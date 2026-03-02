Ectopic B lymphocyte follicles exacerbate ischemic brain damage via MIF-CD74/CXCR4 and interferon signaling

Sex as a biological variable

Sex was not considered as a biological variable in this study. Male mice were used exclusively in this study.

Animals

C57BL/6J male mice (WT; 20-25g; 8-10 weeks) were obtained from Hunan SJA Laboratory Animal Co. Ltd, Hunan, China. Cx3cr1CreER mice [B6.129P2(Cg)-Cx3cr1tm2.1(cre/ERT2)Litt/WganJ] were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Cd19-IRES-DTRGFP mice (Cat. NO. NM-KI-190042) were purchased from Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc. All mice were randomly divided into different treatment groups. All treatments and analyses were performed by investigators who are blinded to the design of the experiments.

Experimental design overview

The experimental design was briefly described as follows. Generally, for WT mice in Figures 1 and 2, altogether 6 groups, including the sham-operated, post-MCAO 3d, 7d 14d, 28d, and 60d groups were analyzed, and 28d group was specifically studied for immunofluorescence and flow cytometry. Two samples of 28d post-MCAO group were used for spatial transcriptomics analysis in Figure 3. For parabiosis strategy in Figure 4, 4 pairs of parabionts were analyzed, and Sham-operated and 28d post-MCAO groups were utilized for further flow cytometry and immunofluorescence staining. For the CD20 B lymphocyte depletion experiment in Figure 5, 2 groups, including the Isotype group and CD20 mAb group were analyzed for behavioral tests, flow cytometry analysis, and immunofluorescence/immunohistochemistry analysis. Cells from 3 groups of mice, including the Sham-operated group, 7d post MCAO group and 28d post MCAO groups were utilized for scRNA-Seq analysis. For the microglial shMif silencing experiment (Figure 9), the NC group and shMif group post MCAO were utilized for further behavioral tests and immunofluorescence analysis. For the IFNAR blocking experiment (Figure 11), the Isotype group and IFNAR mAb group post MCAO were utilized for further immunofluorescence analysis. Data from Figures 12 and 13 include scRNA-Seq from 2 groups, including the healthy control and ischemic stroke patients.

Middle cerebral artery occlusion. The MCAO model in mice was established as previously described with little modifications (37). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (3% for induction and 1.5% for maintenance), and after exposure of the common carotid artery and internal carotid, a monofilament with diameter of approximately 0.18 mm (L1800, Jialing Inc, Guangzhou) was used to block the cerebral blood flow in right hemisphere for 60 minutes. After that, the monofilament was removed to recover cerebral blood flow. Laser speckle contrast imaging was utilized to monitor cerebral blood flow throughout the process of modeling. Sham-operated mice received the same surgery procedure but without occlusion of the middle cerebral artery. Mice were excluded based on these criteria: (a) mouse did not show a greater than 75% CBF reduction or a less than 60% CBF reperfusion over baseline levels during MCAO surgery; (b) mouse that died during the surgery or before any behavioral tests; (c) no obvious infarction based on immunohistology analysis.

Parabiosis

Parabiosis of WT mice and Cd19-DTR-eGFP transgenic mice were performed as previously described (38). First, a pair of mice (including 1 CD19-DTR-eGFP and 1 WT mouse with similar age and body weight) were housed in the same cage for 2 weeks before MCAO to get accustomed to each other. MCAO model was established in both the WT mice and transgenic mice, and 2 weeks after MCAO, parabiosis was performed between the post-MCAO WT mice and Cd19-DTR-eGFP transgenic mice. For parabiosis surgery, these 2 mice were placed in mirror image. Elbow and knee joints and the peritoneal cavities of both the 2 mice were sutured together. The parabionts were subcutaneously given antibiotics for possible infection, and 0.9% saline i.p. were also provided for hydration. After parabiosis, one single parabiont pair was housed in a single clean cage filled with bedding materials to help maintain sternal recumbency with the head up. Abundant moistened food pellets were provided on the cage floor to minimize the strain of reaching for food. In addition, the animals were continuously monitored for any signs of pain and hostile behavior towards each other. When any signs of attack behavior or hurt (such as continuous bleeding) occur, experiment is ended if necessary. Meanwhile, health and behavioral status of both mice were also evaluated by an experienced specialized veterinarian. Prophylactically, mice were treated with antibiotic oral suspension in their water bottle consecutively to prevent bacterial infections.

Behavioral tests. Neurological deficits in mice were evaluated with modified neurological severity score (mNSS) as previously described (39). Briefly, this mNSS system is composed of motor abilities, reflex test and balance tests and the total score of neurological deficits ranges from 0 (completely no symptoms) to 14 (most severe). mNSS tests were conducted before surgery and 3d, 7d, 14d, and 28d after surgery.

Tamoxifen injection

To induce the activity of Cre enzyme, 2-month old male Cx3cr1-Cre+ transgenic mice were intraperitoneally injected with tamoxifen (MedChemExpress, MCE; Cat #HY-13757A) once a day (100 mg/kg body weight, dissolved in corn oil at a final concentration of 20 mg/mL) for 5 consecutive days according to previous studies (40).

Adeno-associated virus stereotactic injection

To specifically silence microglial Mif expression and further elucidate its role in ischemic stroke pathogenesis, stereotactic injection of adeno-associated virus was performed according to previous studies with some modifications (40, 41). Briefly, after induction of Cre activity by tamoxifen as previously described, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and fixed in a stereotactic frame. The virus was stereotaxically injected into the right brain cortex (AP 0.02 mm, ML –3 mm, DV –2 mm). Total volume of the virus per mouse injected was 0.6–0.8 μL at a rate of 0.1 μL/min. After the end of the infusion, the syringe was not removed and was kept still for 10 min to allow the perfusion of the virus. 14 days after virus injection, MCAO surgery was implemented on mice, and 28 days after MCAO surgery, mice were anesthetized and euthanized, after which brain samples were harvested for further analysis.

Flow cytometry analysis

Routine flow cytometry analysis was performed on CytoFlex (Beckman Coulter). Briefly, after transcardial perfusion with cold sterile PBS, ischemic brain hemispheres of MCAO mice and the hemispheres of sham-operated mice were harvested, placed in ice-cold tissue storage buffer (Miltenyi) and enzymatized with Enzyme P and Enzyme A for 30 minutes. Then, myelin debris were removed and cells pellets were resuspended with FACS buffer (PBS with 2% FBS), blocked with Fc block for 15 minutes, and stained with antibodies for 30 minutes on ice and protected from light. For dura tissues, cells from dura mater were isolated and prepared for flow cytometry as previously described with few modifications (15, 42). Briefly, animals were anesthetized with isofluorane and intracardially perfused with cold PBS. The skull cap was removed afterwards and the dura was peeled off under a binocular. Then, dura tissue was digested with both Collagenase D and Dnase I under 37°C for 45 minutes, followed by 1 volume of cell culture medium containing 10% FBS, followed by the same staining procedures as the brains. Right after the staining, the suspension was immediately utilized for flow cytometry analysis.

For experiments in Supplemental Figure 4, blood leukocytes were labeled by injecting fluorescence-coupled CD45iv intravenously into the tail vein of mice (Biolegend, Cat#147711, 3 μg per mouse). At 120 min after antibody injection, animals were anesthetized with isofluorane and intracardially perfused with cold PBS. Before perfusion, blood was taken and transferred in a collection tube. The cell suspensions for brain and dura tissues were prepared as described above.

FACS. FACS was performed on Moflo XDP flow cytometry cell sorting (Beckman Coulter). The process of cell suspension preparation and cell staining was performed as described above. Viable 7-AAD– CD45+ immune cells were used for subsequent single cell RNA-Sequencing analysis.

Imaging flow cytometry analysis

Imaging flow cytometry analysis was performed on an Amnis Imaging Flow Cytometer (Millipore Sigma). Data analysis and figure illustration were performed by IDEAS software (Millipore Sigma).

Single-cell RNA-seq analysis

10x Genomics high-throughput single-cell gene expression profiling library construction was utilized for generation of single-cell RNA-seq data. Briefly, cell suspension was assessed for cell viability. Then, the single-cell suspension was partitioned into GEMs (Gel Beads in Emulsions) and mRNAs are reverse transcribed into cDNAs. After processes including breaking GEMs, cDNA amplification, fragmentation, end repair and A-tailing, adaptor ligation, and PCR reactions system, products were then purified and went through library quality control (QC) and circularization. Then, in the sequencing step, single-stranded circle DNA molecules are replicated via rolling cycle amplification, and a DNA nanoball (DNB), which contain multiple copies of DNA, is generated. Sufficient quality DNBs are then loaded into patterned nanoarrays using high-intensity DNA nanochip technique and sequenced through combinatorial Probe-Anchor Synthesis (cPAS).

Seurat package (v 4.04) (43) was used for subsequent analysis. Cells that express fewer than 200 genes were excluded, and cells with greater than 90% of the maximum genes were also discarded to avoid ‘doublet’ events. In order to prevent mitochondrial contamination, we identified cells with greater than 7.5% mitochondrial genes as poor-quality cells and excluded. The expression matrix was normalized using the normalizeData function and the top 2,000 variable genes were calculated with FindVariableFeatures. The Seurat object was then scaled with the scaleData function and principal component analysis (PCA) was further implemented. The top 20 principal components were implemented for the unsupervised clustering. ‘FindIntegrationAnchors’ was utilized to remove batch effects among different samples. FindNeighbors function was used to construct the k-nearest neighbors graph, and FindClusters function was used to iteratively group nuclei (resolution = 0.5). The cell type of each cluster was identified based on the cellular markers identified based on FindAllMarkers function. For the reclustering of microglia/macrophages, the top 10 principal components were used for the clustering. R package monocle (2.20.0) (44), clusterProfiler (v 4.0.5) (45), msigdbr (7.4.1), ggplot2 (v 3.3.5), and Pheatmap (1.0.12) were utilized for subsequent analysis. For RNAVelocity analysis, Python (3.9.21), scvelo (0.3.3), and velocyto (0.17.17) are utilized.

Ingenuity pathway analysis. IPA was implemented according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In this paper, we’ve mainly focused on Canonical Pathways in core analysis functions, and pathways with P < 0.05 were considered significant.

Immunofluorescence staining. Immunofluorescence staining was performed as previously described (46). Briefly, mice brain sections were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, and then incubated with secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour in the dark. Images were obtained with a confocal microscope (OLYMPUS, FV1200). The border of infarction was determined by the morphology of NeuN+ (Cell Signaling Technology, Cat#12943) neuron and Iba-1+ (WAKO, Cat#019-19741) microglia, and the periinfarct area was defined as the tissue that covers a radial distance of 200–300 μm from the border of the infarct, as previously reported (47). Morphological analysis regarding cell surface area, volume, and sphericity was implemented with Imaris software and according to previous studies (48). For each mouse, 4–5 microscopic fields were captured and the average values were utilized for statistics analysis. Antibodies and reagents used in this study are included in Supplemental Table 10.

Demyelination quantification analysis

Area of demyelination quantified by LFB staining was performed as previously described (47). Briefly, brain sections were stained with LFB dye (G1030, Servicebio) at 60°C for 6–8 hours. Sections were then differentiated alternately in 0.05% lithium carbonate solution and 70% ethanol, then dehydrated stepwise with 75%, 90%, and 100% ethanol. Finally, sections were soaked in xylene for 5–10 min and sealed with neutral resin. Images were captured by a microscope (BX51, Olympus, Japan). The area of demyelination in corpus callosum were calculated by using ImageJ (NIH).

The regions of interest (ROI) were picked at the same approximate location across different brain slices at the infarction borders. Myelin staining was measured by positive pixel identification using the same threshold cutoff in ImageJ across animals. To generate a percentage, (the total area minus positive-stained area) was divided by the total area of the ROI, which serves as the percentage of demyelination.

Spatial Mip-seq analysis

The specific targeting probes were designed by Spatial FISH Ltd. Samples were fixed by 4% paraformaldehyde, then covered with reaction chamber to perform the following reactions. After dehydration and denaturation of samples with methanol, the hybridization buffer with specific targeting probes was added to the chamber for incubation at 37°C overnight. Then, samples were washed three times with PBST, followed by ligation of targeting probes in ligation mix at 25°C for 3 hours. Next, samples were washed 3 times with PBST and subjected to rolling circle amplification by Phi29 DNA polymerase at 30°C overnight. Subsequently, the fluorescence detection probes in hybridization buffer were applied to samples. Finally, samples were dehydrated with an ethanol series and mounted with mounting medium. After capturing images by Leica THUNDER Imaging Systems, 20× (NA = 0.80), signal dots were decoded to interpret RNA spatial position information.

Spatial transcriptomics analysis

The Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression Platform (10x Genomics) achieves single-cell-level spatial resolution with 2 × 2 μm barcoded squares without gaps.

Fresh frozen OCT-embedded tissues (FF tissues) were assessed by RNA integrity quality using RIN score. And the tissue blocks were also assessed by tissue morphology through DAPI and H&E staining. For the high RNA quality, RIN≥4 was required.

According to the “Visium HD Fresh Frozen Tissue Preparation Handbook” (CG000763), a 10-μm-thick section of FF tissue was placed on a histology slide and stored at –80°C until it was ready for spatial expression. Subsequently, the tissue was stained with hematoxylin eosin (HE) and imaging. Probe hybridization, probe ligation, slide preparation, probe release, extension, library construction were performed according to the “Visium HD Spatial Gene Expression Reagent Kits User Guide” (CG000685). The libraries were then sequenced on Illumina NovaSeq X plus with paired-end reads, performed by LC-Bio Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou.

Intracerebroventricular injection

Anti-mouse IFNAR antibody was injected to block IFN-related receptor activities in MCAO mice. The intracerebroventricular injection of anti-IFNAR antibody (BioXCell, Cat#BE0241) was performed as previously described. Briefly, neutralizing antibody to mouse IFNAR1 or its corresponding isotype control were injected i.c.v. (0.4 mm posterior to the bregma, 1.0 mm lateral to the midline and 2.0 mm in depth from the brain surface) at a dose of 10 μg per mouse (38, 49).

CD20 monoclonal antibody injection strategy

CD20 monoclonal antibody (BioXCell, Cat#BE0356) was intraperitoneally injected into mice to ablate B cells as previously described with little modifications (50). Briefly, 100 μg CD20 mAb was injected intraperitoneally into WT mice 24 hours prior to MCAO surgery. After MCAO, the same dose of CD20 mAb was given to mice every 10 days. Both flow cytometry and immunofluorescence analysis were utilized to examine the efficiency of B lymphocyte ablation by CD20 mAb.

Primary microglia culture. Primary mouse microglia were extracted from brains of 0–3 days postnatal mouse pups and cultured as previously described (46). Briefly, the brains of the P 0–3 neonatal mice were cut up and digested with 0.125% trypsin. The isolated cells were cultured in poly-d-lysine–coated flask with DMEM/F12 containing 10% heat-inactivated FBS. Then the cells were cultured in a humidified incubator at 37°C with 5% CO 2 for 10–12 days. After that, microglia at the upper layer were harvested for further treatment.

Murine B cell sorting and culture strategy

Murine B cells were sorted by MACS and subsequently cultured based on manufacturer’s instructions (B cell isolation kit, Miltenyi) and established protocols (51, 52). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with isofluorane, then sacrificed and the spleens were taken from the abdominal cavity. Splenocytes were treated with ACK solution to remove erythrocytes. The remaining leukocytes were incubated with 10 μl cocktail antibody, followed by 20 μl anti-biotin magnetic bead-conjugated antibody (Miltenyi, Cat#130-090-862) at 4°C for 15 minutes each. The antibody-incubated leukocytes were added onto the prerinsed LS column, and the flow-through contains purified B cells and was collected in a centrifuge tube.

The sorted B cells were cultured in RPMI-1640 cell culture medium added with anti-CD40 antibody (BioXCell, Cat#BE0016-2, 10 μg/mL), anti-IgM antibody (Biolegend, Cat#157102, 10 μg/mL) and R848 (MedChemExpress, Cat#HY-13740, 0.05 μM) for 3 consecutive days. These stimulated B cells were then utilized for subsequent experiments.

Oxygen-glucose deprivation-reperfusion (OGD/R). Oxygen-glucose deprivation-reperfusion model in primary mouse microglia in vitro was conducted as previously described (53). Briefly, OGD was performed with medium replaced with no-serum PBS and incubated in a non-CO 2 incubator for 4 hours at 1% O 2 concentration. Reperfusion was performed with DMEM/high glucose medium containing 20% FBS and incubation in a normal incubator containing 20% O 2 and 5% CO 2 for 24 hours.

Seahorse metabolic analysis. Seahorse metabolic assays were conducted as previously described (37). Briefly, primary mouse microglia were seeded into XFe24 cell culture plates at a density of 80,000 cells per well. Mitostress kit (Agilent, Cat#103015-100) and glycolytic rate assay kit (Agilent, Cat#103344-100) was used to measure oxygen consumption rates. Cell culture medium was replaced with fresh running buffer (XF DMEM plus 10 mM glucose, 2 mM glutamine, and 1 mM pyruvate) and incubated in a non-CO 2 incubator for 60 minutes. 1.5 μM oligomycin, 2 μM FCCP, and 0.5 μM rotenone plus antimycin A were added to the sensor cartridges in calibration processes. For glycolytic rate assay, rotenone plus antimycin (0.5 μmol/L) and 2-DG (50 mmol/L) were utilized. Values of OCR and glycoPER were normalized to the cell number in each well. The values of the first measurement points of OCR for WT-control or negative control–transfected microglia were normalized to 1 according to previous study (54).

RNA extraction and real-time PCR. Total RNA from primary microglia or MACS-sorted microglia were extracted by TRIzol following manufacturer’s instructions. Then, cDNA was reversely transcribed from 1 μg of RNA using PrimeScript RT Master Mix (TAKARA, RR036A). A total of 20 μL reaction system was prepared for quantitative RT-PCR using Hieff qPCR SYBR Green Master Mix (YEASEN, 11201ES03).

Real-time PCR system (CFX96, Bio-Rad) was used for all reactions. The expression levels of target genes were normalized to β-actin and calculated using 2ΔΔCt method. Primers used in this study are included in Supplemental Table 11.

siRNA transfection. Mouse siRNA and negative control were purchased from Obio Tech (Shanghai, China). The whole process of transfection was conducted according to manufacturer’s protocol (Lipofectamine RNAiMAX, ThermoFisher, Cat#13778030). Briefly, we mixed the diluted siRNA and Lipofectamine RNAiMAX at a ratio of 1:1 and incubated for 5 minutes, then added the siRNA-lipid complex to cells and incubated for 24 hours. After that, the transfected cells were utilized for further experiments.

Human PBMC collection strategy

All of the experiments using human samples were approved by the ethics committee of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST). PBMCs from both 4 ischemic stroke patients (2 males and 2 females) and 4 age- and sex-matched healthy control (2 males and 2 females) and were isolated and collected as previously described for scRNA-Seq analysis. In this study, the patients were in the recovery stage of cerebral infarction (greater than 10 days after the onset of cerebral ischemic stroke). Briefly, the clinical diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke was confirmed by cranial magnetic resonance (MR) examinations with diffusion weighted imaging (DWI), and intracranial large vessel status was evaluated by digital subtraction angiography (DSA) in every patient. The presence of intracranial carotid artery terminus or first middle cerebral artery segment (M1) occlusion was confirmed on DSA. Healthy volunteers with no prior history of stroke were matched with patients with ischemic stroke for age and sex, and were recruited as a healthy control group. Cranial MR with DWI and angiography were performed in healthy volunteers to verify that no silent brain infarcts or artery stenosis were present. Age and sex for the patients and healthy controls were shown in Supplemental Table 9.

Briefly, 4 mL freshly collected blood sample were diluted with 1:1 volume of HBSS/DPBS and slowly added to the Ficoll layer in the 15 mL centrifugation tube. After centrifugation at 500g, 20°C for 20 minutes, with no brake, we collected the interface layer and diluted it with 5 times volume of HBSS/DPBS. We resuspended the cell pellet with previously prepared cell freezing solution (FBS+DMSO, with ratio of 9:1) and placed the tube into a gradient freezing box and stored the box in the –80°C refrigerator before cell sorting. Human CD19+ B lymphocytes were subsequently sorted using FACS as previously described and used for further analysis.

Statistics

Data in the figures are presented in the form of mean ± SD, and normalization and transformation methods are shown in respective figure legends. The number of animals and In vitro replicates for each experiment in different groups are also shown in the figure legends. For most animal studies, N = 6 per group is utilized based on previous studies (47). Unpaired 2-tailed t test and 1-way or 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni test were performed by GraphPad Prism software version 8, and in a few cases, nonparametric Mann-Whitney test and Kruskal-Wallis test were performed. P value < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval

All animal surgeries were approved by the Animal Care Committee of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology. For collection of human PBMC samples, the collection of all clinical samples in this study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology. All participants provided written informed consent.

Data availability

The data for RNA-seq in this paper are deposited into NCBI SRA database with the accession number PRJNA1337929. All data in this paper are available from the corresponding authors upon reasonable request.