analysis (cohort 4). Detailed patient information is provided in Supplemental Table 1.

Animal studies. WT C57BL/6 mice, BALB/C mice, nude mice, and OT-I–transgenic mice, all aged 5–8 weeks, were purchased from Beijing Vital River Laboratory Animals.

For the orthotopic hepatoma models, Hepa1-6 cells and H22 cells were inoculated into C57BL/6, BALB/C, and nude mice, respectively. A total of 1 × 106 hepatoma cells were suspended in 20 μL of a mixture of PBS and Matrigel at a 1:1 volume ratio and then injected into the subcapsular region of the liver. Tumor size (tumor length × width × height/2) was measured for a comparative analysis. For the spontaneous hepatoma models, a plasmid mixture containing 10 μg sgP53, 12 μg Myc, 20 μg NC/sgTesc or NC/Tesc, and SB100 transposase plasmid at 1/4 of the total plasmid mass was diluted in 0.9% saline to a final volume corresponding to 10% of the mouse body weight and hydrodynamically injected into mice via the tail vein within 5–7 seconds. The maximal diameter of macroscopic tumor nodules was analyzed. For the anti–PD-1–resistant mouse model, mice bearing Hepa1-6 hepatomas were treated with anti–PD-1 or IgG in each cycle, and tumors with the highest burden were harvested for ex vivo tumor cell isolation and expansion, followed by re-implantation into mice. After 4 sequential cycles, anti–PD-1–resistant and anti–PD-1–sensitive mouse models were established. The remaining detailed procedures of the animal experiments are shown in Figure 1, H–J, M, and O, Supplemental Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 3D, and Supplemental Figure 6, E, J and P.

Cell lines and cell culture. The murine hepatoma cell lines Hepa1-6 and Hepa1c1c7, the human hepatoma cell lines HepG2, SNU449, LM3, and Hep3B, and HEK293T were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). The murine hepatoma cell line H22 and the human hepatoma cell line Huh7 were obtained from Procell. These cell lines were cultured in DMEM or RPMI 1640 supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin in cell culture dishes. All the cell lines were routinely authenticated using short tandem repeat analysis and tested for mycoplasma contamination using single-step PCR.

Flow cytometry (FACS). Single-cell suspensions were prepared from fresh tumor tissue as previously described (41). Briefly, tumors were cut into 2–3 mm3 pieces and dissociated into single cells using a mouse tumor dissociation kit for 25 minutes at 37°C. The resulting cell suspensions were filtered through a 70 μm strainer and resuspended in PBS containing 2% BSA. RBCs were lysed with RBC lysis buffer. For surface staining, the samples were incubated with a cocktail of antibodies in cell-staining buffer for 30 minutes at 4°C. For intracellular staining, the samples were first stimulated for 6 hours at 37°C with a cell stimulation cocktail, followed by treatment with a fixation/permeabilization kit and then incubation with antibodies. For intranuclear staining, the samples were treated with the Pharmingen Transcription Factor Buffer Set (BD Biosciences, Catalog 562574) according to the manufacturer’s instructions and incubated with antibodies. Finally, the cells were washed, resuspended in PBS at 4°C, and analyzed using a flow cytometer (CytoFLEX). The data were processed using FlowJo software.

For the apoptosis assay, H22 cells were treated with 120 μM OXA, and Hepa1-6, HepG2, and Huh7 cells were treated with 700 μM OXA for 48 hours. The tumor cells were stained using the Annexin V-AF647/PI Apoptosis Detection Kit (GOONIE, Catalog 100-102) according to the manufacturer’s protocol and analyzed using a flow cytometer (CytoFLEX). The data were processed using FlowJo software.

IHC analysis. Paraffin-embedded tumor samples were cut into 4 μm thick slices. After the sections were baked for 1 hour at 65°C, the paraffin was removed by dewaxing in xylene, followed by rehydration through a graded ethanol series. Antigen retrieval was performed using EDTA buffer. The sections were then incubated with endogenous peroxidase–blocking buffer for 15 minutes to inhibit endogenous peroxidase activity and subsequently treated with blocking buffer for 30 minutes. The samples were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. After washes with TBST, the samples were incubated with an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody for 30 minutes at 37°C. Signals were visualized using DAB substrate, and the reaction was terminated by rinses with distilled water. The sections were dehydrated through a graded ethanol series and mounted with neutral balsam before being counterstained with hematoxylin. The slides were scanned using a KONFOONG scanner (KONFOONG Bioinformation).

Immunofluorescence staining. Immunofluorescence staining was performed using a PANO 7-plex IHC kit. The procedures, from paraffin-embedded tissue section hydration to the secondary antibody incubation, were performed according to the protocol outlined in IHC analysis. Then, the sections were incubated with fluorescent dyes and diluted in the tyramine working solution for 10 minutes at room temperature. Microwave-based antigen retrieval was performed in EDTA buffer (pH 9.0). The sections were incubated with blocking buffer for 30 minutes at room temperature. The staining cycle procedure was repeated for each primary antibody until the desired number of cycles was completed. The sections were mounted with anti-fluorescence quenching sealing solution containing DAPI. The slides were scanned using the KONFOONG scanner.

For immunofluorescence staining of surface CALR in hepatoma cells, cells grown on confocal dishes were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes at room temperature. After 3 washes with PBS, the cells were blocked with 5% BSA without permeabilization. The cells were then stained with a primary anti-CALR antibody, followed by an incubation with a secondary antibody conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488.

Immunoblotting. The processed cells were washed 3 times with PBS, resuspended in lysis buffer, and incubated on ice for 30 minutes. Following ultrasonic disruption and centrifugation at 10,000g for 15 minutes, the supernatants were collected, mixed with loading buffer, and heated at 95°C for 10 minutes. The total protein solutions were loaded onto a SDS-PAGE gel and then electrotransferred to PVDF membranes. After blocking with 5% BSA, the membranes containing the target proteins were incubated with specific antibodies overnight at 4°C. Finally, the target protein was detected using specific antibodies and a commercial ECL kit.

Cell proliferation assay. Hepa1-6 or H22 hepatoma cells were plated at a density of 2 × 103 cells per well in a 96-well cell culture plate. The cell density was measured every 24 hours using the Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8) (MCE, catalog HY-K0301) reagent according to the manufacturer’s protocol, and the cells were incubated for 1 hour at 37°C. The OD value was assessed at 450 nm.

ChIP assay. ChIP assays were conducted to investigate the association between H3K4me3 and the TESC promoter. The assays were performed using an EZ-Magna ChIP kit (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 17-10086) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After the crosslinks were reversed, the DNA immunoprecipitated with the H3K4me3 antibody was analyzed by qRT–PCR.

ELISA. For the analysis of splenocyte activation, splenocytes from OT-I TCR–transgenic mice were activated and incubated with dead OVA-loaded tumor cells at a 2:1 ratio for 3 days. IFN-γ concentrations in the supernatants from the incubation of splenocytes with dead tumor cells were measured using ELISA kits (MultiSciences, catalog 70-EK280/3) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

ER and mitochondrial calcium measurements. Calcium levels in the ER and mitochondria were monitored using the specific calcium-sensitive fluorescence indicators Mag-Fluo-4-AM and Rhod2-AM, respectively. After washes with HBSS, tumor cells were incubated with 2 μM Mag–Fluo-4–AM or 5 μM Rhod2-AM for 40 minutes at 37°C in the dark. The fluorescence intensity was measured to assess calcium levels via fluorescence microscopy or FACS.

Measurement of ROS levels. Intracellular ROS levels were measured using the ROS-sensitive fluorescence indicator H2DCFDA. After washes with PBS, the tumor cells were incubated with 5 μM H2DCFDA for 30 minutes at 37°C in the dark. ROS levels were quantified by measuring the fluorescence intensity using FACS.

Detection of cell membrane CALR levels. Tumor cells were collected, washed 3 times with PBS, and then resuspended in cell-staining buffer. The cells were incubated with a CALR antibody at 4°C for 30 minutes. Next, the cells were washed 3 times with PBS and incubated with a secondary antibody conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 at 37°C for 30 minutes. Finally, the cells were washed, resuspended in PBS at 4°C, and analyzed using a flow cytometer.

Mouse CD8+ T cell isolation and activation. CD8+ T cells or OT-I cells were isolated from the spleens of WT mice or OT-I TCR–transgenic mice. CD8+ T cells or OT-I cells were obtained using the EasySep Mouse CD8+ T cell Isolation Kit (Stemcell, catalog 19853) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Next, the CD8+ T cells were incubated with IL-2 (10 ng/mL), an anti-CD3 antibody (5 μg/mL), and an anti-CD28 antibody (2.5 μg/mL) for 72 hours. In a different setting, OT-I cells were cultured with OVA-loaded dead tumor cells and IL-2 for 72 hours.

Induction of BMDMs and bone marrow–derived DCs. Bone marrow cells were isolated from the hind limbs of the mice. RRCs in the cell suspension were lysed with RBC lysis buffer. BMDMs were generated from bone marrow cells by culturing with M-CSF (20 ng/mL), and the culture medium was changed every 3 days. The macrophages were collected between days 7 and 9 for further experimentation. Bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) were generated from bone marrow cells by culturing with GM-CSF (20 ng/mL) and IL-4 (20 ng/mL). The DCs were labeled with CD11c and sorted using a flow cytometer between days 8 and 10.

Induction of PBMC-derived DCs and macrophages. PBMCs were obtained from the blood of healthy donors using Ficoll-based density gradient separation. CD14+ monocytes were then purified using magnetic bead–based separation and subsequently cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS. DCs were generated from monocytes by culturing with GM-CSF (50 ng/mL) and IL-4 (20 ng/mL), with medium replacement every 3 days. On day 6, LPS (100 ng/mL) was added for 24 hours to induce DC maturation. Macrophages were generated from monocytes by culturing with M-CSF (50 ng/mL), medium was replaced every 3 days, and maturity was reached at day 7.

Antigen presentation and T cell activation assay. Macrophages were exposed to dead OVA-loaded tumor cells for 48 hours, followed by staining with antibodies specific to the OVA peptide–MHC-I–binding epitope and CD11b to detect the surface presentation of the OVA peptide SIINFEKL on H-2Kb (MHC-I). The fluorescence intensity of the H-2Kb–OVA complex on macrophages was detected using FACS. For the T cell proliferation and activation assays, OT-I cells were labeled with CellTrace Violet (CTV). A total of 4 × 104 macrophages or DCs pretreated with dead OVA-loaded tumor cells were cocultured with 2 × 105 CTV-labeled OT-I cells. Following a 3-day incubation, the cells were harvested and assessed for CTV dilution and measurement of the cytokine expression levels in OT-I cells by FACS.

Phagocytosis assay. The macrophages or DCs were incubated with GFP-labeled dead tumor cells at a 1:5 ratio. The median fluorescence intensity (MFI) of GFP in macrophages was analyzed by FACS after gating for CD11b or CD11c.

The macrophages were incubated with dead tumor cells at a 1:5 ratio for 24 hours, followed by a 20-minute pulse with pHrodo-SE–labeled 3 μm latex beads. The cells were then thoroughly washed with cold PBS and incubated for 40 minutes to allow for chase. The MFI of pHrodo Red fluorescence in macrophages was analyzed by FACS after gating on CD11b.

In a similar experimental setup, macrophages were incubated with dead tumor cells at a 1:5 ratio for 24 hours and then with pHrodo-SE beads for 20 minutes, followed by a 30-minute incubation with LysoTracker dye. After extensive washes, the macrophages were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, and images of immunofluorescence staining were captured using a confocal microscope. The fluorescence intensity of the LysoTracker dye was quantified using ImageJ software (NIH).

ELISPOT assay. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes were isolated from tumor tissues of Hepa1-6-OVA tumor–bearing mice. A total of 2.5 × 105 cells were cultured with OVA peptide for 48 hours, followed by incubation with a detection antibody to the Mouse IFN-γ ELISPOT Kit (Dakewe, catalog 2210002) manufacturer’s protocol. The images and spot counts were obtained using an AID ELISPOT Reader (Autoimmun Diagnostika).

Stable cell line generation. Plasmids encoding TESC-, CALR-, or TAP1-silencing constructs, TESC or OVA overexpression constructs, or the Tesc-D128A point mutation plasmid, along with 2 lentivirus-packaging plasmids (psPAX2 and pMD2.G), were cotransfected into HEK293T cells using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog L3000015). After 24 hours, the supernatant containing the lentivirus was collected. Tumor cells were then infected with lentivirus using polybrene and selected with puromycin. The expression of TESC, CALR, TAP1, and TESC (D128A) was further verified by immunoblotting.

Culture system for hepatoma cells. Hepa1-6 or H22 hepatoma cells were treated with BAPTA (10 μM) for 1 hour to chelate cytosolic Ca2+. Hepa1-6 or H22 hepatoma cells were treated with TUDCA (100 μM) for 24 hours to inhibit ER stress. Hepa1-6 or H22 hepatoma cells were treated with a continuous concentration gradient of OICR-9429 (0 μM, 70 μM, 120 μM, 140 μM, or 240 μM) for 24 hours to inhibit H3K4me3 or TESC expression in vitro. Hepa1-6 or H22 hepatoma cells were treated with a continuous concentration gradient of isoginkgetin (0 μM, 5 μM, 10 μM, 20 μM, or 40 μM) for 24 hours to inhibit H3K4me1 expression in vitro.

Data-independent acquisition mass spectrometry analysis. Whole-cell lysates were prepared from NC or shTesc H22 cells. The data-independent acquisition mass spectrometry (DIA-MS) analysis was conducted by New Creation Biotechnology. Differentially expressed proteins were identified and subjected to a Gene Ontology (GO) biological process analysis. The criteria for selecting differentially expressed proteins were as follows: a P value of less than 0.05 and a log 2 fold change (FC) of greater than 1.2 or a log 2 (FC) of less than 0.83. For the analysis of “eat-me” and “don’t-eat-me” signals, the proteins shown in Supplemental Figure 4L were extracted from the proteomics dataset, and the expression levels between 2 groups were visualized as a heatmap.

RNA-seq and scRNA-seq analyses. For RNA-seq analysis, total RNA was extracted from tumor biopsy specimens collected from patients with HCC in cohort 3 prior to OXA-based chemotherapy plus ICB treatment and from BMDMs. RNA-seq was conducted by Novogene.

For the characterization of gene expression profiles of BMDMs after engulfment of NC or Tesc Hepa1-6 cells, genes showing distinct expression patterns across different gene sets were identified according to fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM) values and visualized using a heatmap.

For the analysis of the CD8+ T cell infiltration score, RNA-seq data from TCGA dataset were utilized to assess the infiltration score with the xCell algorithm (54). The samples were divided into low and high infiltration groups on the basis of these scores, and differential gene expression analysis was performed between the 2 groups.

For the identification of the primary cell populations expressing TESC within the TME, the scRNA-seq data (GSE166635) from patients with HCC were analyzed on the TISCH2 database.

For the single-cell sequencing analysis, the GEO dataset GSE151530 was used to assess the correlation between tumor TESC expression and cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) infiltration. Samples were included if the patients were pathologically diagnosed with HCC, had not received prior treatment, and the tissues contained more than 15 tumor cells. Data normalization was performed using the NormalizeData, FindVariableFeatures, and ScaleData functions in the Seurat package. Clustering was performed using FindNeighbors and FindClusters with a resolution of 0.1, followed by the identification of marker genes with FindAllMarkers. On the basis of these marker genes, T cells were subdivided into 6 clusters, which were then used to compare the proportions of CTLs. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analysis of the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) from CTLs in the high-TESC group was performed using the clusterProfiler package. Analyses of the antigen presentation and phagocytosis scores of macrophages were performed according to the antigen presentation–associated gene set and the phagocytosis-associated gene set (55). The gene set is provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Differential gene expression analysis was performed using the DESeq2 R package. Genes with a P value of less than 0.01 and a log 2 (FC) of greater than1.5 were considered DEGs.

For investigation of the correlation between TESC and the therapeutic efficacy of immunotherapy in patients with HCC, Mendeley Data (skrx2fz79n) were used to stratify responders and nonresponders, and the transcriptional levels of TESC in malignant cells were subsequently analyzed.

Reagents and primers. The antibodies used for FACS, IHC, immunofluorescence, immunoblotting, ChIP assays, and animal studies are detailed in Supplemental Tables 3 and 4. The recombinant proteins, peptides, chemicals, and commercial assays utilized in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 5.

Additional resources. Figure 1, H–J, M, and O, Supplemental Figure 2, A and C, Supplemental Figure 3, A, B, and D, and Supplemental Figure 6, E, J, and P, were created with BioRender.com. Data graphics were generated using GraphPad Prism 8.0 (GraphPad Software) and R version 4.1.2.

Statistics. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. For comparisons between two groups, 2-tailed Student’s t tests were used, while 1-way ANOVA was applied to compare outcomes across multiple groups. For GO and KEGG enrichment analyses, Fisher’s exact test was used to assess significance, and Benjamini-Hochberg correction (BH) was applied for multiple testing. Pearson’s correlation coefficients were calculated to assess correlations between parameters. The Kaplan-Meier method was used to estimate cumulative survival time, and the log rank test was conducted to compare the groups. ROC curve analysis was conducted to predict the response to ICB. Statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad 8.0 Prism, with a P value of less than 0.05 considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All the mice were housed under specific pathogen–free conditions in the animal facility of Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (8th edition, National Academies Press) and were approved by the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center Ethics Committee (ethics approval no. L025503202202009). Written informed consent was obtained from each patient, and the study protocol was approved by the Ethics Review Committee of Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (ethics approval no. G2025-107).

Data availability. All supporting data values are available in the Supporting Data Values file. The raw sequencing data reported in this article have been submitted to the Genome Sequence Archive (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa/browse/CRA037701) and the Genome Sequence Archive for Human (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa-human/browse/HRA016607). The raw data for DIA-MS have been submitted to the Open Archive for Miscellaneous Data (OMIX) (https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix/release/OMIX014731).