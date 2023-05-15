Research ArticleCell biologyGenetics Open Access | 10.1172/JCI165019

CERT1 mutations perturb human development by disrupting sphingolipid homeostasis

1Institute of Bioengineering (IBI), École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland. 2Institute of Clinical Chemistry, University Hospital Zurich, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland. 3Department of Genetics and Development and 4Department Ophthalmology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 5Department of Medical Genetics, Cumming School of Medicine, The University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 6University of Groningen, University Medical Center Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 7Department of Clinical Genetics and School for Oncology and Developmental Biology (GROW), Maastricht University Medical Center, Maastricht, Netherlands. 8Institute of Rare Diseases Research (IIER), Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain. 9Institute of Human Genetics, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany. 10Department of Human Genetics, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland. 11Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 12Berlin Institute of Health at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Center of Functional Genomics, Berlin, Germany. 13Department of Pediatric Radiology, University Hospital Leipzig, Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany. 14National Centre for Inherited Metabolic Disorders, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street, Dublin, Ireland. 15UCD School of Medicine, Dublin, Ireland. 16Genuity Science, Cherrywood Business Park, Dublin, Ireland. 17Institute of Physics, School of Basic Sciences, École Polytechnique Féderale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland. 18Laboratory for Biomolecular Modeling and Protein Purification and Structure Facility, EPFL and Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne Switzerland. 19Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, National Research Council, Naples, Italy. 20Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, University of Victoria, Victoria, Canada. 21Global Health Institute, School of Life Sciences and 22Brain Mind Institute, School of Life Sciences, EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland. 23Berlin Institute of Health, Institut für Biochemie, Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Corporate Member of Freie Universität Berlin, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany. 24Radboud University Medical Center, Department of Human Genetics, Nijmegen, Netherlands. 25Radboud Institute for Molecular Life Sciences, Nijmegen, Netherlands. 26Radboud University Medical Center, Department of Pediatric Neurology, Amalia Children’s Hospital and Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behavior, Nijmegen, Netherlands. 27Molecular Genetics of Neurodevelopment, Department of Woman and Child Health, University of Padova, Padova, Italy. 28Fondazione Istituto di Ricerca Pediatrica (IRP), Città della Speranza, Padova, Italy. 29Medical Genetics Department, APSS Trento, Trento, Italy. 30Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 31Department of Neurology, Odense University Hospital, and Department of Clinical Research, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark. 32Department of Clinical and Molecular Genetics, University Hospital Vall d′Hebron, Medicine Genetics Group, Valle Hebron Research Institute, Barcelona, Spain. 33Fetal Medicine Unit and Prenatal Diagnosis Center, Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, Tongji University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. 34Department of Family and Pediatric Nursing, Medical University, Wroclaw, Poland. 35Sección de Genética Médica, Servicio de Pediatría, Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca, IMIB-Arrixaca, CIBERER-ISCIII, Murcia, Spain. 36Quantitative Genomic Medicine Laboratories, S.L., CSO & CEO, Esplugues del Llobregat, Barcelona, Catalunya, Spain. 37Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM), Pozzuoli, Naples, Italy. 38Department of Precision Medicine, University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli,” Naples, Italy. 39Department of Pediatrics, ASST Lariana Sant’ Anna Hospital, San Fermo Della Battaglia, Como, Italy. 40North of Scotland Regional Genetics Service, Clinical Genetics Centre, Ashgrove House, Foresterhill, Aberdeen, United Kingdom. 41W Midlands Clinical Genetics Service, Birmingham Women’s Hospital, Edgbaston Birmingham, United Kingdom. 42Northern Regional Genetics Laboratory, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. 43Department of Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, Netherlands. 44Genetica AG, Humangenetisches Labor und Beratungsstelle, Zürich, Switzerland. 45Centre de Référence Anomalies du Développement et Syndromes Malformatifs, FHU TRANSLAD, Hôpital d’Enfants, CHU Dijon, Dijon, France. 46UMR1231 GAD, INSERM – Université Bourgogne-Franche Comté, Dijon, France. 47Unité Fonctionnelle Innovation en Diagnostic Génomique des Maladies Rares, FHU-TRANSLAD, CHU Dijon Bourgogne, Dijon, France. 48Department of Radiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 49Department of Neurology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. 50Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 51Division of Clinical and Metabolic Genetics, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 52Department of Medical Genetics, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. 53Greenwood Genetic Center and the Medical University of South Carolina, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 54Department of Pediatric Neurology, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Bangalore, India. 55Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 56Department of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Tokyo, Japan. 57Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 58Department of Pediatrics, 59Department of Neurology, 60Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, and 61Initiative for Columbia Ataxia and Tremor, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Find articles by Gehin, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lone, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lee, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Capolupo, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Ho, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Adeyemi, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Gerkes, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Stegmann, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by López-Martín, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bermejo-Sánchez, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Martínez-Delgado, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zweier, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Kraus, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Popp, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Strehlow, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Gräfe, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Knerr, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Jones, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zamuner, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Abriata, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Kunnathully, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Moeller, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Vocat, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Rommelaere, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bocquete, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Biology, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. 58Department of Pediatrics, 59Department of Neurology, 60Columbia Stem Cell Initiative, and 61Initiative for Columbia Ataxia and Tremor, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Morleo, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Selicorni, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Torella, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Blyth, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Cooper, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Wilson, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Oegema, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Herenger, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Address correspondence to: Thorsten Hornemann, Clinical Chemistry (IKC), USZ WAGI, Wagistrasse 14, CH-8952 Schlieren, Switzerland. Phone: 41.44.556.3101; Email: thorsten.hornemann@usz.ch. Or to: Giovanni D’Angelo, EPFL, SV/IBI/UPDANGELO, Station 19, CH-1015 Lausanne, Switzerland. Phone: 41.21.693.4276; Email: giovanni.dangelo@epfl.ch. Or to: Vincenzo A. Gennarino, Department of Genetics and Development (CUIMC), 701 West 168th Street, HHSC 1402, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 1.212.305.7863; Email: vag2138@cumc.columbia.edu. Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work. Find articles by Garde, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Authorship note: CG, MAL, WL, and LC contributed equally to this work. TH, GDA, and VAG co-supervised this work.