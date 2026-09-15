Systems genetics approaches model the heritable architecture of polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome

Sex as a biological variable. Female mice were used in this study because PMOS is defined by ovarian dysfunction and hyperandrogenism-associated reproductive and cardiometabolic phenotypes. Publicly available proteomic data from male and female participants in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study (65) were analyzed to assess sex-dependent differences.

Animals. Female inbred mouse strains were acquired from The Jackson Laboratory, and BXD strains were provided by the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. A complete list of strains, sources, and sample sizes is provided in Table 1. Mice were maintained under a 12-hour-light/dark cycle with ad libitum access to standard chow and water. All mice were housed in the same room under standardized conditions, including constant temperature, controlled ambient humidity, corncob bedding, and nestlet material. Mice received from The Jackson Laboratory or the University of Tennessee Health Science Center were allowed to acclimate for 2 weeks and underwent handling sessions before experiments. Female mice were 8–10 weeks of age at the start of treatment. All animal procedures were approved as described in the Study approval section.

Table 1 Complete list of mouse strains used in PMOS cohort study

Letrozole-induced PMOS model. The PMOS model was established using a protocol adapted from prior studies. Female mice, aged 8–10 weeks, received subcutaneous implants of letrozole or placebo pellets (3 mm diameter; Innovative Research of America) at the start of the study and again after 3 weeks to ensure continuous release of 50 μg/d letrozole over 6 weeks. Letrozole-treated and control mice were housed separately, with no more than 4 mice per cage. Mouse strains were selected based on availability from commercial or collaborative sources and to capture a range of hormonal and physiological variation that parallels heterogeneity observed in human PMOS cohorts. Clinical hormone ranges used to contextualize the mouse cohort are provided in Table 2.

Table 2 Clinical hormone ranges used to contextualize the mouse PMOS cohort

H3B-8800 treatment of PMOS mice. PMOS mice underwent subcutaneous micro-osmotic pump implantation after 3 weeks of letrozole treatment, concurrent with the second letrozole pellet insertion. Micro-osmotic pumps (ALZET model 1004; DURECT Corporation; 100 μL reservoir; flow rate, 0.11 μL/h; 28-day delivery duration) were filled under sterile conditions with either H3B-8800 (2 mg/kg/day) or vehicle (1:4 v/v, 20% DMSO, 80% PEG 400) and primed for 48 hours at 37°C in sterile saline to ensure immediate drug delivery upon implantation. For subcutaneous implantation, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane in oxygen using 5% isoflurane for induction by chamber and 2%–3% isoflurane for maintenance by nose cone on a heated platform maintained at 37°C. Adequate anesthesia was assessed by absence of the toe-pinch reflex. The dorsal fur over the upper back was removed using depilatory cream, and the exposed skin was sterilized using povidone-iodine swabsticks. A small incision was made in the upper dorsal region using sterile surgical scissors. A subcutaneous pocket was created using sterile curved forceps. The pump was inserted with the flow moderator oriented posteriorly and downward to ensure continuous delivery. The incision was closed using sterile surgical Reflex 7 mm wound clips (CellPoint Scientific), and the site was treated with povidone-iodine. Mice were placed in a clean recovery cage and monitored until fully recovered from anesthesia. Mice were subsequently monitored daily throughout the postoperative period. Surgical clips were removed 7 days after implantation, and phenotypic assessments were performed after a 7-day recovery period. Unless otherwise indicated, comparisons between H3B-8800-treated and vehicle-treated mice were made at week 6, corresponding to 3 weeks after initiation of H3B-8800 or vehicle treatment and 6 weeks after the start of letrozole exposure.

Body weight, body composition, and glucose tolerance testing. Body weight was measured at the beginning of each week. Body composition was measured during week 5 of the protocol using the EchoMRI Whole Body Composition Analyzer (EchoMRI LLC). Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance tests were performed during week 5 in conscious mice. Briefly, mice were fasted for 6 hours and injected intraperitoneally with glucose at 1 g/kg body mass. Blood glucose levels were measured from the tail tip using a handheld glucometer (Accu-Chek Guide) at baseline and 15, 30, 45, 60, and 90 minutes after glucose administration.

Echocardiographic analysis. To assess cardiac structure and function, transthoracic echocardiography was performed during week 4 of the protocol using a VisualSonics Vevo 3100 system. Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 5% isoflurane, chest hair was removed, and mice were placed in a supine position on a heated platform with embedded ECG leads. Core temperature was maintained at 37°C. Anesthesia was maintained with 1%–3% isoflurane throughout the procedure. B-mode and M-mode images were acquired from parasternal short-axis and long-axis views to evaluate cardiac parameters, including left ventricular systolic and diastolic diameters, anterior and posterior wall thicknesses, left ventricular mass, fractional shortening, and ejection fraction. Using pulsed-wave Doppler, mean and peak velocities were measured in the ascending and descending aorta from the aortic arch.

Estrous cycle assessment. Owing to the number of in vivo assessments performed and to reduce stress on the animals, estrous cycle arrest, defined as constant diestrus for at least 2 complete cycles, was not assessed in the full cohort. Instead, 1 estrous cycle of up to 5 days was assessed during the final week of the protocol, week 6, which allowed determination of whether the last cycle followed normal stage progression, defined as diestrus-proestrus-estrus-metestrus, or was disrupted, defined as at least 3 days in the same stage. The estrous cycle stage was determined by light microscopic analysis of vaginal lavage smears. Proestrus was defined by the presence of mostly nucleated epithelial cells with some cornified epithelial cells, estrus by mostly cornified epithelial cells, metestrus by some cornified epithelial cells with mostly leukocytes, and diestrus by primarily leukocytes. For the H3B-8800 cohort, estrous cyclicity was assessed at 3 separate time points using the same criteria and procedures: 5 days during weeks 0–1 before letrozole treatment, 7 days during weeks 2–3 after letrozole treatment, and 7 days during weeks 5–6 after H3B-8800 or vehicle treatment.

Tissue collection. Physiological experiments, euthanasia, and implantations were performed within the same 3-hour window, from 1 to 4 PM during the light phase, to limit circadian variation. At the conclusion of the study, mice were euthanized using 2.5% isoflurane delivered by precision vaporizer followed by decapitation for fresh serum collection. Metabolic and reproductive tissues were collected, immediately frozen in liquid nitrogen, and stored at –80°C. To minimize technical variability, ovaries were preferentially allocated by side for downstream analyses, with the right ovary used for histological analysis and the left ovary used for RNA-seq. Ovaries designated for histology were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in phosphate-buffered saline at 4°C overnight, preserved in 70% ethanol, and processed for histology. Serum was collected after coagulation at room temperature for 1 hour by centrifugation at 2,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C and stored at –80°C for subsequent analyses.

Ovarian morphology. To estimate ovarian follicular populations, partial follicle counting and classification were performed in approximately one-quarter of each ovary per mouse in ovarian serial sections of 5 μm per section. Briefly, fixed ovarian tissue was serially sectioned, placed on gelatin-coated slides (Biobond, British Biocell International), air-dried for 2 hours, and fixed for 5 minutes in acetone at 4°C. Sections from each ovary were washed in PBS containing 137 mmol/L NaCl, 2.7 mmol/L KCl, 4.3 mmol/L Na 2 HPO 4 ·7H 2 O, and 1.4 mmol/L KH2PO4, pH 7.3, and stained with hematoxylin and eosin (DAKO Corporation) for histological analysis. Serial sections were independently analyzed, and ovarian follicles were classified and quantified. The number and class of follicles were counted at regular intervals, as described, and the total number of follicles per ovary was estimated using a multiplication factor based on follicle class and sampling fraction. This estimation allowed quantification of primordial follicles; small follicles, including primary, secondary, and small antral follicles; and large follicles, including Graafian/preovulatory follicles. Ovarian cysts and corpora lutea were identified and counted as described previously. Follicular atresia was also quantified, and atretic follicles were defined as follicles with greater than 5% of granulosa cells containing pyknotic nuclei. Additional observations included hemorrhagic infiltration, increased vasculature, atretic debris, and lipid droplet-like structures.

Serum hormonal levels. Serum levels of luteinizing hormone, FSH, estradiol, and testosterone were assessed by the University of Virginia Center for Research in Reproduction Ligand Assay and Analysis Core. Serum insulin levels were measured using a Mouse Insulin ELISA (Alpco, catalog 80-INSMS-E01). For the H3B-8800 treatment cohort, serum testosterone levels were quantified using the Testosterone Parameter Assay Kit (R&D Systems, catalog KGE010).

Bulk RNA-seq of ovarian and gonadal white adipose tissue. Ovaries and gonadal white adipose tissue underwent total mRNA isolation using the Qiagen RNeasy micro kit with on-column DNA digestion according to the manufacturer’s protocol (QIAGEN, Rneasy Mini Kit, catalog 74104). For gonadal white adipose tissue, the entire gonadal fat pad surrounding the reproductive tract was collected and processed for RNA isolation. Library preparation was performed using the QuantSeq 3′ mRNA-Seq V2 Library Prep Kit with UDI to generate Illumina-compatible libraries, and sequencing was performed on the NovaSeq platform by Novogene. Transcript abundances were quantified from raw FASTQ files against the Mus musculus GRCm39 cDNA transcriptome using kallisto.GRCm39.cdna, using kallisto-aln. Version-specific Ensembl transcript IDs were linked to gene symbols using BioMart. Estimated counts were log-normalized and filtered for a minimum sum greater than 5 estimated counts across all samples. Differential expression analyses comparing PMOS and control samples across tissues were performed using limma. Differential expression results were visualized using R packages available through CRAN, including ggplot2, ggVennDiagram, and pheatmap. Gene set enrichment analyses and pathway networks of differentially expressed genes were performed using clusterProfiler.

Variance partitioning analyses. Mixed-effects models were used to estimate genetic and PMOS contributions to traits as shown previously. Briefly, variances were partitioned using a linear random slope model with treatment and strain as random effects. The proportion of total variance explained by strain was scaled to reflect a portion of residual variance from the previous model, representing a strain-by-treatment interaction. Linear modeling was performed using the lme function from the R package lme4, version 1.1-25. Variance plots were generated using the R package ggplot2, version 3.3.2.

Cancer prediction signature analysis from ovarian trait genes. Human orthologs for mouse genes were identified by intersecting mouse gene symbols with known human orthologs from the vertebrate homology resource at Mouse Genome Informatics. Sequencing and phenotype data for ovarian cancer from TCGA were accessed through the UCSC Xena portal (https://xena.ucsc.edu/) on December 21, 2024. Ovarian cancer data from the TCGA Ovarian Cancer (TCGA-OV) collection, which contains 489 patients, were used. Gene-level RNA-seq data in transcripts per million were analyzed for tumor versus surrounding tissue across the two pathways and compared using a Wilcoxon test. Survival assessments were performed by calculating the population mean for each gene in a given gene set, defined as cyst-correlated or ovarian area–correlated genes. Each patient was assigned a score based on the number of genes expressed above or below the mean. If half or more of the genes in each score were above the mean, the patient received a high score, whereas if fewer than half were above the mean, the patient received a low score. Survival curves were generated using the survminer and survfit packages in R, and statistical differences were assessed using a log-rank test.

WGCNA analysis to define ovary-adipose crosstalk. RNA-seq expression data from mouse ovary and adipose tissue were collapsed into modules using the WGCNA R package to identify clusters of correlated genes. Briefly, the goodSamplesGenes function from WGCNA was applied to identify and remove low-quality data with excessive missing values, although all samples passed initial quality control. Therefore, all genes used for differential expression were used for module construction. Blockwise module construction was then performed using the blockwiseModules function with a minimum module size of 200 genes, maximum module size of 2,000 genes, and standard merge cut height of 0.2. ME0 was removed because this module reflects genes that WGCNA could not assign to specific modules. Further integration with trait data allowed calculation of regression coefficients and corresponding P values between module eigengenes and traits using the bicorAndPvalue function from WGCNA. Correlations between module eigengenes and traits were used to construct undirected networks using qgraph.

Human intertissue genetic correlations. Human female expression data from GTEx were filtered to allow sufficient comparison of intertissue transcriptional correlation, as described previously. Correlations between ovarian genes and all human orthologs in target tissues were calculated using the bicorAndPvalue function in the WGCNA package. Pathway-specific genes corresponding to mitochondrial oxidation were obtained from Gene Ontology annotation for the combined terms “mitochondrion” and “oxidative phosphorylation.”

Adipose single-cell sequencing integration. Adipose single-cell sequencing data from Vijay et al. (44) were filtered to include only female samples and then rescaled and reclustered using Seurat with a resolution of 0.2. Cell annotations were assigned by combining enrichR annotations from Tabula Muris and Reactome with tissue compartment. From the resulting filtered matrix, human orthologs corresponding to intersected differentially expressed genes in PMOS were further analyzed for their aggregate correlation structure in the indicated cell types.

Male versus female heart failure proteomics analysis. Analyses focused on assessing differences between heart failure and control patients were performed using ARIC data (65). Proteomic data were first stratified by reported sex, and differential protein abundance was determined by comparing heart failure cases with noncases using a linear mixed model in limma. The model was adjusted for BMI, age, and diabetes status, and FDR adjustment was performed according to the number of proteins assayed.

Alternative splicing analysis. Alternative splicing events in response to H3B-8800 treatment were quantified using rMATS-turbo (73), version 4.3.0, with the Mus musculus genome assembly GRCm39/mm39 annotation. Junction counts were extracted, and 5 splicing event types were evaluated, including skipped exon, alternative 3′ splice site, alternative 5′ splice site, retained intron, and mutually exclusive exon events. Splicing events were processed in R using the maser package, version 1.20.0, and filtered for Δψ ≥ 10% and FDR ≤0.05. Splicing events passing these criteria were intersected with differentially expressed genes, defined as adjusted P < 0.05, between H3B-8800-treated and vehicle-treated mice for each tissue, including ovary, gonadal white adipose tissue, and subcutaneous white adipose tissue. For human KGN cells, alternative splicing was compared between DHT-treated and H3B-8800+DHT–treated cells using the same rMATS-turbo criteria.

KGN cell culture. Human KGN granulosa cells (Applied Biological Materials Inc., catalog T9195) were maintained in DMEM/F-12 medium supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum and 1% v/v penicillin-streptomycin containing 100 U/mL penicillin and 100 μg/mL streptomycin at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator. Cells were seeded in 6-well plates at a density of 2 × 105 cells per well and allowed to reach 80% confluency before treatment. DHT (1 mg/mL stock in DMSO; AbMole, catalog M6033) was diluted into culture medium to a final concentration of 100 nM. H3B-8800 (MedChemExpress, catalog HY-111517) was dissolved in DMSO and diluted in culture medium to a final concentration of 10 nM, with the final DMSO concentration maintained at 0.145% v/v across all treatment conditions. Experimental conditions included control, DHT, and H3B-8800 plus DHT, each performed in triplicate wells. After treatment, total RNA was isolated from KGN cells using TRIzol and a column-based purification kit with on-column DNase digestion according to the manufacturer’s protocol (RNeasy Mini Kit; QIAGEN, catalog 74104). Bulk RNA-seq was performed on KGN cells using the Illumina NovaSeq platform by Novogene to profile gene expression and alternative splicing changes.

Statistics. All computational procedures were performed using R statistical software. Correlations and associated P values were calculated using biweight midcorrelation in the WGCNA package, which is robust to outliers, with associated P values calculated using bicorAndPvalue. Pairwise comparisons between 2 groups were performed using 2-tailed Student’s t tests with 95% confidence intervals unless otherwise indicated. Survival analyses were assessed using log-rank tests. Differential expression analyses were performed as described above using limma, and FDR adjustment was applied where indicated. Values were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05. Where error bars are present, data are shown as mean ± SEM.

Study approval. All animal procedures were reviewed and approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the University of California, Irvine, under protocol AUP-22-102. All animal studies were conducted in accordance with institutional guidelines for the care and use of laboratory animals. Publicly available or previously published deidentified human datasets were analyzed as secondary data; therefore, additional institutional review board approval and informed consent were not required for the present analyses.

Data availability. All data from the genetic screen have been deposited into GeneNetwork and are located under the HMDP and BXD families of datasets, where analytical tools are available to study complex networks of genes and phenotypes. RNA-seq data generated from the genetic diversity screen and H3B-8800 tissue profiling have been deposited in the NCBI Sequence Read Archive under accession PRJNA1250774. Supporting data values associated with the main text and supplemental material, including values for all data points shown in graphs and values behind reported means, are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.