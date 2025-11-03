Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI200195

Corrigendum to CERT1 mutations perturb human development by disrupting sphingolipid homeostasis

Charlotte Gehin, Museer A. Lone, Winston Lee, Laura Capolupo, Sylvia Ho, Adekemi M. Adeyemi, Erica H. Gerkes, Alexander P.A. Stegmann, Estrella López-Martín, Eva Bermejo-Sánchez, Beatriz Martínez-Delgado, Christiane Zweier, Cornelia Kraus, Bernt Popp, Vincent Strehlow, Daniel Gräfe, Ina Knerr, Eppie R. Jones, Stefano Zamuner, Luciano A. Abriata, Vidya Kunnathully, Brandon E. Moeller, Anthony Vocat, Samuel Rommelaere, Jean-Philippe Bocquete, Evelyne Ruchti, Greta Limoni, Marine Van Campenhoudt, Samuel Bourgeat, Petra Henklein, Christian Gilissen, Bregje W. van Bon, Rolph Pfundt, Marjolein H. Willemsen, Jolanda H. Schieving, Emanuela Leonardi, Fiorenza Soli, Alessandra Murgia, Hui Guo, Qiumeng Zhang, Kun Xia, Christina R. Fagerberg, Christoph P. Beier, Martin J. Larsen, Irene Valenzuela, Paula Fernández-Álvarez, Shiyi Xiong, Robert Śmigiel, Vanesa López-González, Lluís Armengol, Manuela Morleo, Angelo Selicorni, Annalaura Torella, Moira Blyth, Nicola S. Cooper, Valerie Wilson, Renske Oegema, Yvan Herenger, Aurore Garde, Ange-Line Bruel, Frederic Tran Mau-Them, Alexis B.R. Maddocks, Jennifer M. Bain, Musadiq A. Bhat, Gregory Costain, Peter Kannu, Ashish Marwaha, Neena L. Champaigne, Michael J. Friez, Ellen B. Richardson, Vykuntaraju K. Gowda, Varunvenkat M. Srinivasan, Yask Gupta, Tze Y. Lim, Simone Sanna-Cherchi, Bruno Lemaitre, Toshiyuki Yamaji, Kentaro Hanada, John E. Burke, Ana Marija Jakšić, Brian D. McCabe, Paolo De Los Rios, Thorsten Hornemann, Giovanni D’Angelo, and Vincenzo A. Gennarino

Published November 3, 2025 - More info

Published in Volume 135, Issue 21 on November 3, 2025
J Clin Invest. 2025;135(21):e200195. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200195.
© 2025 Gehin et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published November 3, 2025 - Version history
Related article:

CERT1 mutations perturb human development by disrupting sphingolipid homeostasis
Charlotte Gehin, … , Giovanni D’Angelo, Vincenzo A. Gennarino
Charlotte Gehin, … , Giovanni D’Angelo, Vincenzo A. Gennarino
Research Article Cell biology Genetics

CERT1 mutations perturb human development by disrupting sphingolipid homeostasis

Abstract

Neural differentiation, synaptic transmission, and action potential propagation depend on membrane sphingolipids, whose metabolism is tightly regulated. Mutations in the ceramide transporter CERT (CERT1), which is involved in sphingolipid biosynthesis, are associated with intellectual disability, but the pathogenic mechanism remains obscure. Here, we characterize 31 individuals with de novo missense variants in CERT1. Several variants fall into a previously uncharacterized dimeric helical domain that enables CERT homeostatic inactivation, without which sphingolipid production goes unchecked. The clinical severity reflects the degree to which CERT autoregulation is disrupted, and inhibiting CERT pharmacologically corrects morphological and motor abnormalities in a Drosophila model of the disease, which we call ceramide transporter (CerTra) syndrome. These findings uncover a central role for CERT autoregulation in the control of sphingolipid biosynthetic flux, provide unexpected insight into the structural organization of CERT, and suggest a possible therapeutic approach for patients with CerTra syndrome.

Authors

Charlotte Gehin, Museer A. Lone, Winston Lee, Laura Capolupo, Sylvia Ho, Adekemi M. Adeyemi, Erica H. Gerkes, Alexander P.A. Stegmann, Estrella López-Martín, Eva Bermejo-Sánchez, Beatriz Martínez-Delgado, Christiane Zweier, Cornelia Kraus, Bernt Popp, Vincent Strehlow, Daniel Gräfe, Ina Knerr, Eppie R. Jones, Stefano Zamuner, Luciano A. Abriata, Vidya Kunnathully, Brandon E. Moeller, Anthony Vocat, Samuel Rommelaere, Jean-Philippe Bocquete, Evelyne Ruchti, Greta Limoni, Marine Van Campenhoudt, Samuel Bourgeat, Petra Henklein, Christian Gilissen, Bregje W. van Bon, Rolph Pfundt, Marjolein H. Willemsen, Jolanda H. Schieving, Emanuela Leonardi, Fiorenza Soli, Alessandra Murgia, Hui Guo, Qiumeng Zhang, Kun Xia, Christina R. Fagerberg, Christoph P. Beier, Martin J. Larsen, Irene Valenzuela, Paula Fernández-Álvarez, Shiyi Xiong, Robert Śmigiel, Vanesa López-González, Lluís Armengol, Manuela Morleo, Angelo Selicorni, Annalaura Torella, Moira Blyth, Nicola S. Cooper, Valerie Wilson, Renske Oegema, Yvan Herenger, Aurore Garde, Ange-Line Bruel, Frederic Tran Mau-Them, Alexis B.R. Maddocks, Jennifer M. Bain, Musadiq A. Bhat, Gregory Costain, Peter Kannu, Ashish Marwaha, Neena L. Champaigne, Michael J. Friez, Ellen B. Richardson, Vykuntaraju K. Gowda, Varunvenkat M. Srinivasan, Yask Gupta, Tze Y. Lim, Simone Sanna-Cherchi, Bruno Lemaitre, Toshiyuki Yamaji, Kentaro Hanada, John E. Burke, Ana Marija Jakšić, Brian D. McCabe, Paolo De Los Rios, Thorsten Hornemann, Giovanni D’Angelo, Vincenzo A. Gennarino

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(10):e165019. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165019

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(21):e200195. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI200195

The authors recently became aware of inadvertently omitted text and a reference citation on page 8. The correct text is provided below.

Circular dichroism confirmed that purified CERT 151–309, hereafter referred to as the CERT central core domain (CCD) in reference to a structurally analogous region characterized in the lipid transfer protein OSBP (47), and the synthetic peptides of H1 and H2 were indeed helical; the CCD had 60% helical content and a melting temperature of 43°C (Figure 5D).

The HTML and PDF files have been updated.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at CERT1 mutations perturb human development by disrupting sphingolipid homeostasis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (November 3, 2025): Electronic publication
