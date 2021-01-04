Humanized neurofibroma model from induced pluripotent stem cells delineates tumor pathogenesis and developmental origins

Differentiation of isogenic hiPSCs harboring patient NF1 mutations directly into SCPs. SCPs (SCPs) have previously been shown to contain the cells of origin for plexiform neurofibroma (4). These progenitors represent intermediate and multipotent stage neural crest–derived cells that emerge following neural tube closure during early embryonic development (15). SCPs provide essential survival signals for developing neurons (16) and guide multipotent cells to specific cell fates and locations (17). In rodents, SCPs are found in the dorsal root ganglion (DRG) (mouse, E12–14; rat, E14–15) (4, 18, 19), where they contribute to the generation of immature Schwann cells (iSCs), which later diversify into nonmyelinating (Remak) and myelinating Schwann cells.

For this reason, we differentiated isogenic hiPSCs (20) directly into SCPs using 50% DMEM/F12 plus 50% Neurobasal medium plus N2 and B27, supplemented with SB431542 (activin and a TGF-β inhibitor to prevent SMAD signaling, suppress pluripotency, and prevent mesoderm/endoderm induction), a GSK3 inhibitor (CHIR99021, to activate WNT signaling), and higher concentrations of neuregulin β-1 to support glial fate differentiation (21). Before differentiation, the cells formed colonies (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139807DS1), which are characteristic of hiPSCs, and were immunopositive for pluripotent markers, including NANOG, SOX2, Oct3/4, and TRA1-60 (Figure 1A). The pluripotency of these hiPSCs was also confirmed by teratoma formation (Supplemental Figure 1B). Following differentiation, the typical SCP cell shape (elongated bipolar or tripolar dendrites) was distinct from that of hiPSCs (Figure 1). The successful differentiation of hiPSCs into SCPs was confirmed by decreased Oct3/4 and NANOG expression (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and increased expression of SCP markers, including SOX10, HOXb7, GAP43, AP2a (Figure 1, B and C), and p75 protein (Figure 1B and Figure 2, A–C) as well as MPZ, CDH19, ITGA4, and PLP mRNA (Figure 2D). We found that the adult neural stem cell marker nestin was also expressed in these hiPSC-derived SCPs (hiPSC-SCPs) (Figure 1C). SOX10 and AP2a contribute to the gene regulatory network required for neural crest formation during the emigration of neural crest progenitors from the neural tube through an epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). The colocalization of SOX10 and HOXb7 in hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 1B) suggests that the SOX10-expressing cell population also contained HOXb7-expressing cells, which we previously found to contain the cells of origin for pNFs and cNFs in mice (6).

Figure 1 Differentiation of hiPSCs to SCPs. (A) Pluripotency of isogenic NF1+/+, NF1+/–, and NF1–/– hiPSCs was confirmed by expression of NANOG, Oct3/4, SOX2, and TRA1-60. (B) Differentiation of isogenic hiPSCs into SCPs was confirmed by negative staining for Oct3/4 on day 6 and positive staining for p75, SOX10, and HOXb7 on day 10. Yellow arrows depict the colocalization of SOX10 and HOXb7 in hiPSC-SCPs. (C) Differentiation of isogenic hiPSCs into SCPs was confirmed by positive staining for GAP43 and nestin on day 10 and for SOX10 and AP2a on day 20, respectively. The morphology was distinct from that of original hiPSCs 10 days after differentiation. BF, bright-field. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Figure 2 NF1 loss impairs Schwann cell differentiation by maintaining stemness. (A–C) Flow cytometry was performed to measure the percentage of p75+ cells after differentiation. (D) mRNA levels for SCP markers including MPZ, CDH19, PLP, SOX10, and ITGA4 were compared in NF1+/+, NF1+/–, and NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs. (E–G) hiPSCs were grown in SCP-DM for 4 days, followed by suspension culture for an extra 6–14 days. Neurosphere numbers were counted (E), and the average (Ave.) diameters were calculated (F) (n = 15–27/group). Comparisons among groups were performed by 1-way ANOVA. (G) Frequencies of isogenic hiPSC-SCPs were assessed as the percentage of cells that formed neurospheres. Comparisons among groups were performed by 1-way ANOVA. (H) Expression of neurofibromin, p-ERK (Thr202/Thr204), t-ERK, GAP43, SOX10, and p53 as determined by Western blotting in NF1+/– and NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs, with GAPDH used as an internal loading control. (I) Protein expression of neurofibromin, nestin, p-ERK, t-ERK, p-S6 (Ser240/244), t-S6, GAP43, SOX10, and p53 was measured by Western blotting in adeno-GFP virus–infected and adeno-Cre virus–infected E13.5 Nf1fl/fl DNSCs. (J) mRNA levels of stem cell markers (Ednrb, Lgr5, Sox2, Ccnd2, Cd133, Igf2bp2, Lif, Olfm4, and Hopx) and Schwann cell markers (MPZ, Ngfr, ErbB3, p75, Sox10, Dhh, S100β, and Krox20) were compared between GFP adenovirus–infected and Cre adenovirus–infected E13.5 Nf1fl/fl DNSCs. For the box-and-whisker plots in D, F, G and J, the plots show the median (line) and lower and upper quartiles (box), and the ends of the whiskers represent the lowest and highest values. Comparisons among groups were performed by 1-way ANOVA. D0, day 0; D10, day 10.

To determine whether these cells were proliferating, we incubated the cells with BrdU and then costained them for the SCP markers AP2a, SOX10, and HOXb7 (Supplemental Figure 1C). We observed colocalization of these SCP markers with BrdU, indicating that these cells were proliferating, with quantification showing that NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs had the highest numbers of proliferating cells (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F).

NF1 loss impairs Schwann cell lineage differentiation. Since neurofibromin functions as a negative growth regulator through its ability to accelerate the conversion of active GTP-bound RAS to inactive GDP-bound RAS, loss of NF1 results in RAS pathway activation, leading to aberrant growth of SLCs and the formation of neurofibromas (22, 23). In addition, neurofibromin also regulates the differentiation and proliferation of several nervous system cell types, including neural stem cells and neuroglial progenitors in vitro and in vivo in a cell type–, cell function–, and brain region–specific manner (24, 25).

To evaluate the role of the NF1 gene in SLC differentiation, we examined isogenic NF1+/+ (WT isogenic control), NF1+/– (heterozygous patient-based NF1 mutation), and NF1–/– (homozygous patient-based NF1 mutation) hiPSCs. First, following differentiation, we observed decreased expression of the Oct3/4 and NANOG pluripotent markers (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In addition, the percentage of p75-expressing cells (SCPs) among the isogenic lines decreased from 90.4% in NF1+/+ hiPSC-SCPs to 81.1% and 62.5% in NF1+/– and NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs, respectively (Figure 2, A–C). Second, we found that NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs had lower (2- to 8-fold change) mRNA levels of SLC markers, including MPZ, CDH19, PLP, SOX10, and ITGA4A (Figure 2D). Third, differentiated NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs expressed higher mRNA levels (2- to 10-fold change) of NCSC markers (TWIST, SLUG, and SNAIL) (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E) relative to their control NF1+/+ counterparts. Fourth, when we evaluated hiPSC-SCPs for the percentage or frequency of cells that could form self-renewing and multipotent neurospheres (26), NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs neurospheres had 11.84% larger average diameters, 58.82% greater numbers of neurospheres per well, and 84.61% higher frequencies of neurosphere formation relative to NF1+/+ hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 2, E–G). Taken together, these findings suggest that NF1 loss increased the number of SLC stem cells (SCPs) (19).

Next, we evaluated the effect of NF1 loss on SCP proliferation. While NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs had increased RAS activity at baseline relative to NF1+/+ controls (Supplemental Figure 2F), the addition of EGF further increased RAS-GFP levels in NF1+/+ and NF1+/– hiPSC-SCPs, but not in NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs (Supplemental Figure 2F). This result demonstrates that NF1 loss in SCPs results in maximal RAS activation. As a result, cell proliferation was maximally increased in NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs (Supplemental Figure 2G). Western immunoblotting revealed increased expression of GAP43 (Figure 2H and Supplemental Table 1), an essential marker for the cells of origin in neurofibroma, and slightly decreased expression of p53 (Figure 2H and Supplemental Table 1), which is important for regulating EMT and stemness (27). Interestingly, we consistently observed increased expression of total ERK (t-ERK) in NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 2H). This increase in newly synthesized ERK might additionally influence tumor formation by elevating the pool of activatable ERK (28). Collectively, these observations establish that NF1 loss delayed SLC differentiation, with NF1+/– and NF1–/– cells maintaining a more stem cell–like state, thus expanding the population of cells with the capacity to serve as the cells of origin for neurofibroma (4).

Next, we examined the impact of Nf1 inactivation on mouse embryonic DRG/nerve root neurosphere cells (DNSCs), which contain the cells of origin for plexiform neurofibroma (4) (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). Adeno-Cre virus–infected Nf1fl/fl DNSCs, in which Nf1 loss was confirmed at the DNA (Supplemental Figure 2J) and protein (Figure 2I) levels, had higher protein expression of the adult neural stem cell marker nestin (Figure 2I) and higher mRNA levels of other stem cell markers (Ednrb, Lgr5, Sox2, Ccnd2, Cd133, Igf2bp2, Lif, Olfm4, and Hopx) (Figure 2J), while concomitantly expressing lower mRNA levels of Schwann cell markers (MPZ, ErbB3, p75, Ngfr, Sox10, Dhh, S100β, and Krox20) (Figure 2J). We also observed that adeno-Cre virus–infected Nf1fl/fl DNSCs formed neurospheres, whereas GFP virus–infected Nf1fl/fl DNSCs did not form neurospheres following adenovirus infection (Supplemental Figure 2K). Similarly, Nf1 loss resulted in higher RAS activity (Supplemental Figure 2L) and cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2M) relative to the adeno-GFP virus–infected Nf1fl/fl DNSC controls. Mirroring our findings in the human SCPs, the addition of EGF further increased RAS activity in Nf1fl/fl-GFP virus–infected, but not Nf1fl/fl adeno-Cre virus–infected, DNSCs (Supplemental Figure 2L). In some neural lineages, NF1 loss increases PI3K signaling in addition to MAPK signaling (29). However, we did not observe elevated phosphorylated-S6 (p-S6) kinase levels in Nf1–/– DNSCs (Figure 2I). The higher levels of GAP43 protein (Figure 2I) and mRNA (Supplemental Figure 2N) (~15 fold change) in Cre virus–infected Nf1fl/fl DNSCs were consistent with levels detected in human NF1–/– iPSCs-SCPs (Figure 2H). These results reveal a precise coordination between proliferation and differentiation in SLCs relevant to neurofibroma development.

hiPSCs with patient NF1 mutations generate humanized neurofibromas in mice. During the differentiation of hiPSCs into migrating neural crest cells and SCPs, we discovered that the homeobox protein HOXb7 colocalized with SOX10 expression (Figure 1). Since we have previously shown that HOXb7 serves as a marker to trace the cells of origin for neurofibromas in mice (6), we hypothesized that these differentiated hiPSC-SCPs contain the tumor-initiating cells that could potentially give rise to neurofibromas within a permissive microenvironment. To test this hypothesis, we implanted SOX10/HOXb7-expressing NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs into the sciatic nerves of immunodeficient athymic (nu/nu) mice. These engrafted NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs survived, proliferated, and formed bona fide masses (plexiform neurofibromas) that completely recapitulated all the histological features of human plexiform neurofibromas, including hypercellularity, disorganization of the nerve tissue architecture, and Schwann cells with wavy nuclei (Figure 3, A and B). The neoplastic cells in these neurofibromas were immunopositive for the human-specific Ku80 marker, and all tumors contained S100β+, GAP43+, SOX10+, HOXb7+, and Iba1+ (macrophage marker) cells (Figure 3A, right sciatic nerve) with colocalization of Ku80 and GAP43, and had increased levels of p-ERK and p-s6 when compared with the control (Figure 3A, left sciatic nerve). These observations suggest that the neoplastic cells originated from the implanted NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs that differentiated into GAP43+ SLCs within a favorable nerve microenvironment. In contrast, when SOX10/HOXb7-expressing NF1+/– hiPSC-SCPs were implanted into the left sciatic nerve, the human-derived Ku80+ cells survived and differentiated into SLCs but did not generate neurofibromas (Figure 3A), confirming that NF1 loss is a requisite step for neurofibroma development. Interestingly, expression of the adult neural stem cell marker nestin, in addition to HOXb7, was seen in these human pNF lesions (Figure 3B), which mirrors the expression of nestin, HOXb7, and SOX10 in hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 1) and in E13.5 DNSCs (Figure 2).

Figure 3 NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs give rise to pNFs. (A) The non–tumor-bearing left sciatic nerve (SN) injected with NF1+/– hiPSC-SCPs and the neurofibroma-bearing right sciatic nerve injected with NF1–/– hiPSC-SCPs were fully characterized by H&E staining as well as immunostaining with the human-specific Ku80, GAP43, S100β, SOX10, HOXb7, p-ERK, p-s6, and Iba1 antibodies. Yellow arrows show the colocalization of GAP43+ and Ku80+ cells. Green arrows show GAP43+Ku80– cells. Black arrow shows the Meissner-like corpuscle in the neurofibroma. n = 5. (B) Characterization of human pNF tissue by H&E staining and immunostaining for GAP43, S100β, SOX10, HOXb7, and nestin. SN, sciatic nerve. Scale bars: 50 μm and 25 μm (inset in A).

The nerve microenvironment promotes neural crest stem cell differentiation into SLCs and the formation of neurofibromas. Previous studies have revealed that the local nerve microenvironment is important for neurofibroma formation (30). To examine this requirement, we differentiated hiPSCs into neural crest stem cells (NCSCs), a precursor stage of SLCs, as confirmed by decreased expression of the Oct3/4 pluripotency marker and increased expression of the NCSC markers p75 and HNK1 (Figure 4, A–C). Although activation of the bone morphogenetic pathway (BMP) suppressed the specification of NCSCs (31), addition of LDN193189, a potent BMP inhibitor, did not increase the expression of NCSC markers (e.g., p75), as previously reported in mice (32).These differences might reflect endogenous BMP expression in hiPSC lines (33) or the need for BMP during a critical developmental window in mice (34).

Figure 4 The nerve microenvironment promotes NCSC differentiation into SLCs and the formation of neurofibromas. (A–C) After differentiation, hiPSC-NCSCs were immunonegative for Oct3/4 on day 4, immunopositive for p75 on days 4, 8, and 20, and immunopositive for HNK1 on day 20. (D) hiPSC-NCSCs were subdermally injected into athymic mice. Formation of cartilage derived from injected Ku80+ cells was observed under the skin following NF1–/– hiPSC-NCSC implantation, but not in the left sciatic nerve after NF1+/+ hiPSC-NCSC implantation. n = 3. (E) hiPSC-NCSCs were injected into the sciatic nerves of athymic mice. Formation of cartilage and tumors with neurofibroma histological and molecular characteristics was observed in the right sciatic nerves following implantation of NF1–/– hiPSC-NCSCs. Colocalization of Ku80 and GAP43 was observed. The left sciatic nerve injected with NF1+/+ hiPSC-NCSCs was immunopositive for Ku80 but still well-organized, without histological features of neurofibroma. n = 3. White arrow points to tumor in the right sciatic nerve. Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (inset in E).

Importantly, when NF1–/– hiPSC–derived NCSCs (hiPSC-NCSCs) were subcutaneously implanted into nu/nu mice, we only observed the formation of cartilage (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3A), another neural crest cell–derived tissue. This cartilage was positive for p-ERK, indicating activation of MEK signaling and NF1 loss (Supplemental Figure 3A). In striking contrast, NF1–/– hiPSC-NCSCs implanted into the sciatic nerve generated both cartilage and cNFs (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 3). However, NF1+/+ hiPSC-NCSCs subcutaneously implanted or injected into the left sciatic nerve of the same mice did not generate neurofibromas (Figure 4E). To determine whether there might be other cells present in the microenvironment that provided critical support for cNF development, we immunostained for fibroblast, endothelial cell, macrophage, and mast cell markers, but observed no obvious differences between subcutaneously and sciatic nerve–implanted hiPSC-NSCSs (Supplemental Figure 3B). These findings confirm that, while hiPSC-NCSCs can give rise to different neural crest derivatives, including chondrocytes and SLCs in vivo, consistent with previous work (35), the local nerve microenvironment is essential for the differentiation of NF1–/– NCSCs into SLCs and the formation of neurofibromas.

Benign human-derived neurofibroma transformation into MPNSTs. Neurofibroma progression to MPNSTs in patients with NF1 occurs with a frequency of 8%–15% and is associated with additional genetic changes, including amplification and overexpression of oncogenic receptor tyrosine kinases (EGFR, PDGFR, MET) or growth factors (neuregulin-1, hepatocyte growth factor), coupled with a loss of tumor suppressor genes (CDKN2A, PTEN, TP53, or components of the polycomb-repressive complex 2 [PRC2]) (36–47). To model genetic cooperativity between NF1 loss and one of the other molecular events reported in human MPNSTs, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to mutate TP53 in NF1–/– hiPSCs. We confirmed the loss of NF1 and P53 expression in NF1–/– hiPSCs by Western blotting (Figure 5, A and B, Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 4C). As predicted, mRNA expression of the TP53 target gene p21 was likewise decreased (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Figure 5 Differentiation into SCPs of hiPSCs with loss of NF1 and TP53. (A and B) TP53 loss was genetically engineered using CRISPR/Cas9 in NF1–/– hiPSCs. Expression of neurofibromin, Cas9, and TP53 was measured by Western blotting. GAPDH was used as an internal loading control. (C) qPCR was performed to measure mRNA levels of TP53 and p21 in NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSCs. (D) After editing and single-cell clone selection, NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSCs retained their pluripotency, as verified by the expression of pluripotent markers (NANOG, SOX2, and Oct3/4). However, the SCP marker SOX10 was negative. Differentiation of NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSCs into SCPs was confirmed by fluorescence staining using SCP markers (SOX10, AP2a, p75, GAP43, and nestin). Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) mRNA levels of the indicated SCP markers were measured. (F) Cell proliferation was compared between NF1–/– sgScr hiPSC-SCPs and NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSC-SCPs using the CellTiter-Glo assay. Comparisons between groups were performed by 2-way ANOVA. Lum, luminescence. (G and H) mRNA levels of the indicated SCP markers (G) and stem cell markers (H) were compared between NF1–/– sgScr hiPSC-SCPs and NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSC-SCPs.

The pluripotency of NF1–/– single guide TP53 (sgTP53) hiPSCs was established by positive staining for NANOG, SOX2, and Oct3/4 (Figure 5D) and their ability to form teratomas (Supplemental Figure 4E). NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSCs were differentiated into SCPs, which was confirmed by expression of AP2a, p75, GAP43, SOX10, and nestin proteins (Figure 5D) and increased mRNA levels of HOXb7, SOX10, MPZ, CDH19, ITGA4, ErbB3, p75, and GAP43 (Figure 5E). Although NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSC-SCP proliferation was higher than that observed in NF1–/– single guide scrambled (SgScr) hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 5F), the expression of SCP markers (SOX10, MPZ, CDH19, p75, ITGA4, and ERBB3) was lower (Figure 5G). In contrast, the expression of stem markers (SOX2, SLUG, SNAIL, and TWIST) was higher in NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSC-SCPs relative to NF1–/– sgScr hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 5H). Consistent with prior mouse modeling experiments, implantation of SOX10+ NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSC-SCPs generated human MPNSTs similar to their human counterparts (Ku80+, S100β+, GAP43+, SOX10+, Ki67+, and mitotic marker p-histone-3+ cells) (Figure 6). These findings suggest that maintenance of a stem cell or earlier Schwann cell lineage stage probably contributes to malignant transformation (48).

Figure 6 Loss of NF1 and TP53 in hiPSC-SCPs drives MPNST development. After implantation of NF1–/– sgTP53 hiPSC-SCPs into the right sciatic nerve, MPNSTs were observed and characterized by H&E staining and expression of S100β, SOX10, GAP43, Ki67, Ku80, and p-H3. The inset shows the colocalization of GAP43+ and Ku80+ cells. The left sciatic nerve injected with medium served as a control. n = 3. Scale bars: 50 μm and 25 μm (inset).

SOX10-expressing cells contain neurofibroma-initiating cells. Because SOX10 is highly expressed in both neurofibromas and MPNSTs (Figures 3 and 6), we hypothesized that SOX10-expressing cells contain the tumor-initiating cells that give rise to neurofibromas. This hypothesis is supported by our observation of SOX10 and HOXb7 colocalization in hiPSC-SCPs (Figure 1) and the finding that HOXb7 serves as a marker to trace the cells of origin for neurofibroma (6). To test this hypothesis, we depleted Nf1 expression in SOX10 lineage–derived cells in mice by conditional transgenesis. Since Nf1 inactivation in noninducible (constitutive) Sox10-Cre mice results in neonatal lethality, we crossed tamoxifen-inducible Sox10-CreERT2 mice with Nf1fl/fl mice to generate Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mice. Following tamoxifen treatment, LacZ was expressed in the spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 5A) and sciatic nerve (Supplemental Figure 5B). We also confirmed tamoxifen-induced Nf1 recombination (49) (Supplemental Figure 5C). By 6 months after tamoxifen exposure (9, 50), these mice began to show clinical signs characteristic of pNF development (scruffy fur, hunched back, limping, limb paralysis) (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E) and had lower average body weights and worse survival compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). We also consistently observed that mice in the Nf1fl/– group died from tumor development much faster than did those in the Nf1fl/fl group (Supplemental Figure 5G). Spinal cord dissection revealed enlarged DRGs at the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar levels (Figure 7A). We also observed classic giant, diffuse pNFs within the left hind limb, causing left leg gigantism in some Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mice (Figure 7B). Histological and molecular analysis of these enlarged DRGs and legs revealed tumors that were immunopositive for S100β, GAP43, and SOX10 expression, as well as mast cell infiltration (Figure 7), similar to human pNFs (Figure 3B). We confirmed Nf1 loss in these tumors by genotyping and Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I).

Figure 7 SOX10-expressing cells contain proliferating tumorigenic cells for pNF. (A) Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mice treated with tamoxifen demonstrated neurofibroma formation, characterized by abnormally enlarged DRGs, as well as hypercellular and disorganized DRGs. The pNF was positive for S100β, GAP43, and SOX10 expression, with infiltration of mast cells. (B) A representative Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mouse treated with tamoxifen developed classic giant, diffuse pNFs (white arrow) with hyperpigmentation and thickening of the skin, which was positive for S100β, GAP43, and SOX10 expression, with mast cell infiltration. n = 43. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Next, we examined the role of NF1 in Schwann cell differentiation in vivo. In contrast to control mice, tamoxifen-treated Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1–mutant (Nf1fl/fl or Nf1fl/–) mice had more compact nerve bundles with fascicular tissue architecture (Supplemental Figure 6A). Longitudinal sections of the sciatic nerves showed hypercellular, but well-organized, tissue architecture in the Nf1-mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). The sciatic nerves of Nf1-mutant mice had multiple axons (TUBB3-stained axons) without myelin (MPZ-stained myelin) (Supplemental Figure 6B, middle and bottom panels), representing an undifferentiated stage. Transmission electron microscopic (TEM) analysis further revealed that the sciatic nerves of normal mice had predominantly myelinated axons with 1 surrounding Schwann cell. However, the sciatic nerves of Nf1-mutant mice contained many unmyelinated and immature axons (Supplemental Figure 6C, bottom left panel). Additionally, we observed increased numbers of cells between myelinated axons in the Nf1-mutant nerves relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 6C, bottom right panel). These in vivo observations in Nf1-mutant mice are consistent with our in vitro observation (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 2) that Nf1 loss impaired Schwann cell differentiation during development.

Temporal Nf1 deletion in SOX10+ cells generates nodular/discrete cNFs. In addition to developing plexiform neurofibroma, Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mice also developed multiple discrete skin papules on their backs and necks (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 7). To determine whether these lesions were restricted to the dermis, we carefully dissected the skin to demonstrate that all tumors were exclusively confined to the dermis, as seen in human cNFs (Supplemental Figure 7B). In this respect, Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mice recapitulated the characteristic body location, skin thickness, and cutaneous restriction of these tumors in their human counterparts. Importantly, when Sox10-CreERT2 expression was induced with tamoxifen in adult Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl R26-LacZ mice older than 1 month of age, multiple nodules formed that protruded from inside the skin (Supplemental Figure 7B), typical of human sessile cNFs (51). These tumors were more hypercellular relative to the adjacent healthy skin (Figure 8, A and B). The massive infiltration of LacZ+ cells (Figure 8A) expressing SOX10 (Figure 8A) confirmed that these neoplastic cells were of SOX10 lineage. The tumor area was also immunopositive for SLC markers (S100β, GAP43, SOX10) and contained Iba1+ macrophages and numerous mast cells (Figure 8A), which was distinct from the adjacent healthy skin (Figure 8B), similar to their human counterparts (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 SOX10-expressing cells contain proliferating tumorigenic cells for cNF. (A) Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl mice gradually developed discrete cNFs (white arrow), characterized by increased skin thickness, positive staining for SOX10, S100β, GAP43, and Iba1, with mast cell infiltration. (B) The area distant from the tumor sites of discrete cNFs was characterized by S100β, GAP43, and Iba1 expression and toluidine blue staining. (C) Tissue from a patient with cNF was positive for S100β, GAP43, Iba1, and SOX10. n = 38. (D) Cutaneous NF tumors from Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl R26-tdTomato mice before MEK inhibitor treatment (B.T.), after treatment with vehicle, and after treatment with the MEK inhibitor PD901 were harvested and stained for p-ERK, t-ERK (insets), and SOX10. n = 3 per treatment group. (E) Quantification of p-ERK+ cells. Comparisons among groups were performed by 1-way ANOVA. (F) Quantification of SOX10+ cells. Comparisons among groups were performed by 1-way ANOVA. (G) Quantification of tdTomato red intensity. n = 7–9/group. Comparisons among groups were performed by 1-way ANOVA. For the box-and-whisker plots in E, F, and G, the plots show the median (line) and lower and upper quartiles (box), and the ends of the whiskers represent the lowest and highest values. Scale bars: 50 μm and 25 μm (insets in D).

The MEK inhibitor selumetinib was recently approved by the FDA for treatment of pNFs. To provide proof-of-principle support for the use of this novel genetically engineered mouse cNF model for future preclinical drug testing, we topically treated cNFs developing in Sox10-CreERT2 Nf1fl/fl R26-tdTomato mice with the MEK inhibitor PD0325901 (PD901). A small cohort of mice (n = 3 per group) were treated thrice daily for 1 week, but then became weak and sick, requiring euthanasia. Analysis of the tumors before and after treatment with PD901 demonstrated that MEK inhibition decreased ERK activity within the cNF (Figure 8, D and E). Since these mice also harbor the R26-tdTomato red reporter, we monitored the response of Sox10-Cre+ cells to MEK inhibitor treatment using tdTomato red signal. Consistent with reduced p-ERK immunostaining, we found a reduction in SOX10+ (Figure 8F) and tdTomato red+ (Figure 8G) cells in the treated group compared with the before-treatment or vehicle-treated groups. This proof-of-principle experiment suggests that this murine cNF model may serve as a tractable platform for future preclinical drug studies.