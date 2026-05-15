Targeting RANKL-independent osteoclastogenesis overcomes denosumab resistance in models of ER+ breast cancer bone metastasis

Sex as a biological variable. All participants were female, reflecting the sex-specific demographics of BC. Accordingly, only female mice were used for orthotopic and metastatic tumor models.

Patient samples in experiments. This study complied with all relevant ethical regulations and included 247 breast tumor samples and 224 peripheral blood samples. The tumor cohort comprised 207 primary BC tissues (56 nonmetastatic BC, 48 denosumab-sensitive bone metastatic BC, and 103 denosumab-resistant bone metastatic BC) and 40 bone metastatic BC tissues (at bone), all histopathologically and clinically diagnosed at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University between 2020 and 2025. Peripheral blood samples included 145 from the above patients and 79 from additional patients with primary BC. Clinical characteristics of patients whose BC cells were used to establish CDX models are detailed in Supplemental Table 1. The study protocol was approved by the Institutional Research Ethics Committee of Sun Yat-sen University, permitting use of these clinical materials for research purposes. All samples were collected in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and written informed consent was obtained from each patient.

Collection of breast in situ tumor tissue specimens for high-throughput transcriptome sequencing. After tissue collection, samples were sent to the Sangon Biotech (Shanghai, China) Co., Ltd. for high-throughput sequencing. Key procedures included: RNA Extraction, Library Construction and Sequencing, Filtering of Clean Reads, Alignment with Ribosome RNA (rRNA), Alignment with Reference Genome, Quantification of Gene Abundance, Correlation Analysis of Replicas, and Principal Component Analysis.

Cell lines. Primary cell lines #1–#6 were established in our lab. HEK293T cells were sourced from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). All cell lines were cultured following standard protocols.

Tumor tissue processing. Fresh patient-derived tissue samples were briefly stored in MACS Tissue Storage Solution (Miltenyi Biotec, 130-100-008) to maintain viability prior to processing. In a sterile biosafety cabinet, samples were dissected using sterile scissors and scalpels to remove adipose and necrotic tissues. Portions of the tissue were cryopreserved at –80°C for subsequent RNA extraction and total protein isolation to assess gene expression. Another portion was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 24–48 hours, followed by paraffin embedding and sectioning for H&E staining and IHC analysis.

Humanization of mouse model. Female NCG-hairless mice (GemPharmatech, T003257), purchased from the GemPharmatech Co., Ltd, were raised in the SPF animal facility in the Laboratory Animal Resource Center at Sun Yat-Sen University. Specifically, mice were irradiated with a sublethal dose (1.0 Gy) and then injected intravenously with 2 × 104 human umbilical cord blood-derived CD34+ cells. Subsequently, the NCG-hairless mice would develop a human immune system, including macrophages.

Intracardiac injection. NCG hairless mice (T003257 GemPharmatech Co., Ltd) were raised in the SPF animal facility in the Laboratory Animal Resource Center at Sun Yat-Sen University. After mouse humanization, primary tumor cell #1/#2 w/o metastasis BC cells (5 × 105 cells in 100 μL PBS) were injected into the left cardiac ventricle.

BLI. Bone metastases were detected and quantified weekly after injection by BLI using IVIS 200 Spectrum (Revvity, USA). Mice were i.p.-injected with 150 mg/kg d-luciferin (MCE, HY-12591A) and anesthetized with 3% isoflurane 10 minutes before imaging.

Drugs. Mice received denosumab (MCE, HY-P9958) or its isotype control via subcutaneous injection in 100 μL PBS, twice weekly beginning at day 14 post-inoculation. Injections were performed using 29G insulin syringes (BD, 324826), with injection sites alternated between the left and right flank regions. TP-064 (MCE, HY-114965) was dissolved in DMSO and subsequently diluted in PBS to a final concentration of 2% DMSO. It was administered via intraperitoneal injection at a dose of 2.5 mg/kg, 9 times for a duration of 4 weeks. 29G insulin syringes were used, and injection sites were alternated between the left and right lower abdominal quadrants. EZM 2302 (MCE, HY-111109) was administered via oral gavage at a dose of 150 mg/kg, twice daily for 4 weeks. The compound was formulated in a vehicle of PBS containing a final concentration of 2% DMSO, with a typical administration volume of 100–200 μL per dose. Recombinant OPG-Fc (MCE, HY-P71017) was reconstituted in sterile PBS. It was administered via subcutaneous injection at a dose of 4 mg/kg, once weekly. The injection volume was 100 μL, using 29G syringes with alternating flank sites.

H&E staining. Sections were deparaffinized in xylene, rehydrated, and stained with Harris hematoxylin (5 min) and eosin (1 min). After dehydration and mounting, images were acquired using a Nikon ECLIPSE Ni-U.

Osteoclastogenesis assay. The mouse bone marrow cells (1 × 105) were cultured on 24-well clusters containing glass coverslips (Thermo Fisher Scientific, USA) and grown in the conditioned media (CM). Media were changed every other day. Osteoclasts were counted on day 6. The osteoclasts cultured on plastic dishes were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde/PBS (pH 7.4), and TRAP expression was examined by staining with a commercial kit (Sigma-Aldrich, 387A-1KT). Osteoclasts were defined as TRAP-positive multinucleated cells containing more than 3 nuclei.

ALP staining. TRAP/ALP Stain Kit (Takara, MK300) was used to perform ALP staining, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The cells cultured in 24-well plates were rinsed 3 times by PBS (pH 7.4) and fixated for 30 min using prechilled fixative. Next, ALP substrate solution was added, and cells were cultivated (room temperature, 15–45 min) in a darkroom. After that, cells with ddH2O were rinsed and filmed under an optical microscope. The absorbance at 405 nm of each well was measured with a microplate reader according to the manufacturer’s instruction.

IHC. IHC was performed by using an SP Rabbit and Mouse HRP Kit (Cwbio, CW2069S), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. IHC was performed on paraffin sections of BC tissues or animal tumors using anti-CrkL antibody (Abcam, ab151791).

IF staining. Cells were rinsed briefly with PBS (pH 7.4) and fixed in 4% (w/v) paraformaldehyde in PBS (pH 7.4) for 20 min at 37°C. We aspirated fixation solution and washed cells 2–3 times in PBS (pH 7.4) followed by the anti-CARM1 antibody (Abcam, ab307091). The secondary antibody was goat anti-rabbit IgG (H + L) conjugated with Alexa Fluor 594 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-11012), or we added 1:1,000 dilution of Phalloidin-iFluor 488 (Abcam, ab176753) in 1% BSA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, #PI37537) at room temperature for 20–90 minutes and rinsed cells 2–3 times with PBS (pH 7.4) (5 min/wash). Then cells were mounted with Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1306). The images were captured using the Leica SP8 STED 3X.

Measurement of human RANKL in mouse serum by ELISA. Blood samples were collected from the retro-orbital plexus of anesthetized mice at indicated time points. Following coagulation for 30 minutes at room temperature, samples were centrifuged at 2,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C to isolate serum, which was then aliquoted and stored at –80°C until analysis. The concentration of human RANKL (huRANKL) in the serum was quantified using a commercially available human-specific RANKL ELISA kit (Abcam, ab213841) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All samples and provided standards were assayed in duplicate. Briefly, serum samples were diluted appropriately with the provided assay diluent, added to the antibody-coated wells, and incubated. After washing, a biotinylated detection antibody was added, followed by streptavidin-HRP and a TMB substrate solution. The reaction was stopped with sulfuric acid, and the absorbance was measured at 450 nm (with a reference wavelength of 570 nm or 630 nm) using a microplate reader. The concentration of huRANKL in each sample was determined by interpolating the mean absorbance value against the standard curve generated from the known concentrations of the recombinant human RANKL standard.

Establishment of bone organoid model. The bone organoid model was established using a modification of the method as previously reported. In brief, 1.0 × 104 MSCs were seeded on demineralized bone matrix in a 24-well plate and cultured with differentiation medium for 10 days. The ALP staining and alizarin red mineral staining were, respectively used to characterize differentiation and mineralization by MSCs derived osteoblasts in osteogenic differentiation medium on day 10. Next,1.0 × 105 HSCs were added to each well and induced by 30 ng mL−1 MCSF (R&D Systems, 416-ML) for 14 days. In addition, TRAP staining and scanning electron microscopy were, respectively used to characterize differentiation and resorption pits were observed by HSCs-derived osteoclasts after coculture for day 14.

RNA isolation and qRT-PCR. The total RNA of BC cells was extracted using Trizol reagent (Invitrogen, USA) and the total RNA of BC tissues was extracted using Tissue RNA Purification Kit Plus (ES Science, China) according to the manufacturer’s instruction. Quantitative Real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (PCR) primers and probes were designed with the assistance of the Primer Express v 2.0 software (Applied BioSystems, USA). The real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) was performed using SYBR qRT-PCR Master Mix (Vazyme Biotech, China) on Roche LightCycler 480 II system (Roche, Switzerland).

Western blotting analysis. Tumor cells were immersed in RIPA buffer for lysis. Lysates were then subjected to centrifugation at 15,000 rpm for 45 min at 4°C to obtain the protein lysates in the supernatant. Cells were lysed in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 89900). The concentration of protein was detected by bicinchoninic acid (BCA) kit (Cwbio, CW0014S). Around 30 g protein was separated by 7.5%–12.5% SDS-PAGE and then transferred onto PVDF membrane (Millipore, Germany). The PVDF membranes were blocked with 5% bovine serum albumin (BSA) at RT for 1 hour and then incubated with anti-GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology, 8884), anti-CrkL antibody (Abcam, ab151791), anti-CARM1 antibody (Abcam, ab307091), anti-JNK1 + JNK2 + JNK3 antibody (Abcam, ab179461), anti-JNK1 + JNK2 + JNK3 (phospho T183+T183+T221) (Abcam, ab124956), overnight at 4°C respectively. A secondary antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, Anti-Rabbit:7074S, Anti-Mouse:7076S) was incubated for 1 hour at RT. Finally, the blots were detected by chemiluminescence kit (Millipore,WBKLS0500) and analyzed by Image Lab.

Extracellular vesicle isolation from cultured BC cells. Cells-conditioned culture medium was collected from approximately 95% confluent BC cells grown for 72 hours in 40 × 100 mm cell culture dishes with DMEM containing FBS depleted of bovine serum extracellular vesicles (EVs) by 24h ultracentrifugation at 120,000g, 4°C. The collected media was subjected to a centrifugation step of 400g for 10 min at room temperature (RT) to pellet and remove cells. All following centrifugation steps were performed at 4°C. Next, the supernatant was spun at 2,000g for 20 min to remove debris and apoptotic bodies. To pellet and collect large oncosomes (LOs), the supernatant was transferred into a centrifuge tube and centrifuged at 8,000g for 30 min to pellet LOs, which was resuspended in a large volume of phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) following ultracentrifugation at 8,000g for 30 min to precipitate LOs for further qNano analysis using NP2000nm nanopore. To remove any LOs’ contamination, the remaining supernatant was centrifuged at 10,000g for 30 min and transferred into a centrifuge tube for further centrifuging 40 min at 15,000g, and then the pellet was resuspended in a large volume of phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) following ultracentrifugation at 15,000g for 40 min to precipitate microvesicles (MVs) for further qNano analysis using NP800nm nanopore. To remove any remaining MVs, the media supernatant from the 15,000g step was passed through a 0.22 mm pore polyethersulfone (PES) filter (Millipore, USA). This supernatant (pre-cleared medium) was next subjected to ultracentrifugation at 120,000g for 4 hours in a SW32 Ti Rotor Swinging Bucket rotor (Beckman Coulter, CA) to sediment small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) for further qNano analysis using NP100nm nanopore. The crude sEV pellet was resuspended in a large volume of PBS followed by ultracentrifugation at 120,000g for 4 hours to wash the sample. At no time during the process were samples subjected to temperatures below 4°C.

Large oncosome uptake assay. Mouse bone marrow mononuclear cells were stained with Wheat Germ Agglutinin (WGA) conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, W11261) to label the cell membrane. Separately, large oncosomes were labeled with the lipophilic membrane dye DIL (Thermo Fisher Scientific, D3911). Labeled large oncosomes were then incubated with the WGA-stained cells. After incubation, cells were washed thoroughly with PBS to remove unbound vesicles. Cellular uptake was assessed by fluorescence microscopy or flow cytometry, where the internalization of DIL-red fluorescent oncosomes into the WGA-green stained cell population was analyzed.

Cytokine antibody array. By using human Cytokine Antibody Array (Raybio, AAH-CYT-G5) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, cytokines were detected in media of #3 BM-DenoS and #5 BM-DenoR. Membranes were blocked with the blocking buffer for 45 min, then incubated with 1 mL of samples containing protease inhibitor cocktail overnight at 4°C. After biotin-conjugated antibody and HRP-streptavidin incubation, chemiluminescence detection was performed.

ELISA detection. Peripheral blood samples from mice were collected and processed to obtain plasma or serum. ELISA detection was performed according the protocol. ELISA plates were coated with capture antibody overnight at 4°C, then blocked with a blocking buffer. Samples and standards were added to the wells, followed by detection antibody incubation. After washing, substrate solution was added for color development, and the reaction was stopped. Absorbance was measured, and data were analyzed to determine the concentration of the analyte in the samples.

In vitro RNA transcription, circularization, and purification. Linear RNAs were synthesized by in vitro transcription (IVT) from a linearized plasmid DNA template with the T7 polymerase promoter using a RiboMax Express Large Scale RNA Production system (Promega, P1320). After PCR amplification, 1 μg T7-DNA fragments were incubated with 0.5 mM dNTPs and 2 μl T7 RNA polymerase enzyme. Next, 2 mM GMP was introduced into the reaction mixture to phosphorylate the transcript at its 5′ end. IVT was carried out for 2 h at 37°C. After IVT, reactions were treated with DNase I (NEB, M0303S) for 15 min. The transcribed RNAs were ethanol-precipitated, followed by washing with 75% ethanol and finally resuspended in RNase-free water.

For in vitro circularization, a 20-nucleotide guide DNA oligomer acting as a template to link both ends of the linear RNA was designed and prepared. Next, 50 μg linear RNAs was incubated overnight at 16°C with T4 RNA ligase 1 (NEB, M0204L) within a 500 μl reaction volume. After ethanol precipitation, the RNAs were separated on denaturing urea polyacrylamide gel, followed by ethidium bromide staining and visualization. Circular or linear RNA bands were excised for RNA purification and further validated by RNase R treatment.

CRISPR-Cas9 knockout system. circCCDC50 knockout in BC cells was established using the CRISPR/Cas9 system as previously described (55, 56). Briefly, we designed single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) using an online tool (http://crispr.mit.edu/) and cloned them into the lenti-Cas9-eGFP vector (Addgene, 63592). Next, HEK293T cells were transduced with the lenti-Cas9-eGFP-sgRNA as well as pVSVg (Addgene, 8454) and psPAX2 (Addgene, 12260) to produce lentivirus. The viruses were concentrated with PEG5000 (Sigma Aldrich, Germany) and were used to infect BC cells. For circCCDC50, 2 sgRNAs flanking the target sequence were used at the same time. Next, GFP+ cells were isolated by FACS, followed by monoclonalization. Their deletion was verified by DNA sequencing.

RNA fluorescence in situ hybridization. Cy3-labeled circCCDC50 probes were designed and synthesized by RiboBio. A fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) kit (RiboBio, China) was used to detect the probe signals in BC cells according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. All images were captured using the AxioVision Rel.4.6 computerized image analysis system (Carl Zeiss, Germany).

RNase R/Actinomycin D. Total RNA (2 μg) was incubated with 3 U/μg RNase R (Epicentre Technologies, USA) for 15 min at 37°C. BC cells were transferred to 6-well plates and treated with 5 μg/ml actinomycin D when the number of cells reached 9 × 105, with samples collected at the indicated time points. The expression of circCCDC50 and the linear counterpart mRNA CCDC50 was analyzed by qRT-PCR.

Chromatin isolation by RNA purification. CircCCDC50 antisense probe was designed at the back-spliced site. All probes were synthesized with BiotinTEG at the 3′ end. The sequences of the probes were 5′-GTAGCTCAAGATGAATATGC-3′ (antisense probe) and 5′-GCATATTCATCTTGAGCTAC-3′ (sense probe).

RNA pulldown assay. The biotin-labeled circCCDC50 or control probe was incubated with streptavidin magnetic beads at room temperature for 1 h. Then the BC cell lysates were incubated with probe-beads complex at 4°C overnight for the binding of RNA-associated proteins to RNA. Subsequently, the RNA-protein complexes were washed 3 times and eluted from beads. The eluted proteins were finally analyzed by mass spectrometry or Western blot.

RNA immunoprecipitation. A Magna RNA binding protein immunoprecipitation kit was purchased from Millipore, and the experiment was conducted according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, a total of 5 × 107 cells were harvested and lysed using RIP lysis buffer. RNA-binding protein was immunoprecipitated using an anti-EIF4A3 specific antibody (Abcam, ab180573), and the retrieved RNA was subjected to qRT-PCR analysis. An anti-IgG antibody was used as a negative control. For the qRT-PCR analysis, circCCDC50 pre-mRNA Intron 1 was used as a nonspecific control, and lncRNA H19 was used as a positive control.

ChIP assay. The entire procedure was performed with the ChIP-IT Express Enzymatic (Active Motif, #53009) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, indicated cells were grown to 70%–80% confluence on 100-mm culture dish and were fixed with 1% formaldehyde to cross-link proteins to DNA. The cell lysates were sonicated to shear DNA into small uniform fragments. Equal aliquots of chromatin supernatants were then immunoprecipitated overnight at 4°C using anti-CARM1 (Immunoway, YT7982) and anti-RNA pol II (Proteintech, AB_2732926) with protein G magnetic beads. The cross-linked protein/DNA complexes were collected by magnetic pull down, then were eluted from beads by elution buffer. After reverse cross-link of protein/DNA complexes to free DNA, PCR was performed using specific primers. We used Human Negative Control Primer Set 1 (Active Motif, #71001) and Human Negative Control Primer Set 1 (Active Motif, #71011) as negative control primers.

Mass spectrometry. Proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE and silver stained. Mass spectrum analysis was then performed to find potential binding proteins. The gel bands were separated and digested by gel electrophoresis and enzymes. Sequentially, the peptides were extracted by acetonitrile, dissolved in 0.1% formic acid, and delivered onto a tandem self-packed C18 column. The liquid elution was prepared for mass spectrometry with an Orbitrap Fusion (Thermo, USA) at BGI Co. Ltd (Shenzhen, China). Mascot (v2.3) software and Proteome Discoverer 3.1 were used to analyze the raw file and search the UniprotKB database to identify the proteins.

Lentiviral preparation and transduction. For lentiviral preparation, HEK-293T (5 × 105) were transfected with target plasmids, 10 µg psPAX2 and 5 µg pMD2.G for 24 hours. After 24 hours culture, cells were incubated with fresh culture medium for another 48 hours. The viral supernatant was collected and incubated with BC cells, which are then selected by puromycin. The transfection efficiency was further analyzed by qRT-PCR.

Statistics. All data were presented as the mean ± SD. n represents the number of independent experiments performed on different mice or different batches of cells or different clinical tissues. Statistical analysis was performed using the Student’s 2-tailed t test and 1-way ANOVA. Bivariate correlations between study variables were calculated by Spearman’s rank correlation coefficients. Survival curves were plotted by the Kaplan–Meier method and compared by the log-rank test. The significance of various variables for survival was analyzed by univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. P values of 0.05 or less were considered statistically significant. Statistical analysis was performed using the GraphPad Prism 7.

Study approval. The present study was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Declaration of Helsinki, Belmont Report, and US Common Rule. The study protocol was approved by the Institutional Research Ethics Committee of Sun Yat-sen University, permitting use of these clinical materials for research purposes. All samples were collected in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and written informed consent was obtained from each patient.

Data availability. MS proteomics data from this study have been deposited in the iProX database (https://www.iprox.cn/page/SCV017.html?query=IPX0015408000) under accession number IPX0015408000. The transcriptome and circRNA sequencing data discussed in this publication have been deposited in the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) and are accessible via the following GEO Series accession links: GSE317129 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE317129) and GSE317130 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE317130). The values for all data points in the graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. The supporting data for the findings of this study are available from the corresponding authors upon request.