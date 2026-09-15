From silos to synergy: the interdisciplinary discovery potential in redefining polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome

Two important mechanistic findings emerged from the study: that the metabolic underpinnings of PMOS are regulated by splicing factor 3b subunit 1 (SF3B1) and that ovarian-adipose crosstalk is regulated by insulin-like growth factor binding protein 2 (IGFBP2). Both SF3B1 and IGFBP2 are known regulators of metabolic disease that toggle the molecular switch driving cancer proliferation and insulin resistance, respectively.

SF3B1 is a part of the U2 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein complex of spliceosomes. Cancer-associated mutations in SF3B1 decrease mitochondrial respiration through missplicing of metabolic enzymes, including ubiquinol-cytochrome c reductase complex assembly factor 1 and methylmalonyl-CoA mutase (8). In SF3B1 mutation-driven cancers, treatment with SF3B1 inhibitors decreased proliferation (9). Employing these SF3B1 inhibitors in mouse models of PMOS decreased fat mass, hyperandrogenism, and insulin levels in a PMOS subtype-specific response (5) (Figure 1). These exciting results target primary drivers of PMOS. Further work is needed to understand the effect of SF3B1 inhibitors on secondary disease outcomes; this work will require innovative tools, such as the use of menstruating mouse models (10). Additionally, the mechanistic role of SF3B1 in PMOS remains unknown but may control specific missplicing events to regulate metabolism and ovarian morphology. The tissue- and cell-specific impact of SF3B1 inhibition also warrants further investigation to elucidate off-target effects, which will be needed for translational studies to uncover if these SF3B1 inhibitors can be employed to treat PMOS in humans.

Figure 1 SF3B1 inhibitors improve primary drivers of PMOS. The study by Nguyen et al. (5) utilized mouse models to understand the contribution of PMOS predisposing factors (yellow box) as well as the phenotypic range of primary drivers (blue box) and secondary outcomes (purple box). One factor that emerged from the investigation was splicing factor 3b subunit 1 (SF3B1). Treatment of PMOS mouse models with SF3B1 inhibitor decreased primary drivers of PMOS, including hyperandrogenism and insulin resistance, as well as consequent outcomes, including those that affect the ovarian area (green text). More research is needed to understand the effect of SF3B1 inhibitors on other secondary outcomes of PMOS, including hirsutism, diabetes, menstruation, and cardiometabolic disease (red text).

The second mechanistic finding of the study identified IGFBP2 as a regulator of ovarian-adipose crosstalk, which aligns with observations that IGFBP2 controls adiposity and adipokine production. Human studies have shown that serum IGFBP2 decreases in type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and obesity. Overexpression of IGFBP2 in insulin-resistant mouse models improved insulin sensitivity and hepatic steatosis and decreased visceral adipose tissue depots (11). Further exploration of IGFBP2 as a domain-specific peptide therapy could be warranted in PMOS, given that IGFBP2 heparin-binding domain 1 and 2 peptide therapy decreases adiposity in mouse models of obesity by 48% (12).