Metastatic tropism of molecularly defined clear-cell renal cell carcinoma clusters

Baseline data. Imaging studies for 305 patients were available for review (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI195288DS1). Two patients were excluded: 1 (sunitinib arm) due to withdrawal of consent before receiving therapy and 1 (atezolizumab arm) due to lack of measurable metastatic disease on imaging. Table 1 describes the baseline characteristics of the study cohort. The median age was 61 years (range 25–88) with 75.2% male patients. Overall, 243 (80.2%) patients had prior nephrectomies, only 3 of which were partial (1 from the atezolizumab arm and 2 from the sunitinib arm). Intent-to-treat progression-free survival (PFS) HRs for atezolizumab/bevacizumab or atezolizumab monotherapy versus sunitinib were 1.0 (95% CI, 0.69–1.45) and 1.19 (95% CI, 0.82–1.71), respectively (11).

Table 1 Baseline demographics and patient characteristics

Anatomic distribution of metastatic disease. A total of 5,164 individual metastatic sites were identified at baseline with an average of 17 metastases per patient (range 1–285). As the number of metastases in a specific organ increased, so did the overall tumor burden (cm3) in that organ, although the slope for lung metastases was higher than that for all other organs (i.e., greater number of metastases observed in the lung but smaller in size on average) (Supplemental Figure 1). Although lung metastases represented the highest count rate per organ for all molecular clusters, their relative contribution to the overall tumor burden was lower than that of lymph nodes, bone, and liver metastases.

The percentage of patients with metastases, number of metastasis (tumor count), and total burden per organ (cm3) for each molecular cluster are shown in Figure 1 and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3, respectively. Brain metastases were more common at follow-up imaging and involved clusters 1, 4, and 6. However, out of 11 patients with new brain metastasis at follow-up MRI, 7 had no brain metastasis at a baseline CT (i.e., less sensitive test), 1 had brain metastasis at a baseline MRI, and 3 had no baseline imaging of the brain.

Figure 1 Prevalence of metastases by anatomic location at baseline and follow-up for each molecular cluster. Radar plots showing the frequency of metastases by anatomic site. Spokes correspond to a specific anatomic locations. Each graph displays the percentage of patients with metastasis in each anatomic location, where the inner circle represents no metastasis (0%) and the 4 concentric circles increasing in size represent 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100% of patients with metastases, respectively. The solid area with different colors indicates the distribution of metastases at baseline for each cluster. The light pink area indicates the distribution of metastases at follow-up imaging. At baseline imaging, the lungs and lymph nodes were the most common locations for metastases in all clusters. The lung was the most common site in clusters 1 and 4, whereas lymph nodes were the most common site in clusters 3 and 5. The frequency of metastases in lung and lymph nodes in clusters 2, 6, and 7 were almost identical, whereas lung metastases were less common in cluster 5. At follow-up imaging, the frequency of metastasis did not change for most anatomic sites, resulting in complete overlap between the colored and light pink areas, except for the increased metastases in the brain (clusters 1–4 and 6). Cluster 6 also exhibited increase metastases in bone, lung, and lymph nodes. Cluster 5 exhibited increased metastases predominantly in lung, liver, and adrenal glands. Neuro, CNS; snoRNA, small nucleolar RNA.

Correlation with molecular clusters. Next, we sought to compare metastasis patterns to tumor clusters. Tumor clusters were defined by RNA-seq (11). Overall, 42.2% of tissue samples were obtained from the primary tumor and 55.1% from a metastatic site (Supplemental Tables 2 and 3). The site of tissue sampling was unknown in 2.6% of patients. Importantly, biopsies accounted for 52.5% of the samples, and they likely reflect sites of disease that remain in the patient (unlike surgery specimens).

Over 50% of the patients from every cluster had lung and lymph node involvement at baseline and follow-up imaging. The percentage of patients with lung metastasis at baseline in the proliferative cluster 5 (50%) was statistically lower than that of the rest of clusters (74%; P = 0.008).

When compared with other clusters at baseline, angiogenic clusters (clusters 1 and 2) were associated with a significantly higher rate of pancreatic metastases (18.9% vs. 5.6%; P = 0.001), a greater tumor count in the pancreas (0.6 ± 1.9 vs. 0.07 ± 0.31; P < 0.001), and a higher tumor burden in the pancreas (4.2 ± 13.7 cm3 vs. 0.7 ± 3.4 cm3; P = 0.001) (Figure 2). Out of the 31 patients with pancreatic metastasis, 18 were in angiogenic clusters versus 8 in remaining clusters (clusters 3–7). The molecular cluster was not available in 5 patients. Angiogenic clusters also had a lower absolute number of lymph node metastases compared with the rest of the clusters (2.5 ± 3.7 lymph nodes vs. 4.2 ± 5.6 lymph nodes; P = 0.006). Proliferative clusters (clusters 4 and 5) exhibited a higher absolute number of lymph node metastases when compared with the rest (5.5 ± 7.2 vs. 2.7 ± 3.6; P = 0.012).

Figure 2 Pancreatic and lymph node metastases by molecular cluster. Bar charts illustrating the prevalence of metastases (Percentage with Mets), average of total tumor count, and metastatic tumor burden (cm3) of metastases at baseline in the pancreas and lymph nodes.

Response to treatment. We then evaluated the effect of the anatomic distribution of metastases on treatment response. Because tumor burden and tumor count were right-skewed, values were log 2 transformed. A 1-unit increase therefore represents a doubling, and model coefficients were interpreted as the change in odds or hazard associated with each doubling of tumor burden or tumor count. The association between treatment response and pancreatic metastasis varied statistically for different treatment arms (P values for the interaction term = 0.017 [disease presence pancreas] and 0.011 [burden doubling pancreas]). The presence of pancreatic metastasis was associated with a significantly higher odds of complete or partial response with sunitinib (overall response [OR], 7.13; 95% CI, 1.81–28.07; P = 0.0049), but, if anything, atezolizumab trended in the opposite direction (OR, 0.11; 95% CI, 0.01–2.29; P = 0.166). Similarly, tumor burden in the pancreas was associated with response to sunitinib (OR, 1.78; 95% CI, 1.18–2.69; P = 0.006) but not to atezolizumab (OR, 0.58; 95% CI, 0.25–1.36; P = 0.21). Atezolizumab/bevacizumab was not associated with preferential response in patients with pancreatic metastases (OR, 0.75; 95% CI, 0.14–3.94; P = 0.74) or as assessed by tumor burden doubling (OR, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.48–1.30; P = 0.35) (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5).

Patients with higher count or burden of bone metastases were associated with lower likelihood of complete or partial response across treatment arms. When averaged across treatment arms, the corresponding ORs were 0.44 (95% CI, 0.22–0.89; P = 0.023) for disease presence, 0.54 (95% CI, 0.34–0.87; P = 0.011) for a doubling of tumor count, and 0.82 (95% CI, 0.70–0.95; P = 0.007) for a doubling of tumor burden (Figure 3, Supplemental Figures 4 and 5, and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 3 Response to treatment according to the total tumor burden in different organs. Estimated ORs (circles) and 95% CIs (brackets) for best response (CR/PR vs. SD/PD) based on total tumor burden in each anatomic location for each treatment arm. Higher odds represent higher likelihood of response. Atezo, atezolizumab arm; Atezo + Beva, atezolizumab plus bevacizumab arm; Sunit, sunitinib arm.

Patients with angiogenic cluster tumors had a statistically more favorable response to sunitinib than proliferative clusters (OR, 28.78; 95% CI, 4.53–182.99; Holm’s adjusted P = 0.003) and trended toward significance compared with the rest of the clusters (OR, 4.66; 95% CI, 1.53–14.19; Holm’s adjusted P = 0.053). However, a similar difference was not seen for patients with angiogenic cluster tumors 1 and 2 receiving atezolizumab or atezolizumab/bevacizumab (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 5).

Table 2 Overall response rate by molecular subtypes and treatment arms

PFS. The PFS of patients presenting with pancreatic metastases on sunitinib showed a trend toward being significantly higher than for those without pancreatic metastases (HR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.27–1.01; P = 0.05). Additionally, the analysis of pancreatic doubling tumor burden indicated a similar trend (HR, 0.83; 95% CI, 0.69–0.998; P = 0.048) (Supplemental Table 6). A higher PFS in patients with pancreatic metastases treated with sunitinib was also visualized by Kaplan-Meier analysis (Figure 4). The median PFS for patients with pancreatic metastases on sunitinib was statistically longer than that for those without pancreatic metastases (27.9 months; 95% CI, 11.3–35.7; IQR, 12.4–35.7 vs. 7.0 months; 95% CI, 5.4–8.3; IQR, 2.9–16.6; P = 0.02). However, there was no difference in PFS for patients with and without pancreatic metastasis on atezolizumab (5.4 months; 95% CI, 2.6–8.5; IQR, 2.7–8.4 vs. 5.5 months; 95% CI, 3.0–8.4; IQR, 2.7–25.2) or on atezolizumab/bevacizumab (11.3 months; 95% CI, 1.2–not estimable; IQR, 1.2–31.9 vs. 11.0 months; 95% CI, 8.1–16.6; IQR, 5–25.3). In contrast, patients with pleural metastases had a worse PFS when treated with sunitinib compared with those without metastatic disease in the pleura (HR, 4.64; 95% CI, 1.92–11.17; P < 0.001). Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed a longer median PFS for patients with angiogenic cluster tumors (clusters 1 and 2) than those with other molecular clusters (clusters 3–7) on atezolizumab (median survival 8.31 [95% CI, 2.95–not estimable] vs. 2.99 [95% CI, 2.79–5.46] months, P = 0.007) and sunitinib (median survival 19.23 [95% CI, 11.28–27.88] vs. 5.42 [95% CI, 3.48–6.38] months, P < 0.001) (Figure 4). Although the median PFS of patients with angiogenic clusters on atezolizumab/bevacizumab was longer than that for other molecular clusters, it did not reach statistical significance (12.03 [95% CI, 8.55–27.06] vs. 5.92 [95% CI, 5.03–9.14] months, P = 0.06).

Figure 4 PFS in patients with and without pancreatic metastases and in clusters 1 and 2 versus the rest. Kaplan-Meier curves for patients in the 3 treatment arms with (red line) and without (blue line) pancreatic metastases at baseline (A) and for patients in clusters 1 and 2 (red) versus the rest (blue) (B). A statistically significant longer PFS was observed for patients with pancreatic metastases receiving sunitinib (log rank test, P value = 0.02). Atezo, atezolizumab arm; Atezo + Beva, atezolizumab plus bevacizumab arm.

The presence of metastatic disease in the muscles or soft tissue as well as greater tumor count and greater tumor burden in these locations were associated with a worse PFS overall, predominantly driven by the atezolizumab treatment arm (Supplemental Table 6). Moreover, a worse PFS was observed (aggregating over all treatment arms) in patients with a greater tumor count or tumor burden in the lungs and lymph nodes. Finally, patients with a worse tumor burden in the retroperitoneum at baseline had worse PFS when treated with atezolizumab monotherapy (HR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.14–1.57; P < 0.001).