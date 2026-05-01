SHMT2 deficiency disrupts transcriptional regulation through homocysteine-mediated suppression of histone lactylation in Huntington’s disease models

Sex as a biological variable. In this study, sex was not considered as a biological variable. Only male mice were used to minimize estrous cycle–related hormonal variability and enhance experimental reproducibility.

Reagents and antibodies. SHIN1 (HY-112066) was purchased from MedChemExpress. HCY (69453), folate (F8758), haloperidol (H1512), risperidone (R3030), paroxetine (P9623), donepezil (D6821), and amantadine (A1260) were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. The protease inhibitor cocktail (P001) was obtained from NCM Biotech. GenEscort I transfection reagent (WIS1600) was purchased from Wisegen. A full list of primary and secondary antibodies used in this study is provided in Supplemental Table 9.

Cell culture. HEK293 cells were obtained from the ATCC and cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere with 5% CO 2 . Primary striatal neurons were isolated from embryonic day 15.5 to 16.5 (E15.5–E16.5) mouse embryos. Neurons were plated onto 24-well glass coverslips precoated with poly-D-lysine (100 μg/mL) and laminin (15 μg/mL) and maintained in Neurobasal medium supplemented with 2% B27 and 0.5 mM GlutaMAX. Human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) lines, including control lines (ihtc-03, IMR90-4, and RC01001-A), and HD patient–derived iPSC lines (HD40, HD42, and HD66), were used in this study (Supplemental Table 10). hPSCs were cultured under feeder-free conditions on vitronectin-coated plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in Essential 8 (E8) medium (Life Technologies), with daily half-volume medium changes. Colonies were passaged every 5–7 days using EDTA (STEMCELL Technologies). Mouse striatal precursor cell lines HdhQ7 and HdhQ111 were obtained from the Coriell Institute. These cells were maintained at 33°C in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and 400 μg/mL Geneticin (G418, Yeasen) in a humidified 5% CO 2 atmosphere.

Plasmids and transfection. Full-length SHMT2 and AARS1 cDNAs were amplified by PCR and subcloned into the pcDNA3.1(+)-Flag vector. Full-length AARS1 was also cloned into the pET-28a(+) vector with an N-terminal 6×His tag and a C-terminal EGFP-6×His tag. The constructs HTTEx1-Q23-Myc (HTT-Q23) and HTTEx1-Q73-Myc (HTT-Q73) were obtained from the Coriell Institute for Medical Research. GFP-tagged versions of HTTEx1-Q23 and HTTEx1-Q73 were generated by replacing the Myc tag with a GFP tag in the original constructs. For plasmid transfection, DNA was diluted in serum-free DMEM, followed by the addition of GenEscort I transfection reagent (WIS1600) at a ratio of 2 μL reagent per 1 μg DNA. The mixture was gently mixed and incubated at room temperature for 15 minutes before being added to the cells. Cells were harvested 48 or 72 hours after transfection for downstream assays.

Bulk RNA-Seq. Cell pellets (≥1 × 106 cells per group) were collected, and total RNA was extracted using TRIzol reagent (Sigma-Aldrich) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Poly(A)+ mRNA was isolated and fragmented under elevated temperature. First- and second-strand cDNA synthesis was performed using reverse transcriptase, followed by end repair, A-tailing, and adaptor ligation with the NEBNext Ultra II RNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina (New England Biolabs). The resulting libraries were PCR-amplified, purified, and subjected to quality control prior to sequencing. Paired-end sequencing (150 bp) was performed on the Illumina NovaSeq X Plus platform (Illumina).

Metabolomics. Cell pellets (≥1 × 107 cells per group) were extracted with prechilled methanol/acetonitrile/water (2:2:1, v/v). Samples were sonicated at low temperature for 30 minutes, incubated at –20°C for 10 minutes, and centrifuged at 14,000g for 20 minutes at 4°C. The resulting supernatants were collected and vacuum-dried. Prior to mass spectrometry analysis, dried metabolites were reconstituted in 100 μL acetonitrile/water (1:1, v/v), vortexed, and centrifuged again at 14,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. Metabolite separation was performed on an Agilent 1290 Infinity LC ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography system equipped with HILIC and C18 columns. Mass spectrometric detection was conducted using an AB SCIEX 6500+ QTRAP mass spectrometer. Raw data were processed using MultiQuant or Analyst software for peak extraction. Metabolite concentrations were quantified based on the ratio of analyte peak areas to internal standards and calculated using external calibration curves.

Total protein extraction and Western blot. Cells or tissues were lysed on ice using RIPA lysis buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 150 mM NaCl, and 1% Triton X-100, supplemented with a protease inhibitor cocktail (1:100 dilution). After 30 minutes of lysis, the samples were centrifuged at 13,000 × g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The supernatants were collected, and protein concentrations were determined using a BCA protein assay kit (Beyotime) and measured with a microplate reader. Protein samples were normalized to equal concentrations, mixed with SDS loading buffer, and denatured by boiling at 100°C for 10 minutes. After brief centrifugation, equal amounts of protein were loaded onto SDS-PAGE gels for electrophoretic separation. Proteins were then transferred to nitrocellulose membranes and probed with specific primary antibodies against the target proteins.

CRISPRi knockdown and cell line generation. A dual-vector CRISPRi system was used to generate the CRISPRi-based ihtc-03 SHMT2 knockdown human iPSC line. The dCas9-KRAB repressor was expressed from a lentiviral vector derived from lentiCRISPR (Addgene #61425), while sgRNAs targeting the region from –50 to +300 bp relative to the SHMT2 transcription start site were cloned into a separate hU6-sgRNA-SV40-EGFP vector (GV371, GeneChem). The sgRNA sequences used were as follows: SHMT2 knockdown 1 (GGGCGGCTCGGGTAAGAATG), SHMT2 knockdown 2 (TCGCGCATGCGTTCTCCGAA), and a nontargeting control (TTCTCCGAACGTGTCACGT). For the experiments, human iPSCs were first transduced with the dCas9-KRAB lentivirus for 48 hours. One week after transduction, selection was initiated with 2 μg/mL blasticidin S, followed by maintenance in 0.5 μg/mL blasticidin S for 2 weeks to establish stable pools. These dCas9-expressing cells were then transduced with lentiviruses encoding either target or control sgRNAs. After 48 hours of transduction and 2 weeks of culture in E8 medium, cells were dissociated with Accutase to generate a single-cell suspension. GFP+ cells were isolated using a BD FACS Aria Fusion instrument after filtration through a cell strainer. Sorted cells were plated on vitronectin-coated plates and cultured in E8 medium supplemented with ROCK inhibitor (STEMCELL Technologies) for subsequent experiments.

Histone extraction. Histones were extracted from cells and tissues using an acid extraction protocol as previously described (56). Briefly, samples were lysed in ice-cold lysis buffer containing 10 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), 1 mM KCl, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , and 1 mM DTT to isolate the nuclear fraction. The isolated nuclei were then incubated with 0.2 M H 2 SO 4 at 4°C overnight to solubilize histones. Following centrifugation at 16,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, the supernatant was collected, and histones were precipitated by adding ice-cold trichloroacetic acid to a final concentration of 35%. The resulting pellet was washed, air-dried, and resuspended in distilled water for subsequent immunoblotting analysis.

Quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was extracted using a commercial RNA isolation kit (Ultrapure RNA Kit, CWBIO) following the manufacturer’s instructions. cDNA was synthesized from 0.5 μg total RNA using the HiScript III RT SuperMix (Vazyme) and subsequently diluted 10-fold. Quantitative PCR was carried out using SYBR Green chemistry on the QuantStudio 3 Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Primer sequences used for amplification are provided in Supplemental Table 11.

mHTT aggregation detection. To assess mHTT aggregation, cells were seeded onto glass coverslips placed in 12-well plates precoated overnight at 4°C. When cell confluency reached approximately 60%, cells were transfected with HTTEx1-Q23-GFP or HTTEx1-Q73-GFP expression plasmids. After 48 hours, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 20 minutes at room temperature, permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes, and blocked with 1% BSA containing 0.05% Triton X-100 for 1 hour. Cells were then incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, followed by fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies for 1 hour at room temperature. After PBS washes, coverslips were mounted and imaged using fluorescence microscopy. The percentage of cells containing visible aggregates was quantified using ImageJ software. For immunoblotting analysis of mHTT aggregation, cells were harvested and lysed in RIPA buffer. Following centrifugation, the supernatant was collected as the soluble protein fraction. The pellet containing insoluble aggregates was resuspended and solubilized in buffer containing 8 M urea, 4% SDS, 0.125 M Tris-HCl (pH 6.8), 12 mM EDTA, and 3% β-mercaptoethanol. Samples were mixed with SDS loading buffer, resolved by SDS-PAGE, and analyzed by immunoblotting.

shRNAs and viral packaging. The pLKO.1-puro control vector (SHC001) was obtained from Sigma-Aldrich. shRNA constructs targeting Shmt2 and Aars1 were generated by inserting the corresponding target sequences (listed in Supplemental Table 11) into the pLKO.1-puro backbone. Lentiviral packaging plasmids pMDLg/pRRE, pRSV-Rev, and pCMV-VSVG were obtained from Addgene. For lentivirus production, HEK293 cells were transfected using GenEscort I with a DNA mixture containing 5 μg shRNA plasmid, 2.5 μg pMDLg/pRRE, 1.25 μg pRSV-Rev, and 1.5 μg pCMV-VSVG. The culture medium was replaced 24 hours after transfection, and viral supernatants were collected after 48 hours. Supernatants were filtered through a 0.45 μm membrane and concentrated by adding 5× PEG8000 at 4°C overnight. The mixture was centrifuged at 17,000 × g for 30 minutes at 4°C, and the resulting viral pellet was resuspended in ice-cold PBS, aliquoted, and stored at –80°C for long-term use. For transduction, target cells were infected with the viral supernatant in the presence of polybrene (10 μg/mL). After 48 hours, puromycin was added to select for stable knockdown cell lines. Selected cells were maintained under puromycin selection for at least 48 hours prior to cryopreservation and downstream assays.

Generation of striatal organoids. To generate striatal organoids, hPSCs were dissociated using dispase and gently washed with DMEM/F12. The cells were transferred to nonadherent flasks and cultured in a 1:1 mixture of E8 medium and neural induction medium (NIM), consisting of DMEM/F12 supplemented with 1% N2 and 1% non-essential amino acids (Life Technologies), to promote embryoid body (EB) formation. For neural induction, NIM was further supplemented with the SMAD pathway inhibitor SB431542 and the BMP receptor inhibitor DMH1, and half of the medium was replaced daily. On day 7, EBs were transferred to 6-well plates and allowed to attach in NIM supplemented with 10% FBS (Life Technologies). From this point onward, half-volume medium changes were performed every other day using serum-free NIM. By approximately day 10, neural tube–like rosettes were visible under a light microscope. On day 16, rosettes were manually isolated and transferred to suspension culture in NIM containing 2% B27. For striatal induction, Sonic Hedgehog (SHH; R&D Systems) was added at a concentration of 20–200 ng/mL. To obtain single neurons for downstream analysis, mature striatal organoids were dissociated into single-cell suspensions using TrypLE (Life Technologies) and seeded onto Matrigel-coated glass coverslips in 24-well plates at a density of 3 × 104 cells per well. Cells were cultured under standard conditions and subsequently subjected to immunostaining and morphological analysis.

Calcium imaging. Neurons derived from striatal organoids differentiated for 6 weeks, following 5 days in vitro (DIV5) of culture, were seeded onto Matrigel-coated confocal imaging dishes (Corning) and incubated with 1 μM Fluo-4 AM (Life Technologies) at 37°C for 15 minutes, followed by an additional 15 minutes at room temperature. After dye loading, cells were gently washed with DPBS (Life Technologies) and transferred to live-cell imaging solution. Time-lapse calcium imaging was performed using a Zeiss LSM 800 confocal fluorescence microscope. Neuronal activation was induced by the addition of 20 μL of 67 mM KCl solution, and time-series images were acquired every 3.2 seconds. Fluorescence intensity over time was quantified using ImageJ (NIH) and GraphPad Prism 8.0.1, and the calcium signaling revealed by the peak Ca2+ (Fmax − F0)/F0.

CUT&Tag. CUT&Tag was performed using the NovoNGS CUT&Tag 4.0 High-Sensitivity Kit (N259-YH01, Novoprotein) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were immobilized with ConA beads and incubated sequentially with primary antibodies against H3K9la or H4K16la and secondary antibodies. ChiTag pAG transposase was then added to fragment the DNA and introduce sequencing adapters. The library was subsequently amplified via PCR with specific index primers. The final library was quality controlled using a Bioanalyzer and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq X Plus.

DAB staining. In brief, after incubation with a peroxidase (HRP) detection system (DAB Substrate Kit, Vector Laboratories) and rinsing with PBS, the sections were blocked with donkey serum to reduce nonspecific binding. Subsequently, the sections were incubated with the primary antibody overnight at 4°C, followed by incubation with the HRP-conjugated secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. Finally, the sections were incubated with the DAB staining working solution at room temperature for 2–10 minutes, and the reaction was terminated with distilled water. For nuclear counterstaining, sections were immersed in hematoxylin for 5 minutes, followed by rinsing in tap water for bluing. Finally, sections were dehydrated through graded alcohols, cleared in xylene, and mounted with permanent mounting medium.

Animals. All animals were maintained under a 12-hour-light/dark cycle with ad libitum access to food and water. All experimental procedures were performed in accordance with institutional guidelines and were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC2404086) of Nanjing Medical University. Male YAC128 transgenic mice (B6.FVB-Tg [YAC128] 53Hay) were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory.

Stereotaxic brain injection. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (RWD Life Science) and secured in a stereotaxic frame connected to an anesthesia system. After a longitudinal scalp incision, the skull was leveled using bregma and lambda as reference points. Viral injections were administered bilaterally into the striatum using the following coordinates: anterior-posterior, +0.5 mm; mediolateral, ±2.0 mm; dorsoventral, –3.5 mm. Injections were performed at a rate of 100 nL/min using an automated microinjection system. Following injection, the needle was left in place for 30 minutes to minimize backflow and then slowly withdrawn. The incision was sutured, and mice were placed on a heating pad until full recovery before being returned to their home cages.

Behavioral experiments. Behavioral assessments were conducted 1–3 months after stereotaxic viral injection in a dedicated behavioral testing room under quiet and controlled conditions. Mice were housed in groups of no more than 5 with ad libitum access to food and water and acclimated to the testing environment for 2 hours prior to experiments. All tests were performed by an investigator blinded to group identity. Locomotor activity and exploratory behavior were evaluated using the open-field test. Mice were individually placed in a 45 × 45 × 35 cm arena, and their movement was tracked for 10 minutes using ActiTrack V2.7 software (Panlab). Total distance traveled and time spent in the center zone were recorded during a 30-minute session. Motor coordination and balance were assessed using the rotarod test. Mice underwent 2 days of training at a fixed speed (5 rpm), followed by a test day in which the rod accelerated from 5 to 40 rpm over 5 minutes. Latency to fall was recorded across 3 trials, with a maximum cutoff time of 300 seconds. The balance beam test involved a 1-meter-long, 5-mm-wide beam elevated 50 cm above the floor, guiding mice from a brightly lit start platform to a dark goal box containing food. Mice were trained for 2 days, and crossing time was recorded on the test day and averaged across 3 trials. Forelimb grip strength was measured using a grip strength meter. Mice were allowed to grasp a wire grid, and maximal force was recorded as they released the grid. Each mouse underwent 5 consecutive trials; the highest and lowest values were excluded, and the mean of the remaining 3 trials was used for analysis.

Immunohistochemistry. Striatal organoids were fixed in 4% PFA at 4°C for 2–4 hours, followed by 3 washes with PBS. Organoids were dehydrated sequentially in 20% sucrose overnight and 30% sucrose until fully submerged at 4°C, and then embedded in OCT compound. Cryosections (10 μm) were prepared and rinsed with PBS to remove residual OCT. Sections were blocked and permeabilized in PBS containing 5% donkey serum and 1% Triton X-100 for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibodies diluted in PBS with 5% donkey serum and 0.2% Triton X-100 were applied and incubated overnight at 4°C. After 3 10-minute PBS washes, secondary antibodies and Hoechst 33258 (nuclear counterstain) were added in PBS with 5% donkey serum for 1 hour at room temperature. Sections were washed, mounted, and imaged. For neuronal cultures, cells were fixed in 4% PFA for 20 minutes at room temperature, washed 3 times with PBS (10 minutes each), permeabilized with 0.2% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, and blocked with 10% donkey serum for 1 hour. Primary antibodies diluted in PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 and 5% donkey serum were incubated overnight at 4°C. After PBS washes, secondary antibodies and Hoechst were applied for 1 hour, followed by additional PBS washes and mounting. For brain tissue, mice were anesthetized with tribromoethanol (0.2 mL/10 g body weight) and perfused transcardially with PBS followed by 4% PFA. Brains were post-fixed in 4% PFA overnight at 4°C and cryoprotected in 20% and 30% sucrose for 24–48 hours. Frozen sections were prepared using a cryostat and stored at –20°C. For staining, sections were blocked with 5% donkey serum and 0.3% Triton X-100 for 1 hour, followed by incubation with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. After PBS washes, secondary antibodies were applied in 5% donkey serum for 1 hour and then washed, mounted, and coverslipped. Fluorescent images were acquired using a Zeiss LSM 800 confocal microscope. Details of primary and secondary antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 9.

Measurement of HCY levels. Total HCY levels were measured using a Total Homocysteine ELISA Kit (Fine Test, Wuhan Fine Biological Technology) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

LiP-MS. HdhQ7 cell pellets (≥2 × 106 cells per group) were collected and lysed. Lysates were centrifuged at 20,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and supernatants were subjected to protein quantification using the BCA assay. For each group, 100 μg of total protein was incubated with 10 μM HCY at room temperature for 10 minutes. Proteinase K was then added at an enzyme-to-substrate ratio of 1:100 and incubated for 5 minutes at room temperature to perform limited proteolysis. Following proteolysis, samples were treated with 40 mM tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine and 100 mM iodoacetamide and then boiled for 5 minutes. Hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin (250 mM), 100 μL of 100 mM ammonium bicarbonate, and trypsin (enzyme-to-substrate ratio 1:50) were added for overnight digestion at 37°C. The reaction was terminated by adjusting the pH below 2 with trifluoroacetic acid. Peptides were separated by Easy-nLC chromatography and analyzed using a Q Exactive HF-X mass spectrometer.

Protein purification. His-GFP and His-AARS1-GFP plasmids were transformed into E. coli strain BL21. Single colonies were picked and cultured in 1.5 mL of LB medium at 37°C for 6–8 hours, then diluted 1:100 into fresh LB broth and incubated overnight at 37°C with shaking at 200 rpm. Protein expression was induced with 0.4 mM isopropyl-β-D-thiogalactopyranoside, followed by overnight incubation at 16°C to promote AARS1 expression. For His-tagged protein purification, bacterial pellets were resuspended in PBST buffer (PBS containing 1% Triton X-100) and lysed by sonication. Lysates were centrifuged at 13,000 × g for 15 minutes at 4°C, and the resulting supernatants were applied to HisTrap HP His tag protein purification columns (Cytiva). Columns were washed with Buffer A (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 500 mM NaCl, 20 mM imidazole) to remove nonspecific proteins. His-tagged AARS1 protein was eluted with Buffer B (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 500 mM NaCl, 500 mM imidazole). Eluted fractions were concentrated using Amicon Ultra centrifugal filter units (Sigma-Aldrich), and purified proteins were resuspended in MST buffer (PBS containing 0.05% Tween-20) for downstream assays.

MST. Binding affinity between purified proteins and HCY was assessed using the Monolith NT.115 pico (NanoTemper Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 5 μL of target protein was mixed with 5 μL of serially 2-fold diluted HCY or NaLac and incubated at room temperature for 20 minutes. MST measurements were performed in MST buffer (PBS containing 0.05% Tween-20). Binding curves were analyzed using MO.Affinity Analysis software (NanoTemper) and GraphPad Prism 8.0.1.

Molecular docking. The crystal structure of human AARS1 protein (amino acids 1–455; PDB ID: 4XEM) was obtained from the Protein Data Bank (PDB), and the 3D structures of HCY and lactate were retrieved from the PubChem database. AARS1 was preprocessed using the Protein Preparation Wizard in Schrödinger, including removal of water molecules and ligands, addition of hydrogen atoms, peptide bond correction, and energy minimization to ensure structural stability. HCY and lactate was processed using LigPrep to remove ions, generate all possible protonation states and conformers, and perform energy minimization for structural optimization. The enzyme active site and surrounding residues were defined using the Receptor Grid Generation module to create the docking grid box. Molecular docking simulations were performed with the Ligand Docking module to predict the binding modes of HCY within the active site of AARS1. Docking results were visualized and further analyzed using PyMOL software.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 8.0.1 software. Quantitative data are presented as mean ± SEM from at least 3 independent experiments. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups; 2-tailed nested t test, 1-way ANOVA, and 2-way ANOVA were performed for comparisons among multiple groups. Statistical significance was set at P < 0.05.

Study approval. The iPSC lines used in this study included 4 donor-derived lines (ihtc-03, HD40, HD42, and HD66), which were generated and differentiated with both verbal and written informed consent obtained from the respective donors. The IMR90-4 human iPSC line was obtained under a WiCell agreement (no. 17-W0063), and the RC01001-A human iPSC line was provided by Zhongsheng Traceable Biotechnology Co. Ltd. with appropriate authorization. Human stem cell–related procedures were reviewed and approved by the Ethics Committee of Nanjing Medical University. All animal studies were conducted in accordance with institutional guidelines and were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Nanjing Medical University (protocol no. IACUC2404086).

Data availability. The raw data of bulk RNA-Seq and CUT&Tag in this study have been deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA) (accession SRR36984554–SRR36984568, SRR36355749–SRR36355769, and SRR36321738–SRR36321743). Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.