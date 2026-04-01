Immunotherapy targeting drug-tolerant Mycobacterium tuberculosis persisters accelerates tuberculosis cure in preclinical models

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mouse M. tuberculosis infection studies. Four- to 6-week-old male and female C57BL/6 and C3HeB/FeJ mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. C57BL/6 experiments included 5–20 mice per group; C3HeB/FeJ experiments included 19–55 mice per group. The mice were housed in individually ventilated cages and maintained on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with free access to food and water. They were monitored at least weekly, with recording of their weight and assessment of their general appearance. The mice were infected between 6 and 8 weeks of age via the aerosol route using the Glas-Col Inhalation Exposure System. A fresh aliquot of WT M. tuberculosis H37Rv, gifted by Sandeep Tyagi (Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA), was used for each infection and diluted in 7H9 broth (Difco) with 10% oleic acid–albumin–dextrose–catalase (OADC) and glycerol with or without Tween-80 to achieve the desired inoculum per experiment (3). The CFU implantation goal for the chronic TB infection model was approximately 2 log 10 M. tuberculosis bacilli; for the subacute TB infection model, the goal was approximately 4 log 10 . To reduce intergroup variability, mice assigned to the same experiment were infected together or evenly distributed between infection cycles and randomly assigned to each group per experiment. On the day after infection, at least 5 mice per experiment were sacrificed to determine the number of CFU implanted in the lungs.

Mouse treatments. After 14 (C57BL6/BPaL experiment), 28 (C57BL6/RHZE experiments), or 56 (C3HeB/FeJ/RHZE experiment) days of infection, at least 5 animals per experiment were sacrificed to determine the number of CFU present at the start of treatment. On the same day, for the RHZE experiments in C57BL6 and C3HeB/FeJ mice, the mice were randomized to receive human-equivalent doses of H (10 mg/kg), R (10 mg/kg), Z (150 mg/kg), and E (100 mg/kg) once daily dissolved in distilled water or to receive distilled water only (control group) (66). The Z solution was gently heated in a 55°C water bath and vortexed to dissolve before treating the mice. To minimize drug-drug interactions, R was administered at least 1 hour before Z. For the BPaL experiment in C57BL/6 mice, the mice were randomized to receive B (25 mg/kg, formulated in 20% hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin solution acidified with 1.5% 1N HCl) (67), Pa (50 mg/kg, prepared in the CM-2 formulation) (68), and L (50 mg/kg, prepared in 0.5% methylcellulose) (67) once daily or vehicle mix only (control group). The BPaL doses were selected to match the optimal human doses to minimize toxic effects while maintaining efficacy (29). To minimize drug-drug interactions, L was administered 4 hours after BPa. All drugs in all experiments were administered as indicated, once daily, by oral gavage, in a total volume of 0.2–0.3 mL/mouse daily.

DNA vaccine construct design and gene nomenclature. Throughout this article, we use the nomenclature relMtb (or RelMtb for the protein) to refer specifically to the Mtb relA gene (systematic designation Rv2583c (69)), which encodes the bifunctional (p)ppGpp synthetase/hydrolase (70). The plasmid pSectag2B, encoding the full-length relMtb gene (Rv2583c), served as the basis for DNA vaccine construction (3, 13). Similarly, Esat6 is used throughout the article to denote the early secreted antigenic target of 6 kDa protein, encoded by the esxA gene (systematic designation Rv3875).

The relMtb gene was codon optimized for mammalian expression (GenScript) and fused in-frame to the mouse Mip3α gene.(13) This fusion construct was cloned into pSectag2B to generate the Mip3α/relMtb vaccine (13). Correct insertion was confirmed by DNA sequencing (Johns Hopkins University DNA Sequencing Facility, Baltimore, Maryland, USA) (13). Target gene expression was validated by transient transfection of HEK-293T cells (ATCC) using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), with protein detection in both cell lysates and culture supernatants confirmed by Western blot analysis using anti-His antibodies (MilliporeSigma) (13). Vaccination plasmids were propagated in E. coli DH5α (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), selected with ampicillin (100 μg/mL), and purified using Qiagen EndoFree Plasmid Kits according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Plasmids were resuspended in endotoxin-free PBS (1×) (13). An analogous Mip3α/Esat6 vaccine construct was produced using identical methodology.

Mouse vaccinations. At the time of drug treatment initiation, mice were randomized to receive the relMtb vaccine or the fusion Mip3a/relMtb vaccine by the IM (10 μg in 50 μL in each quadriceps, followed by electroporation) or IN (100 μg in 50 μL in each nostril) route as described previously (13). For the control or drug-only treatment groups, the mice received mock vaccination with IN PBS (50 μL per nostril per mouse). The mice were vaccinated 3 times at 1-week intervals. IM or IN delivery of each DNA plasmid followed adequate anesthesia of mice by vaporized isoflurane (13).

Fluid and tissue collection and bacterial enumeration. Mice were sacrificed 6, 8, 10, 12, or 24 weeks after drug treatment and/or immunization series. For the efficacy time points and experiments, half spleens, right lower lungs, and LNs were harvested and processed into single-cell suspensions after mechanical disruption and filtration through a 70 μm cell strainer. Lung tissue was additionally digested using collagenase type I (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and DNase (MilliporeSigma) for 20 minutes at 37°C (13). Whole blood was collected through terminal cardiac puncture and processed into PBMCs (13). BAL was performed, fluid was collected, and cellular components were isolated as a single-cell suspension (71). Single-cell suspensions were resuspended in warm R10 (RPMI 1640 with 2 mM glutamine, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 μg/mL streptomycin, and 10% heat-inactivated FBS; Atlantic Biologicals) for flow cytometric analysis as detailed below. The right upper lung from each mouse was homogenized using glass homogenizers. CFU were normalized to tissue weight to establish a standardized metric independent of the tissue sampled. Serial 10-fold dilutions of lung homogenates in PBS were plated on 7H11 selective agar (BD) for CFU enumeration. Plates were incubated at 37°C, and CFU were counted 4 and 6 weeks later by at least 2 investigators (13). Left whole lung was fixed by immersion in 10% neutral buffered formalin for at least 48 hours, paraffin embedded, and sectioned, followed by quadruple immunolabeling for DAPI+CD45+CD3+CD11c+F4/80+ or H&E and staining of acid-fast bacilli (Ziehl-Neelsen), as detailed below. For the relapse time point (24-week time point), whole spleens and whole lungs were plated for CFU enumeration.

Macaque vaccinations, procedures, and sample collection. One- to 3-year-old male and female rhesus macaques purchased from the Johns Hopkins University Breeding Farm were used in the immunogenicity study. All macaques were housed in single-species harem breeding groups or same-sex juvenile/young adult groups. Animal enclosures consisted of runs with concrete flooring or raised corncrib cages. All macaques had indoor and outdoor access, were fed a standard commercial diet (rhesus macaques: 5049 Fiber-Plus Monkey Diet, LabDiet) and rotating food enrichment items including fresh fruits, vegetables, and dried fruit treats. Animals were provided water ad libitum. Annual colony health screening included intradermal tuberculin testing and serology for macacine herpesvirus 1 (B virus), simian immunodeficiency virus, simian T cell leukemia virus, and simian retrovirus. All animals were consistently negative on TB testing and viral serology. Macaques were sedated with 10 mg/kg ketamine IM to receive IN immunization with the fusion Mip3a/relMtb vaccine. Animals were monitored closely throughout sedation until complete recovery. The vaccine was delivered as 500 μg plasmid DNA in 250 μL dripped into each nostril via pipette. Each macaque received 3 vaccinations administered at 3-week intervals (weeks 0, 3, and 6). Before prime immunization, 9 weeks and 24 weeks after the final vaccination, veterinary staff collected BAL fluid and whole blood. BAL fluid was collected after ketamine and dexmedetomidine sedation and intubation. A single-use pediatric suction catheter (Airlife Tri-Flo Suction Catheter with Control Port, Carefusion) was inserted through the endotracheal tube connector and blindly passed through the trachea and into a mainstem bronchi. The catheter was passed until resistance was felt, indicating the catheter had wedged into a distal bronchus. A 20 mL syringe containing the lavage fluid was attached to the end of the catheter and infused over 1–2 seconds. Immediately after the infusion, the aliquot was manually aspirated into the syringe using gentle pulsating suction. This process was repeated 2–3 times per animal. After the procedure, anesthesia was reversed with atipamazole hydrochloride (Antisedan, Zoetis), and all animals were extubated and allowed to recover. Blood draws of 4 mL were obtained at the points of BAL (under sedation). BAL samples were processed into BAL single-cell suspensions by centrifugation and blood samples into PBMCs by Ficoll-Paque PLUS gradient separation (GE Healthcare Biosciences) for flow cytometric analysis.

Recombinant RelMtb protein preparation. The previously generated relMtb expression plasmid pET15b[relMtb] (3, 13, 17, 70) was used for expression and purification of recombinant RelMtb protein. E. coli BL21(DE3)RP cells (Stratagene) were transformed and selected with ampicillin (100 μg/mL). Protein expression was induced with 0.5 mM IPTG at 37°C for 4 hours. Recombinant His-tagged RelMtb protein (87 kDa) was purified from bacterial lysate using Ni-NTA Agarose columns (QIAexpress Ni-NTA Fast Start System-Qiagen, catalog 30600) followed by 1% Triton X-114 washing (MilliporeSigma, T6009) in an effort to solubilize and remove LPS (72). Protein purity was assessed by SDS-PAGE followed by Coomassie brilliant blue staining and showed a predominant band at the expected molecular weight (~80 kDa) with minimal contaminating bands. Identity was confirmed by immunoblotting. Protein concentrations were determined by bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Purified protein was aliquoted and stored at –80°C. Protein aliquots were thawed only once to maintain structural integrity and minimize aggregation. For ex vivo T cell stimulation assays, 1 × 106 cells/well were cultured with 10 μg/mL recombinant RelMtb for 12–24 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Controls included unstimulated cells. Recombinant RelMtb retains (p)ppGpp synthesis/hydrolysis activities (3, 70).

Multiparameter flow cytometry. Single-cell suspensions from spleens, lungs, draining LNs, BAL, and PBMCs derived from mice or macaques were prepared as described above. For LNs, BAL, and PBMCs, samples were pooled into 2–7 samples to achieve at least 105 alive cells per sample. When applicable, each tissue was stimulated with purified recombinant RelMtb protein at 37°C (3, 19) for various time intervals, from 12 hours (IFN-γ, IL-17A) to 24 hours (TNF-α), depending on the cytokine of interest (13). For intracellular cytokine staining (ICS), GolgiPlug cocktail (BD Pharmingen) was added for an additional 4 hours after stimulation (total, 16 and 28 hours, respectively). Cells were collected using FACS buffer (PBS plus 0.5% BSA (MilliporeSigma), stained with Zombie NIR Fixable Viability Kit (BioLegend, catalog 423106) for 30 minutes, and then washed with PBS buffer. Surface proteins were stained for 20 minutes, the cells were fixed and permeabilized with buffers from the BioLegend intracellular fixation/permeabilization set following the manufacturer’s protocols (catalog 421002), intracellular proteins were stained for 20 minutes, and samples were washed and resuspended with FACS buffer. The following anti-mouse mAbs were used: PE-conjugated anti-CD45 (BioLegend, catalog 103106); BV650-conjugated anti-CD45 (BioLegend, catalog 103151); BV421-conjugated anti-CD45 (BioLegend catalog 103134), PerCPCy5.5 conjugated anti-CD3 (BioLegend, catalog 100218); PE/Dazzle 594–conjugated anti-CD4 (BioLegend, catalog 100566); Alexa Fluor 700–conjugated anti-CD8 (BioLegend, catalog 100730); PECy7-conjugated anti–TNF-α (BioLegend, catalog 506324); APC-conjugated anti–IFN-γ (BioLegend, catalog 505810); PE-conjugated anti–IL-17A (BioLegend, catalog 506904); BUV395-conjugated anti–IL-17A (BD Biosciences, catalog 565246); BUV563-conjugated anti-CD19 (BD Biosciences, catalog 749028); BUV496-conjugated anti–NK-1.1 (BD Biosciences, catalog 741062); BV605-conjugated anti-Ly6G (BioLegend, catalog 127639); BV421-conjugated anti-CD11c (BioLegend, catalog 117330); PE-conjugated anti-CD11c (BioLegend, catalog 117308), BUV395-conjugated anti-CD24 (BD Biosciences, catalog 744471); BUV805-conjugated anti-CD11b (BD Biosciences, catalog 741934); BV785-conjugated anti-XCR1 (BioLegend, catalog 148225); BV650-conjugated anti-CD80 (BioLegend, catalog104732); BV510-conjugated anti–MHC II (BioLegend, catalog 107636); and FITC-conjugated anti-CD103 (BioLegend, catalog 121420). The following anti–nonhuman primate or human antibodies were used: FITC-conjugated anti-CD3 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog APS0308); Alexa Fluor 700–conjugated anti-CD4 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 56-0048-41); APC anti-CD8 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog MA5-44089); PerCPCy5.5–conjugated anti–TNF-α (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 45-7349-42); PE-Cy7–conjugated anti–IFN-γ (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 25-7319-82); and PE-conjugated anti–IL-17A (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 12-7178-42). The Attune NxT (Thermo Fisher Scientific), BD, and BD Biosciences LSR II/Fortessa flow cytometers were used. Flow data were analyzed by FlowJo Software 10.8.1. Gating strategies can be found in Supplemental Figures 12 and 13. DC gating was performed according to methods established in previous literature (73).

Luminex multiplex cytokine analysis. BAL fluid was collected from M. tuberculosis–infected mice 6 weeks after the prime vaccination. BAL supernatants were separated from cellular components by centrifugation, filtered through 0.22 μm PVDF membrane filters, and stored at –80°C until analysis. The Bioplex 200 platform (Bio-Rad) was used to determine the concentration of secreted cytokine levels (TNF-α, IL-17A, IFN-γ). Luminex bead–based immunoassays (MilliporeSigma) were performed by the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Immune Monitoring Core at Johns Hopkins following validated test methods. Concentrations were determined using 5-parameter log curve fits (using Bioplex Manager 6.0) with vendor-provided standards and quality controls. Concentrations that were outside of the standard curve values were categorized as out of range (OOR). For each cytokine, values below the OOR value were replaced with the lower limit of the standard curve of the assay.

Lung histopathology. Left lung lobes were harvested from C3HeB/FeJ mice 20 weeks after infection (12 weeks after treatment initiation) to capture well-developed granulomas. Formalin-fixed tissues were sectioned and stained with H&E. Stained sections were imaged at ×40 and ×200 magnification. Lesion quantification included (a) the ratio of lymphohistiocytic aggregate area (with/without necrosis) to total lung area per slide and (b) the average inflamed area of inflammatory foci per animal. Quantification was performed by a blinded certified pathologist using QPath, with results visualized in GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software). For AFB detection, the Ziehl-Neelsen method was applied. Stained sections were imaged at ×40 and ×600 magnification. Because of the scarcity of AFB+ bacilli in both the RHZE and vaccine-plus-RHZE groups, AFB quantification was not performed.

Immunofluorescence. Quadruple immunolabeling for CD45+CD3+CD11c+F4/80+ was performed on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections derived from M. tuberculosis–infected C57BL6 mouse lungs (left lobe) on a Ventana Discovery Ultra autostainer (Roche Diagnostics). Following dewaxing and rehydration on board, epitope retrieval was performed using Ventana Ultra CC1 buffer (Roche Diagnostics, catalog 6414575001) at 96oC for 64 minutes. Anti-CD45 primary antibody (1:200 dilution; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 702575S) was applied at 36°C for 40 minutes. Primary antibody was detected using an anti-rabbit HQ detection system (Roche Diagnostics, catalogs 7017936001 and 7017812001) followed by OPAL 520 (Akoya Biosciences, NEL871001KT) diluted 1:150 in 1× Plus Amplification Diluent (Akoya Biosciences, catalog FP1498). Following CD45 detection, primary and secondary antibodies from the first round of staining were stripped on board using Ventana Ultra CC1 buffer at 95°C for 12 minutes followed by neutralization using Discovery Inhibitor (Roche Diagnostics, catalog 7017944001). Anti-CD3 primary antibody (1:200 dilution; Abcam, catalog ab16669) was applied at 36°C for 40 minutes. Anti-CD3 primary antibodies were detected using an anti-rabbit HQ detection system (Roche Diagnostics, catalogs 7017936001 and 7017812001) followed by OPAL 570 (Akoya Biosciences, NEL871001KT) diluted 1:150 in 1× Plus Amplification Diluent (Akoya Biosciences, catalog FP1498). Primary and secondary antibodies from the second staining round were stripped on board using Ventana Ultra CC1 buffer at 95°C for 12 minutes, followed by neutralization using Discovery Inhibitor (Roche Diagnostics, catalog 7017944001). Anti-CD11c primary antibody (1:300 dilution; Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PAS-79537) was applied at 36°C for 40 minutes. CD11c primary antibodies were detected using an anti-rabbit HQ detection system (Roche Diagnostics, catalogs 7017936001 and 7017812001) followed by OPAL 690 (Akoya Biosciences, NEL871001KT) diluted 1:150 in 1× Plus Amplification Diluent (Akoya Biosciences, catalog FP1498). Following CD11c detection, primary and secondary antibodies from the third staining round were stripped on board using Ventana Ultra CC1 buffer at 95°C for 12 minutes and neutralization with Discovery Inhibitor (Roche Diagnostics, catalog 7017944001). Anti-F4/80 primary antibody (1:1,000 dilution; Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 70076) was applied at 36°C for 40 minutes. F4/80 primary antibodies were detected using the anti-rabbit HQ detection system (Roche Diagnostics, catalogs 7017936001 and 7017812001) followed by OPAL Polaris 780 (Akoya Biosciences, NEL871001KT) diluted 1:150 in 1× Plus Amplification Diluent (Akoya Biosciences, catalog FP1498). Tissue was then counterstained with spectral DAPI (Akoya Biosciences, FP1490) and mounted with Prolong Gold (Thermo Fisher Scientific, P36930).

All slides were scanned using the FL Zeiss whole-slide scanner at ×40 resolution. Images were initially viewed using Zeiss Zen Lite software; the HALO platform version 3.4.2986 (Indica Labs) was used for quantitative analysis using the HighPlex FL algorithm. Cell-cell interactions were assessed using proximity thresholds of 10 μm (approximating cell diameter) for standard spatial analysis and 5 μm to identify even closer proximity interactions. Cells with center-to-center distances at or below the respective threshold were considered to be interacting.

Statistics. All reported P values were determined by 2-sided comparisons. Pairwise comparisons of group mean values for CFU (microbiology data), flow cytometric data, and Luminex, histopathology, and immunofluorescence data were done using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test, 2-tailed t test, or Mann-Whitney U test where indicated. Several simple linear regressions were performed to assess the correlation of each individual immune response per tissue expressed in percentages (independent variable) with lung mycobacterial outcome (log 10 transformed–dependent variable). The R2 value was set above 0.6 to ensure linear correlation, and the P value was set at less than 0.05. GraphPad Prism 10.2.0 (GraphPad Software) was utilized for statistical analyses and graph generation. All error bars represent the estimation of the SEM, and all midlines represent the group mean unless otherwise specified. In CFU data visualization, we did not use logarithmic transformation when mice had undetectable lung mycobacterial burden due to the mathematical undefined nature of log (0) . A significance level of α ≤ 0.05 was set for all experiments.

Study approval. All animal studies were performed per the protocols approved by the Johns Hopkins Animal Care and Use Committee of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Macaques were housed and cared for following local, state, federal, and institutional policies in facilities accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) under standards established in the Animal Welfare Act and the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. Macaques were monitored for physical health, food consumption, body weight, and temperature. All experiments with M. tuberculosis in mice were conducted in Institutional Biosafety Committee–approved BSL3 and ABSL3 facilities at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine using recommended positive-pressure air respirators and protective equipment.

Data and materials availability. All data are available in the Supporting Data Values file.