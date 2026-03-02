Organized immunity in the CNS: what stroke reveals about neuroinflammation and lymphoid niches

The stroke-induced follicles described by Yang et al. align with lymphoid structures reported in multiple sclerosis (MS), aging, and neuroinflammation. In MS, meningeal B cell follicles containing proliferating B cells, T cell zones, plasma cells, and stromal networks resembling follicular dendritic cells contribute to cortical demyelination and rapid clinical progression (3, 4). These represent one of the clearest examples of relatively mature TLS-like structures in the CNS.

Aging provides further evidence of meningeal permissiveness to lymphoid aggregation. Fruitman-Davidi et al. recently demonstrated the accumulation of ectopic lymphatic and lymphoid structures in the human dura during aging, accompanied by endothelial and stromal dysregulation and increased lymphocyte density (5). Though these structures lack classical zonation, they reveal that chronic, low-grade inflammation and stromal remodeling in aging dura can foster organized immune aggregates.

Neuroinflammatory states, such as chronic viral infections, meningitis, and traumatic brain injury, also yield perivascular or meningeal lymphoid aggregates with variable degrees of organization. Some lymphoid aggregates express chemokines like CXCL13 and contain dendritic cells, indicating partial alignment with early lymphoid programs, although full germinal center formation is rarely observed (6–8). Together, these findings underscore that the CNS can generate lymphoid niches when inflammation and supportive stromal conditions intersect.