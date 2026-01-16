Ciliopathy-related B9 protein complex regulates ciliary axonemal microtubule posttranslational modifications and initiation of ciliogenesis

Loss of B9 proteins attenuates posttranslational modifications of axonemal microtubules. To investigate the function of B9D2, we employed CRISPR/Cas9 technology to knock out B9D2 in hTERT-RPE1 (RPE1) cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196365DS1). Consistent with previous reports in mammalian cells, ciliogenesis was compromised in B9D2-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E) and 2 ciliary membrane proteins, ARL13B and INPP5E (31, 32), failed to accumulate in the cilia of B9D2-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and F) (20, 29). These results demonstrated successful KO of B9D2.

Unexpectedly, we observed a marked reduction in the acetylation of the axonemal microtubules in the cilia of B9D2-KO cells compared with WT cells (Supplemental Figure 1C). This prompted us to quantify the levels of acetylation and polyglutamylation, 2 key posttranslational modifications of axonemal microtubules. Similar to the decrease in acetylation, polyglutamylation was also reduced (Figure 1, A–D). Immunoblot analysis of global acetylation and polyglutamylation levels in whole cells revealed no changes in either modification (Supplemental Figure 1G), suggesting that these compromised modifications are specific to axonemal microtubules.

Figure 1 Loss of B9D2 attenuates posttranslational modifications of the axonemal microtubules. (A and B) Representative images of WT and B9D2–/– RPE1 cells stained for CEP164 (magenta), DAPI (blue), and acetylated tubulin (green) (A) or polyglutamylated tubulin (green) (B). Scale bars in low or high magnification view are 10 μm or 3 μm, respectively. (C and D) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of acetylated tubulin and polyglutamylated tubulin in cilia in A and B (experiments were done in triplicates). (E) Representative images of WT, MKS1–/–, and B9D1–/– RPE1 cells stained for CEP164 (magenta), DAPI (blue), and acetylated tubulin (green, left panel) or polyglutamylated tubulin (green, right panel). (F and G) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of acetylated tubulin and polyglutamylated tubulin in E in cilia (experiments were done in triplicates). (H) Representative images of WT and maternal-zygotic (MZ) b9d2 mutant embryos (72 hours postfertilization [hpf]). Scale bar: 1 mm. (I) Representative images of the central canals in WT and MZb9d2 mutant embryos at 72 hpf stained for acetylated tubulin (green) and polyglutamylated tubulin (red). Scale bar: 10 μm. (J) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of acetylated tubulin and polyglutamylated tubulin in cilia in I (n = 6 WT fish and 6 MZb9d2–/– fish). Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (C, D, and J), by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (F and G).

Given the importance of B9 complex integrity for its function, we hypothesized that MKS1 and B9D1 might play roles similar to B9D2. Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, we generated MKS1-KO and B9D1-KO RPE1 cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). As expected, loss of either MKS1 or B9D1 led to defects in ciliogenesis and a failure in the accumulation of ciliary membrane proteins (Supplemental Figure 1, J–L). Interestingly, both acetylation and polyglutamylation of axonemal microtubules were reduced in MKS1-KO and B9D1-KO cells (Figure 1, E–G), consistent with findings from the B9D2-KO cells. Global tubulin modifications remained unaffected in MKS1-KO and B9D1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 1M). To confirm these results, we performed experiments in other B9 gene KO RPE1 cell lines generated with different sgRNAs and found consistent results (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, we observed the same phenotypes in mouse NIH-3T3 cells, suggesting that the regulatory mechanism of the B9 complex in posttranslational modifications of axonemal microtubules and in the accumulation of ciliary proteins is conserved across species (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E). Collectively, these results indicate that the B9 complex plays a pivotal role in regulating the posttranslational modifications of axonemal microtubules.

b9d2 mutations reduce posttranslational modifications of the axonemal microtubules and cause ciliopathy phenotypes in zebrafish. The zebrafish serves as an excellent model organism for studying ciliopathies (33, 34). Previous research demonstrated that suppression of b9d2 using morpholino (MO) or KO of b9d2 induces ciliopathy-related developmental defects in zebrafish (20, 35). We generated a b9d2 mutant zebrafish line using the CRISPR/Cas9 method (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Consistent with previous studies (35), adult zebrafish mutants developed pronounced spinal curvature during later stages of development (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating the successful generation of the zebrafish line. However, the ciliary number and acetylation levels of cilia in the mutant larvae were normal (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Given the potential effects of maternal proteins, we further generated maternal-zygotic b9d2 mutants. Interestingly, maternal-zygotic mutant larvae (MZb9d2) displayed a severe dorsal curvature phenotype, in stark contrast to WT and zygotic mutants (Figure 1H). The number of cilia in the spinal canal of maternal-zygotic mutants was reduced compared with WT, although cilia length was comparable (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Notably, we observed a reduction in both acetylation and polyglutamylation of axonemal microtubules in the spinal canal of maternal-zygotic mutants (Supplemental Figure 3F and Figure 1, I and J). These findings indicate that b9d2 plays conserved roles in regulating the posttranslational modifications of ciliary axonemal microtubules and ciliogenesis.

The B9 complex anchors TMEM67 to the TZ, maintaining ciliary protein composition and tubulin modifications in cilia. The B9 proteins are soluble components localized between the ciliary membrane and microtubule axoneme at the TZ. To investigate the interactions within the MKS complex and the mechanism anchoring the B9 complex to the ciliary membrane, we performed co-IP using the B9 complex as bait to identify interacting proteins (Figure 2A). The pulldown products were analyzed via mass spectrometry, leading to identification of centrosomal and ciliary proteins as well as membrane trafficking–related proteins, clustered using the STRING online tool (Figure 2A). TMEM67, a ciliary membrane protein primarily localized at the ciliary TZ, is genetically linked to both MKS and JBTS (36). Functional and physical interactions among B9 proteins, TCTN proteins, TMEM231, and TMEM67 have been observed in mammalian cells and C. elegans previously (21, 23, 27, 28). Co-IP experiments using FLAG-TMEM67 as bait confirmed interactions between TMEM67, B9D2, and MKS1 (Figure 2B). Given the interactions between TMEM67 and the B9 complex, we hypothesized that B9 proteins form a subcomplex with TMEM67 to stabilize the MKS module at the TZ, and loss of any member of this B9-TMEM67 subcomplex might lead to similar phenotypes. To test this, we knocked out TMEM67 using CRISPR/Cas9 (Supplemental Figure 4A and Figure 2C). Consistent with observations in B9 mutants, cells lacking TMEM67 exhibited attenuated ciliogenesis (Supplemental Figure 4B), along with reduced ARL13B and INPP5E in cilia (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Notably, the acetylation and polyglutamylation of axonemal microtubules were also diminished in TMEM67-KO cells (Figure 2, C–E). We observed consistent results from another TMEM67-KO RPE1 cell line generated with different sgRNA (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F).

Figure 2 The B9 complex anchors TMEM67 at the TZ to maintain the modifications of axonemal microtubules. (A) Procedure for the purification and analysis of FLAG-MKS1, B9D1, and B9D2 from HEK293T cells. The proteins identified by liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry are clustered by STRING online tool. (B) Co-IP assay using protein lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with B9D1-HA, B9D2-HA, or MKS1-HA and TMEM67-FLAG plasmids to test the interaction between B9 proteins and TMEM67. Western blotting indicates the interactions between TMEM67 and B9D2 or MKS1. (C) Representative images of WT and TMEM67–/– cells stained for acetylated tubulin (green), TMEM67 (magenta), and DAPI (blue) in the left panel and polyglutamylated tubulin (green), CEP164 (magenta), and DAPI (blue) in the right panel. (D and E) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of acetylated tubulin and polyglutamylated tubulin in cilia in C (experiments were done in triplicates). (F and G) Representative images of WT and B9D2–/– cells stained for polyglutamylated tubulin (green), TMEM67 (magenta), and DAPI (blue) in F and acetylated tubulin (green), CEP290 (magenta, left panel), RPGRIP1L (magenta, right panel), and DAPI (blue) in G. (H) Schematic representation of the transition zone in WT and B9D2–/– cells. In this figure, the cells were treated with serum starvation for 48 hours before fixation. Scale bars in low or high magnification view are 10 μm or 2 μm, respectively, in C, F, and G. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (D and E).

Previous studies in mammalian cells have shown that several MKS components fail to localize to the TZ in the absence of either MKS1, B9D2, Tmem231, or B9d1 (20, 23, 29). Given the biochemical interaction of TMEM67 with B9D2 and MKS1, we assessed whether B9D2 and MKS1 are required for TMEM67 localization at the TZ. In B9D2-KO and MKS1-KO cells, TMEM67 localization to the TZ was largely disrupted, unlike in WT cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, the localizations of 2 nephronophthisis (NPHP) module components, CEP290 and RGPRIP1L, were unaffected (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). These results indicate that the B9 complex is essential for TMEM67 localization at the TZ (Figure 2H). Previous research showed that TMEM67 fails to concentrate to the ciliary base in the absence of TCTN1 or TMEM231, two other membrane-associated proteins binding TMEM67 at the TZ. Thus, proper TMEM67 localization also requires nonmembrane subunits situated between the microtubule axoneme and the ciliary membrane. It appears that TMEM67 is not essential for the proper localization of B9D2 and MKS1 because these 2 proteins exhibited only reduced concentrations at the TZ in TMEM67-KO cells compared with WT cells, while loss of any one of the B9 members led to mislocalization of the other 2 B9 proteins at the TZ (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). Taken together, these data demonstrate that the B9 complex interacts with the ciliary membrane protein TMEM67 and stabilizes TMEM67 to the TZ, and they form a functional module to maintain posttranslational modifications of axonemal microtubules.

The B9-TMEM67 subcomplex excludes cytosolic enzyme out of cilia to maintain cilium stability. In mammalian cells, TZ integrity is crucial for the proper accumulation of ciliary membrane proteins. Previous studies in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii demonstrated that TZ defects result in the abnormal distribution of both membrane and nonmembrane proteins in cilia (22). This result suggests that mislocalization of soluble proteins might occur in TZ-defective mammalian cilia as well. Histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) is an enzyme that catalyzes α-tubulin deacetylation during ciliary disassembly (37). We hypothesized that, in the absence of an intact TZ, HDAC6 might enter steady-state cilia and reduce microtubule acetylation. To test this, we stably expressed FLAG-tagged HDAC6 in WT, B9D2-KO, and TMEM67-KO cells (Figure 3, A and B). Immunostaining for FLAG revealed that HDAC6 was absent from WT cilia but was found in the cilia of B9D2-KO and TMEM67-KO cells (Figure 3, A and C), though the percentage of cilia with HDAC6 was relatively low (Figure 3C). Further, we stably expressed GFP-FLAG-tagged TTLL5, a glutamylase at the centrosome and cilia (38), in WT and B9D2-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Disrupted distribution of the ciliary TTLL5 was also observed in B9D2-KO cells, which had a defective TZ (Supplemental Figure 6, A, C, and D). Interestingly, whereas HDAC6 abnormally accumulated in cilia, the amount of TTLL5 was markedly reduced. These results indicate that defects in the TZ broadly disrupt the bidirectional trafficking of soluble ciliary proteins. Reduced microtubule acetylation has been linked to decreased axonemal stability, which accelerates ciliary disassembly (37, 39–42). To test this, we performed a serum re-addition experiment to monitor ciliary stability during disassembly (Figure 3D). After 6 hours of serum stimulation, 77.8% of WT cells had cilia compared with 41.5% in B9D2-KO cells (Figure 3E). In addition, the length of residual cilia in B9D2-KO cells was relatively shorter than in WT cells (Figure 3F). We treated the WT, B9D2-KO, and TMEM67-KO cells with the HDAC6 inhibitor tubacin. Upon tubacin treatment, both global tubulin acetylation and ciliary axonemal microtubule acetylation were increased in B9D2-KO and TMEM67-KO cells (Figure 3, G–I), whereas levels of ciliary axonemal microtubule acetylation remained comparable in WT cells (Supplemental Figure 6, E–G), suggesting a functional role for HDAC6 in the cilia of B9D2-KO and TMEM67-KO cells. We also depleted HDAC6 in B9D2-KO cells and TMEM67-KO cells using siRNA and observed consistent results with tubacin treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, H–K). These results suggest that the lower stability of cilia in B9D2-KO cells may contribute to increased ciliary disassembly, accounting for the reduced ciliation rate observed in these cells. To assess whether ciliary disassembly also occurred more frequently in B9D2-KO cells in normal conditions, we conducted live-cell imaging to monitor cilia in both WT and B9D2-KO cells by stably expressing a ciliary marker, SMO A1-GFP, which encodes a constitutively active SMO mutant enriched in cilia (Figure 3J). Although the TZ defects in B9D2-KO cells resulted in lower concentrations of SMO A1-GFP and photo-bleaching effects diminished its visibility, time-lapse imaging indicated that the presence of cilia in B9D2-KO cells was comparable to that in WT cells (Figure 3K). In summary, these findings indicate that the B9-TMEM67 complex functions to exclude cytosolic enzymes from cilia, thereby maintaining ciliary stability during environmental changes. However, the reduced axonemal stability in B9D2-KO or TMEM67-KO cells does not account for their lower ciliation rates.

Figure 3 Disruption of the B9-TMEM67 complex fails to exclude HDAC6 out of cilia and attenuates ciliary axonemal stability. (A) Representative images of WT, B9D2–/–, and TMEM67–/– cells expressing FLAG-tagged HDAC6 stained for FLAG (green), acetylated tubulin (magenta), and DAPI (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of cells in A probed with antibodies against FLAG and α-tubulin. (C) Quantification of HDAC6-positive cilia in the cells in A. n = 3 replicates. (D) Schematic of the serum stimulation assay to induce ciliary assembly. Arrowheads indicate the time for fixing the cells. (E) Quantification of WT and B9D2–/– cells with cilia in the serum stimulation assay. n = 3 replicates. (F) Quantification of ciliary length of WT and B9D2–/– cells in the serum stimulation assay (experiments were done in triplicates). The ciliary lengths of serum-stimulated cells are normalized to nontreated controls. (G) Representative images of B9D2–/– and TMEM67–/– cells, treated with or without tubacin (2 μM) for 24 hours, stained for acetylated tubulin (green), γ-tubulin (magenta), and DAPI (blue). Scale bars in low or high magnification view are 5 μm or 2 μm, respectively. (H) Western blot analysis of the cells in G, probed with antibodies against acetylated tubulin and α-tubulin. (I) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of acetylated tubulin in cilia in G (experiments were done in triplicates). (J) Representative images of localization of SmoA1 in WT and B9D2–/– cells. Scale bar: 4 μm. (K) Representative images of SmoA1 in WT and B9D2–/– cells from live-cell imaging showing the stability of cilia in B9D2–/– cells is comparable to WT cells without serum stimulation. Scale bar: 10 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (C, E, and F), by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (I).

The B9 complex is required for the early steps of ciliogenesis. Ciliogenesis involves multiple steps of cellular processes (Figure 4A) (5, 43). In the intracellular pathway, preciliary vesicles first dock at the distal appendages of the mother centrioles (step 1). The distal appendage–associated vesicles fuse and form the ciliary membrane vesicle, leading to removal of CP110 from the mother centriole (step 2). Subsequently, the TZ is formed by recruiting TZ components, followed by axonemal microtubule extension mediated by intraflagellar transport (step 3). Along with further elongation of the axoneme, the membrane of the ciliary vesicles eventually fuses with the plasma membrane to form a cilium protruding outside the cell surface (step 4). Given that B9 proteins localize to the TZ and their loss induces phenotypes related to TZ dysfunction, it is hypothesized that cells with a disrupted B9 complex fail to assemble an intact TZ (step 3 in Figure 4A). We performed electron microscopy analysis in WT and B9D2-KO cells (Figure 4B). Consistent with previous studies, we observed a limited number of abnormal cilia with disrupted TZs. Interestingly, electron microscopy analysis also revealed that mother centrioles in B9D2-KO cells frequently lacked associated ciliary vesicles (Figure 4B). Furthermore, immunostaining for CP110 in WT and B9D2-KO cells demonstrated that the absence of B9D2 impeded the removal of CP110 from the mother centrioles following serum starvation (Figure 4, C and D). Similar phenotypes were observed in MKS1-KO and B9D1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Previous studies showed that CP110 removal is unaffected in cells without TCTN2 (44), another TZ protein, suggesting different roles for TZ proteins. This finding suggests that B9 proteins are not only essential for TZ assembly but also play a critical role in the early stages of ciliogenesis, which could account for decreased ciliogenesis in mutants of B9 proteins (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 4 The functions of B9 proteins in early events of ciliogenesis. (A) Schematic of intracellular ciliogenesis. PCV, preciliary vesicles; DAV, distal appendage vesicles; CV, ciliary vesicles. (B) Quantification of classifications of the mother centriole (basal body) structures in WT and B9D2–/– cells after 48 hours serum starvation. Scale bar: 200 nm. MC, mother centriole; NC, normal cilia. (C) SIM images of CP110 in WT and B9D2–/– cells after 48 hours of serum starvation. CP110 (green), γ-tubulin (magenta), and DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 5 μm (left) and 1 μm (right). (D) Quantification of CP110 localization on the mother and daughter centrioles (2 dots) or only the daughter centriole (1 dot) in C. Cells with more than 2 dots were disregarded in the quantification. n = 3 replicates. (E) SIM images of RPE1 cells stably expressing B9D2-GFP and MKS1-GFP stained for CP110 (red), γ-tubulin (magenta), and GFP (green). Scale bar: 1 μm. (F) Quantification of proliferating RPE1 cells described in E showing B9D2 and MKS1 localization on centrioles. n = 3 replicates. (G) SIM images of RPE1 cells stably expressing B9D2-GFP and MKS1-GFP stained for CEP164 (red), γ-tubulin (magenta), and GFP (green). Scale bar: 1 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (D).

Notably, structured illumination microscopy (SIM) analysis showed that both B9D2 and MKS1 were localized to 1 of the 2 centrioles in proliferating cells, most of which do not assemble cilia (Figure 4, E and F). SIM imaging further confirmed that B9D2 and MKS1 localized to the mother centrioles, as evidenced by their proximity to the mother centriole marker CEP164 (Figure 4G). B9 proteins are positioned at the mother centrioles prior to removal of CP110, and their loss diminishes distal appendage–associated vesicles, which suggests that they function in recruitment and/or docking of preciliary vesicles. Thus, these data demonstrate that the loss of B9 subunits disrupts the early steps of ciliogenesis prior to TZ assembly.

Human variants causing conserved amino acid substitutions in B9D2 are associated with JBTS. We performed whole-exome sequencing in a cohort of 151 Chinese patients with JBTS and identified 2 affected individuals harboring biallelic variants in B9D2 (NM_030578.3) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Brain MRI revealed typical cerebellar vermis hypoplasia in both patients (Figure 5B). The identified variants were c.215-1G>T plus c.140A>T (p.D47V) in patient 70C and c.223C>T (p.R75W) plus c.157_171del (p.D53_W57del) in patient 91C (Figure 5C). Sanger sequencing confirmed that the parents of both individuals were heterozygous carriers (Figure 5C). We applied SpliceAI to predict the splicing impact of the c.215-1G>T variant, which yielded a high score of 0.98, indicating a strong probability of acceptor site loss. RT-PCR followed by Sanger sequencing confirmed 2 aberrant transcripts, resulting in either a frameshift variant (p.W73Vfs*22) or an in-frame deletion of 80 amino acids (p.G72_T151del) in the B9D2 protein (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). The splicing variant c.215-1G>T in family 1 and the in-frame deletion c.157_171del in family 2 were absent from the control database and dbSNP or gnomAD, while the missense variants c.140A>T in family 1 and c.223C>T in family 2 were found at extremely low allele frequencies in gnomAD (0.0002719 and 0.00007683, respectively), and no homozygotes were recorded. Furthermore, both c.140A>T and c.223C>T were located at conserved positions, with the affected amino acids being conserved across species (Figure 5D). These variants were predicted to be potentially deleterious simultaneously by SIFT (both scores are 0), PolyPhen-2 (0.992 and 0.936), and AlphaMissense (0.93 and 0.657). Thus, in accordance with the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) guidelines, these variants were annotated as pathogenic (c.215-1G>T) or likely pathogenic (c.140A>T, c.223C>T and c.157_171del) (45). With advancements in high-accuracy protein structure prediction, disease-associated variants can now be reliably mapped onto atomic structures. The 2 JBTS-relevant residues, Asp47 and Arg75, and a previously reported MKS-relevant residue, Ser101 (20), were highlighted in the B9D2 structure model (Figure 5E). Notably, all 3 highly conserved residues are situated at transition regions between different secondary structures of B9D2 (Figure 5E), suggesting that changes in charge or polarity at these transition regions may disrupt proper conformation of B9D2 and affect its biological function.

Figure 5 Variants in B9D2 are associated with JBTS. (A) Pedigrees of families with JBTS with B9D2 variants. (B) Representative images of brain MRI for patients 70C and 91C. (C) Chromatogram of the genomic DNA sequences showing the B9D2 variants of the patients. Arrows indicate the variants. (D) Alignment of diverse B9D2 sequences reveals that D47 and R75 are evolutionarily conserved. (E) Structural interpretation of the pathogenic variants in B9D2. Positions of D47, R75, and S101 are indicated by arrows. The structure was predicted by AlphaFold.

The JBTS-associated variants are functionally distinguished from the MKS-associated variant. To elucidate the mechanisms by which variants in B9D2 contribute to ciliary defects and related clinical abnormalities, we investigated the potential pathogenic effects of both JBTS and MKS variants in RPE1 cells. Stable expression of WT and JBTS-associated variants in B9D2-KO cells restored ciliogenesis, whereas the MKS-associated variant encoding p.S101R failed to fully rescue the cilia formation defect or induce CP110 removal from the mother centrioles (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Further analysis revealed that in stably expressed cell lines, the enrichment of FLAG-tagged disease-associated variants at the TZ was greatly diminished compared with the control (Figure 6, B and C). In particular, the MKS variant (p.S101R) was nearly undetectable at the TZ in the majority of cells (Figure 6, B and C). To quantify protein levels of the stably expressed FLAG-tagged variants in B9D2-KO cells, we conducted immunoblot analyses, which revealed similar protein levels for the JBTS-relevant variants compared with the control; however, the MKS variant, p.S101R, displayed a much lower protein level (Figure 6D). We performed quantitative RT-PCR to evaluate the mRNA levels and found that the mRNA levels of the disease-related variants were comparable to those of the WT mRNA (Figure 6E). To further validate our findings, we generated an additional set of stable cell lines by expressing B9D2 variants with a GFP tag at the N-terminus, followed by a P2A sequence encoding a self-cleaving peptide and a FLAG tag at the C-terminus (Figure 6F). Immunoblot analysis of these lines confirmed a decreased protein level for the MKS variant as well (Figure 6F). These results indicate that the MKS-associated variant, p.S101R, is not stable compared with either WT B9D2 or the JBTS-associated variants. Previous studies showed that the p.S101R variant could be detected at the TZ when it was overexpressed (20). We overexpressed the p.S101R variant in WT RPE1 cells and occasionally observed its localization at the ciliary base, consistent with a previous report (Supplemental Figure 9C). Thus, the mutation in the p.S101R variant does not affect its docking at the TZ but only affects its protein stability. Interestingly, SDS-PAGE analysis showed that the p.S101R variant exhibited a smaller molecular weight (Figure 6, D and F). Given that serine can undergo phosphorylation modifications that would induce a molecular weight shift on SDS-PAGE, we hypothesized that Ser101 might be phosphorylated. To test this, we expressed WT, S101A, and S101R variants in HEK293T cells. Immunoblot analysis indicated that only the S101R variant exhibited a smaller molecular weight, while the S101A variant showed a molecular weight similar to that of the WT protein (Figure 6G). Consistently, phosphatase treatment failed to induce a molecular weight shift of B9D2 as well (Figure 6G). These results suggest that the smaller molecular weight of S101R is not attributed to phosphorylation at Ser101 as opposed to conformation changes. Interestingly, we also observed that transient transfection-induced overexpression resulted in comparable amounts of the WT and S101R variants (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 The JBTS- and MKS-associated B9D2 variants compromise TZ localization, but only the MKS variant disrupts the interaction of the B9 complex and affects ciliogenesis. (A) Quantification of WT cells, B9D2–/– cells, and B9D2–/– cells stably expressing FLAG-tagged B9D2 variants as indicated with cilia. n = 3 replicates. (B) Representative images of RPE1 cells stably expressing FLAG-tagged B9D2 variants stained for FLAG (green), acetylated tubulin (magenta), and DAPI (blue). Scale bars in low or high magnification view are 5 μm or 1 μm, respectively. (C) Quantification of fluorescent intensity of FLAG-B9D2 variants at the transition zone in B (experiments were done in triplicates). (D) Western blots of WT cells, B9D2–/– cells, and B9D2–/– cells stably expressing FLAG-tagged B9D2 variants probed with the indicated antibodies (left panel). Quantification of protein levels of FLAG-B9D2 variants relative to the α-tubulin control (right panel). n = 3 replicates. (E) Quantification of relative mRNA levels of FLAG-B9D2 variants stably expressed in B9D2–/– cells. n = 3 replicates. (F) Schematic of DNA elements of GFP-P2A-B9D2 variants-FLAG for the generation of stable B9D2–/– cell lines expressing B9D2 variants (left panel). Western blot analysis of WT cells, B9D2–/– cells, and B9D2–/– cells stably expressing GFP-P2A-B9D2 variants FLAG probed with the indicated antibodies (right panel). (G) Western blot analysis of cells expressing FLAG-tagged WT, S101A, and S101R variants (left). Western blot analysis of cells expressing FLAG-tagged WT B9D2, and the cell lysate was treated with phosphatase or not for 30 minutes at 37° as indicated (right). (H) Western blot analysis of products of Co-IP assay using protein lysates from HEK293T cells transfected with indicated plasmids to test the interaction between B9D2 variants and MKS1 (left panel)/B9D1 (right panel). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; ns, not significant; by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (A, C, D, and E).

MKS1, B9D1, and B9D2 form a B9 protein complex. It was reported that the MKS-associated B9D2 variant could not bind MKS1 to form a B9 protein complex (20). We attempted to examine whether the JBTS-associated B9D2 variants could form the B9 complex in comparison with the MKS-associated B9D2 variant and WT B9D2 by co-IP assay. Unlike the MKS-associated B9D2 variant (p.S101R), the JBTS-associated variants (p.D47V and p.R75W) could bind MKS1, while all the B9D2 variants could interact with B9D1 (Figure 6H). Taken together, these findings indicate that the reduced TZ localization of the JBTS-associated variants, p.D47V and p.R75W, is not due to protein instability or their interactions with other B9 subunits. In contrast, the MKS-associated variant, p.S101R, is unstable and cannot form an intact B9 complex for its localization at the TZ.

The B9 complex is critical for concentrating various ciliary membrane proteins within cilia. To evaluate the pathogenicity of the disease-associated variants in the regulation of ciliary membrane proteins, we performed immunostaining using antibodies against ARL13B and INPP5E to assess their localization within cilia. Unlike the functional disparities observed between the JBTS- and MKS-associated variants concerning ciliogenesis and B9 complex formation, both ARL13B and INPP5E were unable to concentrate within the cilia of cells harboring the p.D47V, p.R75W, or p.S101R variants (Figure 7, A–D). Reduced acetylation and polyglutamylation of axonemal tubulin were observed in cells harboring either JBTS- or MKS-associated variants (Figure 7, A, C, E, and F). Additionally, we examined the role of the disease-associated variants in regulating TMEM67 localization. An immunostaining assay indicated that TMEM67 predominantly failed to localize to the TZ in cells harboring either the JBTS- or MKS-associated variants, although a weak TMEM67 signal was detected in a few cells with the JBTS variant (Figure 7, G and H). Interestingly, the interactions between TMEM67 and the disease-associated B9D2 variants were comparable to those of the WT protein (Figure 7I), suggesting that the mislocalization of TMEM67 may be due to reduced localization of the disease-associated variants at the TZ.