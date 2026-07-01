T cell receptor signaling induces expression of lysine demethylase KDM6B to maintain Treg homeostasis

TCR signaling induced KDM6B is deposited onto FOXP3-bound chromatin to promote Treg homeostasis. Given that FOXP3-interacting proteins play crucial roles in regulating Treg fate and immunosuppressive function (27–29), we used a proteomics approach to investigate proteins in proximity to FOXP3. This approach, known as projection of spatial information (PSI), was followed by mass spectrometry–based protein identification (28). Using Tregs induced in vitro (iTregs) that model the key characteristics of Tregs isolated ex vivo (30), we observed the recruitment and depletion of proteins in proximity to FOXP3 after TCR signaling (28). Among these, 197 detected epigenetic regulators were further explored, encompassing chromatin remodeling and DNA and histone modifications. Many of these epigenetic regulators exhibited significant alterations; for instance, KDM6B, TET2, DOT1I, DNMT3A/B, BCOR, and KDM5B showed substantial (P < 0.05) increases in both total protein levels and FOXP3 proximal enrichment, whereas PPM1G, MINA, and ATRX demonstrated decreased FOXP3 proximal enrichment without significant alterations in total protein quantities (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 KDM6B is enriched in proximity to FOXP3 in response to TCR signaling and required for in vivo Treg fitness. (A) Comparison of total (x axis) versus FOXP3-proximal (y axis) levels of epigenetic regulators in induced Tregs with or without TCR stimulation (anti-CD3/CD28) (28). (B) Schematic of in vivo CRISPR screen. A retroviral sgRNA library targeting 21 FOXP3-proximal epigenetic regulators whose proteins were differentially represented in proximity to FOXP3 (in A), plus Zap70 and Il2ra, was transduced into Tregs from Foxp3gfp RosaCas9 mice. After 3–4 days of in vitro expansion, these CD45.2+ cells were sorted, and GFP+ Tregs were cotransferred with total CD45.1+ CD4+ T cells, including Tregs, into Rag1–/– mice. Then, 2 weeks later, cells were recovered from spleens, lymph nodes, liver, lungs, and small and large intestines. CD45.2+GFP+ Tregs were sorted to assess sgRNA representation by high-throughput sequencing. (C) Fold changes (FCs) of sgRNAs targeting genes identified by FOXP3 PSI in Tregs recovered from lymphoid (spleen and lymph nodes) and nonlymphoid organs (liver, lung, small and large intestines) after CRISPR deletion and adaptation in Rag1–/– mice, as described in B. Data are summarized from 4 biological replicates. Read counts of 4 sgRNAs targeting the same gene were combined for a paired Student’s t test by comparing with NCs. Log2 FCs were determined by comparing recovered cells and inputs. (D) Kdm6b expression in induced Tregs was quantified by RNA-Seq under conditions with or without TCR stimulation. Data are reported as the mean ± SD (n = 2); DESeq2 with Benjamini-Hochberg correction (***q < 0.001). (E) Log 2 (TPM) Kdm6b expression (RNA-Seq) in control and Foxp3 CRISPR-deleted rTregs with or without TCR restimulation. DESeq2 with Benjamini-Hochberg correction (****q < 0.0001). TPM, transcripts per million RNA molecules.

To determine how these dynamic chromatin proteins may play a role in Tregs, we synthesized a retroviral single-guide RNA (sgRNA) library targeting 21 epigenetic regulators differentially represented by FOXP3 PSI upon TCR and costimulation (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI196022DS1). Guide RNAs targeting Il2ra and Zap70, which are crucial for Treg function and TCR signal transduction, respectively, were included in the library as controls. We transduced these sgRNAs into Tregs isolated from Foxp3gfp RosaCas9 mice (28) to examine the effects of their CRISPR-mediated deletions on Treg survival or fitness after adoptive transfer into Rag1–/– mice (Figure 1B). In the presence of congenically marked WT total CD4+ T cells, the frequencies of sgRNAs in Tregs (GFP+) from lymphoid organs (spleen and lymph nodes) and nonlymphoid organs (liver, lung, and intestines) were compared with those in the input cells 2 weeks later. We pooled the sgRNAs against the same genes and normalized their reads with the total reads of nontargeting (negative control [NC]) sgRNAs. This stringent analysis identified several genes as pivotal regulators of Treg survival or fitness, including Kdm6b (Figure 1C).

Kdm6b expression was markedly increased upon TCR stimulation in ex vivo isolated resting Tregs (rTregs) (Figure 1D), in line with the total protein levels in iTregs (Figure 1A). This increase was not affected by Foxp3 deletion (Figure 1E). These findings collectively suggest that TCR signaling–induced Kdm6b may play a pivotal role in Tregs, likely by collaborating with FOXP3 in transcriptional regulation of functional genes upon activation.

Additionally, prior work demonstrated that perturbing H3K27 methyltransferase activity by targeting EZH2 disrupts gene transcription and impairs Treg function downstream of CD28 signaling (26). Because of KDM6B’s potential complementary role in shaping the H3K27 landscape in Tregs, it was selected as a key target for further investigation. Notably, in this earlier study, KDM6B was not identified as a histone lysine demethylase that is significantly regulated by CD28 signaling (26).

Conditional deletion of Kdm6b in Tregs leads to moderate autoimmune activation. To determine whether KDM6B influences Treg function, we bred Kdm6bfl/fl mice (31) with Foxp3YFP-Cre mice (9) to obtain a strain (Kdm6bΔTreg) in which Tregs do not express Kdm6b. RNA-Seq confirmed the deletion of Kdm6b exons 14-20 in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Conditional deletion of Kdm6b in Tregs leads to moderate autoimmune activation. (A) Comparison of Kdm6b expression mapped across exons from sorted CD4+FOXP3+CD62LhiCD44low rTregs in either Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice determined by RNA-Seq. Exons 14–20 of the 24 total exons are deleted in Kdm6bΔTreg mice. (B–E) Male and female spleen single-cell suspensions from either Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice, aged 8–12 weeks, were used in flow cytometric analysis of cells at steady state. (B) Lymphocyte immunophenotyping in splenocytes was similar to that previously described (14). (C) Frequency of CD4+FOXP3- or CD8+ T cells that are CD44+CD62L– in Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg splenocytes. (D and E) Splenocytes were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin for 6 hours and examined for cytokine expression in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells for (D) IFN-γ or (E) TNF-α (n = 5–6 mice per strain; representative of 2 separate experiments). (F and G) Male and female lung single-cell suspensions from either Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice, aged 8–12 weeks, were used in flow cytometric analysis of cells at steady state. (F) Lymphocyte immunophenotyping (n = 11–12 mice per strain; a combination of 2 separate experiments). (G) Frequency of CD4+Foxp3– or CD8+ T cells that are CD44+CD62L– in Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg lung lymphocytes (n = 5–6 mice per strain; representative of 2 separate experiments). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. P values were derived from unpaired 2-tailed t tests (#P < 0.05) (B) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák multiple comparisons (B–G): *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Immunophenotyping splenic cells, as previously described (14), demonstrated more total CD3+ T and CD19+ B lymphocytes in Kdm6bΔTreg mice than in Foxp3YFP-Cre controls (Figure 2B). Although Treg number did not reach statistical significance by multiple comparisons analysis, there was an approximately 2.5-fold increase in splenic Treg number in Kdm6bΔTreg mice when assessed by an unpaired t test (Figure 2B). Furthermore, the proportions of activated CD44hiCD62Llo CD4+ or CD44hiCD62Llo CD8+ conventional T cells were markedly increased in splenocytes from Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 2C). IFN-γ expression was greater in CD8+ T splenocytes from Kdm6bΔTreg mice after stimulation with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA)/Ionomycin, whereas there was no change in TNF-α expression after stimulation in either CD4+ or CD8+ splenocytes from either strain (Figure 2, D and E).

A prior study found reduced Kdm6b expression in lung Tregs during early resolution after LPS-induced injury compared with uninjured lungs, suggesting a role for KDM6B in lung Treg function (14). To assess whether Kdm6b gene knockout disrupts lung Treg function, we enumerated total lung cell numbers from enzymatically digested lung single-cell suspensions. The number of CD3+ T cells was greater in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 2F), as was the proportion of activated CD44hiCD62Llo CD4+ T cells and CD44hiCD62Llo CD8+ T cells in the lung (Figure 2G). Native-state histology of organs supported the immunophenotyping results, showing that Kdm6b deletion in Tregs led to mild microscopic changes, most noticeable as increased germinal center activation in the spleen (Supplemental Figure 1). Thus, Kdm6b deficiency in Tregs is associated with increased basal levels of T cell activation compared with that in Foxp3YFP-Cre control mice.

Kdm6b deletion impairs Treg function. To assess the function of Tregs with Kdm6b deficiency, Tregs obtained from either the spleen or lung single-cell suspensions were analyzed. The percentage of FOXP3+ Tregs among CD4+ lymphocytes was greater in spleens (Figure 3A), and FOXP3 expression measured by median fluorescence intensity (MFI) was less in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 3B). Tregs obtained from either splenocytes or lung single-cell suspension had a lower proportion of activated CD44hiCD62Llo Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice compared with Foxp3YFP-Cre control mice (Figure 3C). Further immunophenotypic analysis demonstrated a high percentage of CD73hi expression in the CD4+FOXP3+ Treg population and lower percentages of Helios (IKZF2) and Ki-67 positivity in CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Kdm6b deletion impairs Treg function. Single-cell suspensions from spleens of male and female Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice (aged 8–12 weeks) were analyzed by flow cytometry at steady state. (A) Frequency of FOXP3+ Tregs among CD4+ lymphocytes in spleen (n = 10–11 mice/strain, combining 2 separate experiments). (B) FOXP3 expression measured as gMFI (n = 5 mice/strain, representative of 2 separate experiments). (C) Frequency of CD44+CD62L– Tregs in splenic CD4+FOXP3+ cells (n = 5–6 mice/strain, representative of 2 separate experiments). (D) Immunophenotyping of splenic CD4+FOXP3+ lymphocytes (n = 5–6 mice/strain, representative of 2 separate experiments). (E) IL-10 production by splenic Tregs after PMA/ionomycin stimulation (n = 5 mice/strain, representative of 2 separate experiments). (F) In vitro suppression of CD4+ effector T cell proliferation by splenic Tregs (combined data from 3 independent assays). #P < 0.05. (G) H3K27me3 abundance in CD4+FOXP3+ or CD4+FOXP3– splenocytes (n = 5–6 mice/strain). (H) Experimental schematic of mixed bone-marrow chimeras (n = 6 mice/condition). (I–L) Analysis of CD45.2+ donor-derived cells showing Treg frequency (I), FOXP3 expression (J), Ki67+ proliferation (K), and CD44+CD62L– effector phenotype (L) in spleen, lymph nodes (LN), and lung. (M–O) Expression (gMFI) of CD25 (M), CTLA4 (N), and glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein (GITR) (O) on donor-derived Tregs across tissues. Data are given as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired 2-tailed t tests or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šídák correction, as indicated. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

CD73-dependent adenosine generation has been shown to promote lung injury resolution, whereas Helios contributes to stability of Treg lineage (32, 33). Splenic Tregs were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin to examine cytokine expression. IL-10 cytokine expression was decreased in Kdm6bΔTreg Tregs compared with the control (Figure 3E). This finding correlated with data from an in vitro effector CD4+ cell suppression assay, which demonstrated a lower suppressive capacity of CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs deficient in KDM6B compared with Tregs from Foxp3YFP-Cre mice (Figure 3F).

As an H3K27me3 demethylase, KDM6B catalyzes the removal of H3K27me3 modification. Indeed, flow cytometric analysis of splenic CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs lacking KDM6B showed a significant increase in H3K27me3 compared with WT Tregs (Foxp3YFP-Cre mice) (Figure 3G). In contrast, no difference in H3K27me3 was detected in CD4+FOXP3– lymphocytes, demonstrating a Treg-specific effect in the Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 3G).

Mixed bone-marrow chimeric mice were used to investigate potential compensatory effects on these findings in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 3H). Within this competitive setting, the percentage of FOXP3+ cells among CD4+ T cells was comparable between WT and Kdm6b-deficient Tregs across spleen, lymph node, and lung compartments (Figure 3I). Similarly, FOXP3 protein expression, assessed by geometric MFI (gMFI), was not significantly altered in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs relative to controls (Figure 3J). However, despite similar representation and FOXP3 expression, Kdm6b-deficient Tregs displayed evidence of cell-intrinsic effects of Kdm6b deletion on Tregs, including a lower proportion of CD44+ and proliferating Tregs marked by Ki-67 expression (Figure 3, K and L).

Phenotypic analysis of key suppressive and activation-associated markers further revealed selective changes in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs. CD25 expression was modestly increased, whereas CTLA-4 expression was largely preserved across tissues (Figure 3, M and N). In contrast, glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein expression was significantly elevated in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs in all compartments examined (Figure 3O).

We additionally evaluated the percentages of thymic Tregs among CD4+ T cells and their activation state (Supplemental Figure 2). In the thymus, the percentages of Tregs (FOXP3+) in the CD4+ population did not differ between WT and Kdm6b-deficient compartments. However, there were decreased percentages of CD44hiCD62Llo Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice compared with WT controls, with no difference in CD44hiCD62Llo CD4+ FOXP3– cells. Interestingly the percentage of FOXP3+CD25- Treg cells in the thymus of Kdm6bΔTreg mice was decreased, indicating shifted Treg subpopulations after induction (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, KDM6B fine-tunes steady-state Treg homeostasis and function.

KDM6B coordinates with FOXP3 to regulate Treg fate. Given the spatial proximity of FOXP3 and KDM6B (Figure 1A), we set out to determine if they coordinate to regulate the expression of Treg functional genes. FOXP3 CUT&RUN (Cleavage Under Targets & Release Using Nuclease) revealed substantial overlap (90%) between KDM6B peaks and our published FOXP3 peaks (28) in both activated Tregs (aTregs) and rTregs (Figure 4, A–C). Consistent with the spatial proximity data of FOXP3, KDM6B primarily occupied regions with increased or constitutive FOXP3 binding in aTregs compared with rTregs (Figure 4, A and B). These regions were enriched with transcription factor motifs, including ETS, NFY, SP1, TGA5, and RUNX (Figure 4D), some of which are known important regulators of Treg differentiation and function. Both FOXP3 and KDM6B bind to crucial Treg functional genes, such as Il10, Ctla4, Cx3cr1, and Tnf (Figure 4, C and E).

Figure 4 KDM6B coordinates with FOXP3 to regulate Treg functional genes. (A) A heatmap of FOXP3 and KDM6B CUT&RUN showing binding at 3 different FOXP3 binding regions in aTreg and rTregs: increased (Up) (P < 0.05), constitutive (Cons) (P > 0.5; 0.95 < fold change [FC] < 1.05), and decreased (Down) (P < 0.05). Two replicates per condition were combined for analysis. FOXP3 CUT&RUN data were adapted from He et al. (28). (B) Average density signal of KDM6B binding at the 3 different FOXP3 binding regions in A. (C) Number of peaks (top) and genes (bottom) linked to the overlapped regions between FOXP3 (all reproducible peaks) and KDM6B binding peaks. (D) DNA sequence motifs of transcription factors enriched at KDM6B binding sites. (E) FOXP3 and KDM6B binding peaks at the Tnf gene region. (F) Principal component (PC) analysis of RNA-Seq results. RNA-Seq was performed in rTregs from lymphoid organs of Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies (TCR) for 3 hours. Two replicates per condition were combined for analysis. (G) A heatmap showing expression patterns of genes in rTregs indicated in F. (H) Functional annotation of genes in clusters C1–C4. (I) Effect of Kdm6b deficiency on the expression of genes linked to aTreg program or effector T cell program. (J and K) Number of genes regulated by FOXP3 (sgNC- versus sgFoxp3-transduced Tregs) (28) and KDM6B. (L) Frequency of TNF-α expression Tregs in the spleen of Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice (n = 5 mice/strain, representative of 2 separate experiments). **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed t test. CDF, cumulative distribution function; Chemok, chemokine; cytok, cytokine; Reg, regulation.

To assess the effect of Kdm6b deficiency on gene expression during Treg activation, rTregs were sorted from WT and Kdm6bΔTreg mice to perform RNA-Seq with or without 3 hours of stimulation by TCR agonists. This revealed significant effects of Kdm6bΔTreg before and after stimulation, which could be categorized into at least 5 distinct clusters (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs), such as those in clusters C1–C4, are involved in many processes, including immune regulation as well as Treg differentiation and function (Figure 4H). Importantly, several proinflammatory cytokine genes were significantly upregulated in Kdm6bΔTreg Tregs upon stimulation (C2), indicating a crucial role of Kdm6b in suppressing their expression. This notion was supported by the enrichment of effector T cell signature genes compared with aTreg signature genes selected by an unbiased approach (Figure 4I). We assessed Ezh2 transcription with and without TCR stimulation from WT and Kdm6bΔTreg mice, which demonstrated increased Ezh2 expression in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs after TCR stimulation relative to WT controls (Supplemental Table 4).

The upregulation of cytokine genes in Kdm6bΔTreg Tregs was comparable to the effects of Foxp3 deletion (28), although the latter exhibited a more pronounced impact, as expected (Figure 4, J and K). Increased transcripts of cytokine genes were mostly beyond detection by flow cytometry, except for TNF-α (Figure 4L). KDM6B and FOXP3 also have distinct and independent roles in Tregs, and the pattern of peak overlap further highlights that FOXP3 exerts additional functions beyond those mediated by KDM6B (Figure 4, J and K). Nevertheless, TCR signaling induces KDM6B to extensively coordinate with FOXP3 to maintain Treg fate and function, in addition to other FOXP3-independent roles.

KDM6B regulates chromatin accessibility and transcriptional programs in Tregs after TCR stimulation. As expected, loss of Kdm6b led to a global increase in H3K27me3 enrichment at numerous loci (Figure 3G), consistent with its role as a histone demethylase. However, RNA-Seq analysis revealed that many genes were upregulated in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs compared with controls, both at steady state and after TCR stimulation.

To understand the underlying mechanisms, we performed assay for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-Seq) on WT and Kdm6b-deficient Tregs with or without TCR agonist stimulation (Figure 5, A–C, and Supplemental Table 5). In WT Tregs, TCR stimulation induced robust increases in chromatin accessibility at multiple loci that are enriched for transcription factor motifs downstream of TCR signaling, such as AP-1 proteins (Figure 5B). In contrast, Kdm6b-deficient Tregs exhibited impaired TCR-induced chromatin opening (Figure 5A and 5C), indicating KDM6B is required for optimal accessibility following activation. Although many regions remained inaccessible, a subset of loci in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs showed increased accessibility, especially in the absence of TCR stimulation (Figure 5, A and C), suggesting KDM6B regulates chromatin architecture in both directions, directly and indirectly.

Figure 5 KDM6B regulates chromatin accessibility and transcriptional programs in Tregs after TCR stimulation. (A) Comparison of ATAC-Seq signal (FPKM) at genomic regions with differential accessibility in TCR- versus mock-treated WT Tregs (P < 0.05; log 2 FC > 0.5). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Three replicates were combined for analysis. (B and C) Transcription factor binding motif enrichment analysis of ATAC-Seq peaks under the indicated conditions. (D–G) Integration of ATAC-Seq and RNA-Seq datasets showing overlap between differentially accessible chromatin regions and DEGs under the indicated conditions. Three replicates were combined for analysis. (H) ATAC-Seq modification tracks for Il1rl1 (2 alternative transcripts shown) comparing Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg splenic Tregs in the presence or absence of TCR stimulation. Data were pooled from 3 replicates for presentation. (I) Overlap between ATAC-Seq peaks (*P < 0.05) and KDM6B ChIP-Seq binding sites. **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed t test. Three replicates were combined for analysis.

The accessible regions in WT Tregs were enriched for motifs of ETS, JUN/AP-1, and other bZIP transcription factors (Figure 5, B and C), consistent with activation-linked chromatin remodeling downstream of TCR signaling (27, 28, 34, 35). ETS factors cooperate with FOXP3, RUNX, and AP-1 to maintain Treg identity and stability and to restrain excessive effector differentiation (27, 28). Remarkably, Kdm6b-deficient Tregs exhibited enrichment of CTCF and IRF motifs regardless of TCR stimulation. CTCF motif is typically associated with constitutively accessible chromatin and higher-order genome organization (36, 37). These results suggest an important role of KDM6B in mediating the impact of ETS, JUN/AP-1, and other transcription factors on chromatin architecture, which is more pronounced after TCR stimulation.

In line with these findings, a proportion of transcripts are associated with chromatin accessibility in the presence or absence of TCR stimulation (Figure 5, D–G). These include list of Treg functional genes, such as Il1rl1, Ikzf2, Irf4, Jun, Ccr5, Ccr6, and Areg (Figure 5, D–H). Genes involved in effector T cell programs, such as Jak1, Il5, Il31, and Ifng (Supplemental Figure 3), were upregulated along with increased accessibility in Kdm6bΔTreg Tregs. However, there was little overlap between TCR-induced increases in chromatin accessibility in Kdm6b-deficient versus WT Tregs and KDM6B binding sites (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting an indirect effect of Kdm6b deficiency in promoting chromatin accessibility and transcription. Additionally, there was less than 20% overlap between TCR-induced increases in chromatin accessibility in WT versus Kdm6b-deficient Tregs and KDM6B binding sites (Figure 5I), further suggesting direct and indirect effects of KDM6B in promoting chromatin accessibility and transcription.

Overall, ATAC-Seq analysis revealed an important role for Kdm6b in chromatin remodeling and transcriptional regulation in Tregs, particularly after TCR stimulation.

KDM6B is required for the full function of lung Tregs after injury. Given that Kdm6b is differentially regulated in lung Tregs during resolution of lung injury compared with steady-state lung Tregs (14), we examined Kdm6b-deficient Tregs in lung injury. Steady-state comparison between Kdm6bΔTreg Tregs and WT Tregs evaluated in single-cell lung suspensions demonstrated a similar frequency of FOXP3+ Tregs (as a percentage of CD4+ lymphocytes) and a decrease in Foxp3 expression measured by MFI (Figure 6, A and B). Further immunophenotypic analysis of lung Tregs demonstrated fewer Tregs expressing Ki-67 in CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 6C). Enumerating total lung cell numbers from enzymatically digested lung single-cell suspensions showed an increased total cell number in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 6D). As shown in Figure 2, E and F, increased numbers of CD3+ T cells and an increased proportion of activated CD44hiCD62Llo CD4+ and CD44hiCD62Llo CD8+ cells in the lung at steady state were found.

Figure 6 KDM6B is required for full-lung Treg function after injury. Male and female Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice were analyzed at steady state or after PR8 influenza challenge on day 0 (2 μL/g body weight). (A–C) Lung Tregs from single-cell suspensions at steady state were analyzed for frequency of FOXP3+ Tregs among CD4+ lymphocytes (n = 11 mice/strain, ≥2 experiments) (A), FOXP3 expression (gMFI) (B), and Treg immunophenotype (n = 5–6 mice/strain, ≥2 experiments) (C). (D) Total lung cell counts from enzymatic digests at steady state (n = 11–12 mice/strain, ≥2 experiments). (E) Percent body weight change after PR8 influenza infection relative to baseline (n = 34–35 mice/strain/time point, pooled from ≥3 experiments). (F) Histopathology scores from H&E-stained lung sections in Foxp3YFP-Cre (closed circles) or Kdm6bΔTreg mice (open circles) at steady state, day 9, or day 15 after PR8 influenza infection (n = 6–10 mice/strain/time point, ≥2 experiments). (G) Survival after PR8 influenza challenge (n = 40–41 mice/strain, ≥2 experiments). (H–N) Analyses were performed on day 15 after PR8 influenza infection. (H) Total lung cell counts. (I) Numbers of lymphocyte and NK subsets assessed using established gating strategies (38, 53) (n = 8–10 mice/strain, ≥2 experiments). (J) Lung Tregs quantified separately from (I). (K) Frequency of CD44+CD62L– cells among CD4+, CD8+, or CD4+FOXP3+ T cells (n = 4–5 mice/strain). (L–N) (L) CD4+FOXP3+ cells from lung or spleen analyzed for FOXP3 expression (gMFI; n = 3–5 mice/strain), (M) proliferation (n = 6–10 mice/strain), and (N) lung Treg immunophenotyping (n = 4–5 mice/strain). Data are given as the mean ± SEM. Statistical tests: 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction (C, F, I, and K–N), unpaired 2-tailed t test (A, B, D, H, and J), and log-rank test (G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To examine the effects of Kdm6b deletion during acute inflammation, we used a mouse-adapted H1N1 influenza model of ALI (38). Weight loss and recovery after inoculation did not differ between strains (Figure 6E). Lung inflammation determined by histological scoring at steady state, during peak injury (day 9 after PR8 influenza infection), and at a later point of resolving injury (day 15 after PR8 influenza infection) demonstrated an appreciable difference between Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice at day 15 after PR8 influenza infection (Figure 6F, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 6). Kdm6bΔTreg mice did have an increased mortality rate (Figure 6G) and higher total lung cell counts at day 15 after PR8 influenza infection compared with WT Foxp3YFP-Cre mice (Figure 6H). No difference was detected in viral level or clearance as measured by flow cytometric PR8 nucleoprotein positivity in type II alveolar epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). There were fewer CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs at several time points of injury in both BAL and single-cell lung suspensions at 10 days after inoculation in Kdm6bΔTreg compared with Foxp3YFP-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

Immunophenotyping lung lymphocytes demonstrated increased total CD3+ and CD8+ T cells at day 15 after inoculation (Figure 6I). An unpaired t test indicated fewer total lung Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice at day 15 after PR8 influenza–induced ALI (Figure 6J). Additionally, the proportion of activated CD44hiCD62Llo effector CD4+ T cells was greater in Kdm6bΔTreg mice, and the proportion of activated CD44hiCD62Llo Tregs was less (Figure 6K).

Expression of FOXP3 was lower in Kdm6bΔTreg mice in both lung and spleen Tregs at day 15 after PR8 influenza–induced ALI, along with a lower proportion of proliferating Tregs identified by Ki-67 expression (Figure 6, L and M). Further lung Treg immunophenotyping demonstrated decreased proportions of CD103+ and CCR4+ Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 6N).

Thus, KDM6B promotes lung Treg activation and function during infection. The typical early Treg expansion seen in resolving ALI (38) is absent in Kdm6bΔTreg mice in the PR8 influenza model, likely driving increased lung inflammation at day 15 after infection.

Loss of Kdm6b in Tregs exacerbates dextran sulfate sodium colitis. To determine whether KDM6B is required for Treg function during acute inflammation in other tissues, we evaluated its role in a dextran sulfate sodium–induced (DSS-induced) colitis model. Kdm6bΔTreg mice had significantly shorter colon lengths at study day 11 as compared with Foxp3YFP-Cre controls, suggesting greater intestinal inflammation (Supplemental Figure 6). Immunophenotyping of mesenteric lymph nodes revealed a reduction in CD44hiCD62Llo effector Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice, accompanied by decreased frequencies of ICOS+, CTLA4+, CD103+, and Ki67+ proliferating Tregs in Kdm6bΔTreg mice, whereas expression of GATA3+, CD73+, and CXCR3+ remained comparable between genotypes. These data show KDM6B is necessary for effector Treg function in controlling intestinal inflammation during DSS colitis, highlighting its role in Treg activity across inflammatory contexts.

KDM6B controls activation-induced H3K27me3 and Treg function in the lung. Global H3K27me3 determined from flow cytometric analysis of lung and splenic Tregs with deletion of Kdm6b (Kdm6bΔTreg) showed a dramatic increase compared with WT Tregs (Foxp3YFP-Cre mice) (Figure 7A). To determine if the changes seen in gene expression in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs and the Treg response to inflammation in Kdm6bΔTreg mice result from lack of KDM6B-mediated H3K27me3 demethylation, we used H3K27me3 CUT&RUN to identify differences in H3K27me3 marks across the genome in the presence or absence of KDM6B in Tregs. WT and Kdm6b-deficient Tregs were sorted from lungs at a steady state or 15 days after PR8 influenza infection. The log 2 fragments per kilobase per million mapped reads (FPKM) of H3K27me3 signal across the entire genome was quantified in lung Tregs from naive and influenza virus–infected Kdm6bΔTreg mice. These data demonstrated a significant increase of H3K27me3 in Kdm6bΔTreg compared with WT Tregs (Foxp3YFP-Cre mice) (Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 7). From this dataset, visualized H3K27me3 modifications for several genes associated with Treg activation and function (Il1rl1, Il18r1, and Il10) are shown (Figure 7, C and D), confirming the role of KDM6B in restricting H3K27me3 modification in Tregs upon immune activation.

Figure 7 KDM6B controls activation-induced global H3K27me3 level and Treg function in lung Tregs. Tregs from lung and spleen single cell suspensions from male and female Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice, 8–12 weeks of age, were sorted at either steady state or after being challenged with intratracheal PR8 influenza as previously described (38) at day 15 after PR8 influenza infection and used for either H3K27me3 CUT&RUN-Seq or RNA-Seq. (A) Frequency of H3K27me3hi Tregs from the spleen or lung of Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice (n = 6–11 mice per strain; a combination of 2 separate experiments). (B) Log 2 FPKM of H3K27me3 signal across the entire genome of lung Tregs from naive and influenza virus–infected Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice. Triplicates per condition. (C and D) H3K27me3 modification tracks in lung Tregs from naive and influenza virus–infected Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice. Data from triplicates per condition were combined for analysis and presentation. (E and F) Volcano plots showing differential gene expression between pairwise conditions of sorted lung Tregs from either Foxp3YFP-Cre or Foxp3ΔKdmb6 at either (E) steady state (naive) or (F) day 15 after influenza (Flu) are shown. DEGs significantly (P < 0.01) upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) are shown. Data from triplicates per condition were combined for analysis. (G) Gene-set enrichment analysis identified several Gene Ontology biological pathways in sorted Foxp3YFP-Cre or Foxp3ΔKdmb6 lung Tregs at day 15 after influenza infection. reg, regulation; proc, process. (H) Cross-comparison of RNA-Seq and H3K27me3 CUT&RUN results from lung Tregs. Red dots highlight differentially expressed transcripts showing increased expression and decreased H3K27me3 marks in Tregs from Foxp3YFP-Cre mice compared with Foxp3ΔKdmb6 mice.

Additionally, lung Tregs from WT or Kdm6bΔTreg mice from the same experiments used for the CUT&RUN method were examined for differential gene expression by RNA-Seq. Volcano plots (Figure 7, E and F, and Supplemental Table 8) show differential gene expression between pairwise conditions of sorted Tregs from Foxp3YFP-Cre or Kdm6bΔTreg mice at either steady-state (naive) or at day 15 after influenza infection. At steady state (naive), 141 genes exhibited decreased expression, whereas 87 genes showed increased expression (P < 0.01) in Tregs from Foxp3YFP-Cre mice compared with Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 7E). On day 15 after influenza infection, expression of 421 genes was increased, including tissue-repair function-related genes Areg, Ctla4, Il10, and Il1rl1, and 247 genes exhibited decreased expression in Tregs from WT Foxp3YFP-Cre mice compared with Kdm6bΔTreg mice (Figure 7F). Gene-set enrichment analysis of the significantly altered genes at day 15 after influenza infection identified Gene Ontology biological pathways that were significantly enriched in Kdm6bΔTreg lung Tregs at day 15 after influenza infection, including the IL-17 signaling pathway, Th1 and Th2 cell differentiation, and chemokine signaling pathway (Figure 7G).

Integration of transcriptional and epigenetic profiling reveals KDM6B-dependent repression of key effector Treg programs in the lung. To link transcriptional changes with epigenetic regulation in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs, we integrated the RNA-Seq and H3K27me3 CUT&RUN datasets generated from sorted lung Tregs of Foxp3YFP-Cre and Kdm6bΔTreg mice from day 15 after influenza infection. Differential gene expression (RNA-Seq) was plotted against changes in H3K27me3 at corresponding loci (CUT&RUN), enabling identification of genes exhibiting coordinated transcriptional repression and gain of the repressive histone mark (Figure 7H and Supplemental Table 9).

This analysis revealed a subset of 256 genes (highlighted in red in Figure 7H) that displayed significantly increased expression accompanied by decreased H3K27me3 deposition in WT Tregs (Foxp3YFP-Cre mice) compared with Kdm6b-deficient Tregs. Notably, this group included Icos and Ikzf2 (Helios), genes previously implicated in Treg activation, stability, and suppressive function. Additional genes within this category included regulators of tissue adaptation and immune modulation, such as Areg, Il10, Rora, Maf, Il1rl1, and Ccr2, suggesting a broader impairment in effector and tissue-resident Treg programs in Kdm6b-deficient Tregs. These findings indicate that loss of Kdm6b leads to locus-specific accumulation of H3K27me3 that is associated with transcriptional silencing of key effector Treg genes in the lung after injury.

The response to influenza infection resulted in vastly different transcriptional expression in Kdm6b-deficient compared with WT Tregs (Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Table 8). These data support that KDM6B acts through H3K27me3 demethylation to affect Treg identity and function, particularly during inflammatory conditions such as viral infection.

Genes regulated by FOXP3, shown by sgNC versus sgFoxp3 (28), or aTreg versus activated “wannabe” Tregs (expressing a Foxp3 reporter but not functional FOXP3 protein) were compared with those regulated by KDM6B in lung WT or Kdm6bΔTreg Tregs from influenza virus–infected mice to identify upregulated and downregulated transcripts (Supplemental Figure 7, B–E). Subsets of genes were regulated in the same direction by KDM6B and FOXP3. Although the overall overlap comprised a relatively small proportion of DEGs — likely reflecting the independent roles of FOXP3 and KDM6B as well as secondary downstream effects — the shared targets are likely functionally significant. Notably, many of these commonly regulated genes are established regulators of Treg function, including Klrg1, Il10, Ctla4, and Cx3cr1, suggesting that even limited overlap may have a disproportionate biological impact.

Overlaying separate CUT&RUN experiments revealed that FOXP3 and KDM6B bind to the Foxp3 and Tnf loci (Supplemental Figure 7F). However, deletion of Kdm6b in lung Tregs did not appear to alter H3K27me3 marks at these regions at steady state or after lung injury (Supplemental Figure 7F), suggesting KDM6B may regulate FOXP3 function independently of its demethylase activity for some genes. Conversely, KDM6B demethylase activity and H3K27me3 marks may influence the expression of other genes, such as Il10 (Supplemental Figure 7F).

These data collectively demonstrate that activation induces KDM6B to restrict H3K27me3 modification in lung Tregs, which is essential for Treg function, particularly during viral infection. Additionally, there may be both demethylase-dependent and demethylase-independent mechanisms through which KDM6B functions in Tregs.