Corrigendum for Humanized neurofibroma model from induced pluripotent stem cells delineates tumor pathogenesis and developmental origins

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI199700
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) is a common tumor predisposition syndrome caused by NF1 gene mutation, in which affected patients develop Schwann cell lineage peripheral nerve sheath tumors (neurofibromas). To investigate human neurofibroma pathogenesis, we differentiated a series of isogenic, patient-specific NF1-mutant human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) into Schwannian lineage cells (SLCs). We found that, although WT and heterozygous NF1-mutant hiPSCs-SLCs did not form tumors following mouse sciatic nerve implantation, NF1-null SLCs formed bona fide neurofibromas with high levels of SOX10 expression. To confirm that SOX10+ SLCs contained the cells of origin for neurofibromas, both Nf1 alleles were inactivated in mouse Sox10+ cells, leading to classic nodular cutaneous and plexiform neurofibroma formation that completely recapitulated their human counterparts. Moreover, we discovered that NF1 loss impaired Schwann cell differentiation by inducing a persistent stem-like state to expand the pool of progenitors required to initiate tumor formation, indicating that, in addition to regulating MAPK-mediated cell growth, NF1 loss also altered Schwann cell differentiation to promote neurofibroma development. Taken together, we established a complementary humanized neurofibroma explant and, to our knowledge, first-in-kind genetically engineered nodular cutaneous neurofibroma mouse models that delineate neurofibroma pathogenesis amenable to future therapeutic target discovery and evaluation.
Juan Mo, Corina Anastasaki, Zhiguo Chen, Tracey Shipman, Jason Papke, Kevin Yin, David H. Gutmann, Lu Q. Le
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e139807. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139807
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2025;135(20):e199700. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI199700
In Figure 3A of the original article, the GAP43 image was incorrect and was an inadvertent duplication of the Ku80 image in 3A. In Figure 7A of the original article, the GAP43 image was incorrect and was an inadvertent duplication of the SOX10 image in 7A. Additionally, in Supplemental Figure 3B, the Iba1 image was incorrect and was an inadvertent duplication of the SMA image in Supplemental Figure 3B. The corrected figure panels, based on the original source data, are provided below. The HTML and PDF versions of the paper have been updated and the supplemental file has also been corrected.
The authors regret the errors.