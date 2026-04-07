Neutrophil-microglia interaction drives motor dysfunction in a neuromyelitis optica model induced by subarachnoid AQP4-IgG

Neutrophils infiltrate the spinal parenchyma early in the mouse model of NMO. We initially reported microglial activation and motor impairment as outcomes of 5 days’ continuous lumbar subarachnoid infusion of complement-activating serum IgG derived from patients with NMO or a complement-activating monoclonal mouse AQP4-IgG (16). To investigate the contribution of neutrophils in the precytolytic stage of NMO, we infused a non-complement-activating mouse monoclonal IgG1 specific for the AQP4 extracellular domain (Figure 1A). High-spectrum flow cytometry revealed time-dependent infiltration of neutrophils into spinal parenchyma. Numbers peaked on day 3, with CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6Cneg/lo neutrophils accounting for 5.1% of CD45+ immune cells; on day 5, 3.9% were neutrophils (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI199706DS1). Lumbar spinal cord immunostaining on day 3 confirmed neutrophils infiltrating the parenchyma and revealed a greater abundance of neutrophils with neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs; myeloperoxidase [MPO] positive; Figure 1, C–E) as well as Ly6G-positive neutrophils (Figure 1, F and G) in ventral cord gray matter, partly surrounding a blood vessel–like structure (Figure 1, D, D1, and F1). The images of neutrophils within or near blood vessels in the spinal parenchyma of AQP4-IgG recipient mice are consistent with transvascular infiltration (Figure 1H). On day 3, neutrophil elastase–positive (NE-positive) neutrophils were scattered in the ventral horn, dorsal horn, and meninges (Figure 1I); infiltrating NET+ neutrophils were 5- to 6-fold more numerous in AQP4-IgG recipients than in control-IgG recipients (Figure 1, E and I). Morphologically, infiltrating neutrophils at high magnification were round shaped and rod shaped with a characteristic multilobed nucleus and contained the cytoplasmic neutrophil–typical MPO granule protein (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Quantitative 3D rendering revealed that NET structures displayed various sizes, with surface areas ranging from a few to several hundred square micrometers and corresponding volumes spanning a similar order of magnitude (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Correlations between NET area or volume and sphericity suggested that NET morphology changes could be engaged in the evolution of NMO (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). These findings are consistent with infiltrating neutrophils being preactivated, still maintaining intact neutrophil morphology at late-stage activation but with granule protein and DNA extrusion evident as tiny web-like structures. Our results indicate that AQP4-IgG infusion into the lumbar subarachnoid space of mice triggers neutrophil migration into the neighboring cord parenchyma, with a subset extruding Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (i.e., undergoing NETosis). Thus, our model closely resembles early-stage CNS lesions observed in patients with NMO (8).

Figure 1 Neutrophils infiltrating and extruding extracellular traps (NETosis) in NMO mouse spinal cord. (A) Experimental design: catheter inserted via cisterna magna into L4 subarachnoid space (yellow circle, Evans blue verification). Subcutaneous osmotic pump continuously infuses AQP4-IgG or control mouse IgG (1.2 μg/d, in 12 μL). Rotarod motor training, days –3, –2, –1; testing, days 0, +1, +2, +3, +4, and +5. Terminal transcardiac perfusion: cord harvested for immunohistochemical and flow cytometric analyses. (B) Cord-infiltrating neutrophils (Cytek analysis), IgG infusion days 1, 3, and 5. Control mice (first panel) infused 3 days with normal mouse IgG. AQP4-IgG recipients: panels 2–4 (3 mice/group). t-SNE, t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding. (C–E) IgG infusion day 3: representative images (C and D) and quantification (E) of neutrophils (Ly6G+MPO+) in lumbar parenchyma (4 mice/group). Higher magnification box in C shows neutrophils (magenta) and nuclei (blue). (D1 and D2) Higher magnification Ly6G+MPO+ netting neutrophils in AQP4-IgG-infused cord. (F and G) IgG infusion day 3: representative images in lumbar cord; Ly6G+ cluster (top right, control dorsal cord [yellow arrow] is subarachnoid inflammation at catheter site). Higher magnification of F shows neutrophils in AQP4-IgG recipient white matter, in or around a blood vessel surrounded by Cx3cr1GFP+ microglia/macrophages. Ly6G+ neutrophils quantified in cord section; 4 mice/group (G). (H) Representative images: CD31+ blood vessels and Ly6G+ neutrophils in AQP4-IgG recipient mouse lumbar cord, day 3. Higher magnification boxed Ly6G+/CD31+. Higher magnification (split and merged) boxed Ly6G+ and CD31+. 3D Imaris rendering of Ly6G+ neutrophils (green) and CD31+ vessel (red; transparent) in H2. (I) Lumbar cord distribution of NE+ neutrophils in ventral horn, meninges, and dorsal horn, day 5 (4 mice/group). (J) DAPI+ multilobed nucleus (blue) in Ly6G+ neutrophil (red, round- and rod-shape) and cytoplasmic MPO+ granule protein. 3D rendering and segmentation images show morphology of neutrophil’s nucleus. One-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (B). Unpaired t test in E, G, and I.

Neutrophils interact with microglia in NMO. Microglia potentially respond to local cues emanating from many cell types in evolving CNS lesions induced by subarachnoid AQP4-IgG infusion (16, 20–22). Lumbar cord confocal images of mice with genetically GFP-tagged microglia (Cx3cr1GFP) revealed Ly6G-immunostained neutrophils in proximity to microglia (Figure 2A, left). Imaris 3D rendering of those images revealed potential foci of neutrophil-microglia physical interaction (Figure 2A, middle and right). Near-infrared branding by 2-photon microscopy (Figure 2B) allowed electron microscopy (EM) acquisition of higher resolution images (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Serial block-face scanning electron microscopy enabled the cells of interest observed in confocal images to be identified: microglia (green), neutrophil (red), and 2 neurons (blue) (Figure 2C and Supplemental Video 1). 3D reconstruction based on serial EM images and confocal images confirmed 2 types of physical neutrophil-microglial interactions (Figure 2, C–F): neutrophil soma-microglial process and neutrophil soma-microglial soma. The percentage of each neutrophil interaction type (Ly6G+, MPO+, DAPI+ nucleus multilobed) was enumerated by employing high-resolution Z-stacked confocal images and subsequent 3D rendering (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Videos 2 and 3): 47% contacted microglial processes (Figure 2, E1 and F) and 19% contacted microglial somata (Figure 2E2); approximately 34% had no microglial contact (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 2 Neutrophil-microglial contacts in lumbar parenchyma, AQP4-IgG infusion day 3. (A) Confocal image identifies putatively interacting microglia (Cx3cr1GFP+, green) and neutrophil (Ly6G+, red) adjacent to a neuronal soma (NeuN+, blue); subsequent images are Imaris 3D rendering. (B) Cord region of interest containing contacting neutrophil-microglia; laser-branded frame by 2-photon imaging; magnified. (C) Serial block-face scanning electron microscopy (SBF-SEM) shows ultrastructurally the same neutrophil, microglia, and 2 neurons boxed in A. Yellow arrows (magnified, C1) indicate contacting microglial-neutrophil somata edges (green and red lines in C2). (D) 3D serial reconstruction of contacting microglial-neutrophil somata in C (Supplemental Video 1, Z-stack). (E) Representative confocal image (left, 2,048 × 2,048 pixel; ×63 objective lens) and 3D rendering image (right) show microglial process and soma interacting with Ly6G+ neutrophils in lumbar parenchyma of AQP4-IgG recipient (Supplemental Video 2, Imaris). (F) Representative 3D rendering image shows netting (MPO+) neutrophil interacting with microglial processes in lumbar parenchyma of AQP4-IgG-recipient. High power shows microglial process-neutrophil soma physical interaction (Supplemental Video 3, Imaris). Multilobed nucleus, DAPI+ (blue). IBA1, ionized calcium-binding adapter molecule 1. (G–I) Serial histopathologic sections of NMO patient’s early spinal cord lesion. (G) White matter parenchyma shows intact myelin (Luxol fast blue) with infiltrating neutrophils and eosinophils close to a penetrating vessel. Neutrophil infiltration area, right upper inset; 2 infiltrated neutrophils in right lower inset have multilobed nuclei (arrow). (H) AQP4 immunoreactivity is reduced in this region; the adjacent area (right inset) retained AQP4. (I) CD68 (KiM1p) immunostain identifies macrophages/microglia in this non-demyelinated lesion. (J) Neutrophils among P2Y12+ microglia; magnification (inset box right) shows 3 neutrophils (segmented nuclei, hematoxylin-stained) abutting microglial processes. Arrows indicate neutrophils contacting microglia.

To investigate the pertinence of these findings to lesion evolution in patients with NMO, we immunohistochemically analyzed early lesions in the spinal cord of a patient (NMO case 1). In white matter (Figure 2G), myelin remained intact, and a penetrating blood vessel was surrounded by abundant granulocytes (predominantly neutrophils). AQP4 immunoreactivity in that region was reduced (Figure 2H) by comparison with an adjacent region in the same section, and microglial/macrophage activation was prominent (Figure 2I). Consistent with findings in the mouse model, we observed P2Y12+ microglia interacting with neutrophils in the early pre-demyelinating lesion of this patient’s spinal white matter (Figure 2J). We next assessed BBB integrity in the mouse model by evaluating, on days 3 and 5 of AQP4-IgG infusion, the distribution of endogenous fibrinogen (340 kDa) and dextran red (70 kDa) injected 40 minutes prior to perfusion and of the immunostained endothelial tight junction protein, Claudin-5 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). No BBB leakage was evident (Supplemental Figure 4D). Thus, the prominent neutrophil infiltration is not due to BBB compromise. Documentation of CNS-infiltrating neutrophils interacting physically with microglia in early spinal cord lesions of AQP4-IgG–infused mice and in a patient with acute NMO supports a pathogenic role for neutrophils in early-stage NMO lesions.

Neutrophils drive microglial activation and motor impairment initiated by AQP4-IgG binding to astrocytes. To investigate potential roles of infiltrating neutrophils in neuropathology and motor dysfunction induced by AQP4-IgG, we depleted mature neutrophils by twice injecting Ly6G-specific IgG (100 mg/kg i.p.), 2 days before subarachnoid catheter insertion (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Flow cytometry confirmed loss of circulating neutrophils (Figure 3B); the proportion of mature neutrophils (Gr1hiCD11b+, Gr1hiMPO+) among total circulating myeloid cells (CD45+CD11b+) was significantly reduced in anti-Ly6G-IgG–treated mice compared with isotype control-IgG–treated mice (Figure 3B and t-SNE heatmap in Figure 3C). Conversely, the fraction of immature myeloid cells (Gr1intCD11b+) and neutrophils (Gr1intMPO+) was compensatorily increased in mice depleted of mature neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). Similarly, peripheral resident MPO+ (NET) cells were rarely detected in the lung sections of anti-Ly6G-IgG–treated mice (Figure 3D). Mice treated with isotype control-IgG exhibited worsening motor impairment and morphologic evidence of microglial activation in lumbar cord parenchyma during AQP4-IgG infusion; neither outcome was observed in neutrophil-depleted recipients of AQP4-IgG (Figure 3, E–G, and Supplemental Video 4). The peak of neutrophil infiltration (day 3 of AQP4-IgG infusion) coincided with morphologically evident microglial activation but preceded peak motor impairment (Figure 3G), which continued beyond day 5 but reversed spontaneously over the course of 3 weeks after stopping AQP4-IgG infusion at day 7 (Figure 3, H and I). The significant correlation between rotarod latency to fall and microglial area expansion (Figure 3J) suggests that microglial activity influences motor impairment severity. Indeed, microglial ablation did mitigate motor impairment (Supplemental Figure 6), consistent with our earlier report (16). These data indicate that, in NMO lesion evolution, infiltrating neutrophils or their secreted products enhance microglial activation and the motor impairment initiated by AQP4-IgG binding to astrocytes.

Figure 3 Microglial activation and motor impairment by AQP4-IgG requires CNS-infiltrating neutrophils. (A) Timeline for injecting neutrophil-depleting anti-Ly6G-IgG or isotype control-IgG (100 mg/kg, i.p.), inserting lumbar subarachnoid catheter, infusing AQP4-IgG, and rotarod testing. (B) Flow cytometry confirms neutrophil ablation efficiency (percentage CD45+CD11b+Gr1+MPO+ cells among peripheral CD45+CD11b+ cells). (C) (Upper) t-SNE analysis of CD45+ immune cell subtypes from lumbar spinal cords of control and neutrophil-depleted mice. (Lower) Quantification of data in B (3 mice/group). (D) Representative confocal images of neutrophils in lungs of mice receiving neutrophil-depleting anti-Ly6G-IgG or isotype control-IgG (3 mice/group). (E) Microglial activation, reflected by Cx3cr1GFP signal, in corresponding lumbar cord regions of mice without and with neutrophil ablation (by Ly6G-IgG or isotype control-IgG) after 3 days’ infusion with normal control mouse IgG or AQP4-IgG. (F) Quantification of microglia-occupied areas in E (n = 4–5 mice per group). (G) Motor function, reflected by rotarod test, in neutropenic mice (anti-Ly6G-IgG–treated) and non-neutrophil-ablated (isotype control-IgG–treated) during 5 days’ infusion of AQP4-IgG or normal control mouse IgG (0.1 μg/μL; time: F (2.415, 28.98) = 4.838, P = 0.0113; treatment: F (2, 12) = 12.46, P = 0.0012; interaction: F (10, 60) = 7.100, P < 0.0001; n = 5 mice per group). (H) Experimental design: WT mice were continuously infused with Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG by osmotic pumps for 7 days from day 0; infusion was discontinued at day 8. (I) Motor impairment worsened progressively in AQP4-IgG recipients, with nadir at day 8. Continued rotarod testing for another 3 weeks showed progressive motor recovery from day 8. (J) Correlations between microglial activation state (lumbar microglial area) and latency to fall in rotarod test. Simple linear regression (1 dot represents 1 mouse at day 3 of IgG infusion). Statistics: C used t test; Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparisons test (1-way ANOVA) in F; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post hoc test in G and I.

Neutrophil-derived C5a enhances NETosis and microglial activation to initiate motor impairment. Levels of C5a, the chemoattractant polypeptide cleavage product of complement C5 protein that recruits and activates neutrophils (23, 24), are elevated in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients with established NMO, in both attack and remission stages (25). We initially assumed that C5 protein was produced and secreted by AQP4-IgG–activated astrocytes as the source of C5a promoting early CNS infiltration and maturation of neutrophils (26). However, we did not detect C5 proenzyme immunoreactivity in any spinal parenchymal cell of mice infused 5 days with AQP4-IgG (Supplemental Figure 7). Further, we found no C5a immunoreactivity in astrocytes (Figure 4A), and very few IBA1+ macrophages/microglia or infiltrating CCR2+ monocytes were C5a positive (Figure 4, B and C). Instead, the cytoplasm of infiltrating MPO+ neutrophils accounted for more than 90% of C5a immunoreactivity (Figure 4, C–E). Thus, activated neutrophils appear to be the initial source of C5a in the evolving spinal cord lesion of this mouse NMO model. To support this contention, we analyzed C5a and C5 in cultured neutrophils stimulated by TNF-α. In agreement with the CNS immunohistochemical findings, cytoplasmic C5a was prominent, and in some neutrophils, C5 holoenzyme was detected after TNF-α stimulation (Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 Neutrophil-derived C5a enhances NET production and activates microglia via C5aR1 signaling. (A and B) Gray matter of AQP4-IgG recipient mice, C5a immunoreactivity was not seen in GFAP+ astrocytes (A) and rarely seen in IBA1+ microglia/macrophages (B). (C) Triple immunostaining of lumbar cord of AQP4-IgG recipient mice revealed C5a in neutrophils (MPO+, left) and monocytes (CCR2-GFP+, enhanced by anti-GFP-IgG, right). (D) The percentage of spinal cord cells expressing C5a in AQP4-IgG-infused mice (n = 4 mice per group). (E) Colocalization analysis of C5a and MPO signals in C using Zen software. (F and G) Confocal images of neutrophil (Ly6G, red) containing C5a (green in F), and C5 (green in G) after TNF-α incubation in vitro. Granule protein, MPO+, magenta; nuclear segmentation, DAPI+, blue. BF, bright-field. (H) Lumbar cords from IgG-infused mice were dissociated enzymatically and subjected to high parametric flow cytometric analysis. (I) t-SNE maps identifying CD11b+, Ly6G+, Cx3cr1+, and C5aR1+ cells and their expression levels among CD45+ immune cells. (J) Public database (Brain RNA-Seq) documents that C5ar1 mRNA in normal mouse brain is predominantly expressed in microglia/macrophages. (K) Flow cytometric plot shows that neutrophils infiltrate the lumbar cord in WT mice and in C5ar1-deficient mice at day 3. (L) Quantification of the percentage of neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C– cells among CD45+CD11b+ cells) in K (n = 4 mice per group). (M) Motor function, assessed by rotarod performance (latency to fall), in WT and C5ar1–/– mice infused with AQP4-IgG or (only C5ar1–/– mice) normal mouse IgG (0.1 μg/μL, n = 6 mice per group). (N) Motor function of mice assessed as rotarod fall latency; treatment: F (1, 6) = 9.961, P = 0.0197; n = 6–7 mice per group. Statistics: D used Tukey’s post hoc multiple comparisons test in (1-way ANOVA); t test in J; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post hoc test in M and N.

We next evaluated C5aR1 expression on subsets of leukocytes enzymatically dissociated from spinal cord tissue of IgG-infused mice (Figure 4H; gating strategy, Supplemental Figure 1). Microglia and neutrophils highly expressed C5aR1; monocytes and lymphocytes expressed low levels (Figure 4I). These data accord with a public transcriptomic database showing high C5ar1 mRNA expression in microglia/macrophages of unperturbed mouse CNS tissue (Figure 4J, Brain RNA-Seq). The scarcity of lumbar cord–infiltrating neutrophils on day 3 in C5ar1–/– mice (Figure 4, K and L) implicates C5a/C5aR1 signaling as the mediator of neutrophil infiltration and subsequent neutrophil-microglial interaction. Consistent with our observations in neutrophil-immunodepleted mice (Figure 3G), genetic deletion of C5ar1 or pharmacological inhibition of its function by PMX 205 (10 mg/kg) (Figure 4, M and N) mitigated motor impairment.

Spinal gray matter is inflamed in patients with early-stage NMO (27–30). To investigate the functional outcome for microglia activated by C5aR1 signaling in this mouse model, we evaluated microglial lysosomal activity in the lumbar ventral horn at the peak of neutrophil infiltration (day 3 of AQP4-IgG infusion). Application of masking and 3D Imaris rendering at the single-cell level revealed prominent CD68+ phagolysosome structures within expanded microglial cytoplasm (Figure 5A). By contrast, CD68+ lysosome expansion was not detected in C5ar1–/– mice (Figure 5A). The morphological alterations in spinal microglia on day 3 (quantitated in Figure 5B) presumably reflect their response to cues promoting lesion progression (31). Analysis by Imaris 10 AI-powered filament tracer revealed morphological alterations in the early response of WT mice to subarachnoid AQP4-IgG infusion, namely shorter microglial processes with less branch complexity (Figure 5C). The reduced complexity of processes in ventral gray matter microglia in the early-stage NMO lesion coincided with phagolysosomal expansion. Neither change was observed in microglia of AQP4-IgG–infused C5ar1–/– mice. Together, these results reveal that the C5a/C5aR1 signaling pathway is a critical contributor to microglial activation in this model of NMO.

Figure 5 C5ar1 deficiency abrogates downstream microglial activation response to AQP4-IgG infusion. (A) Representative confocal images from lumbar cord of wild-type (WT) and C5ar1-/- mice infused with normal IgG or AQP4-IgG. Lysosomal CD68 immunoreactivity (red) is more abundant in microglia (green) of WT recipients of AQP4-IgG than in C5ar1–/– recipients. Imaris 3D rendering images illustrate the magnitude of lysosomal expansion. (B) ImageJ (NIH) analysis of the percentage area occupied by lysosome inside microglia in the lumbar cord of different experimental groups; treatment: F (1, 20) = 51.35, P < 0.0001; genotype: F (1, 20) = 14.17, P = 0.0066; n = 5–6 mice per group. (C) Sholl analysis of microglial branching revealed by Imaris AI-powered filament tracing, which counts the number of microglial filaments intersected by 1 μm spherical steps. Treatment: F (77, 3,730) = 39.35, P < 0.0001; radius: F (3, 95) = 17.02, P < 0.0001; n = 19–32 microglia from 5 mice per group. Two-way (treatment × genotyping) ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post hoc multiple comparisons test in B. Two-way repeated measures ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post hoc test in C.

Lack of C5aR1 alleviates motor neuronal oxidative stress and lipid droplet accumulation. Weakness or paralysis in NMO attacks (32), and in rodent NMO models induced by intrathecal AQP4-IgG infusion (16, 33, 34), reflects functional impairment of spinal motor neurons. To better understand the pathophysiologic events linking dysfunction of motor neurons to initial astrocyte activation and secondary activation of neutrophils and microglia, we evaluated cytoplasmic Nissl body staining and immunoreactivities of cytoplasmic choline acetyltransferase (ChAT) and nuclear-cytoplasmic HuD proteins as indices of neuronal health during AQP4-IgG infusion. Nissl body and ChAT staining loss was observed in motor neurons on day 3, but consistent with the behavioral data (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 8), losses were transient and normalized by day 28 after stopping IgG infusion on day 7 (Figure 6, A–D).

Figure 6 C5ar1 deficiency ameliorates neuronal dysfunction and lipid droplet accumulation in motor neurons. (A) Experimental design: mice were infused continuously with AQP4-IgG using osmotic pumps from day 0 through day 7. (B–D) Quantification of Nissl bodies (B), Nissl area (C), and percentage area occupied by ChAT+ motor neurons in gray matter of lumbar cord of Ctrl-IgG–infused mice at day 3, AQP4-IgG–infused mice at days 3, 14, and 28. (E–H) Representative images of Nissl bodies (red) in ventral gray matter (vGM) neurons of wild-type and C5ar1–/– mice at day 3. Boxed areas are enlarged on the right. (I and J) Numbers and sizes of Nissl body+ neurons in vGM (n = 8 mice per group). (K) Representative motor neuron confocal images and quantification in vGM of WT mice infused with Ctrl-IgG or AQP4-IgG and C5ar1–/– mice infused with AQP4-IgG or control-IgG (not shown). HuD+ (green); ChAT+ (magenta). (L and M) Numbers of ChAT+ motor neurons (MNs) and their percentage among total neurons (HuD+ in vGM) (n = 4 mice per group). (N) Representative images of BODIPY+ lipid droplets (green) in ChAT+ motor neurons (gray) and NeuN+ neurons (gray) in vGM of WT and C5ar1–/– mice infused with AQP4-IgG. 3D reconstruction of BODIPY+ lipid and NeuN+ neurons (right). (O) Quantification of lipid droplet numbers in the cytoplasm of NeuN+ neurons. (P) Representative images of 4-HNE (peroxidative stress marker) in ChAT+ motor neurons. (Q and R) Q, Quantification of 4-HNE and ChAT immunoreactivity intensities across 30 μm neuronal diameter; R, presented as mean ± SEM (n = 20 neurons from 4 mice per group). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc in B–D, L, M, and O; 2-way (treatment × genotyping) ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post hoc multiple comparisons test in I and J; t test in R.

On day 3, Nissl bodies in ventral gray matter neurons exhibited a 41% reduction in both number and average area in AQP4-IgG–infused mice (Figure 6, E, F, I, and J); the number of ChAT+ neurons (exclusively motor neurons) was 75% reduced, and the percentage of ChAT+/HuD+ neurons was 70% reduced (Figure 6, K–M). However, total numbers of HuD+ neurons in ventral gray matter did not differ significantly in control-IgG and AQP4-IgG recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). AQP4-IgG recipient mice lacking C5aR1 signaling did not exhibit Nissl body loss (Figure 6, G–J). These observations implicate neutrophil-microglial signaling through C5aR1 in the mediation of motor neuron dysfunction in this mouse NMO model. We next evaluated large ChAT-containing ventral horn neurons for morphologic evidence of dysfunction downstream of AQP4-IgG binding to astrocytes. The 75% reduction in numbers of motor neurons expressing ChAT suggests that the observed Nissl body loss reflects impaired motor neuron function, rather than actual neuronal loss. In mice with genetically ablated C5aR1 signaling, motor neuronal ChAT immunoreactivity was retained at an apparently critical early stage of NMO evolution. The lack of significant difference between WT mice receiving control-IgG or AQP4-IgG in numbers of ventral horn interneurons (HuD+/ChAT–) (Supplemental Figure 9E) implies an inherent susceptibility of spinal motor neurons (HuD+/ChAT+) to functional impairment in NMO.

We investigated next whether disruption of astrocyte function, prior to terminal immune-mediated lysis, might impact neuronal lipid metabolism. Application of the neutral lipid stain BODIPY 493 revealed early accumulation of cytosolic lipid droplets in motor neurons during AQP4-IgG infusion (Figure 6, N and O). Significantly fewer lipid droplets were found in corresponding neurons of control-IgG recipient mice (Figure 6O). To determine whether lipid droplet accumulation paralleled lipid peroxidation in motor neurons, we immunostained for the oxidative stress product, 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE). Its enhancement coincided with lipid droplet accumulation (P < 0.0001 for 4-HNE; P = 0.0020 for ChAT; Figure 6, P–R). Importantly, lipid peroxidation and droplet accumulation in spinal motor neurons did not differ significantly in C5ar1-deficient recipients of AQP4-IgG and WT recipients of control-IgG. Thus, neuronal lipid droplet accumulation and lipid oxidation in neurons is a C5aR1 signaling–dependent pathophysiological phenomenon occurring early in the evolving NMO lesion, independent of cytolytic complement lesioning.

Microglia are required for AQP4-IgG to induce astrocytic production of CXCL1. Early experimental models of NMO, both in vitro (26) and in vivo (35), implicated a pathogenic role for granulocytic CNS infiltration. Astrocyte-derived CXCL1 is known to drive neutrophil transmigration in mouse models of viral encephalitis (36) and ischemic stroke (37). To investigate whether CXCL1 protein production is upregulated following ligation and internalization of astrocytic AQP4 by IgG, we incubated WT or Aqp4–/– mouse astrocytes with pathogenic or nonpathogenic monoclonal AQP4-IgGs; IFN-γ plus TNF-α served as a control activator of astrocytes (Figure 7A). Aqp4–/– mouse astrocytes were confirmed AQP4 deficient by immunoblotting (Figure 7B). Compared with the effect of nonpathogenic C-terminal cytoplasmic domain–reactive AQP4-IgG (mCCD, control), the immunofluorescence staining intensity of cytoplasmic CXCL1 was increased 244-fold (P = 0.0002; Figure 7, C and D) after 48 hours’ exposure to the pathogenic AQP4-IgG (mECD, extracellular domain–reactive), and secreted CXCL1 levels (detected by ELISA) rose significantly (1,305 pg/mL versus 159 pg/mL; P = 0.0010; Figure 7, C and D). However, in WT glial cultures depleted of microglia, pathogenic AQP4-IgG increased CXCL1 production only 8-fold (Supplemental Figure 10). Furthermore, the cytoplasmic CXCL1 increase was significantly attenuated when pathogenic AQP4-IgG was applied to Aqp4–/– astrocytes, despite co-culture with microglia (Figure 7D; upper, P = 0.0010; lower, P = 0.0001). These findings indicate that upregulated astrocytic production and secretion of CXCL1 by AQP4-IgG requires microglia-astrocyte interaction.

Figure 7 Microglia are required for pathogenic AQP4-IgG to upregulate CXCL1 in cultured mouse astrocytes. (A) Experimental design of the IgG binding to AQP4 on astrocytes in primary glial cultures established from wild-type and Aqp4–/– pup brains. Microglia were depleted by treating Clodrosome (100 μg/mL) before subculture. Two days after adding IgG or cytokines, CXCL1 production was assessed by immunostaining or ELISA. (B) Immunoblot analysis of WT, Aqp4–/– primary glial cells using IgGs specific for AQP4 and actin (loading control). (C) CXCL1 immunoreactivity was assessed in wild-type and AQP4± cells exposed to a control nonpathogenic monoclonal mouse IgG specific for the AQP4 cytoplasmic C-terminal domain (CCD-AQP4-IgG, m5) or a pathogenic extracellular domain–reactive IgG (ECD-AQP4-IgG, m21) or to IFN-γ plus TNF-α cytokines. Astrocytes are identified by AQP4 and GFAP immunoreactivities; microglia by IBA1; DNA is blue (DAPI). (D) Cellular CXCL1 (upper) was quantified from fluorescence intensity in C images; secreted CXCL1 protein levels (lower) were quantified in the glial culture media by ELISA. (E) Experimental design: 2 groups of WT mice were infused continuously via spinal subarachnoid catheter (day 0 to day 7) with pathogenic ECD-AQP4-IgG or ECD-AQP4-IgG mixed with CXCL1-IgG. (F) Motor function of mice in E was assessed by rotarod test; time: F (8, 40) = 1.319, P = 0.2632; treatment: F (1, 5) = 16.38, P = 0.0098; interaction: F (8, 22) = 7.766, P < 0.0001; n = 4–5 mice per group. (G and H) Representative images at day 7 of IgG infusion and quantification of neutrophils (Ly6G+) in lumbar cord parenchyma (n = 4 mice per group). Higher magnifications (left corners) of boxed areas in G show neutrophils (magenta). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc in D; n = 4 wells in D; 2-way repeated measures ANOVA with Holm-Šídák post hoc test in F; t test in H.

To investigate whether blockade of CXCL1-mediated granulocytic trafficking in vivo might attenuate motor dysfunction in this mouse NMO model, we co-infused anti-CXCL1-IgG together with AQP4-IgG or control-IgG into the subarachnoid space for 7 days (Figure 7E). Behavioral testing revealed that inhibition of CXCL1 signaling prevented motor impairment by AQP4-IgG infusion. The motor performance of mice treated with anti-CXCL1-IgG (Figure 7F and Supplemental Video 5) was comparable to that of neutrophil-depleted mice (Figure 3G). Moreover, CXCL1 signaling blockade prevented neutrophil infiltration into the spinal cord in this NMO model (Figure 7, G and H). Thus, CXCL1-dependent neutrophil recruitment is a critical step in initiating an NMO attack.

A subpopulation of disease-associated microglia (dual positive for Galectin-3 and P2Y12) interacts with motor neurons. To investigate how microglia-neuron interactions might modulate neuronal function, we analyzed the surface phenotype of microglia in the ventral horn of mice by immunostaining microglial IBA1 and motor neuronal ChAT after infusing AQP4-IgG for 72 hours. 2D and 3D analyses revealed a significant increase in microglial contacts with somata of motor neurons in AQP4-IgG recipients (Figure 8, A–C) in comparison with control-IgG–infused mice. In AQP4-IgG recipients, the signal area for Galectin-3, a marker of disease-associated microglia (DAM), was 122% greater in microglia contacting neurons compared with microglia not contacting neurons (Figure 8D). Microglia are known to regulate neuronal activity by sensing neuron-derived ATP/ADP via the P2Y12 purinergic receptors enriched on their processes (31, 38–40). In the context of “NMO” disease evolution in AQP4-IgG–recipient mice, we found high expression of P2Y12 receptors on 38.5% of Galectin-3+ microglial clusters interacting with motor neurons (Figure 8, E and F). Further, these “NMO” DAM clusters were substantially fewer in the spinal cords of neutrophil-ablated mice (Figure 8G). Immunohistochemical analysis of a sublytic pre-demyelinated lesion in an archival NMO patient’s spinal cord that had lost AQP4 revealed P2Y12+ microglia (Figure 2, G–J, and Figure 8H, NMO case 1). A nondestructive demyelinated lesion from another patient with NMO contained Galectin-3+IBA1+ microglia and neutrophils (Figure 8H, NMO case 2) close to motor neurons. We interpret the unprecedented finding of dual expression of a disease-associated marker (Galectin-3) and a homeostatic marker (P2Y12) on motor neuron–associated microglia in the early precytolytic ventral spinal cord lesions of our mouse NMO model as evidence of a potentially previously unrecognized, transitional-state microglial subpopulation responding to infiltrating neutrophils.